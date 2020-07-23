Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad Abierta Para Adultos UAPA Asignatura Administración de sistema de información Tema Aplicaciones de sistemas im...
Después de buscar y gestionar la información y haber leído y estudiado los contenidos de la unidad, realiza las siguientes...
Abarca todas las actividades relacionadas con el flujo y transformación de bienes, desde la etapa de materia prima (extrac...
 Sistemas de administración de relaciones con el cliente. La administración de relaciones con los clientes, cuyas siglas ...
 Logro de la excelencia operativa y de relaciones con el cliente Aplicaciones de sistemas importantes para la era digital...
 Comercio electrónico: Mercados digitales, productos digitales. Comercio electrónico: Mercados digitales, bienes digitale...
 Mejora en la toma de decisiones. La mayoría de los Administradores de Proyectos experimentados siguen los mismos 5 pasos...
Bibliografía: https://juanantonioleonlopez.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/sistemas-de-informacic3b3n- gerencial-12va-edicic3b...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aplicaciones de sistemas importantes para la era digital

38 views

Published on

A continuación veremos una breve síntesis sobre lo que es la aplicación del sistema para la era digital.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aplicaciones de sistemas importantes para la era digital

  1. 1. Universidad Abierta Para Adultos UAPA Asignatura Administración de sistema de información Tema Aplicaciones de sistemas importantes para la era digital Nombre y apellido Robinson Sicard Matricula 14-0083 Facilitadora Solanlly Martínez Santiago, Rep. Dom. 23/07/2020
  2. 2. Después de buscar y gestionar la información y haber leído y estudiado los contenidos de la unidad, realiza las siguientes actividades: Elabora un informe con los contenidos presentados a continuación  ¿Qué son los sistemas empresariales? Un Sistema de Información Empresarial o SIE (en inglés Enterprise Information System, acrónimo EIS) es generalmente cualquier tipo de sistema de computación que es de "clase enterprise". Esto significa normalmente que ofrece alta calidad de servicio, lidia con grandes volúmenes de datos - capaz de soportar cualquier organización grande. CRM: Utilizado para obtener información sobre las necesidades de los clientes y los comportamientos con el fin de desarrollar relaciones más fuertes con ellos. Estos sistemas utilizan un conjunto de aplicaciones integradas para enfrentar todos los aspectos de las relaciones con el cliente incluyendo servicio al cliente, las ventas y el marketing. Sistemas ERP: Son sistemas integrales que permiten manejar de manera automatizada las gestiones de una empresa específica. Estas gestiones involucran tanto a la parte operativa como la de producción de la misma. Todos los ERP son sistemas modulares, ya que a través de éstos se puede manejar la producción, logística, ventas, inventarios, movimientos contables, etc. El sistema ERP, permite unificar la información de los diferentes departamentos de la empresa en un sólo lugar, haciendo más facil la toma de decisiones. Este tipo de sistemas tienen como meta integrar la información de la empresa para eliminar los complejos enlaces entre sistemas de los diferentes departamentos de la empresa. Sistemas SCM: Es el proceso del planeamiento, puesta en ejecución y control de las operaciones de la cadena de suministro con el propósito de satisfacer requisitos del cliente tan eficientemente como sea posible.
  3. 3. Abarca todas las actividades relacionadas con el flujo y transformación de bienes, desde la etapa de materia prima (extracción) hasta el usuario final, así como los flujos de información relacionados. Los materiales y la información fluyen en sentido ascendente y descendente en la cadena de suministro.  Sistemas de administración de la cadena de suministro. Una administración de la cadena de suministros (SCM) es la administración del flujo de bienes, datos y finanzas relacionados con un producto o servicio, desde la adquisición de materias primas hasta la entrega del producto en su destino final. Aunque muchas personas comparan la cadena de suministros con la logística, es en realidad, solo un componente de la misma cadena de suministros. Los sistemas de SCM digitales actuales incluyen el manejo de materiales y el software para todas las partes involucradas en la creación de un producto o servicio, el cumplimiento de pedidos y el seguimiento de la información, como los proveedores, los fabricantes, los mayoristas, los proveedores de transporte y logística, y los minoristas. Las actividades de la cadena de suministros abarcan la obtención, la administración del ciclo de vida del producto, la planificación de la cadena de suministros (incluida la planificación del inventario y el mantenimiento de los activos y las líneas de producción de la empresa), la logística (incluido el transporte y la administración de la flota) y la administración de los pedidos. La SCM también se puede extender a las actividades relacionadas con el comercio global, como la administración de los proveedores globales y de los procesos de producción multinacionales.
  4. 4.  Sistemas de administración de relaciones con el cliente. La administración de relaciones con los clientes, cuyas siglas en inglés significan Customer Relationship Management (CRM) es un modelo de gestión de toda la organización que se basa en satisfacer al cliente El CRM también puede entenderse como un software para la administración de relaciones con los clientes, para la venta y el marketing. Comprende varias funcionalidades para gestionar las ventas y los clientes de la empresa como la automatización, promoción de ventas, tecnologías data warehouse (almacén de datos), agregar la información transaccional y proporcionar capa de reporting, dashboards, indicadores claves de negocio, funcionalidades para seguimiento de campañas de marketing, gestión de oportunidades de negocio, capacidades predictivas y proyección de ventas. Una empresa que se vuelca a sus clientes es una empresa que utiliza la información para obtener una ventaja competitiva y alcanzar el crecimiento y la rentabilidad.
