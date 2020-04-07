Successfully reported this slideshow.
Portoncini d'ingresso

Catalogo Portoncini d'ingresso in legno alluminio coibentati

Portoncini d'ingresso

  1. 1. BARDI Colore: RAL 1013 Maniglia: R76 Colore: RAL 9010 Maniglia: ML124 Colore: RAL 9005 Maniglia: Integrata BELLINI BOCCIONI BERNINI Colore: RAL 9007 Maniglia: F72
  2. 2. BOLDINI Colore: RAL 7039 Maniglia: F66 Decori: Inserto acciaio satinato BRAMANTE Colore: RAL 7043 Maniglia: F74 Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura Colore: RAL 7022 Maniglia: F21 Decori: Inserti acciaio satinato BOTTICELLI Colore: RAL 7016 Maniglia: Integrata Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura BRUNELLESCHI
  3. 3. BUONARROTI Colore: RAL 3005 Maniglia: F14 Decori: Inserti acciaio satinato CANALETTO Colore: RAL 9005 Maniglia: R37 Decori: Inserti bronzo satinato Colore: RAL 7024 Maniglia: F10 Decori: Inserti acciaio satinato CALATRAVA Colore: RAL 7001 Maniglia: F23 Decori: Inserti nero opaco CANOVA
  4. 4. CASSAI Colore: RAL 9007 Maniglia: Integrata Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura CELLINI Colore: Douglas 335-70/R Maniglia: R26 Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura Colore: RAL 1019 Maniglia: Integrata Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura CASTIGLIONI Colore: Rovere 02, Ral 9005 Maniglia: R52 Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura CIMA
  5. 5. CRIVELLI Colore: Ral 7039, Acciaio inox Maniglia: R52 GAUDI Colore: RAL 7030, Ruggine Raggrinzato Maniglia: F88 Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura Colore: Ral 7022, Ral 9005 Maniglia: F72 Decori: Inserti acciaio satinato DA VINCI Colore: Ral 7016, Acciaio inox Maniglia: R24 Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura GEMIN
  6. 6. GENTILESCHI Colore: Ral 1013, Ruggine Raggrinzato Maniglia: Integrata GIOTTO Colore: RAL 7039, Bronzo satinato Maniglia: R37 Inserto: Bronzo satinato Colore: Ral 9005, Rovere 474-73R Maniglia: R24 GIORGIONE Colore: Ral 9016, Ral 1019, Acciaio inox Maniglia: Integrata GRECO
  7. 7. GUARDI Colore: Ral 1013 Maniglia: R37 LANDINI Colore: Ral 8019 Maniglia: R26 Colore: Ral 3004 Maniglia: Integrata GUGLIELMO Colore: Ral 7035 Maniglia: ML124 Wengè MANFREDI
  8. 8. MERISI Colore: Ral 9010, Acciaio inox Maniglia: F66 MORBELLI Colore: Ral 9005 Maniglia: R37 Decori: Inserti acciaio satinato Colore: Ral 7024, Acciaio inox Maniglia: Integrata MODIGLIANI Colore: Ral 7022 Maniglia: Integrata Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura PALLADIO
  9. 9. PIANO Colore: Ral 1015 Maniglia: R26 Decori: a “V” pre-verniciatura PISANO Colore: Ral 7024, Elettrocolore lucido Maniglia: R24 Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura Colore: Ral 7033 Maniglia: Integrata Inserti: a “V” pre-verniciatura PIOLA Colore: Rovere 414-73R Maniglia: R26 Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura ROBUSTI
  10. 10. RUSSOLO Colore: Ral 9007 Maniglia: R37 SANSOVINO Colore: Ral 1019 Maniglia: Integrata Colore: 9016, Elettrocolore lucido Maniglia: F66 SALA Colore: Ral 9016 Maniglia: Integrata Decori: Nero opaco SANZIO
  11. 11. SARTO Colore: Ral 1019 Maniglia: R26 SEGANTINI Colore: Ral 7024 Maniglia: Integrata Conchiglia nera Decori: Inserti acciaio satinato Colore: Ral 7033 Maniglia: Integrata Conchiglia nera SCARPA Colore: Ral 9005 Maniglia: Integrata Decori: Inserti acciaio satinato SIRONI
