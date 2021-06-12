Presentacion lineal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD ESTATAL DE BOLÍVAR DEPARTAMENTO DE INFORMATICA NOMBRE: ROBERTO CHAVEZ CURSO:2DO ”F” ASIGNATURA: HERRAMIENTAS I...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ESTATAL DE BOLÍVAR DEPARTAMENTO DE INFORMATICA NOMBRE: ROBERTO CHAVEZ CURSO:2DO ”F” ASIGNATURA: HERRAMIENTAS INFORMÁTICAS II DR. ROSILLO SOLANO JOSÉ DANIEL
  2. 2. TIPOS DE WEB • LA WEB 1.0 • LA WEB 2.0 • LA WEB 3.0 • LA WEB 4.0
  3. 3. LA WEB 1.0 • Internet básica, limitada, usada fundamentalmente para publicar documentos y realizar transacciones. Con ella, las grandes empresas inauguraron su estrategia online. Crearon un sitio donde publicar información corporativa, y desarrollaron planes de marketing y ventas que incorporaban la Web como nexo con los clientes. Esta web es de solo lectura.
  4. 4. LA WEB 2.0 • Es también llamada web social por el enfoque colaborativo y de construcción social de esta herramienta. Información en permanente cambio. • Tipo de Web: Colaborativa Período: Otras características de la Web es que simplifica la usabilidad del sitio web, ahorra tiempo al usuario.
  5. 5. LA WEB 3.0 • La red semántica. La inteligencia humana y la de las máquinas combinadas. Información más rica, relevante, oportuna y accesible. Con lenguajes más potentes, redes neurales, algoritmos genéticos, la Web 3.0 pone el énfasis en el análisis y la capacidad de procesamiento. Y en cómo generar nuevas ideas a partir de la información producida por los usuarios. Se basa en una Internet más inteligente. • Los usuarios podrán hacer búsquedas más cercanas al lenguaje natural. Uso en compañías para conseguir una manipulación de datos más exactos. Utilizado por el mercado para promocionar las mejoras respecto a la Web 2.0 Web 3.0 también ha sido utilizada para describir el camino evolutivo de la red que conduce a la inteligencia artificial. Surgen los Bots o buscadores particulares.
  6. 6. LA WEB 4.0 • A partir de la proliferación de la comunicación inalámbrica, personas y objetos se conectan en cualquier momento y en cualquier lugar del mundo físico o virtual. Aparece la integración en tiempo real. Con más objetos en la red, se suma un nuevo nivel de contenido generado por los usuarios, y con él, otro nivel de análisis.

