While it is important to look at the more acute ways the underlying structure of specific terror finance mechanisms can be torn asunder, it is also important to consider terror finance in the larger context in which it flourishes…namely, the failing/failed state reality that continues to consume greater portions of the globe. While the success realized by the Islamic State in turning black gold into black market cash is due in no small way to its clear mastery at developing an impressive underground oil network, it is important to remain mindful of the role played by the growing number of at-risk states in providing fertile ground for the takeover of their various natural resources by terror groups, including the Islamic State.