Mejia_Rocio_Actividad1

Actividad No.1: Creación de un caso que ejemplifique la relación entre las competencias del trabajador y los requisitos de...
Metas y objetivos del comportamiento organizacional Como objetivos y metas del CO Eduardo Amorós (2007:6) en su libro Comp...
2. Proponga y describa un caso relacionado con una persona que tiene problemas de desempeño en su puesto de trabajo. Se pr...
DESPACHOS: 1. Elaborar y enviar al comprador la cotización solicitada por el RTC en un máximo no mayor de 1 hora, garantiz...
OBJETIVO 3: RECLAMOS: 1. Recepción del reclamo, documentar y darle seguimiento y cierre de los reclamos levantados en el s...
Sanciones: 1. Proceso de medidas disciplinarias por incumplimiento a sus responsabilidades. 2. Penalización económica al d...
Representante TécnicoComercial Diaria Toma de pedidos yresoluciónde reclamos Promotor Comercial Diaria Toma de pedidos yre...
 Competencias necesarias para el puesto Competencias para el Puesto – Descripción de las competencias que se requierenpar...
1. La empresa 2. Jefe inmediato 3. Analista de servicio al cliente Existen trabajadores que son prácticamente siempre impu...
 Procesos de capacitación:
4. Conclusiones: Dentro de las consecuencias para la organización si no se soluciona el problema y las ventajas de hacer e...
Referencias Bibliográficas Chiavenato, Idalberto (2009). Comportamiento organizacional. (2ª. ed.). México : Mc Graw Hill. ...
  1. 1. Actividad No.1: Creación de un caso que ejemplifique la relación entre las competencias del trabajador y los requisitos del puesto 1. Investigue acerca del comportamiento organizacional: El comportamiento organizacional (CO) se refiere al estudio de las personas y los grupos que actúan en las organizaciones. Se ocupa de la influencia que todos ellos ejercen en las organizaciones y de la influencia que las organizaciones ejercen en ellos. En otras palabras, el CO retrata la continua interacción y la influencia recíproca entre las personas y las organizaciones. Es un importante campo de conocimiento para toda persona que deba tratar con organizaciones, ya sea para crear otras o cambiar las existentes, para trabajar o invertir en ellas o, lo más importante, para dirigirlas. El CO es una disciplina académica que surgió como un conjunto interdisciplinario de conocimientos para estudiar el comportamiento humano en las organizaciones. Aunque la definición ha permanecido, en realidad, las organizaciones no son las que muestran determinados comportamientos, sino las personas y los grupos que participan y actúan en ellas. Uno de los desafíos para comprender el CO es que éste sólo puede observarse en forma parcial. Tiene algunos aspectos superficiales visibles, como las estrategias de la organización, la definición de sus objetivos globales, las políticas y los procedimientos adoptados, la estructura de organización, la autoridad formal y la cadena de mando, así como la tecnología que utiliza. Todos estos aspectos superficiales del CO pueden observarse sin dificultad. Sin embargo, el CO también tiene aspectos profundos que no se observan a simple vista, como las percepciones y las actitudes de los individuos, las normas del grupo, las interacciones informales y los conflictos interpersonales e intergrupales, que influyen en el comportamiento de las personas y los grupos.
