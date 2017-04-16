News 16/SA/2017 Lunedì, 17 Aprile 2017 Sistema di Allerta Rapido europeo per Alimenti e Mangimi Pesticidi Nella settimana ...
Spagna; per mercurio in pesce spada surgelato (Xiphias gladius) proveniente dal Portogallo, via Spagna. Allerta notificati...
L’Antitrust boccia il disegno di legge sugli home restaurant, troppi vincoli. Previste limitazioni non giustificate e rest...
Secondo l’Antitrust, “l’insieme dei vincoli e delle limitazioni all’attività di home restaurant sopra descritto si pone, d...
Sicurezza alimentare: pubblicato il rapporto Rasff del 2016. Segnalazioni in calo e tempi di intervento più rapidi. Il Ras...
modo episodi di tossinfezione tra cui casi di Sindrome Emolitico Uremica, associati ad infezione da Escherichia coli O26:H...
Comunità europea. Nell’ambito delle novità registriamo la decisione del Ministero di inaugurare una specifica area del por...
comprensibile da parte dei consumatori degli Stati membri nei quali l’alimento è commercializzato.’ Senza pregiudizio vers...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

News SA 16 2017

59 views

Published on

Il Notiziario Mamò in materia di Sicurezza Alimentare. Per Aziende e Consumatori Intelligenti.

Published in: Food
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
59
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

