Entornos presentacionequipo1 g2doc_toluca

Doctorado en Educación Asignatura: Educación en Entornos Virtuales Educación y Tecnologías de la información y la Comunica...
CONTENIDO Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación. El proceso de enseñanza mediado por las nuevas tecnologías ...
INTRODUCCIÓN El ser humano siempre ha sentido la necesidad de buscar, saber, obtener la información creada, expresada y tr...
Ampliar la visión del docente respecto del uso eficiente de las nuevas tecnologías de la información y la comunicación par...
LAS TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN (TIC) Surgen a partir de los avances tecnológicos en informática y las...
El sistema de comunicación a distancia (telecomunicaciones) dan mayor dinamismo en la economía quienes han impulsado el us...
Las nuevas formas de aprender , conducen a cambios e innovaciones de los procesos cognitivos Revolución en metodologías y ...
VENTAJAS DE LA EDUCACION MEDIADA POR LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS Comunicarse a través de medios y lenguajes que conllevan códig...
VENTAJAS DE LA EDUCACION MEDIADA POR LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS Complementari edad Aumento de la motivación Actividades colabo...
DESVENTAJAS DE LA EDUCACION MEDIADA POR LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS Distracciones • Dificultad en la autogestión de en tiempos ...
DESVENTAJAS DE LA EDUCACION MEDIADA POR LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS Puedeanularhabilidadesycapacidadcrítica • El uso de la máqu...
DESVENTAJAS DE LA EDUCACION MEDIADA POR LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS Filtracióndeinformación • Existe información falsa e incomp...
RETOS Y OPORTUNIDADES DE LA EDUCACIÓN EN LA ERA DE LAS TIC Retos Insertar a los docentes en el mundo del aprendizaje digit...
ANEXOS
ANEXOS
FUENTES DE CONSULTA Andrade, A. (2010). La sociedad red: una visión global. Revista Venezolana de Información, Tecnología ...
  1. 1. Doctorado en Educación Asignatura: Educación en Entornos Virtuales Educación y Tecnologías de la información y la Comunicación ASESOR: Dr. Marco Antonio Alanís Martínez Toluca, México a 10 de mayo de 2020
  2. 2. CONTENIDO Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación. El proceso de enseñanza mediado por las nuevas tecnologías Ventajas de la educación mediadas por las nuevas tecnologías Desventajas de la educación mediada por las nuevas tecnologías Retos y oportunidades de la educación en la era de las TICS
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN El ser humano siempre ha sentido la necesidad de buscar, saber, obtener la información creada, expresada y transmitida por otros. Este proceso ha estado marcado en los últimos cien años por las grandes y profundas transformaciones producidas en el campo de la tecnología. Las Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicación ofrecen oportunidades para la educación que la humanidad no había presenciado hasta ahora. Se deben seguir ciertas recomendaciones para un buen uso de las TIC´S. En primer lugar, analizar si su uso y aplicación en la clase o lección supondría un beneficio a nivel cognitivo. Las TIC suponen herramientas complementarias (y sostenibles) al sistema actual dando un paso previo para el mercado laboral al que podrán acceder los alumnos.
  4. 4. Ampliar la visión del docente respecto del uso eficiente de las nuevas tecnologías de la información y la comunicación para implementar un servicio educativo innovador de enseñanza y de aprendizaje abierto que impacte en el contexto escolar y social.
  5. 5. LAS TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN (TIC) Surgen a partir de los avances tecnológicos en informática y las telecomunicaciones. El componente principal de las TIC es el internet El objetivo principal de las TIC es el enriquecimiento de todos los procesos de ejecución de las personas y empresas para que sean más competitivas y productivas en el manejo y uso de la información a través de diversas redes La inserción de las TIC en la vida productiva y del aprendizaje ha permitido que la creación de nuevos términos. por ejemplo e- learning, e- book, e- inclusión, e- mail., banda ancha
  6. 6. El sistema de comunicación a distancia (telecomunicaciones) dan mayor dinamismo en la economía quienes han impulsado el uso de internet Cabero, (1998) las TIC giran en torno a tres medios básicos: la informática, la microelectrónica y las telecomunicaciones de manera interactiva e interconexionadas, lo que permite conseguir nuevas realidades comunicativas Las sociedades de la información reducen la brecha digital, propician la inclusión y el aprendizaje digital (e-inclusión y e-learning
  7. 7. Las nuevas formas de aprender , conducen a cambios e innovaciones de los procesos cognitivos Revolución en metodologías y modelo para promover el aprendizaje, a través del uso de la red, propiciando la generación de aulas virtuales La educación a distancia, se ha venido consolidando, a través de modelos virtuales, definido como como un programa informativo interactivo de carácter pedagógico, que propician ambientes de aprendizaje virtuales entre conocimiento e individuo
  8. 8. VENTAJAS DE LA EDUCACION MEDIADA POR LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS Comunicarse a través de medios y lenguajes que conllevan códigos específicos Autonomía personal y espíritu crítico Flexibilidad instrumental
  9. 9. VENTAJAS DE LA EDUCACION MEDIADA POR LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS Complementari edad Aumento de la motivación Actividades colaborativas y cooperativas.
  10. 10. DESVENTAJAS DE LA EDUCACION MEDIADA POR LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS Distracciones • Dificultad en la autogestión de en tiempos de trabajo y descanso Procesoseducativopocohumano • El aprendizaje puede volverse frío e impersonal Noescompletamenteinclusivo • Un número significativo de la población no tiene acceso a esta herramienta
  11. 11. DESVENTAJAS DE LA EDUCACION MEDIADA POR LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS Puedeanularhabilidadesycapacidadcrítica • El uso de la máquina pueden olvidar el arte de la escritura Altosíndicesdeadiccción • Perfiles más jóvenes no controlan su uso Generaaislamiento • Genera menor contacto físico con las personas y disminución de deporte
  12. 12. DESVENTAJAS DE LA EDUCACION MEDIADA POR LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS Filtracióndeinformación • Existe información falsa e incompleta y comúnmente no se selecciona de manera correcta Ciberbullyingoacosoenredes • La creación de perfiles falso , pone en riesgo la integridad de las personas , por medios digitales se usa para molestar d manera personal a una persona Faltadeprivacidad • Compartir información en redes puede derivar ser parte de persecuciones y acosadores
  13. 13. RETOS Y OPORTUNIDADES DE LA EDUCACIÓN EN LA ERA DE LAS TIC Retos Insertar a los docentes en el mundo del aprendizaje digital Uso de las tecnologías como medio para lograra un fin Infraestructura Oportunidades Induce al cambio y a la adaptación de nuevos contextos educativos Permite nuevas formas de enseñanza y de aprendizaje Difusión de contenidos en forma rápida y masiva, haciendo posible el acercamiento entre el maestro y el alumno en largas distancias. Vencer la resistencia y temor de los docentes Disponibilidad de información siempre y cuando se cuente con accesos a internet
  15. 15. ANEXOS
