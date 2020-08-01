Visagismo novo-2008-robson-trindade

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Robson Trindade Marca Registrada
Visagismo Universidade Anhembi Morumbi Professor Robson Trindade
História Conhecimentos geométricos que foram fundamentais para as descobertas dos físicos e engenheiros que apareceram mai...
História Deus é o primeiro Visagista da humanidade. Pitagoras 586 ac. Teoria das proporções Platão A beleza é o que import...
Conceito Para vislumbrar o futuro é preciso ser visionário! Você receberá informações que conceituam o VISAGISMO, método a...
Visagismo – Os pensadores da era moderna ÒFernand Aubry ÒSuzane Caygill ÒBrigitte Gaultier ÒJean Claude Juillard Cabeleire...
Visagismo VISAGISMO é um tema tratado com diversas perspectivas e gera questões em várias esferas dos ambientes profission...
As novas possibilidades O diferencial do método de VISAGISMO, é que a cliente tem participação ativa, exprimindo seus dese...
Permissão e Exigência O VISAGISMO permite ao profissional ter a capacidade de trabalhar com todos os tipos de cliente. Em ...
Tipos de Consultoria Visagista “Consultoria Visagista Plena”40 projetos digital R$ 12.410,00 "Consultoria Visagista” 5 pro...
Rosto é a obra de arte... 1- Cavidade Orbital; 2- Cílios; 3- Osso zigomático; 4- Região do Maxilar; 5- Osso Nasal; 6- Osso...
Visagismo 4 Existem quatro ferramentas básicas para o desenvolvimento de um correto Diagnóstico Visagista, Os formatos dev...
Visualização Existem sete tipos de Rostos Primários
Formato Redondo Redondo Cor Azul Família A: Não gosta de mudar de rosto. Estilo clássico ou natural. Este tipo de cliente ...
Redondo: ou Circular: Angelical ou Infantil Afetiva, sociável, emocional, lógica.Adepta das transformações seguras. O form...
Formato Quadrado Quadrado Cor Vermelha Família A: Não gosta de mudar de rosto. Estilo clássico ou natural. Este tipo de cl...
Quadrado: Sólida, Lógica, sensível na relação preço, qualidade e tempo. Cliente Cerebral, Qualidades Masculinas Futuro: Fo...
Formato Retângulo alto Retângulo Alto Cor Laranja Família B: Quer mudar um pouco, mas quer reconhecer se no espelho. Estil...
Já o rosto retangulo alto deve abusar de peças volumosas e arredondadas. A idéia é alargar um pouco o rosto, preenchendo a...
Formato Retângulo Baixo Retângulo Baixo Cor Magenta Família B: Quer mudar um pouco, mas quer reconhecer se no espelho. Est...
Retângulo Baixo: ou de base baixo, Materiais, texturas, conforto, fluidez, cliente gestual Família B Cor Magenta Origem: N...
Formato Triângulo Alto Triângulo Alto Cor Amarelo Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto Formato muito foto...
Triângulo Alto: ou e base alta, Visual, moda, extrovertida, ego forte, cliente visual. queixo é pontudo, mas nem sempre pr...
Formato Triângulo baixo Triângulo Baixo Cor Verde Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto
Triângulo Baixo: ou de base baixa, emocional, gosta de materiais e da natureza . Habitualmente são pessoas bem seguras de ...
Formato Losango Losango: Cor Branca Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto
Losango: Facilmente confundido como Oval, Estilo pessoal muito afirmado. Obrigação de respeitar o gosto dela. Mais próximo...
Depois de conhecer as formas do rosto é preciso observar a visão tridimensional. A visão irá influenciar a observância qua...
Pescoço e Ombros Depois de conhecer as formas do rosto e da cabeça é preciso observar a base de apoio destas estruturas. A...
Régua Medidor REI Medições e marcações na horizontal, revelam... • 1ª Testa/Sobrancelhas = Razão / Inteligência • 2ª Sobra...
Razão Emoção Intuição 5.5 5.1 6.5
A Arte Prática da Leitura Facial Simon G. Brown
A Arte Prática da Leitura Facial Simon G. Brown
A Arte Prática da Leitura Facial Simon G. Brown
A Arte Prática da Leitura Facial Simon G. Brown
AA AB BB A Arte Prática da Leitura Facial Simon G. Brown
Consultoria Visagista Facial Parcial
As Medições na Historia A imagem mostra um dispositivo que foi usado por Hollywood make-up artistas que lhes permitiu anal...
Se a pessoa não for estudada Frida Khalo; estrutura para suportar o corpo
Os Fundamentos da Linguagem Visual A Linguagem Visual é compreendida por dez fundamentos extremamente necessários; Relacio...
1-Saber como a luz funciona e como manipular os efeitos de luz e sombra para criar volume. 2-Saber como funciona a cor. 3-...
4-Saber como o olho é direcionado numa imagem pelas linhas e formas, e como funcionam os conceitos de estrutura e ritmo. 5...
7-Absorver os fundamentos da composição e das proporções áureas. 8-Estar familiarizado com os fundamentos de textura. 9-Es...
Os Fundamentos - Composição ( Equilíbrio) - Estrutura ( Ritmo ) - Proporção ( Harmonia da imagem ) - Concepção de espaços ...
Gestual intuitivo Morfologia da Silhueta Divisão em três partes
Silhueta Os Gestos da Cliente A gestual intuitiva é a linguagem não verbal, aquela do inconsciente. É a linguagem dos olho...
1- Dividida em 3 estruturas: Os cabelos não tocam os ombros e a cintura e bem delimitada. 2- Dividida em 2 estruturas: Os ...
Proporção Com referência a moda se mede as proporções dos ombros aos quadris...
Proporção • Ninguém é igual a ninguém, todo mundo tem particularidades que podem ser valorizadas ou disfarçadas através do...
Proporção • As três medidas mais importantes (em qualquer corpo) são: ombros, cintura e quadris (medidas sempre horizontai...
