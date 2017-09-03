Cadeia de Suprimentos – 10 Práticas Vencedoras guiacorporativo.com.br/10-praticas-vencedoras/ Rodilson Silva Práticas e es...
Supply Chain 1 – Estabeleça um Conselho Administrativo de supply Chain. O objetivo de um conselho é dar orientação e ajuda...
Equipe – Cadeia de Suprimentos Pode ser difícil organizar a função da equipe de forma a maximizar a sua eficácia e a propo...
A comunicação bidirecional, exige que o comprador e o vendedor gerenciem conjuntamente o relacionamento e seja mais eficaz...
propriedade?”. Estabelecer uma mentalidade de “custo total de propriedade” é um objetivo que a organização precisa abraçar...
Riscos – Cadeia de Suprimentos Sustentabilidade – Cadeia de Suprimentos É por isso que as melhores empresas atualizam peri...
Gostou do conteúdo, por favor compartilhe!!! CURSOS ONLINE Cursos online para qualificação profissional, em diversas áreas...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guiacorporativo.com.br cadeia de suprimentos 10 práticas vencedoras

71 views

Published on

Práticas e estratégias para obtenção de vantagem competitiva para as empresas constituindo não apenas ganhos unilaterais, mas sim esforço e ganhos mútuos.

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
71
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Guiacorporativo.com.br cadeia de suprimentos 10 práticas vencedoras

  1. 1. Cadeia de Suprimentos – 10 Práticas Vencedoras guiacorporativo.com.br/10-praticas-vencedoras/ Rodilson Silva Práticas e estratégias para obtenção de vantagem competitiva, ganhos a todas as empresas envolvidas em uma Cadeia de Suprimentos, constituindo não somente esforço e ganhos unilaterais, mas sim esforço e ganhos mútuos. 10 melhores práticas em sua Cadeia de Suprimentos que você deveria estar fazendo agora Quer ter uma Cadeia de Suprimentos “Best in Class”? Então, siga a liderança de empresas com grande sucesso e adote essas 10 práticas em sua própria operação. No ambiente econômico de hoje, fazer o que você sempre faz – mesmo que você o faça muito bem – já não é aceitável. Sob pressão para reduzir custos e produzir resultados apesar de circunstâncias desafiadoras, você (e muitos outros profissionais de Supply) devem se transformar em vez de simplesmente melhorar a sua operação. Isso significa adotar filosofias, métodos e processos que tornará a sua organização uma “Best in Class“. O que pode ser feito para tornar sua Cadeia de Suprimentos uma “Best in Class”? A resposta é diferente para cada empresa, mas existem algumas práticas que muitas empresas líderes estão adotando agora. Este artigo descreve 10 das principais práticas observadas ao longo de minha carreira como profissional de Supply Chain em uma variedade de indústrias e locais. A sequência das 10 práticas, não indica prioridade ou sugere um ranking de maior ou menor importância. No entanto, oferece uma abordagem sistemática para medir a sua eficácia na construção de sua cadeia de suprimentos. Algumas dessas práticas podem ser simples, diretas e familiares. Outras podem ser novas para sua empresa. Tente colocar todas em práticas, pois, assim você terá uma base sólida para alcançar a excelência em sua cadeia de suprimentos. 1/7
  2. 2. Supply Chain 1 – Estabeleça um Conselho Administrativo de supply Chain. O objetivo de um conselho é dar orientação e ajudar a alinhar a estratégia da Cadeia de Suprimentos com a estratégia geral da empresa. A adesão do conselho deve incluir o líder da organização, bem como executivos corporativos, gerentes de unidades de negócios e outros líderes influentes da empresa. Idealmente, o conselho deve realizar reuniões regularmente agendadas. Mas, mesmo que isso não aconteça, sua mera existência indicará que o gerenciamento da cadeia de suprimentos tem o apoio e o compromisso de liderança sênior. Muitas vezes, observamos organizações lutando pelo reconhecimento porque seus objetivos e estratégias diferem dos objetivos e das estratégias estabelecidos por suas empresas. Um conselho pode impedir que isso aconteça, fornecendo uma validação constante e consistente de que a estratégia em sua Cadeia de Suprimentos se correlaciona diretamente com a estratégia corporativa. O conselho também pode ajudar a remover as barreiras ao sucesso que existem dentro da organização. Toda empresa tem tais barreiras – geralmente indivíduos ou organizações que não veem ou aceitam o valor que uma cadeia bem gerenciada fornece. Ao abordar essas barreiras, os membros do conselho ajudam a assegurar que a organização tenha a oportunidade de atualizar o potencial. Quando é claro que a liderança executiva está abraçando completamente a organização, é provável que as principais partes interessadas da unidade de negócios estejam mais dispostas a trabalhar e apoiar os esforços e iniciativas da Cadeia de Suprimentos. Finalmente, o conselho fornece um fórum eficaz para a comunicação multifuncional. Um conselho de administração ativo cria uma oportunidade para os líderes das unidades de negócios fornecerem a liderança da gestão com informações sobre estratégias e projetos futuros. 