News SA 16 2017

  1. 1. News 16/SA/2017 Lunedì, 17 Aprile 2017 Sistema di Allerta Rapido europeo per Alimenti e Mangimi Pesticidi Nella settimana n.15 del 2017 le segnalazioni diffuse dal Sistema rapido di allerta europeo per alimenti e mangimi (Rasff) sono state 65 (17 quelle inviate dal Ministero della salute italiano). Tra i lotti respinti alla frontiera si segnalano: notificati dall’Italia per migrazione di cobalto da pentola a pressione in acciaio proveniente dall’ India, per aflatossine in arrachide tostata in guscio proveniente dalla Cina, per segale cornuta (Claviceps purpurea) in frumento duro organico proveniente dal Canada, per aflatossine in nocciole sgusciate provenienti dall’Azerbaijan, per lambda-cialotrina e sostanze non autorizzate flusilazolo e propargite in peperoni dolci provenienti dall’ Egitto, per migrazione di ammine aromatiche primarie da utensili da cucina provenienti da Hong Kong ; dall’Olanda per Salmonella in filetti interni di pollo marinato congelato provenienti dal Brasile; dalla Polonia per aflatossine in farina di riso proveniente dal Pakistan e per sostanza non autorizzata antrachinone in té nero proveniente dall’ India; dalla Repubblica Ceca per buprofezin e sostanza non autorizzata dinotefurano in tè verde proveniente dalla Cina; dalla Germania per sostanza proibita nitrofurano (metabolita) furazolidone (AOZ) in gamberi tigre bianca congelati (Litopenaeus vannamei) provenienti dall’ India; dalla Bulgaria per procloraz e acetamiprid in melograni provenienti dalla Turchia e per tebuconazolo in peperoni dolci provenienti dalla Turchia; dalla Spagna per condizioni di trasporto inadatte (sporcizia e insetti) per butterfish blu congelato (Stromateus fiatola) proveniente dalla Mauritania, per aflatossine in pistacchi provenienti dall’Iran, per contenuto troppo alto di solfiti in albicocche secche provenienti dalla Turchia e per Salmonella enterica ser. Llugum e Salmonella enterica ser. Typhimurium in petti di pollo congelato provenienti dal Brasile. Allerta notificati dall’Italia: per Salmonella enterica ser. Infantis in articoli da masticare per cani provenienti dalla Germania; per mercurio in pesce spada fresco proveniente dalla Spagna; per mercurio in triglie refrigerate (Mullus barbatus) provenienti dall’ Italia; per mercurio in pesce spada marinato proveniente dalla
  2. 2. Spagna; per mercurio in pesce spada surgelato (Xiphias gladius) proveniente dal Portogallo, via Spagna. Allerta notificati dal Belgio per migrazione di melamina da piastre melamina provenienti dall’Olanda; dalla Francia per sostanza non autorizzata oxyphenylbutazone in carne equina congelata proveniente dal Canada; dall’Olanda per frammenti di vetro in latte e pasta di nocciole provenienti dall’Olanda e per soia non dichiarata in cioccolato torrone etichettato come torrone proveniente dall’ Italia; dalla Repubblica Ceca per alto contenuto di alluminio in supplemento dietetico proveniente dall’ Austria; dalla Germania per diclofenac non autorizzato in pollo marinato speziato congelato proveniente dal Brasile e per diossine in bresaola secca proveniente dall’India; dalla Spagna per sostanza non autorizzata tadalafil in integratore alimentare proveniente dal Portogallo; dalla Slovacchia per arachide non dichiarata in biscotti provenienti dalla Turchia; dal Lussemburgo per colore non autorizzato Sudan 4 in olio di palma proveniente dal Ghana, via Belgio. Nella lista delle informative troviamo notificate: dall’Italia per infestazione da parassiti con Anisakis di sgombri refrigerati (Scomber scombrus) provenienti dall’Olanda, per mercurio in refrigerata Mustelus asterias proveniente dalla Francia, per povere registrazioni di tracciabilità (passaporti di cavallo falsificati) per carcasse equine provenienti dall’ Austria, per Salmonella enterica ser. Infantis in filetti di petto di pollo refrigerati provenienti dall’ Ungheria, via Austria; dalla Repubblica Ceca per particelle ferromagnetiche e frammenti di plastica in farina integrale di farro proveniente dalla Repubblica Ceca; dalla Svezia per sostanza non autorizzata metil- sinefrina in integratore alimentare proveniente dal Regno Unito; dalla Svizzera per cadmio in polpo congelato (Octopus membranaceus) proveniente dal Vietnam; dall’ Olanda per colore non autorizzato Sudan 4 in olio di palma di origine sconosciuta e per clorpirifos in mango proveniente dal Perù; dalla Svizzera per tebuconazolo in peperoncino rosso proveniente dalla Turchia, via Germania e per aflatossine in riso crudo rosso proveniente dall’India; dalla Norvegia per Salmonella enterica ser. Carrau in semi di sesamo organico provenienti dall’ Argentina; dalla Danimarca per Salmonella in feedmix proveniente dalla Danimarca, per carcasse di cavallo refrigerate provenienti dalla Danimarca non adatte alla alimentazione umana (passaporto invalido) e per ceci in scatola contaminati sulla parte esterna con escrementi di roditori provenienti dall’Italia; dalla Francia per norovirus (GII) in lamponi congelati provenienti dalla Serbia. Fonte: rasff.eu
