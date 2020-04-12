Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Considerase como jornada de trabajo el tiempo durante el cual el trabajador permanece a disposición del trabajador…  La...
 Jornadas de Trabajo Ordinarias  Jornadas de trabajo Extraordinarias
 Jornada Diurna  Jornada Nocturna  Jornada Mixta
 Es el trabajo que se ejecuta entre las 6 y las 20 horas del día.  Su duración máxima es de 8 horas diarias y 48 horas s...
 Es el trabajo que se ejecuta entre las 20 p.m y las 6 horas del día siguiente…  Su duración máxima es de 7 horas diaria...
 Es la que abarca periodos de tiempo comprendidos en las jornadas diurnas y nocturnas.  Es decir… el trabajo se ejecuta ...
 El adolescente trabajador que haya cumplido 14 años y hasta cumplir los 16 años no podrá trabajar más de 4 horas diarias...
 Para los trabajadores que todavía asistan a instituciones educativas, las horas diarias de trabajo quedarán reducidas a ...
 En primer lugar la Autoridad competente que es el Ministerio de Salud Pública y Bienestar Social, después de un estudio ...
 No excederá de 6 horas diarias ni de 36 horas semanales
 El salario será el correspondiente a la jornada normal de 8 horas…
 El adolescente trabajador que haya cumplido 14 años y hasta cumplir los 18 años no será empleado durante la noche en un ...
 Es la prestación suplementaria del trabajo como prolongación de la jornada ordinaria, por necesidades técnicas o económi...
 Trabajo Extraordinario Diurno  Trabajo Extraordinario Nocturno  Trabajo Extraordinario en días feriados
 El trabajo extraordinario no podrá exceder de 3 horas, ni 57 horas semanales…  Ej: 8 (Jornada Ordinaria) + 3 ( Jornada ...
 Las horas extraordinarias diurnas de labor serán pagadas con un 50% (cincuenta por ciento) por lo menos, sobre el salari...
Quedan excluidos de la limitación de la jornada de trabajo : • Los gerentes, jefes, administradores en relación de depende...
 En ningún caso todos estos trabajadores no podrán trabajar mas de 12 horas diarias, con un descanso de al menos de 1 y m...
En los casos de suspensión colectiva del trabajo por causas imprevistas o de fuerza mayor, podrá ser completado el trabajo...
Se autorizará el trabajo nocturno de acuerdo con la duración máxima y retribución previstas para el mismo por el Código La...
 Daños inminentes por accidentes imprevistos o de necesidad evidente; y,  Los trabajos que deben ser realizados en horas...
 El organismo administrativo del trabajo autorizará, a solicitud de los empleadores, el trabajo nocturno, siempre que ell...
 En los establecimientos de trabajo continuo o en los que las faenas se prolonguen en parte del día y de la noche, el emp...
 La Autoridad Administrativa del Trabajo dictará por sí o con la anuencia de otras autoridades los reglamentos necesarios...
 Descansos intermedios ( Obligatorio )  Descansos post jornada de trabajo ( Obligatorio )  Descanso Semanal ( Obligator...
Los empleadores deberán confeccionar una planilla especial de los trabajadores ocupados en días que no sean laborales ( Ej...
En la planilla especial deberá constar : • Los nombres de los trabajadores ocupados • Los turnos de descansos compensatori...
 Dicha planilla se colocará en un lugar visible del establecimiento comercial o industrial.
 Son descansos obligatorios que corresponden a todo trabajador después de cada año de trabajo continuo al servicio del mi...
Todo trabajador tiene derecho a un periodo de vacaciones remuneradas después de cada año de trabajo continuo… El cómputo d...
 Para trabajadores de hasta 5 años de antigüedad, 12 días corridos;  Para trabajadores con más de 5 años y hasta 10 de a...
Para calcular el monto que el trabajador debe recibir con motivo de sus vacaciones se tendrá en cuenta :  El salario míni...
 El salario debe abonarse por anticipado a la iniciación de la vacaciones.