Silhueta Triangular ou Triângulo Baixo
Silhueta Triangular ou Triângulo Baixo • Para diminuir visualmente o quadril, vale escolher caimentos soltos e suaves, nad...
Silhueta Triângulo Invertido • Quem tem essa silhueta tem também pernas finas.
Silhueta Triângulo Invertido • Minimizar visualmente a largura dos ombros e acrescentar volume à parte inferior do corpo, ...
Silhueta Triângulo Invertido • Calças com cortes largos e bocas largas, tipo pantalonas, calças jeans com lavagens claras ...
Silhueta Ampulheta ou Losango Invertido
Proporção do corpo baseado no tamanho da cabeça. Homem 1,80 cm Do alto da cabeça até a parte inicial do queixo. Com o auxi...
Quando você criar um penteado ou corte para o sua cliente , é importante lembrar essas proporções. Nota-se que o penteado/...
Fazemos outras medições tais como: • Horizontal – As partes da silhueta 1 / 2 / 3 • Vertical – Do cavalo aos pés / cabeça ...
Os tamanhos diferentes
Estes corpos apresentam as características geralmente alongadas/ longilíneos essas pessoas têm pernas longas, braços longo...
As Mulheres deste tipo têm um tamanho de cerca de 1,70 ou superior Os Homens 1,80 ou mais.
Essas pessoas precisam de volume pequeno ou ombros o cabelo mais comprido tocar para as mulheres. Os homens usavam o cabel...
Grande
Que este tamanho de características do corpo delgado geral. Essas pessoas têm pernas longas, braços longos e pescoço també...
As mulheres deste tipo têm um tamanho de cerca de 1,70 m ou mais, homens e 1,80 ou mais. Estas pessoas precisam de volume ...
Os homens usavam o cabelo mais longo e maciço formas. Nos exemplos abaixo e observe as diferenças criadas pelo cabelo muit...
Médio
Altura normal, ombros quadrados, em geral, bem proporcionados. uma mulher esta neste categoria podendo ter aproximadamente...
Esses clientes podem incluir quase todos os tipos de estilos de cabelo, cabelos longos ou curtos. Cabelo curto com volume ...
Pequeno
Rebento de uma mulher de 1,60 m - ou menos, um 1.70m homem ou menos. Um penteado com volume no topo é aconselhada. garanti...
Isto irá aumentar o volume do conjunto e iria fazê-los parecer menores.
Nesta fase de observação, identificar o espaço ocupado pelo corpo. comprimento, largura. Ver todas, imagine todos os volum...
Se o cabelo for muito volumoso e cumprido e o rosto pequeno e a silhueta fina haverá uma desarmonia nas proporções. O melh...
Redondo A Azul Quadrado A Vermelho Retângulo Alto B Laranja Retângulo Baixo B Magenta Triângulo Alto C Amarelo Triângulo B...
1. Perfeccionista 2. Prestativo 3. Bem-sucedido 4. Romântico 5. Observador 6. Questionador 7. Sonhador 8. Confrontador 9. ...
sanguineo colérico melancolico fleumático Temperamentos 4
1. Ar 2. Fogo 3. Água 4. Terra Elementos da Natureza 4
TEMPERO SENSAÇÃO ORGÃO 4 4 4 pimenta picante sangue sal salgado figado azeite amargo rins vinagre azedo pulmão
PONTO POSITIVO PONTO NEGATIVO CARACTERISTICAS 4 4 4 simpatia pavio curto vivazes emocional arrogante inertes apatico acomo...
ESTILO FAMILIA OLFATIVA 7 6 moderna sedutora citrica classica floral romantica frutal esportiva herbal criativa amaderado ...
Formas de andar *Clássica *Possessiva *Olhar para cima *Cliente introvertido *Cliente felina *Adaptável *Entre outras
FORMA DE MUDAR A DIREÇÃO *Grande virada *Virada direta *Virada rápida *Virada reviravolta *Anda olhando para trás
Forma de Pentear-se Procedimento: - Colocar a cliente de costas para o espelho - Despenteá-la com a palma da mão no sentid...
Resultados possíveis Pedir para a cliente se repentear, sempre de costas para o espelho e sentada. Despenteá-la uma segund...
A simétrica dilatada Movimenta as mãos de Forma a dar volume ao Cabelo. Gosta de Mobilidade e espaço Não gosta de linhas C...
A simétrica extrovertida Mãos paralelas em simetria. Gosta que o rosto apareça. Extrovertida, cartesiana, (Espírito metódi...
A introvertida Tem tendência a alinhar Os cabelos em contato Com o rosto e pescoço. Não gosta que o rosto Sobressaia. O ca...
A afetiva Gosta de cortes curtos ou de prender os cabelos As mãos tocam a nuca. Não dá grande Importância aos cabelos. É m...
A TURBILHÃO As mãos penteiam e despenteiam os cabelos, Sem direção definida. Não suporta a linearidade Criativa, instintiv...
A assimétrica Penteia-se sempre do Mesmo modo em Assimetria. Se uma Grande mecha projeta-se Para frente, a outra está Para...
Visão tridimensional A forma Da cabeça Rosto e seus complementos... Perfil...........Côncavo/Convexo/Normal Pescoço..........
Cores & Formas Harmonia e Caráter Dados preferenciais, que resultam de teste e avalições.
O Guia Completo da Cor • Livro essencial para a consiência das Cores Tom Fraser / AdamBanks
ANÁLISE DE CORES & COLORAÇÃO PESSOAL • O QUE É A ANÁLISE DE CORES? Processo pelo qual se define a coloração pessoal de um ...
Cores • POR QUE É IMPORTANTE? Porque gera inúmeros benefícios para a cliente. Se você vai a um estádio, certifique-se de q...
O QUE ANALISAMOS NA CÔR - CARACTERÍSTICAS DAS CORES • COR (Matiz) • A cor em si: azul x amarelo x verde... • LUMINOSIDADE ...