  3. 3. L’Antitrust boccia il disegno di legge sugli home restaurant, troppi vincoli. Previste limitazioni non giustificate e restrittive della concorrenza. L’Antitrust ha espresso un parere sul disegno di legge che disciplina l’attività di ristorazione in abitazione private, i cosiddetti home restaurant, approvato dalla Camera e attualmente all’esame della commissione industria del Senato.Nel testo si dice che il provvedimento introduce limitazioni “non giustificate” e restrittive della concorrenza all’esercizio di questa attività. Tra le norme contestate, l’Antitrust indica quelle relative all’obbligo di prenotare il servizio solo attraverso piattaforme digitali, che esclude ogni possibilità di rapporto diretto e riduce l’offerta dei servizi di ristorazione per i clienti meno avvezzi all’uso di sistemi digitali/elettronici di acquisto. Si creerebbe così una discriminazione con i ristoratori tradizionali, che, oltre a poter promuovere la propria attività e ricevere prenotazioni mediante siti internet, mantengono la possibilità di avere un contatto diretto con la clientela. Analoghe considerazioni, secondo l’Antitrust, valgono rispetto all’obbligo di fatto imposto di pagare la prestazione prima di averne beneficiato, nella misura in cui si prevede che le transazioni avvengano esclusivamente mediante le piattaforme digitali. L’Antitrust definisce poi “del tutto ingiustificata” la fissazione del numero massimo di coperti (500) che possono essere allestiti annualmente e del reddito massimo (5.000 euro) che l’attività di home restaurant può generare. Ugualmente priva di motivazioni e ingiustificatamente restrittiva viene ritenuta l’esclusione delle attività di B&B e Case Vacanza in forma non imprenditoriale, e della locazione dalla possibilità di ampliare l’offerta di servizi extra-alberghieri con quella del servizio di home restaurant. Su questo punto, l’Antitrust era stata interpellata anche da Gaetano Campolo, amministratore della GC restaurant & management srl e fondatore di Home Restaurant Hotel. L’Antitrust contesta l’obbligo di prenotare il servizio solo attraverso piattaforme digitali
  4. 4. Secondo l’Antitrust, “l’insieme dei vincoli e delle limitazioni all’attività di home restaurant sopra descritto si pone, dunque, fuori dal quadro tracciato dai principi europei della concorrenza”. L’autorità ricorda che la Commissione europea ha invitato gli Stati membri a favorire lo sviluppo della cosiddetta sharing economy o economia della condivisione, “capace di creare nuove opportunità sia per i consumatori, che possono beneficiare di un ampliamento dell’offerta di servizi e di prezzi inferiori, sia per i nuovi operatori, agevolati da forme di lavoro flessibile e da nuove fonti di reddito. Nel contempo, proprio nell’ottica di favorirne lo sviluppo, la Commissione ha ricordato che restrizioni in termini di accesso al mercato possono essere previste, secondo il diritto europeo, soltanto se sono non discriminatorie, giustificate da un ben individuato «motivo imperativo d’interesse generale», proporzionate e necessarie. Inoltre, la regolamentazione delle attività svolte nel quadro dell’economia collaborativa, nel tener conto delle specificità del servizio innovativo offerto, non deve «privilegiare un modello di impresa a scapito di altri»”. In conclusione, secondo l’Antitrust, nessuna delle misure previste, risulta necessaria e proporzionata per perseguire gli obiettivi dichiarati dall’art. 1 del disegno di legge e cioè la trasparenza, la tutela dei consumatori, la leale concorrenza e la tutela della salute, nell’ambito dell’economia della condivisione. Infatti, questi obiettivi sono già tutelati da altre normative e, in particolare, eventuali obiettivi di tutela della salute dei fruitori sono comunque sufficientemente garantiti dall’obbligo di rispettare le norme sull’igiene degli alimenti e dagli obblighi di copertura assicurativa. Quindi, secondo l’Antitrust, il disegno di legge che disciplina l’attività di home restaurant “appare nel suo complesso idoneo a limitare indebitamente una modalità emergente di offerta alternativa del servizio di ristorazione e, nella misura in cui prevede obblighi che normalmente non sono posti a carico degli operatori tradizionali, risulta discriminare gli operatori di home restaurant, a favore dei primi, senza rispettare il test di proporzionalità, necessarietà delle misure restrittive rispetto al perseguimento di specifici obiettivi imperativi di interesse generale, come invece richiesto a livello europeo”. (Articolo di Beniamimo Bonardi) Fonte: www.ilfattoalimentare.it
  5. 5. Sicurezza alimentare: pubblicato il rapporto Rasff del 2016. Segnalazioni in calo e tempi di intervento più rapidi. Il Rasff notifica i prodotti che possono comportare rischi per la salute pubblica La Direzione generale per l’igiene e la sicurezza degli alimenti e la nutrizione del Ministero della Salute ha redatto anche quest’anno un rapporto sulle principali problematiche sanitarie nell’ambito alimentare, emerse nel 2016 tra gli Stati membri della Comunità Europea. I dati sono estrapolati dai report inviati al Sistema di Allerta Rapido per Alimenti e Mangimi (RASFF), che notifica in tempo reale i prodotti che presentano rischi diretti o indiretti per la salute pubblica, compresi quelli collegati a materiali e oggetti destinati a venire a contatto con gli alimenti (Moca). Dall’ultimo rapporto emerge che si è progressivamente scesi dalle 3.434 notifiche del 2012 alle 3.136 del 2013, dalle 3097 del 2014 alle 2.967 del 2015, fino alle 2.925 del 2016 di cui 2583 riguardano l’alimentazione umana, 210 i mangimi destinati agli allevamenti e 132 i casi di criticità per il materiale a contatto con gli alimenti (Moca). In particolare, 819 sono notifiche di allerta, 1160 si riferiscono ai respingimenti ai confini e le restanti sono notifiche di informazione, per le quali non è necessario adottare misure urgenti. Dall’analisi emerge che più della metà dei rischi notificati riguarda la presenza di microrganismi patogeni (711), soprattutto Salmonella ed Escherichia coli, micotossine (558), residui di fitofarmaci (306) e metalli pesanti (236), quali mercurio, cadmio e piombo. Altre irregolarità riguardano l’immissione sul mercato di Novel Food e Ogm non autorizzati. Nel corso dell’anno si sono verificate diverse situazioni di emergenza, in particolar
