Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Food Processing 101 Situating Small Scale Food Processors (SSFP’s) in the Canadian/BC food economy
Food processing is the second largest industry in Canada in terms of value of production Largest manufacturing employer in...
The Federal Agri- Food Strategy established a goal for increased domestic production $140B in domestic sales by 2025, an i...
BC Food Processing Over 30,000 British Columbians are employed in the food and beverage processing industrie B.C's food an...
Where is the food processing industry headed ?
Where do Small Scale Food Processors fit? The Federal Agri-food Strategy (2018) reported that 94.5% of food processors are...
We are not convinced that ‘small’ food processors are understood or supported in policy • The SSFPA has partnered with 5 u...
Small Scale Food Processors face barriers and challenges. Women SSFP’s face even more!
Our goal: * to tackle these barriers * to find out how to support more SSFP’s to get their products to market * to make su...
Successful SSFP’s are needed as key players in improving food security in Canada.
FoodProcessing101
FoodProcessing101
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Food
76 views
Jun. 23, 2021

FoodProcessing101

Intro to food processing

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
(3/5)
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
(5/5)
Free
Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices Katherine Alford
(3/5)
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
(5/5)
Free
Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible Erin Gardner
(5/5)
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
(4.5/5)
Free
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
(5/5)
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
(5/5)
Free
Antoni in the Kitchen Antoni Porowski
(4/5)
Free
Fix-It and Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Comfort Food Recipes: 75 Quick & Easy Slow Cooker Meals Hope Comerford
(5/5)
Free
Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated Irma S. Rombauer
(5/5)
Free
We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream Caleb Zigas
(5/5)
Free
Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less Carolyn Williams
(5/5)
Free
Home Cheese Making, 4th Edition: From Fresh and Soft to Firm, Blue, Goat’s Milk, and More; Recipes for 100 Favorite Cheeses Ricki Carroll
(0/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen Snoop Dogg
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes) Kate Lebo
(2/5)
Free
Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories Nigella Lawson
(0/5)
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
(4.5/5)
Free
Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition Kate Hudson
(4/5)
Free
The Food of a Younger Land: A Portrait of American Food---Before the National Highway System, Before Chain Restaurants, and Before Frozen Food, When the Nation's Food Was Seasonal, Regional, and Traditional---from the Lost WPA Files Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
Tasting Beer: An Insider's Guide to the World's Greatest Drink Randy Mosher
(4.5/5)
Free
French Kids Eat Everything: How Our Family Moved to France, Cured Picky Eating, Banned Snacking, and Discovered 10 Simple Rules for Raising Happy, Healthy Eaters Karen Le Billon
(4.5/5)
Free
Cod: A Biography of the Fish That Changed the World Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create the World's Great Drinks Amy Stewart
(4.5/5)
Free
Body Love: Live in Balance, Weigh What You Want, and Free Yourself from Food Drama Forever Kelly LeVeque
(4.5/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
The Anti-Inflammation Zone Barry Sears
(4/5)
Free
Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat Bee Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Aphrodite: A Memoir of the Senses Isabel Allende
(4/5)
Free
The Story of Tea: A Cultural History and Drinking Guide Mary Lou Heiss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World Mark Pendergrast
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FoodProcessing101

  1. 1. Food Processing 101 Situating Small Scale Food Processors (SSFP’s) in the Canadian/BC food economy
  2. 2. Food processing is the second largest industry in Canada in terms of value of production Largest manufacturing employer in Canada Is said to supply approximately 75% of all processed food and beverage products available in Canada British Columbia and Alberta account for 21% of sales of processed food The Food processing industry is the largest buyer of agricultural production
  3. 3. The Federal Agri- Food Strategy established a goal for increased domestic production $140B in domestic sales by 2025, an increase from $110 billion in 2017 Canada’s Agri-Food sector was cited as having the greatest potential to be a driver of economic growth for the nation.
  4. 4. BC Food Processing Over 30,000 British Columbians are employed in the food and beverage processing industrie B.C's food and beverage processors produce approximately $9 Billion worth of food per year representing 70% of total agrifood revenues. There are over 2,500 food processing companies in B.C. producing value added meat, seafood, dairy, fruit and vegetable products, wine, beer, soft drinks, sauces and condiments, functional foods and bakery items.
  5. 5. Where is the food processing industry headed ?
  6. 6. Where do Small Scale Food Processors fit? The Federal Agri-food Strategy (2018) reported that 94.5% of food processors are ‘small’…i.e., have less than 100 FTE’s. About 6,500 food and beverage processing establishments exist in Canada: 9% have between 100 and 500 employees, while only 1% have more than 500 employees. 90% of establishments have less than 100 employees
  7. 7. We are not convinced that ‘small’ food processors are understood or supported in policy • The SSFPA has partnered with 5 universities to develop a policy strategy to support domestic food processing more effectively.
  8. 8. Small Scale Food Processors face barriers and challenges. Women SSFP’s face even more!
  9. 9. Our goal: * to tackle these barriers * to find out how to support more SSFP’s to get their products to market * to make sure that women get the support they need!
  10. 10. Successful SSFP’s are needed as key players in improving food security in Canada.

×