Das muitas diferentes maneiras de ver a cor surgem modos de usá-las para modelar o ambiente, e seguimos explorando a aplic...
Grafite Presente em todas as paissagens acinzentadas das cidades
A energia das cores Para dar vida à sua vida, nada melhor do que se valer do uso das cores. Confira como elas podem influe...
Vermelha • É uma cor intensa, cheia de emoções. Sugere motivação, entusiasmo. É a cor da paixão, da sensualidade e dos imp...
Azul • A azul é inspiradora. Lembra o céu, o mar, as coisas belas da natureza. Transmite paz, confiança, admiração. É uma ...
Amarelo • Cor que se assemelha ao Sol e, portanto, tem poder. Amarelo é a cor da esperança, jovialidade e alegria. É compr...
Harmonia Caráter Leve Corretivo Paris Dia Versolatto Tipo Latino Realismo Forte Acentuado Londres Noite Hercovitch Tipo Ge...
Formas Formas Formas
Formas • Os elementos conceituais não são visíveis. Assim, o ponto, a linha, o plano ou o volume, quando são visíveis conv...
Formas • Forma (construção) • Forma (filosofia da linguagem) • Forma geométrica • Forma física
Forma & Estrutura A estrutura governa o modo como uma forma é construída e distribuída na relação espacial do quadro visua...
SOBRANCELHAS... Designer = Estilista que faz Design = Projeto de Sobrancelhas
Formatos de Sobrancelhas Arqueada Retas Arredondadas Largas Suavemente arqueadas Podemos... escolher um molde, mas sem duv...
Formas de complementar uma correção Delineado com lápis Aplicação de sombras Preenchimento com Henna Micro pigmentação Dér...
Linguagem Dicas que permitirão uma melhor comunicação com a cliente. Algumas vezes, a comunicação interativa com a cliente...
Referências sobre as Linhas • 1º Vertical : Estrutura e controle • 2º Horizontal : Estabilidade e imobilidade • 3º Inclina...
Linguagem Geográfica Redondo : Submisso, divertido, pureza infantil, calmo e harmonizador. Quadrado : Autoritário, poder d...
Como funciona cada lado do nosso corpo? • “O lado esquerdo controla o lado direito do corpo.” • O lado esquerdo é racional...
O Profissional que tem braços cruzados o mão ou bolso não parece receptivo Postura ereta e braços ao longo do corpo. Coloc...
Lados do rosto diferentes Assimetria Natural Gordo / Grande Zona Dominante Magro Fino Ruga Linha de Expressão Rosto Duro T...
Vocabulário Técnico Descoloração Limpeza Demaquiante Esconder Diminuir Ondulação Mise en Forme Olhar Visualizar Tintura Co...
Vocabulário Técnico Embelezar Maquilar Estado definitivo Permanente Cores Nuances Chapinha Piastra Escova Brushing Piranha...
Vocabulário Técnico Tirar Sombrancelha Modelar Sobrancelhas Pintar Maquiar Em volta da cabeça Visão Tridimensional Marcar ...
As Múltiplas Inteligências • Inteligência Lógica (Matemática, ciência) • “ Lingüística (literatura) • “ Visual e Espacial ...
Universidade Anhembi Morumbi Visagismo e Terapias capilares São Paulo - Brasil Obrigado !!!
  1. 1. Robson Trindade Marca Registrada
  2. 2. Visagismo Universidade Anhembi Morumbi Professor Robson Trindade
  3. 3. História Conhecimentos geométricos que foram fundamentais para as descobertas dos físicos e engenheiros que apareceram mais de mil anos depois. Kepler,Newton e Einstein. bem como profissionais modernos que estudam Visagismo. Proporção e harmonia. Beleza e Estética
  4. 4. História Deus é o primeiro Visagista da humanidade. Pitagoras 586 ac. Teoria das proporções Platão A beleza é o que importa! Aristóteles que pode garantir a beleza é o equilíbrio nas proporções. Livro da Matemática Clifford A. Pickover Librero
  5. 5. Conceito Para vislumbrar o futuro é preciso ser visionário! Você receberá informações que conceituam o VISAGISMO, método aplicado de BELEZA PLENA, que obedece filosofia e padrão internacional. Jean Claude Juillard Visagismo Look Total Um Coaching para sua Vida
  6. 6. Visagismo – Os pensadores da era moderna ÒFernand Aubry ÒSuzane Caygill ÒBrigitte Gaultier ÒJean Claude Juillard Cabeleireiro Uma pessoa não deve dizer, eu sou Cabeleireiro, mas sim dizer eu estou cabeleireiro ESTILISTA O CABELEIREIRO CAPAZ DE FAZER A LEITURA DE UMA IMAGEM, E COPIAR. Visagista Técnico – Profissional com conhecimento superficial – e com capacidade de oferecer um trabalho diferenciado Visagista Profissional Graduado Com conhecimento de beleza plena, harmonia , proporções matemáticas e geométricas.
  7. 7. Visagismo VISAGISMO é um tema tratado com diversas perspectivas e gera questões em várias esferas dos ambientes profissional, social e privado. A Consultoria Visagista é uma Analise Investigativa Interna e observativa Externa. O Dossie é o processamento de todas as informações, com projetos e encaminhamentos.
  8. 8. As novas possibilidades O diferencial do método de VISAGISMO, é que a cliente tem participação ativa, exprimindo seus desejos e anseios, estilo e as suas proporções. Desta maneira, evita-se que o profissional imponha suas ideias.
  9. 9. Permissão e Exigência O VISAGISMO permite ao profissional ter a capacidade de trabalhar com todos os tipos de cliente. Em contrapartida exige que ele modifique e aprimore sua linguagem, aprenda a vender DIAGNÓSTICO VISAGISTA e esteja aberto aos limites e as opiniões de suas clientes.