  2. 2. Metas y objetivos del comportamiento organizacional Como objetivos y metas del CO Eduardo Amorós (2007:6) en su libro Comportamiento Organizacional en busca del Desarrollo de Ventajas Competitivas indica que son: 1. Describir: Sistemáticamente cómo se comportan las personas en condiciones distintas. 2. Comprender: Por qué las personas se comportan como lo hacen. 3. Predecir: El comportamiento futuro de los empleados 4. Controlar: Al menos parcialmente las actividades humanas en el trabajo. Con el primer objetivo describir al lograrlo permite que los administradores se comuniquen con un lenguaje común respecto del comportamiento humano en el trabajo. Con el segundo objetivo comprender: entienden las razones del porque de su comportamiento y pueden entre otros lograr explicaciones, mejorar métodos. Con el tercer objetivo predecir, es consecuencia del primero y el segundo, ya que al describir y comprender los gerentes, directivos, administradores, conocerán al personal, sus habilidades, relaciones intergrupales, tendrían la capacidad de predecir cuáles empleados son dedicados y productivos, y cuáles se caracterizarán por ausentismo, retardos u otra conducta perturbadora en determinado momento (de modo que sea posible emprender acciones preventivas). El objetivo último del comportamiento organizacional es controlar, los supervisores, gerentes, administradores, por ser responsables de los resultados de rendimiento, les interesa de manera vital tener efectos en el comportamiento, el desarrollo de habilidades, el trabajo de equipo, coordinación de esfuerzos y la productividad de los empleados. Necesitan mejorar los resultados mediante sus acciones y las de sus trabajadores, y el comportamiento organizacional puede ayudarles a lograr dicho propósito. Variables del Comportamiento Organizacional Para el estudio del CO, la literatura especializada y algunos autores entre ellos Robbins (2004:23) y Chiavenato (2009:11), coinciden en recomendar el siguiente modelo básico, que atiende a tres niveles de análisis: individual, el cual consiste en la comprensión y dirección del comportamiento individual. De grupo atiende a la comprensión y dirección de grupos y procesos sociales y el organizacional radica en la comprensión y dirección de procesos y problemas organizativos.
  3. 3. 2. Proponga y describa un caso relacionado con una persona que tiene problemas de desempeño en su puesto de trabajo. Se propone el caso de la Analista de Servicio al cliente, quien está presentando problemas en su desempeño lo cual tiene un impacto en los resultados del área y por consiguiente en el negocio. 3. El análisis debe incluir:  Descripción del puesto Descripción de Puesto Datos Actuales Datos Anteriores (en caso de reevaluación) Nombre del Puesto ATC – ANALISTA DE ATENCIÓN AL CLIENTE Nombre del Puesto Anterior Departamento Comercial Departamento Reporta a: (nombre ypuesto) Coordinador Comercial/ Gerente Comercial Reportaba a: (nombre ypuesto) País Guatemala País No. total de subordinados (directos e indirectos) Directos: 0 Indirectos: 0 No. total de subordinados (directos e indirectos) Directos: Indirectos: Propósito Principal – ¿Cuál es el principal objetivo/propósito del puesto? (Máximo 2-3 renglones resumiendo el rol) Brindar apoyo directo al personal de venta, en las actividades administrativas de atención al cliente, soportando el cierrede ventas y el despacho de la misma,así como el seguimiento a las cuentas por cobrar. Dimensiones del Puesto –¿Cuál es el alcance del puesto–volumen, ingreso neto, presupuesto, geografía, número de clientes, número de sitios, etc.? Mantiene una constante comunicación con el vendedor, los compradores, el equipo de PQ, atendiendo cualquier requerimiento y resolviendo cualquier situación en beneficio de la labor de venta. Trabaja en equipo con el departamento administrativo/contable y planta de producción/despacho para cumplir con los compromisos de ventas (Facturación y despachos). Responsabilidades – SCORECARD – Evidencia visible y medible de que las responsabilidades se están cumpliendo y el objetivo que está siendo alcanzado. RESULTADOS ESPERADOS MÉTRICAS CRITERIOS EVAL. OBJETIVO 1: GESTIÓN DE COTIZACIONES, PEDIDOS Y KPI: Gestión de Pedidos
  4. 4. DESPACHOS: 1. Elaborar y enviar al comprador la cotización solicitada por el RTC en un máximo no mayor de 1 hora, garantizando las condiciones proporcionadas por el solicitante. 2. Revisión y emisión de pedido (precio, código, fletes, condiciones crédito y logística), garantizando el ingreso con “0” errores al sistema y el envío del número de pedido al comprador. 3. Emitir un reporte quincenal (15 y 30 de cada mes) de pedidos pendientes de despacho garantizando el envío a la Coordinadora para determinar el seguimiento del mismo. 4. Elaborar la programación decarga para lograr la satisfacción del 100% de la entrega de la mercadería al comprador en tiempo oportuno, mediante su gestión ante la unidad de transporte. 1. Efectividad del 100% de la entrega en tiempo establecido. 2. Formato de reclamo interno, garantizando 0 errores. 3. Entrega 15 y 30 de cada mes del reporte de despachos pendientes. 4. Evaluación por medio de: 4.1 “0” reclamos por parte de producción hacia ATC por planificación ingresada al sistema. 4.2 Anticiparse a los reclamos ante el comprador, notificando a la Coordinadora situación que no cumpla con la satisfacción del 100% de las entregas de mercadería con unidades de Nordic. OBJETIVO 2: SEGUIMIENTO POST VENTA Y ENTREGAS: 1. Realizar las llamadas de seguimiento a los compradores para garantizar las encuestas de satisfacción y reportar las desviaciones a Coordinador Comercial. 2. Llevar el control de las facturas en reserva, empresa varios y bonificaciones e informar al Coordinador los saldos pendientes de despachos no entregados. KPI: 1. Realizar diariamente el 100% de encuestas de satisfacción delos clientes por medio Telefónico y no mayor a 5 minutos de duración, garantizando la entrega del reporte semanal. 2. Envío del reporte semanal (martes).