 El trabajador adquiere el derecho a Vacaciones cuando ha cumplido 1 año de servicio continuo…
Se inicia desde la fecha en que cada trabajador tome sus vacaciones anuales pagadas y comprende toda la duración de la mis...
El empleador que no conceda a sus trabajadores los descansos legales obligatorios y días de vacaciones sufrirán una multa ...
 Cada empleador deberá inscribir en un registro la fecha en que entran a prestar servicios sus trabajadores, las fechas e...
Cuando haya terminado el contrato laboral, el trabajador que no haya alcanzado el tiempo de trabajo mínimo de 1 Año, o si ...
 Cuando el contrato de trabajo termine sin haberse hecho uso de las vacaciones ya causadas, este derecho se compensará en...
 Las vacaciones no son acumulables. Sin embargo, a petición del trabajador podrá acumularse por dos años, siempre que no ...
 Los trabajadores deben gozar sin interrupción de su periodo de vacaciones, pero debido a urgente necesidad del empleador...
Los menores de Edad están amparados con los mismos derechos y condiciones que los trabajadores Adultos …
Clase Universitaria

  1. 1.  Considerase como jornada de trabajo el tiempo durante el cual el trabajador permanece a disposición del trabajador…  La jornada de trabajo se funda en la histórica reivindicación de las garantías laborales promovida por los movimientos obreros de Inglaterra y de los Estados Unidos en el Siglo XIX, reforzando el esfuerzo por lograr el reconocimiento de la dignidad humana y un trabajo en condiciones justas.
  2. 2.  Jornadas de Trabajo Ordinarias  Jornadas de trabajo Extraordinarias
  3. 3.  Jornada Diurna  Jornada Nocturna  Jornada Mixta
  4. 4.  Es el trabajo que se ejecuta entre las 6 y las 20 horas del día.  Su duración máxima es de 8 horas diarias y 48 horas semanales
  5. 5.  Es el trabajo que se ejecuta entre las 20 p.m y las 6 horas del día siguiente…  Su duración máxima es de 7 horas diarias o 42 horas en la semana.
  6. 6.  Es la que abarca periodos de tiempo comprendidos en las jornadas diurnas y nocturnas.  Es decir… el trabajo se ejecuta tanto en el día como en la noche. Pero…  Su duración máxima es de 7 horas y media y 45 horas en la semana
  7. 7.  El adolescente trabajador que haya cumplido 14 años y hasta cumplir los 16 años no podrá trabajar más de 4 horas diarias ni 24 horas semanales.  El adolescente trabajador de 16 años hasta cumplir los 18 años no podrá trabajar más de 6 horas diarias ni 36 semanales.
  8. 8.  Para los trabajadores que todavía asistan a instituciones educativas, las horas diarias de trabajo quedarán reducidas a cuatro
  9. 9.  En primer lugar la Autoridad competente que es el Ministerio de Salud Pública y Bienestar Social, después de un estudio específico del trabajo, debe calificarlo como Insalubre, Peligroso o Penoso, dejando testimonio en un certificado de Calificación.
  10. 10.  No excederá de 6 horas diarias ni de 36 horas semanales
  11. 11.  El salario será el correspondiente a la jornada normal de 8 horas…
  12. 12.  El adolescente trabajador que haya cumplido 14 años y hasta cumplir los 18 años no será empleado durante la noche en un intervalo de 10 horas, que comprenderá entre las 20 y las seis horas de la mañana…
  13. 13.  Es la prestación suplementaria del trabajo como prolongación de la jornada ordinaria, por necesidades técnicas o económicas de la empresa, para realizar las tareas contratadas dentro de los límites y con la remuneración que la ley establece.
  14. 14.  Trabajo Extraordinario Diurno  Trabajo Extraordinario Nocturno  Trabajo Extraordinario en días feriados
  15. 15.  El trabajo extraordinario no podrá exceder de 3 horas, ni 57 horas semanales…  Ej: 8 (Jornada Ordinaria) + 3 ( Jornada Extraordinaria) = 12 Horas.