  10. 10. Tipos de Consultoria Visagista “Consultoria Visagista Plena”40 projetos digital R$ 12.410,00 "Consultoria Visagista” 5 projetos digital R$ 3.320,00 "Consultoria Visagista Facial Digital” R$ 1.880,00
  11. 11. Rosto é a obra de arte... 1- Cavidade Orbital; 2- Cílios; 3- Osso zigomático; 4- Região do Maxilar; 5- Osso Nasal; 6- Osso Frontal. Através do visagismo, a pessoa passa por um processo de auto conhecimento e melhor visualização.
  12. 12. Visagismo 4 Existem quatro ferramentas básicas para o desenvolvimento de um correto Diagnóstico Visagista, Os formatos devem ser observados internamente e externamente. Le Guide du Relooking Visage Sandra Guérin & Franck Guérin
  13. 13. Visualização Existem sete tipos de Rostos Primários
  14. 14. Formato Redondo Redondo Cor Azul Família A: Não gosta de mudar de rosto. Estilo clássico ou natural. Este tipo de cliente quer olhar-se no espelho e reconhecer- se
  15. 15. Redondo: ou Circular: Angelical ou Infantil Afetiva, sociável, emocional, lógica.Adepta das transformações seguras. O formato redondo não tem ângulos definidos e são mais largos nas maçãs, com o maxilar e as têmporas suavizadas. Origem Asiática e Indígena Família A Cor Azul O rosto redondo precisa ser alongado, por isso são recomendados brincos com linhas mais retas e sempre verticais, pois, para obter o equilíbrio, é preciso alongar as laterais. Indicam-se brincos grandes, longos, em formato de pingente, angulares, soltos, assimétricos e quadrados. Evite argolas muito grandes e modelos volumosos.
  16. 16. Formato Quadrado Quadrado Cor Vermelha Família A: Não gosta de mudar de rosto. Estilo clássico ou natural. Este tipo de cliente quer olhar-se no espelho e reconhecer-se.
  17. 17. Quadrado: Sólida, Lógica, sensível na relação preço, qualidade e tempo. Cliente Cerebral, Qualidades Masculinas Futuro: Formato ideal de rosto. Origem: Norte da Europa – Alemães, escandinavos e Ingleses Portanto, em muitos Americanos e Brasileiros do Sul Família A Cor Vermelha Este formato de rosto já possui equilíbrio natural, mas recomenda-se evitar os brincos grandes horizontalmente. Indicam-se brincos largos, longos e geométricos. Evite os redondos, pequenos e triangulares.
  18. 18. Formato Retângulo alto Retângulo Alto Cor Laranja Família B: Quer mudar um pouco, mas quer reconhecer se no espelho. Estilo clássico e moderno. Representa a maioria da clientela no salão Proporção mais próxima da Áurea
  19. 19. Já o rosto retangulo alto deve abusar de peças volumosas e arredondadas. A idéia é alargar um pouco o rosto, preenchendo as laterais com o acessório. Retângulo alto: ou de base alta, Equilíbrio dentro da modernidade. Cliente preocupada com a forma Origem: Norte da Europa – Alemães, escandinavos e Ingleses Portanto, em muitos Americanos e Brasileiros do Sul Família B Cor Laranja
  20. 20. Formato Retângulo Baixo Retângulo Baixo Cor Magenta Família B: Quer mudar um pouco, mas quer reconhecer se no espelho. Estilo clássico e moderno. Representa a maioria da clientela no salão.
  21. 21. Retângulo Baixo: ou de base baixo, Materiais, texturas, conforto, fluidez, cliente gestual Família B Cor Magenta Origem: Norte do Brasil Pará Colonização Portuguesa pura.
  22. 22. Formato Triângulo Alto Triângulo Alto Cor Amarelo Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto Formato muito fotogênico.
  23. 23. Triângulo Alto: ou e base alta, Visual, moda, extrovertida, ego forte, cliente visual. queixo é pontudo, mas nem sempre pronunciado. Focada em criação e pouco na realidade. Facilmente envolvida. As pessoas normalmente não conseguem perceber qual o seu formato de rosto Importante para a cliente, sim, mas importante para o profissional de beleza. Use as Arramagens que facilitará o exercícios com os olhos. Família C Cor Amarelo Origem: Brasileira Four Seasons
  24. 24. Formato Triângulo baixo Triângulo Baixo Cor Verde Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto
  25. 25. Triângulo Baixo: ou de base baixa, emocional, gosta de materiais e da natureza . Habitualmente são pessoas bem seguras de poucos viagens filosóficas. Com referencia a cor, demonstra a sua frieza ou segurança no proceder. Família C Cor Verde Comumente : Encontrado em pessoas da melhor idade visão externa do rosto e pessoas com características duvido especiais
  26. 26. Formato Losango Losango: Cor Branca Família C: Clientes modernas que querem mudar o rosto
  27. 27. Losango: Facilmente confundido como Oval, Estilo pessoal muito afirmado. Obrigação de respeitar o gosto dela. Mais próximo do oval, objeto de desejo das pessoas. Observe as características dos triângulos. Família C Cor Branca Parecido com o oval, tem a maça do rosto pronunciada, quase nenhuma definição no maxilar e queixo pequeno. A diferença esta na testa, que neste caso é estreita Origem: Brasileira - Four Seasons
  28. 28. Depois de conhecer as formas do rosto é preciso observar a visão tridimensional. A visão irá influenciar a observância quanto ao resultado. Concavo Convexo Normal Visão tridimensional
  29. 29. Pescoço e Ombros Depois de conhecer as formas do rosto e da cabeça é preciso observar a base de apoio destas estruturas. A visão irá colaborar para seu diagnostico, facilitando a identificação. Pescoço...........Curto / Normal / Longo Ombros............Estreito / Médio / Largo
  30. 30. Régua Medidor REI Medições e marcações na horizontal, revelam... • 1ª Testa/Sobrancelhas = Razão / Inteligência • 2ª Sobrancelhas/Nariz = Emoção • 3ª Nariz/Queixo = Intuição / Vontade
  31. 31. Razão Emoção Intuição 5.5 5.1 6.5
  32. 32. A Arte Prática da Leitura Facial Simon G. Brown
  33. 33. A Arte Prática da Leitura Facial Simon G. Brown
  34. 34. A Arte Prática da Leitura Facial Simon G. Brown
  35. 35. A Arte Prática da Leitura Facial Simon G. Brown
  36. 36. AA AB BB A Arte Prática da Leitura Facial Simon G. Brown
  37. 37. Consultoria Visagista Facial Parcial
  38. 38. As Medições na Historia A imagem mostra um dispositivo que foi usado por Hollywood make-up artistas que lhes permitiu analisar o rosto e ver exatamente onde as correções necessárias a serem feitas em seu rosto. O dispositivo de medição foi desenvolvido por Max Factor um dos pioneiros da indústria de cosméticos.