  5. 5.  Logro de la excelencia operativa y de relaciones con el cliente Aplicaciones de sistemas importantes para la era digital Logro de la excelencia operativa y de relaciones con el cliente Una de las mejores herramientas para una buena relación con el cliente en nuestra era digital es un sistema empresarial. Sistemas empresariales Los sistemas empresariales también conocidos como sistemas de planeación de recursos empresariales (ERP), los cuales se basan en un conjunto de módulos de software integrados y en una base de datos central común. La misma recopila información procedente de muchas divisiones y departamentos diferentes de la empresa, y de una gran cantidad de procesos de negocios clave relacionados con la manufactura y la producción las finanzas y la contabilidad, las ventas y el marketing, así como los recursos humanos, y la pone a disposición de las aplicaciones que apoyan a casi todas las actividades de negocios internas de una organización. Por ende cuando un proceso introduce nueva información, esta es puesta inmediatamente a disposición de otros procesos de negocios dentro la organización.
  6. 6.  Comercio electrónico: Mercados digitales, productos digitales. Comercio electrónico: Mercados digitales, bienes digitales El comercio electrónico, también conocido como e-commerce, consiste en la compra y venta de productos o de servicios a través de medios electrónicos, tales como Internet y otras redes informáticas. Originalmente el término se aplicaba a la realización de transacciones mediante medios electrónicos tales como el Intercambio electrónico de datos, sin embargo, con el advenimiento de la Internet y la World Wide Web a mediados de los años 90 comenzó a referirse principalmente a la venta de bienes y servicios a través de Internet, usando como forma de pago medios electrónicos, tales como las tarjetas de crédito. Productos digitales: Son aquellos productos susceptibles de transformarse en bytes. Cualquier contenido que pueda, distribuirse, consumirse, pagarse y consumirse a través de internet. Los productos digitales no requieren la producción en serie ya que su réplica es inmediata una vez producidos. No requieren almacenaje ni distribución física. Se trata de juegos, películas, música, textos, consejos, fotografías, aprendizajes y muchos otros. Existen productos físicos fácilmente digitalizables como pueden ser un libro o un modelo de contrato. Su digitalización no implica necesariamente un abaratamiento drástico de su precio de venta al consumidor (ejemplo libros electrónicos) pero habitualmente los márgenes de beneficio son significativamente más altos.
  7. 7.  Mejora en la toma de decisiones. La mayoría de los Administradores de Proyectos experimentados siguen los mismos 5 pasos cuando se toman decisiones con el fin de mantener sus proyectos controlados, por debajo del presupuesto y generando resultados exitosos. Paso 1: La investigación del problema Cuando surge un problema durante la ejecución de un proyecto, dé el primer paso e invierta tiempo en identificar la causa y también asegúrese que no es sólo un síntoma de otro problema subyacente. Usualmente, estos problemas suelen estar relacionados con las personas, procesos, equipos o materiales. Averigüe cuándo, por qué y cómo se produjo y el impacto que puede tener en su proyecto. Paso 2: Dar prioridad a la cuestión Los proyectos tienden a tener una característica común entre ellos: existen problemas todo el tiempo. De esta forma, para que usted los resuelva todos de manera eficiente, tendrá que determinar si cada problema necesita su atención urgente o no, basado principalmente en el impacto que puede tener en el proceso de desarrollo. O sea, dar prioridad a los problemas que más lo necesitan. Paso 3: Identificar las soluciones Con una clara comprensión del problema y su nivel de prioridad, es necesario identificar varias maneras para hacerle frente. Después de hacerlo, puede revisar cada alternativa de acuerdo con la siguiente lista de verificación con el fin de determinar si en realidad sería la mejor opción posible. Paso 4: Tome la decisión Ahora que ya ha reunido toda la información que necesita para tomar su decisión, tenga cuidado de no tomar sus decisiones con demasiada precipitación. Tómese el tiempo para considerar con cautela los pros y los contras de la situación. Si es necesario, salga a caminar para despejarse, pero siempre recuerde que debe tomar un poco más de tiempo para tomar decisiones críticas que afectarán directamente el éxito de su proyecto. Decisiones simples, tales como decidir lo que vamos a tener para el almuerzo, se pueden hacer fácilmente, pero cuando las decisiones tendrán un impacto directo en el tiempo de entrega, en los costos o en los objetivos de los procesos, necesita de una investigación, un proceso de pensamiento y de mente clara. Paso 5: Actué Una vez que haya pensado bien y finalmente haya tomado una decisión, tiene que estar totalmente comprometido en la aplicación de la misma. Actué de inmediato informando a su equipo acerca de ella y luego programando todas las tareas necesarias para que esto ocurra. Todos los problemas, no importa lo pequeños que sean, afectarán su proyecto de una manera u otra, por lo que tendrá que actuar rápidamente una vez tome la decisión.
  8. 8. Bibliografía: https://juanantonioleonlopez.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/sistemas-de-informacic3b3n- gerencial-12va-edicic3b3n-kenneth-c-laudon.pdf http://sig010.blogspot.com/

×