  5. 5. OBJETIVO 3: RECLAMOS: 1. Recepción del reclamo, documentar y darle seguimiento y cierre de los reclamos levantados en el sistema para informar al comprador, vendedor y Coordinadora. KPI: 1. Enviar bitácora semanal (Lunes) de los reclamos existentes, dando visibilidad del avance y cierre de los mismos en un máximo de 3 días; según política de reclamos vigente. OBJETIVO 4: CONSIGNACIONES: 1. Llevar el control de los inventarios en consignación, mediante reportes generados por administración; garantizando el proceso de facturación en el formato oficial. KPI: 1. Enviar semanalmente (Lunes) el reporte de las existencias para que el promotor realiceel inventario físico en la bodega del consignatario para garantizar la emisión de pedido y factura el 10 y 25 de cada mes. OBJETIVO 5: PROCESOS ADMINISTRATIVOS: 1. Generar reportes solicitados que garanticen la gestión del área comercial. 1.1 Reporte detallado por factura por cliente 1.2 Consignación Reporte de existencias 1.3 Consignación Reporte detallado por pedido 1.4 Inventario de materias primas (MP) y material de empaque (ME) a Coordinadores 1.5 Entregas por facturas 1.6 CxC detallada por factura por cliente 1.7 Pedidos con saldos 1.8 Saldos facturas de reserva 1.9 Saldos empresas varios 1.10 Cualquier otro reporte solicitado por área KPI: Cumplimiento del 100% en entrega y seguimiento de los reportes solicitados por el usuario.
  6. 6. Sanciones: 1. Proceso de medidas disciplinarias por incumplimiento a sus responsabilidades. 2. Penalización económica al detectarse errores establecidos en KPIS 3. Penalización por mal uso y deterioro intencional del equipo asignado para cumplir sus actividades. 4. Finalización de contrato por derivado a faltas mayores determinadas en auditoria al puesto. Perfil del Puesto: Incluye los requisitos mínimos del puesto requerido.  Género: Indiferente  Escolaridad:Diversificado completo, de preferencia con estudios universitarios.  Edad: 20 – 30 años.  Experiencia mínima: 1 año en gestión del servicio al cliente  Conocimientos: manejo de Office(Word, Excel, Power Point) SAP  Disponibilidad deHorario:Si,eventual fines de semana por temporada alta  Disponibilidad de viajar: Si, eventualmente al interior del país.  Nivel de Inglés:No necesario  Poseer Vehículo: No necesario Compensaciones y Beneficios –Detallar el paquete de compensaciónque incluye la contratación:  Tipo de contratación:Planilla  Horario:8:00 a 17:00 horas,de Lunes a viernes.  Lugar de trabajo:Oficinas centrales,Zona 10  Escala Salarial:Q.4,000  Aplica Política deViáticos: SI NO  Frecuencia de viajes SI NO  Aplica comisiones* SI NO  Aplica bono de Desempeño* SI NO  Aplica Seguro Médico* SI NO  Aplica Seguro de Vida* SI NO  Aplica Uniforme SI NO  Aplica Celular SI NO  Aplica vehículo* SI NO  Aplica laptop SI NO  Aplica tablet SI NO Otro, especifique__________________________________________________ *Aplica a puestos específicos, debe validarse con Gestión del Talento. PrincipalesInteraccionesDentroy Fuera de la organización – Objetivo clave dela relacióndel puesto tanto de manera interna como externa con los queinteractúa de forma diaria, semanal,mensualo anual. Contacto clave Interacción Naturaleza
