Robson Trindade Marca Registrada Parte 9
Rebento de uma mulher de 1,60 m - ou menos, um 1.70m homem ou menos. Um penteado com volume no topo � aconselhada. garanti...
Isto ir� aumentar o volume do conjunto e iria faz�-los parecer menores.
Nesta fase de observa��o, identificar o espa�o ocupado pelo corpo. comprimento, largura. Ver todas, imagine todos os volum...
Se o cabelo for muito volumoso e cumprido e o rosto pequeno e a silhueta fina haver� uma desarmonia nas propor��es. O melh...
Redondo A Azul Quadrado A Vermelho Ret�ngulo Alto B Laranja Ret�ngulo Baixo B Magenta Tri�ngulo Alto C Amarelo Tri�ngulo B...
1. Perfeccionista 2. Prestativo 3. Bem-sucedido 4. Rom�ntico 5. Observador 6. Questionador 7. Sonhador 8. Confrontador 9. ...
sanguineo col�rico melancolico fleum�tico Temperamentos 4
1. Ar 2. Fogo 3. �gua 4. Terra Elementos da Natureza 4
TEMPERO SENSA��O ORG�O 4 4 4 pimenta picante sangue sal salgado figado azeite amargo rins vinagre azedo pulm�o
PONTO POSITIVO PONTO NEGATIVO CARACTERISTICAS 4 4 4 simpatia pavio curto vivazes emocional arrogante inertes apatico acomo...
Universidade Anhembi Morumbi Visagismo e Terapias capilares S�o Paulo - Brasil Obrigado !!!
Visagismo visagista-imagem-robson-trindade-beleza-9

