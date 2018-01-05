Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LINKEDIN • Roberto Villalba López • Daniel Nieto Calderón COMUNIDADES VIRTUALES Y REDES SOCIALES EN EDUCACIÓN
ÍNDICE  INTRODUCCIÓN  ¿QUÉ ES LINKEDIN?  FUNCIONES  VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS  TUTORIAL DE USO  ENCUESTA  DEBATE  CON...
INTRODUCCIÓN Finalmente, la aplicación comienza a funcionar en nuestros dispositivos en el año 2003.Surge de la mano de un...
INTRODUCCIÓN PROGRAMACIÓNDEL S.XXI Área de Ciencias Sociales Legislación empleada Metodología EVOLUCIÓN DE LINKEDIN Lanzam...
¿QUÉESLINKEDIN? Es una comunidad social de perfil profesional orientada a las empresas, negocios y empleo que tienen una a...
¿QUÉESLINKEDIN? Red profesional, orientada hacia la vida profesional y relaciones comerciales. Empresas que buscan promoci...
FUNCIONES • Perfiles personales. • Paginas de empresas. • Ofertas de trabajo. • Mensajería privada. • Presentaciones media...
FUNCIONES Funciones como profesionales Hacer networking. Buscar un nuevo empleo. Localizar a profesionales de un campo par...
FUNCIONES Funciones como empresas Dar a conocer la actualidad de la marca. (nuevos retos o logros) Hacer publicidad Captar...
VENTAJAS • Te puede generar más negocios (trabajo y dinero) • Mantener contacto con los lideres de los sectores. • Permite...
DESVENTAJAS • Difamación. • Robo de identidad. • Spam. • Robo de datos personales. • No existe política de privacidad.
TUTORIALDEUSO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vp4e wzPTI7U&feature=youtu.be Grabación de la pantalla con explicación del ...
ENCUESTA https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe0Hlgad7iA65LFW9rUXlhAJV_iR3_2 Kp-Ki6LXqYlEMXDVJQ/viewform?usp=sf_link ...
ENCUESTA 12 compañeros conocen LinkedIn 8 compañeros no la conocen Es una herramienta que no es realmente conocido por los...
ENCUESTA 14 aciertan en la utilización de la búsqueda de empleo. 4 con la utilidad de comunicarse con otros profesionales ...
ENCUESTA 6 compañeros tienen perfil de usuario. 14 compañeros no tienen perfil de usuario.
ENCUESTA 2 futuros docentes han recibido ofertas laborales. El resto de los compañeros no han recibido ninguna.
ENCUESTA Es una herramienta poco utilizada por los docentes y poco promocionada 6 compañeros abrirán cuenta. 6 compañeros ...
DEBATE 1. ¿Conocíais la herramienta LinkedIn y todas sus funciones descritas en la presentación? 2. ¿Pensáis que es una bu...
CONCLUSIÓN Inicio del trabajo: Herramienta útil para la búsqueda de empleo y la posibilidad de realizar nuestro CV online....
BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Imagen recuperado el 13 de diciembre de 2017 de, https://content.linkedin.com/content/dam/brand/site/img/lo...
GRACIAS POR VUESTRA ATENCIÓN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

