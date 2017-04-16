News 16/A/2017 Lunedì,17 aprile 2017 Miscelazione rifiuti, “liberalizzazione” è incostituzionale. La Corte Costituzionale ...
cessazione delle emissioni. Lo ha ricordato la Corte di Cassazione nell’ordinanza 28 marzo 2017, n. 15441 che ha dichiarat...
Rifiuti. Responsabilità per abbandono o discarica. Cass. Sez. III n. 14501 del 24 marzo 2017 (Cc 7 dic 2016) Presidente: A...
Ambiente in genere. Procedimento VAS avviato successivamente ed efficacia sanante. TAR Piemonte Sez. I n.398 del 17 marzo ...
News A 16 2017

  1. 1. News 16/A/2017 Lunedì,17 aprile 2017 Miscelazione rifiuti, “liberalizzazione” è incostituzionale. La Corte Costituzionale ha dichiarato illegittima la norma del Dlgs 152/2006 che sottrae ad autorizzazione la miscelazione di rifiuti pericolosi aventi le stesse caratteristiche di pericolo e quella fra rifiuti non pericolosi. La Consulta (sentenza 75/2017) ha così bocciato l’articolo 187, comma 3-bis del “Codice ambientale” introdotto dall’articolo 49 della legge 221/2015, cd. “Green Economy”), ritenendolo in contrasto con la direttiva 2008/98/Ce (articolo 23) che stabilisce l’obbligo di autorizzazione per qualsiasi impresa che intenda effettuare trattamento di rifiuti. Alla luce della direttiva e delle linee guida fornite dalla Commissione Ue (e come d’altra parte confermato, a livello nazionale, dallo stesso “Codice ambientale” e dal Dlgs. 36/2003 in materia di discariche), precisa il Giudice costituzionale, la miscelazione dei rifiuti va pacificamente riconosciuta come operazione di trattamento. La violazione della direttiva si traduce poi in una lesione indiretta delle competenze costituzionali regionali, dato che la norma statale è idonea a condizionare la competenza legislativa regionale in materia della salute e in concreto, per quanto riguarda il caso in esame, rende parzialmente inapplicabile la disciplina adottata dalla Regione Lombardia ricorrente in giudizio (Dgr 3596/2012 e Dd 1795/2014). (Articolo di Alessandro Geremei) Fonte: reteambiente.it Emmissioni moleste, accertamento data reato non rileva. La data di accertamento del reato di emissioni di gas e fumi molesti da attività produttiva ex articolo 674, Codice penale, non rileva se non corrisponde a quella di
  2. 2. cessazione delle emissioni. Lo ha ricordato la Corte di Cassazione nell’ordinanza 28 marzo 2017, n. 15441 che ha dichiarato inammissibile il ricorso del titolare di un’attività nella Regione Puglia condannato ex articolo 674, del Codice penale. La contravvenzione prevista da tale articolo quando ha per oggetto l’illegittima emissione di gas, di vapori, di fumi atti ad offendere o imbrattare o molestare le persone, connessa all’esercizio di attività economiche è illecito permanente non potendosi ravvisare la consumazione di definiti episodi in ogni singola emissione di durata temporale non sempre individuabile. Pertanto la data di accertamento del reato non assume rilevanza se essa non corrisponde a quella di cessazione delle emissioni. La Corte inoltre ha ribadito che il gestore dell’attività è colui che materialmente pone in essere la condotta causalmente produttiva delle emissioni (soprattutto se l’attività è munita di autorizzazione alla emissione dei fumi in atmosfera). (Articolo di Francesco Petrucci) Fonte: reteambiente.it Prodotti da costruzione, in arrivo nuove sanzioni. In materia di commercializzazione dei prodotti da costruzione, uno schema di Dlgs in corso di approvazione prevede pene per il costruttore ed il direttore lavori che violano le condizioni armonizzate ex Regolamento Ue 305/2001. Il Governo ha trasmesso al Senato, in data 16 marzo 2017, il proprio atto n.402 recante “Schema di decreto legislativo adeguamento della normativa nazionale alle disposizioni del regolamento Ue n. 305/2011 che fissa le condizioni armonizzate per la commercializzazione dei prodotti da costruzione”. In particolare all’articolo 20, nell’ottica del principio secondo cui le opere di costruzione devono avere un impatto minimo sull’ambiente, per l’utilizzo di prodotti da costruzione non conformi al regolamento Ue 305/2011 potrebbero essere puniti (con arresto e ammenda) il costruttore, il direttore lavori, il direttore dell’esecuzione ed il collaudatore. In più, sono previste sanzioni anche per il fabbricante e l’importatore che violino le disposizioni in materia, così come per gli operatori economici che non ritirino, sospendano o richiamino prodotti da costruzione pericolosi. (Articolo di Costanza Kenda) Fonte: reteambiente.it