  6. 6. modo episodi di tossinfezione tra cui casi di Sindrome Emolitico Uremica, associati ad infezione da Escherichia coli O26:H11 in Romania e l’insorgenza in Italia di due focolai di botulismo. L’Italia continua ad essere il primo Paese Membro per numero di segnalazioni inviate, con un totale di 415 notifiche (pari al 14,2%). In seconda posizione troviamo la Germania (368), il Regno Unito (352) seguito da Olanda, Francia, Spagna e Belgio. La tipologia di segnalazioni italiane ha riguardato soprattutto i prodotti della pesca (175), seguiti da frutta secca e snack (56), MOCA (41), frutta e vegetali (37), alimentazione animale (22), carni escluso il pollame (19), cereali e derivati (16), pollame (15), erbe e spezie (15), latte e derivati (11). Le notifiche effettuate dall’Italia hanno riguardato maggiormente i prodotti ittici Con 105 segnalazioni (115 nel 2015), l’Italia è risultata, insieme all’Olanda, il quinto Paese europeo per numero di notifiche ricevute, come nell’anno precedente. La nazione che ha ricevuto il maggior numero di notifiche per prodotti non conformi è la Turchia (276), seguita dalla Cina (256) e dall’India (194). Per quanto riguarda la tipologia degli alimenti di origine nazionale risultati irregolari si riscontra lo stesso trend degli altri Paesi, con la differenza di una maggiore segnalazione per i corpi estranei e la presenza di allergeni non dichiarati in etichetta (in particolare soia, glutine, latte, arachidi, nocciole e uova). Il rapporto del Ministero evidenzia una maggiore celerità del sistema e delle tempistiche di risposta da parte dei punti di contatto regionali presenti sul territorio. Questo miglioramento è stato possibile grazie all’entrata in vigore della nuova piattaforma on-line I-RASFF, che ha comportato un cambiamento nella modalità di trasmissione delle notifiche alla
  7. 7. Comunità europea. Nell’ambito delle novità registriamo la decisione del Ministero di inaugurare una specifica area del portale per la pubblicazione dei richiami degli operatori del settore alimentare operativo dal 1° gennaio 2017. (Articolo di Sara Rossi) Fonte: ilfattoalimentare.it Notizie obbligatorie sull’imballo esterno, questioni plastica trasparente ed export. L’imballo esterno che contiene singole unità di alimenti preimballati deve riportare alcune notizie obbligatorie, introdotte dal regolamento UE 1169/11. L’operatore responsabile deve assicurare ‘che le indicazioni di cui all’articolo 9, paragrafo 1, lettere a), f), g) e h), figurino anche sull’imballaggio esterno nel quale gli alimenti preimballati sono presentati al momento della commercializzazione’. (1) Le notizie da riportare sull’imballo esterno sono perciò: – la denominazione dell’alimento, – la quantità netta dell’alimento, – il termine minimo di conservazione o la data di scadenza, (2) – le condizioni particolari di conservazione e/o le condizioni d’impiego, (3) – il nome o ragione sociale e l’indirizzo dell’operatore responsabile. (4) A ben vedere peraltro, l’obbligo di ricopiare le informazioni obbligatorie vale solo nel caso in cui l’imballaggio esteriore non consenta di accedere alle stesse senza manomissione. Come è il caso delle scatole in cartone sigillate con nastro adesivo. Ma non anche in quello, ad esempio, di bottiglie lattine o barattoli avvolti in film termoretraibile trasparente. Quand’anche sia apposta una base di cartone, purché rimanga possibile attingere alle notizie senza dover strappare la plastica. Nel caso di prodotti destinati all’export, vale infine la pena ricordare che ‘le informazioni obbligatorie sugli alimenti appaiono in una lingua facilmente
  8. 8. comprensibile da parte dei consumatori degli Stati membri nei quali l’alimento è commercializzato.’ Senza pregiudizio verso l’impiego di più lingue, nel rispetto delle prescrizioni dei singoli Stati membri (4) Dario Dongo Note (1) Reg. UE 1169/11, articolo 8.7, comma 2 (2) Fatte salve alcune ipotesi di semplificazione, cui già abbiamo fatto cenno http://www.foodagriculturerequirements.com/cesti-e-confezioni-regalo-alimentari-quali- notizie-sullimballo-esterno-risponde-lavvocato-dario-dongo/ (3) Si sottolinea, a tale riguardo, l’importanza di precisare le temperature di conservazione (es. ‘0-4 ‘C’, anziché ‘in frigorifero’). In particolare ove ciò rilevi ai fini della sicurezza alimentare, come spesso accade in prodotti soggetti alla catena del freddo (4) Ai sensi dell’articolo 8.1 del regolamento UE 1169/11, si ricorda, l’operatore responsabile é il titolare o gestore del marchio con cui l’alimentazione viene commercializzato (5) Reg. 1169, articolo 15 (Requisiti linguistici) Fonte: http://www.foodagriculturerequirements.com

×