  12. 12. TIEPOLO Colore: Ral 7039, Acciaio inox Maniglia: R37 Decori: Inserti acciaio satinato VECELLIO Colore: Ral 1019, Ral 9005 Maniglia: Integrata Colore: Ral 7022 Maniglia: Integrata Decori: incisioni a “V” pre-verniciatura VASARI Colore: Ral 9010, Ruggine Raggrinzato Maniglia: Integrata VERONESE
  13. 13. Composizioni Decorazioni Superfici e Colori Portoncino con telaio maggiorato Portoncino con antina cieca Portoncino con antina vetrata Portoncino con telaio fisso laterale vetrato Portoncino con telaio fisso vetrato ambo i lati Altre tipologie di decorazione sono praticabili previo conferma di fattibilità 8 Inserto Acciaio satinato Bronzo satinato Nero opaco 4 Incisione a “V” pre-verniciatura 15 Incisione Trapezoidale pre-verniciatura Ral Opachi Ral 1013 Ral 1015 Ral 1019 Ral 3003 Ral 3004 Ral 3005 Ral 6005 Ral 6009 Ral 6011 Ral 6021 Ral 7001 Ral 7005 Ral 7012 Ral 7016 Ral 7022 Ral 9001 Ral 7024 Ral 9002 Ral 9003 Ral 7030 Ral 9005 Ral 7033 Ral 9006 Ral 7035 Ral 9007 Ral 7039 Ral 9010 Ral 7040 Ral 9016 Ral 7043 Ral 8003 Ral 8011 Ral 8014 Ral 8017 Ral 8019 Ral Ruvidi Finiture Speciali Ral 1013 Ral 1015 Ral 1019 Ral 3005 Ral 6005 Ral 6011 Ral 6021 Ral 7001 Ral 7012 Ral 9001 Ral 9002 Ral 9003 Ral 9005 Ral 7033 Ral 9006 Ral 7035 Ral 9007 Ral 7039 Ral 9010 Ral 9016Ral 8003 Ral 8011 Ruggine Chiaro Ruvido Ruggine Scuro Ruvido Grigio 900 Ruvido Grigio Marmo Grigio Marmo Ruvido Grigio Lothus Ruvido Marrone Marmo Ruvido Bronzo Scuro Bronzo Chiaro Bleu Ruvido Grigio Nube Ruvido Imitazioni Legno Larice 335-80 Ruvido Larice 335-70 Ruvido Ciliegio 317-80 Ruvido Rovere 474-73 Ruvido Pino 319-80 Ruvido Castagno 375-73 Ruvido Rovere 398-87 Ruvido Rovere 414-73 Ruvido Ral 8014 Ral 8017 Ral 8019 Ral 7016 Segnaliamo che non tutti i colori possono essere realizzati su ogni singolo portoncino. Per ragioni tecniche costruttive e tipografiche, i colori e la struttura dei prodotti reali possono differire da quelli delle immagini qui riportate.
  14. 14. Collezione | Maniglie Maniglie a ridosso Maniglioni in legno naturale R 7 R 8 R 22R 34 R 24R 37R 26 ML 136 Wengé · 1000mm · 1200mm ML 135 Rovere · 1200mm · 1600mm ML 134 Jatoba · 1200mm · 1600mm ML 133 Noce · 1200mm ML 126 Wengé · 1000mm ML 125 Jatoba · 1000mm· 1000mm · 1200mm ML 124 Wengé ML 140 Rovere · 1200mm · 1600mmR 48 R 76 R 83 R 85 R 49 R 78 R 79 R 33 R 43 R 46 R 41R R 41 R 127 R 128 R 130 R 34 R 82 R 42 R 35 R 29 R 29R 45 R 36 R 40 R 44 R 51 R 53 R 52 MAV 16 MLV 17 Noce MAV 18 Maniglioni con lettore biometrico integrato Maniglioni con videocamera integrata R 50 MAB 04MAB 03 Compatibili con: MLB 12 Jatoba MLB 11 Rovere MAB 19MAB 13 MAB 15 Lunghezza standard: 1000 mm. Lunghezze speciali su richiesta. Le maniglie non sono rappresentate in scala e non sono riprodotte tutte le varianti disponibili. Segnaliamo che non tutti i tipi di maniglia possono esser montati su ogni pannello.
  15. 15. Maniglie a filo pannello Maniglie integrate nel pannello Collezione | Maniglie F 100 F 88 F 89 F 90 F 74 F 68 F 105 F 12 F 19 F 72 F 73 F 25 F 21 F 65 F 69 F 109 F 51 F 66 F 13 F 111 F 14 F 23R F 10 F 58 F 11 F 16 F 70 F 50 A TASCA Conchiglia inox RETTANGOLARE Conchiglia inox CURVA Conchiglia inox RACCORDATA Conchiglia inox TONDA Conchiglia nera RETTANGOLARE Conchiglia in tinta CURVA Conchiglia nera RETTANGOLARE Conchiglia bianca F 27 F 26 Le maniglie non sono rappresentate in scala e non sono riprodotte tutte le varianti disponibili. Segnaliamo che non tutti i tipi di maniglia possono esser montati su ogni pannello. Le maniglie integrate nel pannello, vengono realizzate a disegno La conchiglia interna può essere realizzata in acciaio inox o in alluminio con la stessa finitura del pannello o differente 29

