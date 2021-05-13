Successfully reported this slideshow.
POVOS AMERICANOS
PRÉ-COLOMBIANOS A expressão “pré-colombianos” foi criada pelos europeus que designa os povos do continente americano antes...
A Mesoamérica (tem o significado aproximado de América intermédia) é o termo com que se denomina a região do continente am...
ESTREITO DE BERING Evidências arqueológicas mostram que o continente já era ocupado por diversos povos há cerca de 10 mil ...
NAVEGAÇÃO Há outras evidências arqueológicas que apontam a existência de seres humanos na América antes das incursões do E...
Os primeiros povos da América eram nômades, caçadores e coletores. Segundo estudos arqueológicos, tinham diversas caracter...
Animais que os povos mesoamericanos caçavam Mastodonte, tatu gigante, preguiça gigante, tigre dente de sabre etc.
MAIAS A civilização maia foi uma cultura mesoamericana notável por sua língua escrita, com um sistema de escrita que podia...
Templo de Kukulcán Construído em forma de pirâmide, é considerada a construção mais importante deixada pela civilização Ma...
ASTECAS Os astecas floresceram no período pós-clássico, de 1300 a 1521. No seu interior incluíam diferentes grupos étnicos...
Ruínas astecas do Templo Mayor de Tenochtitlán, localizadas na Cidade do México. o calendário asteca, solar civil de 365 d...
INCAS Os Incas se estabeleceram por meio de combates e de alianças com povos vizinhos e instauraram seu domínio na região ...
LHAMA ALPACA QUIPO INCA
Descendentes de incas hoje no Peru Cidade de Cuzco Hoje
Os incas desenvolveram diferentes técnicas de construção. Eles ergueram cidades planejadas, como Machu Picchu, com ruas la...
Cidade de Machu Picchu - velha montanha
BIBLIOGRAFIA AZEVEDO, Gislane. Projeto Teláris: História: Ensino Fundamental 2. São Paulo: Ática, 2020. BRASÍLIA, Governo ...