  7. 7. Representante TécnicoComercial Diaria Toma de pedidos yresoluciónde reclamos Promotor Comercial Diaria Toma de pedidos yresoluciónde reclamos Coordinador Comercial Diaria Jefe inmediato Gerente Comercial Semanal Solicitudesde gestióncomercial Jefe de Logística Diaria Coordinaciónde transporte Analista de Costos eninventarios Diaria Entrega de códigos de productoe información de inventarios Gerente de Operaciones Diaria Programacióndiariade pedidos Coordinador de bodega Diaria Seguimientode materialesde empaque en existencia para pedidos Asistente de Visado Diaria Coordinaciónpara la recepciónde transportistas Asistente de bascula Diaria Seguimientode entrega de productosegún pedidos solicitados Jefe de Registros Semanal Fichas técnicasde productos Analista de compras Diaria Solicitudde órdenesde compra Coordinador IT Diaria Funcionamientode sistema Analista de Cuentas por cobrar Diaria Saldos de compradores Analista de Cuentas por pagar Diaria Facturaciónpara compradores Gerente Financiero Diaria Elaboraciónde reporteria Comentarios–: ¿Cuál es el desafíomás difícildelpuestoen los próximos 12meses? 1. Implementación y entrega de la reportaría. Fecha de la última valuación: 01/09/2017 Solicitada por (gerencia funcional): Revisada por GDT Firma de recibido: ________________________________ Fecha de recibido: ________________________________ Cc/ expedientede personal
  8. 8.  Competencias necesarias para el puesto Competencias para el Puesto – Descripción de las competencias que se requierenparael puesto y que tienen unimpacto en los Valores de Nordic. VALORES ORGANIZACIONALES (Reglas y límites que definen la cultura y personalidad de la empresa) COMPETENCIAS CLAVE DEL PUESTO (Comportamientos específicos y necesario para la posición) VALORES CLAVE:  Beneficiar al Agricultor.  Mantener Principios Técnicos.  Actitud ética.  Responsabilidad.  Actitud de Aprendizaje continuo. Orientación a resultados. Demuestra una actitud positiva y perseverante para alcanzar las metas y ayudar a quitar las barreras para llegar a los resultados. Atención al Cliente: Esta competencia conlleva realizar el trabajo en base a las necesidades y demandas del cliente. Establecer relaciones de confianza con él y considerarlo como una prioridad de actuación.  Motivos del mal desempeño del puesto, en relación con la persona descrita en el caso Se contrató en la empresa una analista de Servicio al Cliente, tomando en consideración mejorar el perfil con candidatas con más estudios y experiencia laboral; sin embargo las otras analistas no cuentan con estudios universitarios pero si con más experiencia que Cecilia. Al ingresar las otras analistas de servicio al cliente la entrenaron y hoy ya cumplió 4 meses Cecilia en el puesto, dando los resultados. Sin embargo se ha generado un conflicto entre el equipo porque ella siempre llega tarde, entre 15 a 20 minutos; dando siempre excusas y ha estado cometiendo errores que impactan en los resultados de su trabajo. Dentro de las analistas crearon un grupo de WhatsApp para comunicarse y la jefe inmediato le solicito el celular a una de ellas para una emergencia y sin querer se dio cuenta de los donde Cecilia siempre pregunta “ya llego el Carlos”; siendo “Carlos” su jefe inmediato. Se presenta un conflicto de poder y liderazgo. Cecilia no se siente reconocida, no puede confiar en su jefe, no tiene libertad para desarrollar su creatividad (sus tareas son rutinarias), no siente seguridad de continuidad y progreso en la empresa, por lo que no está satisfecha con su trabajo y por eso todos los días para ella llegar se vuelve una “tortura” que la hace llegar tarde. Las partes involucradas son:
