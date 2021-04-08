Scrum is a widely used software design Agile process. ❤em❤uScrum for Hardware Design⚡u⚡em customizes the scrum process for hardware and system design. It builds the process with the thirteen steps needed to design hardware and weaves them with traditional mechanical design best practices. Further, it provides two case studies; one from industry ✔8211; Saab Aerospace's design of the Gripen E fighter; and one from academia ✔8211; a student team designing a prosthesis.❤em❤uScrum forPDFsp;⚡u⚡em❤em❤uHardwarePDFsp;Design⚡u⚡emPDFsp;is a supplement to ❤em❤uThe Mechanical Design Process,⚡u⚡em❤u 6❤supth⚡sup edition ⚡uadding material on Scrum to the design best practices presented there. The two new Scrum case studies add to those already available in ❤em❤uThe Mechanical Design Process Case Studies⚡u⚡em also by David G. Ullman.All books by David G. Ullman and additional supplemental material is available at www.mechdesignprocess.com.