2 – Alinhamento e equipe adequada em sua organização. 2/7
  3. 3. Equipe – Cadeia de Suprimentos Pode ser difícil organizar a função da equipe de forma a maximizar a sua eficácia e a proporcionar benefícios proporcionais à empresa. Algumas empresas tem melhores resultados pela incorporação de profissionais de suprimentos proficientes em várias unidades de negócios. Para outros, uma operação mais centralizada é mais efetiva. Muitas empresas progressistas adotam uma abordagem híbrida que combina uma estratégia centralizada para obter consenso com a execução descentralizada para melhorar o serviço. Outra tendência emergente envolve a colocação de compras, logística, gerenciamento de contratos e planejamento de previsão / demanda e funções de gerenciamento similares sob o líder da Cadeia de Suprimentos. Esta abordagem, não é apropriada para todas as empresas, mas dá uma ideia do pensamento atual sobre o gerenciamento da cadeia e a estrutura de relatórios. Seja qual for à estrutura que você adote ter o pessoal correto nas funções corretas dentro da sua cadeia de suprimentos é vital para o sucesso. Elevar as habilidades e conhecimentos de gestão dos membros da equipe sempre é uma prioridade, é claro. Mas a liderança superior concentra-se mais na estratégia e está menos preocupada com a capacidade transacional. A medida que os líderes da cadeia se aproximam das equipes de gerenciamento de suas empresas, eles devem ter características adicionais. As empresas “Best in Class” contratam profissionais que têm fortes habilidades de comunicação e gerenciamento de relacionamento (tanto interna quanto externa), capacidade de pensar estrategicamente e foco na criação de valor. 3 – Faça com que a tecnologia funcione para você. Muitas empresas selecionam softwares que esperam torná-los mais eficientes e estruturam seus fluxos de trabalho e processos em torno dessa tecnologia escolhida. Em vez disso, eles devem primeiro analisar os processos que precisam de melhorias e somente então selecionar a tecnologia que melhor satisfaça as necessidades do processo. Isso pode parecer evidente, mas muitas empresas compram primeiro e descobrem as coisas mais tarde. Talvez seja por isso que, em muitas empresas, a organização da Cadeia de Suprimentos parece estar “alimentando o sistema” (como um sistema de planejamento de recursos corporativos) com informações, e eles têm dificuldade em recuperar o tipo de dados de que precisam para criar estratégias e decisões comerciais sólidas. Nas melhores empresas, os gerentes entendem que “o sistema” deve ajudá-los a gerenciar melhor suas cadeias de suprimentos. Eles encontram uma maneira de usar a tecnologia para produzir informações benéficas sem ter que executar vários “work-arounds” para extrair e visualizar os dados. Eles reconhecem a importância de um processo eficiente de compras e pagamentos e adotam estratégias e mecanismos para obterem maiores benefícios da tecnologia. 4 – Estabeleça alianças com fornecedores-chave As melhores empresas trabalham em estreita colaboração com os fornecedores muito depois de um acordo ter sido assinado. Na maioria dos círculos de hoje, isso é chamado de “gerenciamento de relacionamento com fornecedores”. Mas isso implica em uma comunicação unidirecional (dizendo ao fornecedor como fazê-lo). 3/7
