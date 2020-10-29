Successfully reported this slideshow.
LANGUAGE AND WRITTEN EXPRESSION IV September 1st, 2020 ORAL ASSIGNMENT #1 ISFD N. 41
GROUP MEMBERS - Rocío Salomone - Victoria Arias
The Origins of Language Chapter 1
Some type of spoken language was developed between 100.000 and 50.000 years ago, before written language. The ability to p...
Different sources about the origin of language The Divine Source Provided humans with language Basic hypothesis If human i...
● Bow-wow Theory ● Primitive words were imitations of natural sounds ● Words sound similar to the noises they describe ⇒ O...
The Physical Adaptation Source Evolutionary developments that led to speech production In comparison to primates Human tee...
● Human gestures before language ● Evolutionary connection between the language-using and tool-using abilities of humans w...
Animals and Human Language CHAPTER 2
Properties of Human Language
Duality At a physical level, sounds are produced individually (n, b, i) and they possess no intrinsic meaning The combinat...
But can animals use human language? Animals seem to understand our language to an extent, some animals even learn how to ‘...
The Study of Language - George Yule - Chapters 1 and 2
  3. 3. The Origins of Language Chapter 1
  4. 4. Some type of spoken language was developed between 100.000 and 50.000 years ago, before written language. The ability to produce sound and simple vocal patterning appears to be in an ancient part of the brain that we share with all vertebrates. But that isn’t human language. “The suspicion does not appear improbable that the progenitors of man, either the males or females, or both sexes, before they had acquired the power of expressing their mutual love in articulate language, endeavoured to charm each other with musical notes and rhythm.” Darwin (1871) Darwin’s theory about the origin of language claimed that humans developed musical ability prior to language to charm each other.
  5. 5. Different sources about the origin of language The Divine Source Provided humans with language Basic hypothesis If human infants were allowed to grow up without hearing any language around them, then they would spontaneously begin using the original God-given language. Experiments ● Psammeticus, an Egyptian pharaoh, isolated two newborn babies for two years. It was reported that the children uttered the Phrygian word “Bekos” (bread). It is believed that they picked up the word from the goats’ bleating. ● King James the Fourth of Scotland carried out a similar experiment. The children spontaneously started to speak Hebrew, which was believed to be the language of the Garden of Eden. The Divine source theory was proved wrong as children who grew up in isolation without access to human language were not able to speak at all.
  6. 6. ● Bow-wow Theory ● Primitive words were imitations of natural sounds ● Words sound similar to the noises they describe ⇒ Onomatopeia ● Modern languages do have words that echo natural sounds but they are not entirely based on them ● Yo - he - ho Theory ● Development of human language in social contexts ● Communication to maintain a certain organization within the groups ● Early humans who lived in groups used different sounds like hums, groans and curses when involved in activities that required physical effort (lifting heavy bits of trees)
  7. 7. The Physical Adaptation Source Evolutionary developments that led to speech production In comparison to primates Human teeth Upright and even in height, adapted to chew and grind. Helpful in producing sounds such as F and V. Human lips Their flexibility helps in making sounds such as P or B. Human Mouth It is smaller, can be closed and open rapidly. The tongue is also smaller, thicker and more muscular which makes it useful to shape a variety of sounds inside the oral cavity. Human Larynx or “Voice Box” It is placed in a lower position which creates a cavity above the vocal folds, called the Pharynx which acts as a resonator for increased clarity of the sounds. Some physical features that humans posses are distinct from other creatures
  8. 8. ● Human gestures before language ● Evolutionary connection between the language-using and tool-using abilities of humans which were involved in the development of the speaking brain ● Development of a part of the human brain that specializes in organizing and combining sounds or signs in specific arrangements ● Innateness Hypothesis ● Humans are born with a special capacity for language ● Crucial mutation ⇒ Language gene only humans possess ● Pre-programmed or hard-wired to acquire language
  9. 9. Animals and Human Language CHAPTER 2
  10. 10. Properties of Human Language
  11. 11. Duality At a physical level, sounds are produced individually (n, b, i) and they possess no intrinsic meaning The combination of individual sounds produces meaning SOUNDS MEANING Language is organized in two levels simultaneously
  12. 12. But can animals use human language? Animals seem to understand our language to an extent, some animals even learn how to ‘’use our language’’, but they won’t come near to the proficiency of a human. Chimpanzees are usually the go-to when testing if human language can be taught to animals. Ex. Washoe, Sarah and Lana, Kanzi. Nowadays, in unlikely places like TikTok, you can find other animals ‘’learning’’ human language. I am Bunny (click on the picture)

