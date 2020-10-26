Reformas borbonicas 3 sec

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1.- ¿Qué son las reformas Borbónicas? Son los cambios eclesiásticos, territoriales, comerciales y administrativosque se producen en la Corona española cuando los borbones toman el poder. VI- Unidad : HISTORIA
  2. 2. 2.- Reformas económicas: El objetivo de estas reformas fue incrementar el comercio en España y sus colonias; y poner freno al contrabando. VI- Unidad : HISTORIA
  3. 3. Las reformas fueron: ❖ El decreto del libre comercio (1788), que permitió abrir varios puertos en España y las colonias. VI- Unidad : HISTORIA
  4. 4. ❖ Concesiones mercantiles: España permitía a Inglaterra el ingresode un «Navío Permiso». VI- Unidad : HISTORIA
  5. 5. 3.- Reformas administrativas: Para imponer su dominio se implantaron las visitas generales de supervisión y control. VI- Unidad : HISTORIA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
  6. 6. Algunas de las reformas fueron: ❖ Cambiaron a los corregimientos por intendencias, quienes se encargan de administrar los tributos y proteger a los indígenas. VI- Unidad : HISTORIA
  7. 7. ❖ Se crea la Audiencia de Cusco, puesto que antes se debía ir hasta Lima o Charcas (Bolivia) para hacer un trámite. VI- Unidad : HISTORIA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
  8. 8. 4.- Las reformas Territoriales: A lo largo de la dominación española el Virreinato del Perú fue el único virreinato en América del Sur. VIRREINATO DEL PERÚ VI- Unidad : HISTORIA
  9. 9. La gran extensión del Virreinato hacía difícil su administración y facilitaba el contrabando en fronteras. las VIRREINATO DEL PERÚ VI- Unidad : HISTORIA I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
  10. 10. Los Borbones decidieron -1740 Virreinato Nueva Granada el de - 1776 el Virreinato del Río de la Plata. - 1789 se crea la Capitanía Chile I crear nuevos virreinatos: VI- Unidad : HISTORIA
  11. 11. 5.- Las reformas eclesiásticas: ❖ La expulsión de los jesuitas: Una medida del absolutismo del Estado español fue la decisión de expulsar a la compañía de Jesús de España y de América. VI- Unidad : HISTORIA