  3. 3. Rifiuti. Responsabilità per abbandono o discarica. Cass. Sez. III n. 14501 del 24 marzo 2017 (Cc 7 dic 2016) Presidente: Amoresano Estensore: Di Nicola Imputato: Carpenzano ed altri. Il proprietario del terreno sul quale terzi abbiano abbandonato o depositato rifiuti in modo incontrollato non possa andare incontro a una responsabilità di posizione, in difetto di elementi di diretta partecipazione al reato o di un contributo materiale o morale nell'illecita gestione dei rifiuti. I reati di realizzazione e gestione di discarica non autorizzata e stoccaggio di rifiuti tossici e nocivi senza autorizzazione hanno natura di reati permanenti, che possono realizzarsi soltanto in forma commissiva; ne consegue che essi non possono consistere nel mero mantenimento della discarica o dello stoccaggio da altri realizzati, pur in assenza di qualsiasi partecipazione attiva e in base alla sola consapevolezza della loro esistenza, salvo che risulti integrata una condotta concorsuale mediante condotta omissiva, nei casi in cui il soggetto aveva l'obbligo giuridico di impedire la realizzazione od il mantenimento dell'evento lesivo. Fonte: lexambiente.it Rifiuti. Principio “chi inquina paga” e disposizioni nazionali che non facciano espresso riferimento al dolo o alla colpa. Consiglio di Stato Sez. V n. 1089 del 8 marzo 2017 Il principio “chi inquina paga”, se pure non ammette forme di responsabilità a prescindere dalla materiale causazione del danno o del pericolo ambientale, non richiede, nella sua accezione comunitaria, anche la prova dell’elemento soggettivo; al contrario, la direttiva 2004/35/CE configura la responsabilità ambientale come responsabilità (non di posizione) ma, comunque, oggettiva, il che rappresenta un criterio interpretativo per tutte le disposizioni legislative nazionali che non facciano espresso riferimento al dolo o alla colpa, come nel caso della norme (art. 242, comma 2, e 244, comma 1, d.lgs. n.152 del 2006) che prevede la possibilità per l’Amministrazione di prescrivere gli interventi di messa in sicurezza dei siti contaminati. Fonte: lexambiente.it
  4. 4. Ambiente in genere. Procedimento VAS avviato successivamente ed efficacia sanante. TAR Piemonte Sez. I n.398 del 17 marzo 2017 Una volta ritenuto che una variante di PRG debba essere sottoposta a VAS, non può avere efficacia sanante il procedimento avviato successivamente all’approvazione della variante, poiché, ai sensi dell’art 11, comma 5, del d.lgs. n. 152 del 2006 la fase di valutazione deve essere conclusa anteriormente all'approvazione del piano o del programma. La procedura VAS non deve essere avviata necessariamente prima dell'attivazione della procedura amministrativa di approvazione del piano, ma deve però obbligatoriamente essere portata a compimento prima dell'approvazione stessa del piano. Fonte: lexambiente.it Zolfo nei combustibili per il trasporto marittimo, l’Italia si adegua all’Ue. L’Italia si adegua ai disposti comunitari sulle modalità di conduzione dei controlli sul tenore di zolfo nei combustibili marittimi e sul contenuto delle relazioni annuali alla Ue, e modifica dunque il Codice ambientale (Dlgs 152/2006) nella parte dedicata alla disciplina inerente al tenore di zolfo dei combustibili per uso marittimo (parte VI, titolo III, e il relativo allegato X): è stato pubblicato sulla Gazzetta ufficiale il decreto legislativo che ottempera la decisione di esecuzione del 2015 della direttiva del 1999 (la numero 32). La direttiva del 1999 impone agli Stati membri di adottare tutte le misure necessarie per verificare mediante campionamento il tenore di zolfo del combustibile per uso marittimo destinato alla combustione a bordo delle navi che si trovano nelle zone marittime e nei porti rilevanti. L’attuazione e il rispetto coerenti ed efficaci sotto il profilo dei costi della direttiva rivestono priorità elevata per l’ottenimento dei benefici previsti per la salute e l’ambiente derivanti dalla riduzione delle emissioni di anidride solforosa prodotte dai trasporti marittimi, promuovendo così una maggiore sostenibilità di questi ultimi e una concorrenza leale. Per far ciò, però, è necessario che gli Stati membri assicurino un campionamento sufficientemente frequente e accurato del combustibile per uso marittimo fornito alle navi o utilizzato a bordo, accompagnato da ispezioni dei giornali di bordo e dei bollettini di consegna del combustibile.
