Diapositivas asignatura proyectos

Universidad Tecnológica Equinoccial TEMA: OBJETIVOS NACIONALES PARA EL BUEN VIVIR FORTALECER LAS CAPACIDADES Y POTENCIALID...
4.1. Alcanzar la universalización en el acceso a la educación inicial, básica y bachillerato, y democratizar el acceso a l...
4.2. Promover la culminación de los estudios en todos los niveles educativos
  1. 1. Universidad Tecnológica Equinoccial TEMA: OBJETIVOS NACIONALES PARA EL BUEN VIVIR FORTALECER LAS CAPACIDADES Y POTENCIALIDADES DE LA CIUDADANÍA POLÍTICAS Y LINEAMIENTOS ESTRATÉGICOS TUTOR: DR. GONZALO REMACHE AUTOR: ROBERTO TOAPANTA JUNIO 2017
  2. 2. 4.1. Alcanzar la universalización en el acceso a la educación inicial, básica y bachillerato, y democratizar el acceso a la educación superior
  3. 3. 4.2. Promover la culminación de los estudios en todos los niveles educativos