  9. 9. 1. La empresa 2. Jefe inmediato 3. Analista de servicio al cliente Existen trabajadores que son prácticamente siempre impuntuales, llegando 5 o 10 minutos más tarde. Si no actuamos como responsables de Recursos Humanos, solo conseguiremos que el resto de compañeros, al ver que no tiene castigo, imiten su comportamiento; y lo que es un caso aislado se puede convertir en un problema para la empresa, lo mismo cuando la relaciones entre reportante y jefe inmediato “asumimos” que están bien; y más cuando son de reciente ingreso.  Oportunidades de mejora: 1.1 Desarrollar un plan de coaching para para solucionar la problemática expuesta 1. Oposición o incompatibilidad potencial: La razón del desacuerdo se da porque en varias ocasiones el jefe ha hablado de mal manera a Cecilia; incluso haciéndola quedar como incapaz de poder hacer el trabajo en frente de todo el resto del equipo. 2. Cognición y personalización: Los elementos que existen de los cuales se está consciente del desacuerdo son:  Para Cecilia: que no es correcto la forma de expresarse y menos el incumplir con los procesos internos de la empresa, como lo es la asistencia y hacer el trabajo sin errores.  Para jefe inmediato: reconocer que el trato no ha sido el correcto y que se felicita en público y se corrige en privado. 3. Intenciones: La forma de actuar de ambas partes:  Para Cecilia, es muy emocional por lo que en varias ocasiones su mecanismo de defensa ha sido llorar sentimientos.  Para el jefe inmediato, es ponerse a la defensiva y no querer reconocer el mal trato que ha dado a su reportante; sintiendo que no él no está equivocado. 1.2 Generar compromisos por escrito para mejorar las competencias.
  10. 10.  Procesos de capacitación:
  11. 11. 4. Conclusiones: Dentro de las consecuencias para la organización si no se soluciona el problema y las ventajas de hacer el análisis y de aprovechar las oportunidades de mejora por medio de la capacitación del empleado, podemos mencionar: 1. Es importante una concienzuda labor de comunicación desde el departamento de Recursos Humanos para explicar qué se pretende hacer con esta entrevista y qué se hará con los resultados. 2. Una labor importanteses informaratodoslostrabajadoresque lasmedidasoprocedimientos serán resultados globales se harán públicos a todos y que se informará qué acciones son las que se van a cometer por la dirección de forma urgente de entre las que se vean que son mejorables. 3. Se debe acompañar en la resolución de conflictos con un estilo de solución de conflicto impositivo, ya que para la parte de control de horarios el impositivo implementando en la empresa un sistema de biométrico para el control de horarios en la oficina y una estrategia positiva de beneficio por puntualidad, en donde se va a reconocer en la reunión anual de resultados a los 3 empleados que cumplen correctamente dándoles un viernes libre. 4. Para el caso de relación con jefe inmediato debe ser un estilo negociador, ya que el jefe inmediato converso con su reportante para tratar de resolver el conflicto a través de concesiones asertivas, busca soluciones por medio de una conversación conciliadora de cooperación; se busca conciliar sin perjudicar a nadie. 5. La resolucióndebeiracompañarade planesde acción tal y como se documenta por medio de un plan de capacitación que permita identificar las áreas fuertes así como oportunidades y brechas que el puesto requiere. En caso, a pesar de esto no se encuentre cambio; se deberá considerar la desvinculación del colaborador.
  12. 12. Referencias Bibliográficas Chiavenato, Idalberto (2009). Comportamiento organizacional. (2ª. ed.). México : Mc Graw Hill. Newstrom, John W. (2011). Comportamiento humano en el trabajo. (13ª. ed.). México: Mc Graw Hill.