  5. 5. Così l’Italia assicura che il numero di accertamenti sul tenore di zolfo dei combustibili marittimi svolto mediante controllo dei documenti di bordo e dei bollettini di consegna del combustibile sia almeno pari al 10% del numero delle navi facenti annualmente scalo presso il territorio italiano. Un numero che corrisponde alla media annuale delle navi facenti scalo sul territorio italiano calcolata sulla base dei dati registrati nei tre anni civili precedenti attraverso il sistema SafeSeaNet. Assicura poi un 20% di accertamenti mediante campionamento e analisi che aumenterà (30%) da gennaio 2020. Prevede inoltre l’accertamento, mediante campionamento e analisi, sul tenore di zolfo dei combustibili marittimi al momento della consegna alle navi, per i fornitori di tali combustibili che, nel corso di un anno civile, secondo quanto risulta dai dati del sistema di informazione dell’Unione . Il legislatore italiano, inoltre indica le modalità con cui deve essere effettuato l’accertamento sui combustibili presenti nei serbatoi della nave, sia per quanto riguarda il prelievo sia per quanto riguarda la raccolta e la conservazione. Poi prevede che con apposita ordinanza l’autorità marittima e, dove istituita, l’autorità portuale, prescriva nell’ambito territoriale di competenza l’obbligo, per i fornitori di combustibili per uso marittimo, di comunicare alla autorità – entro il mese di febbraio di ciascun anno – le notifiche e le lettere di protesta ricevute nell’anno precedente riguardo al tenore di zolfo dei combustibili consegnati. Così come prevede l’obbligo, per il comandante o l’armatore delle navi battenti bandiera italiana che utilizzano metodi alternativi di riduzione delle emissioni e che effettuano il primo scalo in territorio italiano durante l’anno civile, di trasmettere, entro le 24 ore successive all’accosto e in ogni caso prima della partenza, qualora la sosta sia di durata inferiore, una descrizione del metodo utilizzato. Del resto le emissioni prodotte dal trasporto marittimo dovute all’utilizzo di combustibili delle navi ad alto tenore di zolfo contribuiscono all’inquinamento atmosferico. Quindi per evitare che le emissioni prodotte dai trasporti marittimi superino presto le emissioni prodotte da tutte le fonti terrestri, è necessario che sia previste e soprattutto rispettate le misure per limitarle: è necessario che gli Stati membri facciano la loro parte anche assicurando un campionamento sufficientemente frequente e accurato del combustibile. (Articolo di Eleonora Santucci) Fonte: greenreport.it
  6. 6. Così l’Italia assicura che il numero di accertamenti sul tenore di zolfo dei combustibili marittimi svolto mediante controllo dei documenti di bordo e dei bollettini di consegna del combustibile sia almeno pari al 10% del numero delle navi facenti annualmente scalo presso il territorio italiano. Un numero che corrisponde alla media annuale delle navi facenti scalo sul territorio italiano calcolata sulla base dei dati registrati nei tre anni civili precedenti attraverso il sistema SafeSeaNet. Assicura poi un 20% di accertamenti mediante campionamento e analisi che aumenterà (30%) da gennaio 2020. Prevede inoltre l’accertamento, mediante campionamento e analisi, sul tenore di zolfo dei combustibili marittimi al momento della consegna alle navi, per i fornitori di tali combustibili che, nel corso di un anno civile, secondo quanto risulta dai dati del sistema di informazione dell’Unione . Il legislatore italiano, inoltre indica le modalità con cui deve essere effettuato l’accertamento sui combustibili presenti nei serbatoi della nave, sia per quanto riguarda il prelievo sia per quanto riguarda la raccolta e la conservazione. Poi prevede che con apposita ordinanza l’autorità marittima e, dove istituita, l’autorità portuale, prescriva nell’ambito territoriale di competenza l’obbligo, per i fornitori di combustibili per uso marittimo, di comunicare alla autorità – entro il mese di febbraio di ciascun anno – le notifiche e le lettere di protesta ricevute nell’anno precedente riguardo al tenore di zolfo dei combustibili consegnati. Così come prevede l’obbligo, per il comandante o l’armatore delle navi battenti bandiera italiana che utilizzano metodi alternativi di riduzione delle emissioni e che effettuano il primo scalo in territorio italiano durante l’anno civile, di trasmettere, entro le 24 ore successive all’accosto e in ogni caso prima della partenza, qualora la sosta sia di durata inferiore, una descrizione del metodo utilizzato. Del resto le emissioni prodotte dal trasporto marittimo dovute all’utilizzo di combustibili delle navi ad alto tenore di zolfo contribuiscono all’inquinamento atmosferico. Quindi per evitare che le emissioni prodotte dai trasporti marittimi superino presto le emissioni prodotte da tutte le fonti terrestri, è necessario che sia previste e soprattutto rispettate le misure per limitarle: è necessario che gli Stati membri facciano la loro parte anche assicurando un campionamento sufficientemente frequente e accurato del combustibile. (Articolo di Eleonora Santucci) Fonte: greenreport.it

