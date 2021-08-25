3 outbound CloudCall features your sales team needs

Your sales team is at the core of your business, here’s 3 ways CloudCall can help your team be more productive: 1. Power Dialler: Automatically dial pre-prepared contact lists to make more calls, faster. 2. Voicemail Drop: When you’re unable to get hold of someone, simply leave a pre-recorded voicemail so you can move on to the next call. 3. Local Presence: Change your number to appear local to your contact to increase pick-up rates. Ready to boost your Sales Teams productivity? Book a demo here: www.cloudcall.com/contact-us/book-a-demo/