tg9

50 views

Published on

tg9

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

tg9

  1. 1. LINKEDIN • Roberto Villalba López • Daniel Nieto Calderón COMUNIDADES VIRTUALES Y REDES SOCIALES EN EDUCACIÓN
  2. 2. ÍNDICE  INTRODUCCIÓN  ¿QUÉ ES LINKEDIN?  FUNCIONES  VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS  TUTORIAL DE USO  ENCUESTA  DEBATE  CONCLUSIÓN  BIBLIOGRAFÍA
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN Finalmente, la aplicación comienza a funcionar en nuestros dispositivos en el año 2003.Surge de la mano de un joven estudiante llamado, Reif Hoffman (1993). La idea no es lanzada hasta 2002 al no tener la suficiente financiación. La aplicación comienza a funcionar en nuestros dispositivos (2003).
  4. 4. INTRODUCCIÓN PROGRAMACIÓNDEL S.XXI Área de Ciencias Sociales Legislación empleada Metodología EVOLUCIÓN DE LINKEDIN Lanzamiento LinkedIn a nuestros dispositivos ganando capital económico. 2003 2005 Comienza a generar muchos ingresos introduciendo así dos líneas de negocio. 2007 Dan Nye se convierte en director ejecutivo. 2009 2013 2014 Se añade un nuevo miembro directivo, Jeff Weiner que su función principal es la de presidente y CEO. Esta herramienta cuenta con más de 225 millones de usuarios. LinkedIn se expande por el mundo y entra finalmente en la potencia China.
  5. 5. ¿QUÉESLINKEDIN? Es una comunidad social de perfil profesional orientada a las empresas, negocios y empleo que tienen una antigüedad de más de 15 años de funcionamiento online. Es la mayor red profesional a nivel mundial, cuenta con mas de 150 millones de usuarios y en España, se han superado los 3 millones de usuarios Representa a más de 150 sectores profesionales del sector primario secundario y terciario.
  6. 6. ¿QUÉESLINKEDIN? Red profesional, orientada hacia la vida profesional y relaciones comerciales. Empresas que buscan promocionarse, para la búsqueda de empleados en la web. En la actualidad también es usada como red social para comunicarse e intercambiar información.
  7. 7. FUNCIONES • Perfiles personales. • Paginas de empresas. • Ofertas de trabajo. • Mensajería privada. • Presentaciones mediante diapositivas (slideshare). • Publicidad. PRINCIPALES FUNCIONES
  8. 8. FUNCIONES Funciones como profesionales Hacer networking. Buscar un nuevo empleo. Localizar a profesionales de un campo particular. Estar en contacto con estas personas.
  9. 9. FUNCIONES Funciones como empresas Dar a conocer la actualidad de la marca. (nuevos retos o logros) Hacer publicidad Captar talento
  10. 10. VENTAJAS • Te puede generar más negocios (trabajo y dinero) • Mantener contacto con los lideres de los sectores. • Permite el contacto con otros profesionales. • Se puede utilizar como currículo vitae. • Permite tener tu propio sitio web. • Te ayuda a estar al día de los principales sectores.
  11. 11. DESVENTAJAS • Difamación. • Robo de identidad. • Spam. • Robo de datos personales. • No existe política de privacidad.
  12. 12. TUTORIALDEUSO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vp4e wzPTI7U&feature=youtu.be Grabación de la pantalla con explicación del tutorial de uso. Herramienta Apowersoft
  13. 13. ENCUESTA https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe0Hlgad7iA65LFW9rUXlhAJV_iR3_2 Kp-Ki6LXqYlEMXDVJQ/viewform?usp=sf_link  Encuesta: Recurso de investigación y análisis.  Grupo de control: 20 futuros docentes, que no cursan la mención TICE para que no tengan conocimientos previos.
  14. 14. ENCUESTA 12 compañeros conocen LinkedIn 8 compañeros no la conocen Es una herramienta que no es realmente conocido por los futuros docentes.
  15. 15. ENCUESTA 14 aciertan en la utilización de la búsqueda de empleo. 4 con la utilidad de comunicarse con otros profesionales 2 escogen la opción de realizar publicidad 6 escogen la opción de conocer novedades del sector profesional.
  16. 16. ENCUESTA 6 compañeros tienen perfil de usuario. 14 compañeros no tienen perfil de usuario.
  17. 17. ENCUESTA 2 futuros docentes han recibido ofertas laborales. El resto de los compañeros no han recibido ninguna.
  18. 18. ENCUESTA Es una herramienta poco utilizada por los docentes y poco promocionada 6 compañeros abrirán cuenta. 6 compañeros ya la tenían. 5 compañeros tienen duda de abrirse una cuenta 3 se muestran contrarios a la realización de la cuenta.
  19. 19. DEBATE 1. ¿Conocíais la herramienta LinkedIn y todas sus funciones descritas en la presentación? 2. ¿Pensáis que es una buena herramienta para utilizar como lugar de intercambio de conocimientos entre docentes? 3. ¿Pensáis que es una herramienta que aporte realmente a la Educación?
  20. 20. CONCLUSIÓN Inicio del trabajo: Herramienta útil para la búsqueda de empleo y la posibilidad de realizar nuestro CV online. Al explorar más a fondo las utilidades, observamos que no se podía utilizar con fines educativos en el aula, no se podía diseñar actividades para los alumnos con el fin de fomentar el interés y la motivación. Realidad en el ámbito educativo: Oportunidad para encontrar personas con tu mismo perfil profesional con las que poder comunicarte e intercambiar impresiones sobre diferentes temas.
  21. 21. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Imagen recuperado el 13 de diciembre de 2017 de, https://content.linkedin.com/content/dam/brand/site/img/logo/logo-tm.png  Qué es LinkedIn. Ciudadano2.0. Recuperado el 13 de diciembre de 2017 de, https://www.ciudadano2cero.com/linkedin-que-es-como- funciona/#Que_es_LinkedIn  ¿Qué es LinkedIn? E-learning. Recuperado el 13 de diciembre de 2017 de, http://e-forma.kzgunea.eus/mod/book/view.php?id=7590&chapterid=11345  ¿Qué es LinkedIn? Luisa Pastrana. Recuperado el 13 de diciembre de 2017 de, http://queeslinkedin2015.blogspot.com.es/2015/05/ventajas-y- desventajas.html  ¿Qué es LinkedIn? Un manual sencillo y visual sobre LinkedIn. Naiara Pérez de Villareal Amilburu. Recuperado el 13 de diciembre de 2017 de, https://es.slideshare.net/naiarapzv/qu-es-linkedin-un-manual-sencillo-y- visual-de-linkedin  LinkedIn no te va dar ni trabajo ni clientes ni candidatos. LinkedIn te da personas. Elena Arnaiz. Recuperado el 13 de diciembre de 2017 de,  https://elenaarnaiz.wordpress.com/2015/10/21/linkedin-no-te-va-a-dar-ni- trabajo-ni-clientes-ni-candidatos-linkedin-te-da-personas/  Encuesta LinkedIn. Roberto Villalba López. Recuperado el 15 de diciembre de 2017 de, https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe0Hlgad7iA65LFW9rUXlhAJV_i R3_2Kp-Ki6LXqYlEMXDVJQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
  22. 22. GRACIAS POR VUESTRA ATENCIÓN

×