  16. 16.  Las horas extraordinarias diurnas de labor serán pagadas con un 50% (cincuenta por ciento) por lo menos, sobre el salario convenido para la jornada ordinaria.  Las horas extraordinarias nocturnas serán pagadas con recargo del 100% (cien por ciento ) sobre el salario hora ordinario nocturno.  Las horas trabajadas en días feriados serán pagadas con recargo del 100% (cien por ciento) sobre el salario hora ordinario de día hábil.
  17. 17. Quedan excluidos de la limitación de la jornada de trabajo : • Los gerentes, jefes, administradores en relación de dependencia, y los empleados no sujetos a fiscalización inmediata • Los serenos, vigilantes y demás trabajadores que desempeñen funciones discontinuas o que requieran su sola presencia. • Los que cumplan su cometido fuera del local donde se halle establecida la empresa, como agentes y comisionistas que tengan carácter de empleados • Los trabajadores rurales y del servicio doméstico
  18. 18.  En ningún caso todos estos trabajadores no podrán trabajar mas de 12 horas diarias, con un descanso de al menos de 1 y media
  19. 19. En los casos de suspensión colectiva del trabajo por causas imprevistas o de fuerza mayor, podrá ser completado el trabajo diario compensando las horas perdidas en las siguientes condiciones: a) Las recuperaciones no podrán ser autorizadas sino durante treinta días al año y deberán ser ejecutadas dentro de un plazo razonable; y, b) La prolongación de la jornada no podrá exceder de una hora y no se remunerará como extraordinario.
  20. 20. Se autorizará el trabajo nocturno de acuerdo con la duración máxima y retribución previstas para el mismo por el Código Laboral, en los siguientes casos:  Servicios públicos de imprescindible necesidad;  Industrias cuyos procesos técnicos exigiesen un trabajo continuo;  Reparación e instalación de máquinas , a efecto de no interrumpir el trabajo normal;.
  21. 21.  Daños inminentes por accidentes imprevistos o de necesidad evidente; y,  Los trabajos que deben ser realizados en horas nocturnas, conforme a su naturaleza.  La autorización se acordará siempre que todos estos trabajos no puedan realizarse por su índole en la jornada diurna
  22. 22.  El organismo administrativo del trabajo autorizará, a solicitud de los empleadores, el trabajo nocturno, siempre que ellas se justifiquen y bajo expresa condición de que los trabajadores ocupados en tareas nocturnas no podrán trabajar en la jornada diurna.
  23. 23.  En los establecimientos de trabajo continuo o en los que las faenas se prolonguen en parte del día y de la noche, el empleador dispondrá de suficiente número de equipos de trabajadores, los que se turnarán.
  24. 24.  La Autoridad Administrativa del Trabajo dictará por sí o con la anuencia de otras autoridades los reglamentos necesarios para todas aquellas faenas que tengan características especiales o requieran una labor continua. Dichos reglamentos se dictarán tomando en consideración los intereses de la colectividad, las exigencias del servicio y las necesidades de los trabajadores y empleadores.
  25. 25.  Descansos intermedios ( Obligatorio )  Descansos post jornada de trabajo ( Obligatorio )  Descanso Semanal ( Obligatorio )  Descanso semanal desde el medio día del sábado ( Optativo - Convencional )  Descanso en los días feriados establecidos por Ley ( Optativo - Convencional )  Descanso Compensatorio ( Optativo - Convencional )  Descanso por Vacaciones ( Obligatorio )
  26. 26. Los empleadores deberán confeccionar una planilla especial de los trabajadores ocupados en días que no sean laborales ( Ej : Domingo o feriado ) en los siguientes casos :  Trabajos no susceptibles de interrupción, por la índole de las necesidades que satisfacen, por motivos de carácter técnico o razones que determinen grave perjuicio al interés público o a la misma empresa;  Labores de reparación y limpieza de maquinarias, instalaciones o locales industriales y comerciales, que fuesen indispensables a fin de no interrumpir las faenas de la semana  Trabajos que eventualmente sean de evidente y urgente necesidad de realizar por inminencia de daños, accidentes, caso fortuito, fuerza mayor u otras circunstancias transitorias inaplazables que deben aprovecharse con los turnos de descansos compensatorios
  27. 27. En la planilla especial deberá constar : • Los nombres de los trabajadores ocupados • Los turnos de descansos compensatorios correspondientes a cada uno de ellos.