  4. 4. A comunicação bidirecional, exige que o comprador e o vendedor gerenciem conjuntamente o relacionamento e seja mais eficaz. Um termo mais adequado para esta melhor prática pode ser “gerenciamento de alianças“, com representantes de ambas as partes trabalhando juntos para melhorar a relação comprador / fornecedor. Os quatro objetivos principais de um programa eficaz de gerenciamento de alianças com fornecedores-chave incluem: Fornecer um mecanismo para garantir que o relacionamento permaneça saudável e vibrante; Crie uma plataforma para solução de problemas; Desenvolva metas de melhoria contínua com o objetivo de alcançar valor para ambas às partes; Certifique-se de que os objetivos de medição e desempenho sejam alcançados. Com um programa de gerenciamento de alianças bem estruturado, você estará equipado para usar os talentos de sua base de suprimentos para criar um valor bem sustentado, buscando constantemente melhorias. 5 – Participe de um Sourcing Estratégico Colaborativo. O sourcing estratégico é uma pedra angular do gerenciamento bem sucedido da Cadeia de Suprimentos. Mas uma iniciativa colaborativa de sourcing estratégico produz resultados ainda melhores. Em vez que considerar o sourcing estratégico como apenas uma questão para o departamento de compras, as organizações de melhor qualidade trabalham com os “clientes” internos envolvidos ativamente no processo de tomada de decisão. Mais importante ainda, eles solicitam comentários e informações estratégias desses clientes, que podem incluir áreas funcionais, como finanças e contabilidade, engenharia, operações, manutenção, segurança / saúde / meio ambiente e garantia de qualidade – qualquer unidade de negócios ou função interna, isso contribuirá para o sucesso da iniciativa. Esta abordagem não só garante a disponibilidade de suprimentos, mas também resulta em menor custo total, processos simplificados e maior capacidade de resposta às necessidades mutáveis dos clientes. 6 – Concentre-se no custo total de propriedade (TCO), não no preço Um benefício do sourcing estratégico é que ele muda o foco de olhar apenas o preço de compra para entender o custo total de possuir ou consumir um produto ou serviço. Para as áreas de gastos significativos, as equipes de compras nas melhores empresas da classe estão abandonando a prática “fora de prática” de receber lances múltiplos e selecionar um fornecedor simplesmente com preço. Em vez disso, eles consideram muitos outros fatores que afetam o custo total de propriedade. Isso faz sentido quando você considera que os custos de aquisição representam apenas 25 a 40% do custo total para a maioria dos produtos e serviços. O saldo (e a maioria) do total inclui custos de operação, treinamento, manutenção, armazenagem, meio ambiente, qualidade e transporte, bem como o custo para recuperar o valor do produto mais tarde. Identificar o custo total de propriedade requer olhar para todo o processo de aquisição e consumo do produto ou serviço, algo que só pode acontecer com a cooperação e a entrada do comprador e do vendedor. No entanto, as organizações “Best in Class” não param por aí. Eles também pedem aos fornecedores e às partes interessadas internas a seguinte questão importante: “Como podemos trabalhar juntos para reduzir o custo total de 4/7
  5. 5. propriedade?”. Estabelecer uma mentalidade de “custo total de propriedade” é um objetivo que a organização precisa abraçar e perpetuar em toda a empresa. No entanto, não será fácil convencer a liderança executiva da sua empresa a priorizar verdadeiramente o valor sobre o preço. Desde o colapso financeiro global em 2009, a maioria dos executivos principais se concentram nas reduções de custos, que eles esperam se traduzam em preços reduzidos. 7 – Estabeleça contratos sob todas as funções de Supply Chain As equipes de compras e aquisições geralmente negociam economias significativas em potencial durante o processo de abastecimento, mas nunca realizam plenamente essas economias. Os motivos para isso variam, mas geralmente incluem falha na comunicação dos termos do contrato às organizações afetadas e falha na monitoração da conformidade do contrato. Muitas vezes, de fato, o contrato executado está arquivado em alguma gaveta e esquecido. Isso não é exagero; Há vários anos, a empresa de pesquisa Aberdeen Group fez uma pergunta a seus gerentes em uma pesquisa: “Como você gerencia os contratos da sua empresa?” Suas respostas foram surpreendentes. A maioria dos inquiridos declarou: “Nós nem conseguimos encontrar os contratos, muito menos gerenciá-los“. Mais empresas estão passando a responsabilidade pela gestão de contratos para a organização da Cadeia de Suprimentos, em vez de deixá-la em compras, finanças ou operações. Um dos benefícios desta mudança é que garante que os contratos sejam coletados e mantidos em uma unidade central. A migração da função de gerenciamento de contratos para a organização de suprimentos também permite que o líder da cadeia aproveite de forma mais eficiente os gastos da empresa, particularmente na área de serviços, onde há uma ótima oportunidade para redução de custos e mitigação de riscos. 