Travel Tips for Faith-Based Mission Trips

Robert Rienecker’s career involved both playing baseball and coaching tennis. Outside of his athleticism, Robert Rienecker enjoys traveling and participating in faith-based activities.



A faith-based mission trip combines travel with doing good works for people in other countries. These trips can include a range of activities, such as recruiting and converting new members to medical and education mission trips. Because the trip is not leisure related, travelers should prepare in a few ways.



A good way to prepare for this type of trip is to research the culture and customs of the country or region. By researching the attitudes and mores, the missionary is better prepared to tackle the issues that might interfere with helping someone from another culture. Moreover, in very conservative countries, missionaries become aware of attitudes regarding dress, especially in places where pants and revealing clothing are frowned upon.



In addition to organizing travel papers, consider also getting the requisite health check-ups. Make sure to also get the required vaccines for the country, which can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another way to prepare for the trip is to get medical mission health insurance, which provides adequate coverage in the event of illness or medical accidents while traveling. In addition to packing clothing items, travelers should also consider carrying a first aid kit, and if possible, small food items that can be eaten just in case the person is unable to eat the food.



When traveling, make sure to keep safety first. Secure important papers and documents in a hidden place in the accommodations. Avoid flashing large quantities of bills, and in fact, some suggest investing in a money belt or a sack that can be worn underneath clothing. In addition, secure valuables in the accommodations and be very observant of the surroundings because, in some places, the art of distraction leads to theft or robbery.

