Acercamiento cuantitativo

Capitulo I

investigaciones sobre educación preescolar y primaria

Alicia, Ávila, David block y Alicia Carvajal

Acercamiento cuantitativo

  1. 1. Acercamiento cuantitativo Capitulo I investigaciones sobre educación preescolar y primaria Alicia, Ávila, David block y Alicia Carvajal Elaborado por: Cruz Corona Marycarmen Delgado Santiago Roció Yazmin Fernández Flores Dulce María Dayan
  2. 2. 17 10 8 17 9 14 CONCEPCIONES Y CONOCIMIENTOS DE LOS ALUMNOS CONCEPCIONES Y FORMACION DE LOS PROFESORES PRACTICAS DE ENSEÑANZA ENSEÑANZA EXPERIMENTAL RECURSOS PARA LA ENSEÑANZA EDUCACION DE ADULTOS Y SABERES NO ESCOLARES Numerodetesis categorias Serie 1 Serie 1
  3. 3. 42 17 3 12 Articulos Capitulos de libro Libros Tesis doctorado Serie 3
  4. 4. 1 3 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 7 0 1 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 5 1 2 0 0 5 4 0 5 0 0 0 0 00 0 4 0 2 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 4 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Temas de matemáticas abordados en las investigaciones de prescolar y primaria alumnos profesores practicas de enseñanza recursos enseñanza experimental educacion para adultos