8 – Otimize o inventário da empresa A desaceleração econômica global significa que os mais altos diretores financeiros colocaram o inventário em suas telas de radar e suas equipes financeiras estão constantemente procurando novas maneiras de melhorar a linha de fundo e reduzir o capital de giro. As organizações da Cadeia de Suprimentos devem, portanto, constantemente revisar suas quantidades de inventário e se esforçam para mantê-las em um nível ótimo. Não é nenhuma surpresa que as melhores empresas estão prestando atenção aos estoques nos mais altos níveis. O custo “real” de manter o estoque geralmente é maior do que o geralmente assumido entre 20 e 25%. Na verdade, pesquisas recentes revelam que os custos de manutenção de estoque podem representar até 60% do custo de um item que é mantido em inventário por 12 meses. Essas descobertas incluíram o custo de retenção de seguros, impostos, obsolescência e armazenagem. O mau planejamento e a previsão são causas diretas de inventários que estão fora de equilíbrio com as necessidades de uma empresa. Consequentemente, as melhores empresas também estão colocando mais ênfase no planejamento e na previsão da demanda como um meio adicional de assegurar níveis ideais de estoque. 9 – Estabeleça níveis adequados de controle e minimize riscos As políticas e os procedimentos de gerenciamento da Cadeia de Suprimentos devem seguir uma sequência e estrutura adequadas, e é importante analisá-las com frequência (se não for constante) e atualizá-las. Mantê-los realistas e fáceis de entender e seguir ajudará a garantir a conformidade, é certamente possível ir muito longe ao estabelecer políticas e procedimentos. 5/7
  6. 6. Riscos – Cadeia de Suprimentos Sustentabilidade – Cadeia de Suprimentos É por isso que as melhores empresas atualizam periodicamente suas políticas e controles para garantir que não estão criando estrangulamentos. Seu objetivo é agilizar-los sem sacrificar a capacidade desses controles para impedir roubo, fraude e outros problemas. A mitigação do risco acompanha políticas e controles, e as melhores organizações integram metodologias de mitigação de risco em seu processo de decisão de abastecimento. Este é um assunto complicado, mas em suma, essas organizações estão adotando metodologias que incluem: Identificar todos os elementos de risco; Determinar a probabilidade de ocorrência do evento de risco; Avaliar o impacto do dólar na decisão de obtenção se o evento de risco realmente acontecer; Priorizar os riscos de monitoramento e prevenção. 10 – Leve a sério as iniciativas “verdes” e a responsabilidade social Reduzir a emissão de carbono em sua Cadeia de Suprimentos não é mais uma prática “ boa mas não necessária“. É provável que um regime de comércio de carbono seja estabelecido nos Estados Unidos em algum momento. Mas aqui está outra razão pela qual as melhores empresas da categoria são “verdes”: compradores e consumidores estão levando em consideração o impacto ambiental quando escolhem os fornecedores. Compradores e consumidores também estão considerando a responsabilidade social ao fazer compras. A responsabilidade social consiste em um quadro de políticas e procedimentos corporativos mensuráveis que resultam em comportamentos destinados a beneficiar o local de trabalho, o indivíduo, a organização e a comunidade. A responsabilidade social desempenha um papel cada vez mais importante nas decisões das organizações de melhor qualidade, não apenas quando se trata de compras, mas também em relação à avaliação de risco. Uma empresa que não possui um programa significativo de responsabilidade social corre o risco de críticas de trabalhadores e / ou consumidores. Conclusão As 10 melhores práticas descritas acima não representam uma lista completa de todas as ações que os líderes da Cadeia de Suprimentos estão envolvidos agora. No entanto, esta lista fornece algumas ideias e, talvez, um roteiro para uma organização que se esforça para ser vista como valorizada e relevante. Mesmo se você já implementou muitas dessas práticas, as ideias e os exemplos oferecidos aqui servirão para validar sua estratégia atual. E se você não está tomando todas essas etapas, então adicionando as restantes para sua formação irá ajudá-lo a completar a sua transformação para uma organização de Cadeia de Suprimentos “Best in Class. 6/7
  7. 7. Gostou do conteúdo, por favor compartilhe!!! CURSOS ONLINE Cursos online para qualificação profissional, em diversas áreas do conhecimento, com certificados válidos para você dar upgrade na sua carreira. Cursos Online 7/7

×