  39. 39. Se a pessoa não for estudada Frida Khalo; estrutura para suportar o corpo
  40. 40. Os Fundamentos da Linguagem Visual A Linguagem Visual é compreendida por dez fundamentos extremamente necessários; Relacionados na ordem de importância para o nosso estudo de Visagismo...
  41. 41. 1-Saber como a luz funciona e como manipular os efeitos de luz e sombra para criar volume. 2-Saber como funciona a cor. 3-Saber como funciona a perspectiva tonal e como trabalhar esse conceito nos planos do rosto e da cabeça.
  42. 42. 4-Saber como o olho é direcionado numa imagem pelas linhas e formas, e como funcionam os conceitos de estrutura e ritmo. 5-Entender a maneira como perceber as proporções do rosto. 6-Aprender de que forma empregar eixos na observação do rosto.
  43. 43. 7-Absorver os fundamentos da composição e das proporções áureas. 8-Estar familiarizado com os fundamentos de textura. 9-Estar preparado para perceber os espaços. 10-Conhecer os princípios da perspectiva linear.
  44. 44. Os Fundamentos - Composição ( Equilíbrio) - Estrutura ( Ritmo ) - Proporção ( Harmonia da imagem ) - Concepção de espaços ( Forma ) - Perspectiva tonal ( Planos ) - Luz e sombra ( Volume ) - Cor ( efeitos e infinitas possibilidades ) - Textura e expressão ( Movimento e Volume ) - Perspectiva linear ( Profundidade ) - Eixos verticais ou horizontais
  45. 45. Gestual intuitivo Morfologia da Silhueta Divisão em três partes
  46. 46. Silhueta Os Gestos da Cliente A gestual intuitiva é a linguagem não verbal, aquela do inconsciente. É a linguagem dos olhos, dos dedos ( comportamental – o gesto que traduz )
  47. 47. 1- Dividida em 3 estruturas: Os cabelos não tocam os ombros e a cintura e bem delimitada. 2- Dividida em 2 estruturas: Os cabelos não tocam os ombros, mas as partes 2 e 3 estão unificadas ou os cabelos tocam os ombros mas a cintura esta bem delimitada. 3- Uma Única estrutura: As três partes são interligadas. Os cabelos tocam os ombros ou as roupas são coladas ao corpo e os cabelos não têm volume.
  48. 48. Proporção Com referência a moda se mede as proporções dos ombros aos quadris...
  49. 49. Proporção • Ninguém é igual a ninguém, todo mundo tem particularidades que podem ser valorizadas ou disfarçadas através do que veste. • Para escolher melhor, com consciência, é necessário bom conhecimento das proporções do corpo para usar a favor, elementos que equilibrem e harmonizem a silhueta.
  50. 50. Proporção • As três medidas mais importantes (em qualquer corpo) são: ombros, cintura e quadris (medidas sempre horizontais).
  51. 51. Silhueta Triangular ou Triângulo Baixo
  52. 52. Silhueta Triangular ou Triângulo Baixo • Para diminuir visualmente o quadril, vale escolher caimentos soltos e suaves, nada justo ou grudado na pele, sempre em cortes retos e não enviesados; • Para aumentar ombros e seios vale chamar atenção sempre para cima e para o centro do dorso - com peças mais chamativas, com detalhes e acessórios. • Blusas com decotes horizontais, tipo ombro-a-ombro e canoa, golas volumosas ou com babados.
  53. 53. Silhueta Triângulo Invertido • Quem tem essa silhueta tem também pernas finas.
  54. 54. Silhueta Triângulo Invertido • Minimizar visualmente a largura dos ombros e acrescentar volume à parte inferior do corpo, chamar mais atenção para o centro do corpo (e desviar a atenção das "bordas"); • Atrair o olhar para o meio e para o rosto (pescoço e colo).
  55. 55. Silhueta Triângulo Invertido • Calças com cortes largos e bocas largas, tipo pantalonas, calças jeans com lavagens claras - tudo que acrescenta volume à parte inferior da silhueta, como saias evasê, saias rodadas e minissaias com volume. • Para blusas, abotoamentos de camisa são ótimos, mangas lisas e retinhas, alças largas (em camisetas) e decotes redondos ou em V. • Os melhores modelos para casacos e jaquetas são aqueles com o comprimento de blazer (cobrindo o bumbum) porque alongam o tronco visualmente, alinhando a silhueta.
  56. 56. Silhueta Ampulheta ou Losango Invertido
  57. 57. Proporção do corpo baseado no tamanho da cabeça. Homem 1,80 cm Do alto da cabeça até a parte inicial do queixo. Com o auxilio de uma fita métrica faça a medição. Da cabeça até queixo inf. Do queixo ao tórax Encontre o local lateral Do tórax a cintura Da cintura ao quadril Do quadril a coxa em direção aos pés.