  28. 28.  Dicha planilla se colocará en un lugar visible del establecimiento comercial o industrial.
  29. 29.  Son descansos obligatorios que corresponden a todo trabajador después de cada año de trabajo continuo al servicio del mismo empleador, de acuerdo a una escala por su antigüedad.
  30. 30. Todo trabajador tiene derecho a un periodo de vacaciones remuneradas después de cada año de trabajo continuo… El cómputo del inicio es desde el primer momento de la relación laboral… hasta cumplir 1 año de servicio… ( Ej: Inicio : El 1 de Abril del 2005 al 1 de Abril del 2006 = 1 Año de Servicio )
  31. 31.  Para trabajadores de hasta 5 años de antigüedad, 12 días corridos;  Para trabajadores con más de 5 años y hasta 10 de antigüedad, 18 días corridos  Para trabajadores con más de 10 años de antigüedad, 30 días corridos. Las vacaciones comenzarán en día lunes o el siguiente hábil si aquél fuese feriado
  32. 32. Para calcular el monto que el trabajador debe recibir con motivo de sus vacaciones se tendrá en cuenta :  El salario mínimo vigente en la época de goce de vacaciones del trabajador,  El salario que entonces recibe el trabajador si es superior al mínimo legal.
  33. 33.  El salario debe abonarse por anticipado a la iniciación de la vacaciones.
  34. 34.  El trabajador adquiere el derecho a Vacaciones cuando ha cumplido 1 año de servicio continuo…
  35. 35. Se inicia desde la fecha en que cada trabajador tome sus vacaciones anuales pagadas y comprende toda la duración de la misma…
  36. 36. El empleador que no conceda a sus trabajadores los descansos legales obligatorios y días de vacaciones sufrirán una multa de 10 jornales mínimos por cada trabajador afectado, que se duplicará en caso de reincidencia, sin perjuicio del cumplimiento de la Ley en beneficio del trabajador.
  37. 37.  Cada empleador deberá inscribir en un registro la fecha en que entran a prestar servicios sus trabajadores, las fechas en que cada uno tome sus vacaciones anuales pagadas, la duración de las mismas y la remuneración correspondiente a ellas.  Si no lo hiciese así se presumirá, salvo prueba en contrario, que las vacaciones no han sido otorgadas.
  38. 38. Cuando haya terminado el contrato laboral, el trabajador que no haya alcanzado el tiempo de trabajo mínimo de 1 Año, o si ha cumplido este periodo de servicio, pero no ha hecho uso de sus vacaciones, tiene derecho a ser compensado en dinero en relación al tiempo (sean días o meses ) que estuvo trabajando en la empresa…
  39. 39.  Cuando el contrato de trabajo termine sin haberse hecho uso de las vacaciones ya causadas, este derecho se compensará en dinero, en base al salario actual  El monto será el doble cuando la compensación debe abonarse después del periodo de goce.  Si el contrato termina antes del cumplir 1año, el trabajador tendrá derecho a que se le pague la parte proporcional por vacaciones, en relación al tiempo trabajado.
  40. 40.  Las vacaciones no son acumulables. Sin embargo, a petición del trabajador podrá acumularse por dos años, siempre que no perjudique los intereses de la empresa.
  41. 41.  Los trabajadores deben gozar sin interrupción de su periodo de vacaciones, pero debido a urgente necesidad del empleador, podrá requerir a aquellos la reintegración al trabajo.  En este caso, el trabajador no pierde su derecho de reanudar las vacaciones.  Serán de cuenta exclusiva del empleador los gastos que irrogue tanto el reintegro del trabajador como la reanudación de sus vacaciones.
  42. 42. Los menores de Edad están amparados con los mismos derechos y condiciones que los trabajadores Adultos …