  58. 58. Quando você criar um penteado ou corte para o sua cliente , é importante lembrar essas proporções. Nota-se que o penteado/corte muito grande ou muito pequeno para estrutura da cliente fará uma diferença incrível, está alteração vai refletir um equilíbrio entre o corpo e a cabeça. Proporção do corpo baseado no tamanho da cabeça. Mulher 1,70cm
  59. 59. Fazemos outras medições tais como: • Horizontal – As partes da silhueta 1 / 2 / 3 • Vertical – Do cavalo aos pés / cabeça • Diagonal – Quadris aos ombros
  60. 60. Os tamanhos diferentes
  61. 61. Estes corpos apresentam as características geralmente alongadas/ longilíneos essas pessoas têm pernas longas, braços longos e extensão/ comprimento do pescoço também. Em relação ao seu tamanho grande, a cabeça pode parecer pequeno em proporção ao seu corpo.
  62. 62. As Mulheres deste tipo têm um tamanho de cerca de 1,70 ou superior Os Homens 1,80 ou mais.
  63. 63. Essas pessoas precisam de volume pequeno ou ombros o cabelo mais comprido tocar para as mulheres. Os homens usavam o cabelo mais longo e maciço formas. Nos exemplos abaixo e observe a diferença criado por cabelo muito curto, médio-cuto e médio-longo.
  64. 64. Grande
  65. 65. Que este tamanho de características do corpo delgado geral. Essas pessoas têm pernas longas, braços longos e pescoço também aumenta. Comparado a seu grande tamanho, a cabeça pode parecer pequeno em proporção ao seu corpo.
  66. 66. As mulheres deste tipo têm um tamanho de cerca de 1,70 m ou mais, homens e 1,80 ou mais. Estas pessoas precisam de volume pequeno ou ombros o cabelo mais comprido tocar para as mulheres.
  67. 67. Os homens usavam o cabelo mais longo e maciço formas. Nos exemplos abaixo e observe as diferenças criadas pelo cabelo muito curto, curto ou médio-médio-longo
  68. 68. Médio
  69. 69. Altura normal, ombros quadrados, em geral, bem proporcionados. uma mulher esta neste categoria podendo ter aproximadamente 1,60m -1,70m. Um homem tem 1,70m - 1,80m.
  70. 70. Esses clientes podem incluir quase todos os tipos de estilos de cabelo, cabelos longos ou curtos. Cabelo curto com volume em cima fará com que eles pareçam maiores volumes menores perto dos ombros.
  71. 71. Pequeno
  72. 72. Rebento de uma mulher de 1,60 m - ou menos, um 1.70m homem ou menos. Um penteado com volume no topo é aconselhada. garantira que seu cabelo afete os ombros
  73. 73. Isto irá aumentar o volume do conjunto e iria fazê-los parecer menores.
  74. 74. Nesta fase de observação, identificar o espaço ocupado pelo corpo. comprimento, largura. Ver todas, imagine todos os volumes que podem fazer o cabelo na altura ou largura, proporção e equilíbrio com o resto do corpo.
  75. 75. Se o cabelo for muito volumoso e cumprido e o rosto pequeno e a silhueta fina haverá uma desarmonia nas proporções. O melhor equilíbrio é silhueta fina com o cabelo em menor volume.
  76. 76. Redondo A Azul Quadrado A Vermelho Retângulo Alto B Laranja Retângulo Baixo B Magenta Triângulo Alto C Amarelo Triângulo Baixo C Verde Losango C Branco
  77. 77. 1. Perfeccionista 2. Prestativo 3. Bem-sucedido 4. Romântico 5. Observador 6. Questionador 7. Sonhador 8. Confrontador 9. Preservacionista Personalidades 9
  78. 78. sanguineo colérico melancolico fleumático Temperamentos 4
  79. 79. 1. Ar 2. Fogo 3. Água 4. Terra Elementos da Natureza 4
  80. 80. TEMPERO SENSAÇÃO ORGÃO 4 4 4 pimenta picante sangue sal salgado figado azeite amargo rins vinagre azedo pulmão
  81. 81. PONTO POSITIVO PONTO NEGATIVO CARACTERISTICAS 4 4 4 simpatia pavio curto vivazes emocional arrogante inertes apatico acomodado ágeis disciplinado indeciso etágicos
  82. 82. ESTILO FAMILIA OLFATIVA 7 6 moderna sedutora citrica classica floral romantica frutal esportiva herbal criativa amaderado elegante oriental
  83. 83. Formas de andar *Clássica *Possessiva *Olhar para cima *Cliente introvertido *Cliente felina *Adaptável *Entre outras
  84. 84. FORMA DE MUDAR A DIREÇÃO *Grande virada *Virada direta *Virada rápida *Virada reviravolta *Anda olhando para trás
  85. 85. Forma de Pentear-se Procedimento: - Colocar a cliente de costas para o espelho - Despenteá-la com a palma da mão no sentido contrário ao penteado. Para isto, despentear 5 zonas: - Frontal - Temporais ( 2 ) - Pariental ( Ponto pivot ) - Occipital ( nuca )
  86. 86. Resultados possíveis Pedir para a cliente se repentear, sempre de costas para o espelho e sentada. Despenteá-la uma segunda vez em pé. A simétrica dilatada................................. A simétrica extrovertida...........................
  87. 87. A simétrica dilatada Movimenta as mãos de Forma a dar volume ao Cabelo. Gosta de Mobilidade e espaço Não gosta de linhas Certas e de roupas justas E tecidos rígidos. Gosta de movimento.
  88. 88. A simétrica extrovertida Mãos paralelas em simetria. Gosta que o rosto apareça. Extrovertida, cartesiana, (Espírito metódico e racional) Organizada. Privilegia o Rosto sobre os cabelos. Geralmente usa roupas práticas
  89. 89. A introvertida Tem tendência a alinhar Os cabelos em contato Com o rosto e pescoço. Não gosta que o rosto Sobressaia. O cabelo Parece uma espécie de Proteção. É introvertida E misteriosa.
  90. 90. A afetiva Gosta de cortes curtos ou de prender os cabelos As mãos tocam a nuca. Não dá grande Importância aos cabelos. É mais atenta ao corpo, Ao seu interior. Prefere roupas mais sensuais.
  91. 91. A TURBILHÃO As mãos penteiam e despenteiam os cabelos, Sem direção definida. Não suporta a linearidade Criativa, instintiva, hipersensível ao ambiente. Gosta de mudar de jóias e de roupas.
  92. 92. A assimétrica Penteia-se sempre do Mesmo modo em Assimetria. Se uma Grande mecha projeta-se Para frente, a outra está Para trás. Gosta de Movimentos dinâmicos. Suas roupas são Geralmente clássicas.
  93. 93. Visão tridimensional A forma Da cabeça Rosto e seus complementos... Perfil...........Côncavo/Convexo/Normal Pescoço........Curto/Proporcional/Longo Ombros..........Estreito/Proporcional/Largo
  94. 94. Cores & Formas Harmonia e Caráter Dados preferenciais, que resultam de teste e avalições.
  95. 95. O Guia Completo da Cor • Livro essencial para a consiência das Cores Tom Fraser / AdamBanks
  96. 96. ANÁLISE DE CORES & COLORAÇÃO PESSOAL • O QUE É A ANÁLISE DE CORES? Processo pelo qual se define a coloração pessoal de um indivíduo, mas; Frank Zappa disse que escrever sobre música era “como dançar sobre arquitetura.” Assim escrever sobre as cores é como voar por sons e saberes jamais entendi ou visto anteriormentes.” Amauri T. • Tomamos como base para análise: a combinação das cores e tons de seus olhos, pele e cabelo A cor influencia tudo, modelando, acidental ou intencionalmente, nossa percepção. A ciência da cor é perturbadoramente complicada. • Buscamos Harmonia entre a coloração pessoal e as cores que deverão ser usadas – as cores positivas, palheta pessoal A cor poe comunicar complexas interações de Associação e simbolismo ou uma simples mensagem, mais clara que as palavras.
  97. 97. Cores • POR QUE É IMPORTANTE? Porque gera inúmeros benefícios para a cliente. Se você vai a um estádio, certifique-se de que sua camisa não seja a única vermelha em um mar de azul. A cor é um assunto tão sensível quanto religião ou política, e está frequentemente vinculada a ambas. Há verdades universais sobre nossa interpretação das cores ou tudo é relativo? Semiótica, Psicologia e misticismo contam histórias conflitantes. • VISUAL : Ele projetará uma melhor aparência • EMOCIONAL: Se sentirá melhor e mais seguro • ECONÔMICO: Comprará certo, aumento do potencial de uso das peças.
  98. 98. O QUE ANALISAMOS NA CÔR - CARACTERÍSTICAS DAS CORES • COR (Matiz) • A cor em si: azul x amarelo x verde... • LUMINOSIDADE (Profundidade, Intensidade) • Quão profunda (menos luminosa) ou clara (mais luminosa) uma cor é • Quão luminosa – mais luminosa (mais próxima do preto),mais luminosa (mais próxima do branco) • TEMPERATURA • Quantidade de amarelo /laranja ou azul na composição da cor • Cor quente x cor fria (vermelho tomate x vermelho cereja) • SATURAÇÃO (Pureza, Brilho, Vivacidade) • Quão saturada (pura) uma cor é • Quantidade de cinza: mais cinza (menos saturada, mesnos pura) • pura x mate, brilhante x fosca Coloração pessoal
  99. 99. Das muitas diferentes maneiras de ver a cor surgem modos de usá-las para modelar o ambiente, e seguimos explorando a aplicação da cor no lar, nos edifícios, na arte e no design. • Por meio da história, nossas atitudes - pessoais ou profissionais – em relação à cor são moldadas pelos gostos e normas dominantes. • Mas quando estes são parte de uma visão de mundo coerente e distintiva, e quando são simples preconceitos que deveriam ser deixados de lado? Para não arriscar um efeito imprevisível, somos muitas vezes tentados a evitar totalmente a cor. Para não passar mensagens indesejadas. Trabalhar com cor pode ser extremamente difícil – mais do que experimentar formas.
  100. 100. Grafite Presente em todas as paissagens acinzentadas das cidades
  101. 101. A energia das cores Para dar vida à sua vida, nada melhor do que se valer do uso das cores. Confira como elas podem influenciar na harmonia da sua imagem, no seu dia-a-dia e até no humor. Por: Redação Clube Vida Moderna • As cores e os significados • São três as cores conhecidas como primárias: vermelha, azul e amarela. No geral são mais ricas e intensas. Já as secundárias, laranja, verde e violeta, são mais ambíguas e tênues. • As cores vivas animam a imagem das pessoas tristes e sóbrias. As escuras equilibram a imagem pessoas mais iluminadas.
  102. 102. Vermelha • É uma cor intensa, cheia de emoções. Sugere motivação, entusiasmo. É a cor da paixão, da sensualidade e dos impulsos. Cultiva a intimidade, por isso é excelente para demonstrar sentimentos. Por ser quente, é ideal para harmonizar pessoas frias ou ainda acentuar mais carater a pessoas quentes.
  103. 103. Azul • A azul é inspiradora. Lembra o céu, o mar, as coisas belas da natureza. Transmite paz, confiança, admiração. É uma cor tranqüilizante. Estimula pensamentos claros. É a única cor que tem o poder de desintegrar energias negativas. A azul deve ser usada intensamente nas próximas estações; Não deve ser usada, pois essa cor não facilita a interação e comunicação entre as pessoas.
  104. 104. Amarelo • Cor que se assemelha ao Sol e, portanto, tem poder. Amarelo é a cor da esperança, jovialidade e alegria. É compreensiva e inspiradora. Essa cor favorece a capacidade de decisão. Recomendada para climas frios, pois gera calor.
  105. 105. Harmonia Caráter Leve Corretivo Paris Dia Versolatto Tipo Latino Realismo Forte Acentuado Londres Noite Hercovitch Tipo Germânico Abstrato
  106. 106. Formas Formas Formas
  107. 107. Formas • Os elementos conceituais não são visíveis. Assim, o ponto, a linha, o plano ou o volume, quando são visíveis convertem-se numa forma. Uma forma pode ser criada com o objetivo de transmitir um significado ou uma mensagem, ou pode ser meramente decorativa. Pode ser simples ou complexa, harmoniosa ou discordante. ( Carater ) Em sentido estrito, as formas são contornos compactos e positivos que ocupam um espaço e diferenciam-se do fundo. Forma é tudo o que se pode ver. Tudo o que tem configuração, dimensão, cor e textura – ocupa espaço, sinaliza uma posição e indica uma direção. Uma forma criada, pode basear-se na realidade – reconhecível – ou ser abstrata – irreconhecível.
  108. 108. Formas • Forma (construção) • Forma (filosofia da linguagem) • Forma geométrica • Forma física
  109. 109. Forma & Estrutura A estrutura governa o modo como uma forma é construída e distribuída na relação espacial do quadro visual. É a organização geral, segundo princípios conceptuais, dos elementos visuais que caracterizam a forma. A aparência externa da forma pode ser complexa, mas a sua estrutura pode ser relativamente simples. Por vezes a estrutura interna de uma forma pode ser de difícil compreensão ( quem a pessoa é ) e depois de formalizada/formatada, a parte externa tratada visualmente ( quem ela pretende ser ), revela-se no sentido de um maior entendimento e fruição.
  110. 110. SOBRANCELHAS... Designer = Estilista que faz Design = Projeto de Sobrancelhas
  111. 111. Formatos de Sobrancelhas Arqueada Retas Arredondadas Largas Suavemente arqueadas Podemos... escolher um molde, mas sem duvida; baseado nas linhas do rosto.
  112. 112. Formas de complementar uma correção Delineado com lápis Aplicação de sombras Preenchimento com Henna Micro pigmentação Dérmica
  113. 113. Linguagem Dicas que permitirão uma melhor comunicação com a cliente. Algumas vezes, a comunicação interativa com a cliente é freada por uma série de hábitos inconvenientes dos quais e necessário libertar-se a qualquer custo
  114. 114. Referências sobre as Linhas • 1º Vertical : Estrutura e controle • 2º Horizontal : Estabilidade e imobilidade • 3º Inclinada : Dinamismo • 4º Curva Ampla: Expressa sensualidade, lirismo (expressão dos sentimentos através da paixão). • 5º Curva Fechada : Sensação de conturbação • 6º Seqüência de Curvas : Alegria e infantilidade
  115. 115. Linguagem Geográfica Redondo : Submisso, divertido, pureza infantil, calmo e harmonizador. Quadrado : Autoritário, poder de autoridade, repressor, firme, subjulgador, intelectual, objetivo e direto. Retangulo Alto: Poder financeiro, inteligente, alegre, vaidoso, consumista e bem sucedido. Retangulo Baixo: Segurança, fiel, mobilidade, enraizado, sólido e estável. Triangulo Invertido : Inteligente, criativo, dinâmico, Instabilidade, sem equilíbrio e volátil. Triangulo Baixo : Força, irracional,naturalista, organizado e prestativo. Losango: Instabilidade, superficial, emotivo, apaixonado e volúvel.
  116. 116. Como funciona cada lado do nosso corpo? • “O lado esquerdo controla o lado direito do corpo.” • O lado esquerdo é racional (tem consciência).Usado para descobrir o que a pessoa quer utilizar no corte por exemplo. • O lado direito é intuitivo não consciente. A execução( o fazer) o corte envolve o lado direito.
  117. 117. O Profissional que tem braços cruzados o mão ou bolso não parece receptivo Postura ereta e braços ao longo do corpo. Colocar-se inteiramente à frente do cliente. Colocar-se de ¾, assim a cliente pode visualizar ao redor Dar leitura de distração ( Caras, Vogue) para uma nova cliente ou uma cliente que vem para uma transformação. Dar um livro de formas e cores Colocar o penteador imediatamente na cliente (Apaga o estilo e as cores da cliente) Fazer uma análise imediata Fazer Shampoo imediatamente (Cabeça molhada = nua) Fazer uma análise imediata Errado Certo
  118. 118. Lados do rosto diferentes Assimetria Natural Gordo / Grande Zona Dominante Magro Fino Ruga Linha de Expressão Rosto Duro Traços Fortes Mostrar Fazer sobressair Tirar / Esconder Traços Diminuídos Cortar Recorte Brancos Despigmentação Natural Errado Certo
  119. 119. Vocabulário Técnico Descoloração Limpeza Demaquiante Esconder Diminuir Ondulação Mise en Forme Olhar Visualizar Tintura Coloração Pois não Seja bem vindo
  120. 120. Vocabulário Técnico Embelezar Maquilar Estado definitivo Permanente Cores Nuances Chapinha Piastra Escova Brushing Piranha Garra / grampo
  121. 121. Vocabulário Técnico Tirar Sombrancelha Modelar Sobrancelhas Pintar Maquiar Em volta da cabeça Visão Tridimensional Marcar Agendar Lavagem Serviço de Xampu Indicar Sugerir
  122. 122. As Múltiplas Inteligências • Inteligência Lógica (Matemática, ciência) • “ Lingüística (literatura) • “ Visual e Espacial (Desenho,imagem) • “ Musical (Música) • “ Corporal (Esporte,dança,ritmo) • “ Inter Pessoal (Auto-estima) • “ Naturalista (Natureza, ecologia) • “ Espiritual
  123. 123. Universidade Anhembi Morumbi Visagismo e Terapias capilares São Paulo - Brasil Obrigado !!!

×