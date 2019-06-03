Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agenda 8:30-9:00        Coffee and breakfast, registration, networking 9:00-9:20        Welcome and brief introductions 9:...
Business Opportunities in Advancing Sustainable Lifestyles in Greater Boston SERC-SCORAI Workshop May 16, 2019, 8:30 am-1:...
Workshop Goals  Raise awareness among variety of stakeholders about the role of consumption in addressing climate change ...
Business Opportunities in Advancing Sustainable Lifestyles in Greater Boston Workshop UMass SERC and SCORAI: May 16, 2019 ...
Background and Context • Paris Agreement on Climate Change (2016) • Sustainable Development Goals (SDG12: Responsible Cons...
Cities and Urban areas • In big cities many problems conflate • Cities are also engines for innovation • Business has pivo...
Three-prong strategy to address consumption • Business: innovation of new sustainable products and services; create sustai...
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC To avoid the worst consequences of global warming, by 2050 almost all uses...
In Newton, MA Newton Citizens Climate Action Plan: Acting Now to Secure Our Sustainable Future Newton Citizens Commission ...
Newton GHG Emission Inventory
Reduction of GHG emissions in residential sector
Impact of Electric Vehicle Adoption Rate on GHG Emissions
BUT Newton Inventory does not count indirect emissions from making goods Embodied energy in building materials and house c...
Consumption-based emissions are 41% greater than Sector-based emissions (Oregon 2015)
Oregon: Household consumption: 80% of GHG emissions
Income determines carbon footprint: Oregon (metric tons CO2e/household)
Two GHG Emission Inventories Consumption-based and Sector-based Oregon, 1990–2016  
Understanding consumption • Consumption is about lifestyles, aspirations, identifying with certain social groups • Pro-env...
From The New York Times June 3, 2016. http://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/04/upshot/houses-keep-getting-bigger-even-as-families...
Manufactured
How can consumption be reduced? What business opportunities are in it?
Halt growth in house sizes Before 1900 1900 1910 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 0 500 1.000 1.500 2.000...
Accessory Dwelling Units (up to 800 sq.ft) Jordan Palmeri Oregon Dept. of Environmental Quality palmeri.jordan@deq.state.o...
Leisure Actitivies The rise of “flying shame” points to a blind spot in conscious consumerism Quartz, April 18, 2019
Workshop Outcomes • Concrete ideas how business can contribute to sustainable lifestyles in housing, food, transportation,...
The Role of Business in Advancing Sustainable Lifestyles 1. New business models and innovative products & services:  Shif...
…“the relationship between a good aesthetic education and the maintenance of a healthy environment cannot be overlooked”. ...
The State of Recycling SCORAI Workshop May 16, 2019 Brooke Nash Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection
Global Market Disruption Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection  China’s National Sword Policy – January 1,...
The Domino Effect Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection  Oversupply of mixed paper and mixed plastics  Ma...
Solid Waste Master Plan Goals Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection  By 2020:  Reduce disposal from 6.5 m...
% MSW Disposal by Material Type 22 % 13 % 4 % 2 %31 % 15 % 4 % 1 % 8 % 2016 MSW Characterization Paper Plastic Metal Glass...
Tons MSW Disposal by Material Type 990.694 596.744 175.499 74.515 1.426.944 681.013 175.735 49.115 364.126 Paper Plastic M...
What is MassDEP Doing to Help? Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection  Tools to help municipalities tackle ...
Food For Free COLLABORATIONS 1
School Programs Home Delivery Field of Greens Food Rescue Hunger Relief since 1981 Family Meals Food Transportation for pa...
2014 – Begin Prepared Food Rescue
2015 – Launch Family Meals
2017 – Partner with Harvard University
Carbon and buildings Paul Eldrenkamp Byggmeister, Inc. www.byggmeister.com
Costs to operate/year Gas $ 2,349 Oil $ 3,379 Heat pumps $ 2,685 Electric resistance $ 4,691 Assumed efficiency Gas 80% Oi...
Solar panels 201.6 MMBtu, 54% Siding and exterior trim 44.7 MMBtu, 12% Insulation 36.4 MMBtu, 10% Windows 27.2 MMBtu, 7% F...
Insulation materials selection impact DER attic Cellulose in floor Spray foam in rafters R-value 60 60 Embodied energy 3.8...
Source: Ace McCarleton, Jacob Racusin, Chris Magwood; Building Energy 19 conference Carbon-storing strategies
1 Sanchali Pal Co-Founder & CEO sanchali@joro.tech
2 85% of people don’t know their carbon footprint or how to lower it. 45% of Americans are willing to change behavior to i...
Joro is building an app and community that makes it easy to track and improve our personal carbon footprints 3 SPENDING TR...
We apply MIT research to make an important, complex problem accessible 4 Monday, July 9 11:41 JORO Skip meat at lunch this...
5 Work toward one simple goal: 12% improvement Meaningful 12% is an achievable goal for an engaged user, for instance: • W...
Let’s take climate action into our own hands. Join our beta at www.joro.tech or by scanning the QR code on your phone. Ema...
  1. 1. Agenda 8:30-9:00        Coffee and breakfast, registration, networking 9:00-9:20        Welcome and brief introductions 9:20-9:40        Philip Vergragt and Halina Brown, SCORAI co-founders   9:40-9:55       Carl Spector, Commissioner for the Environment, City of Boston   9:55-10:05 Brooke Nash, Branch Chief, Municipal Waste Reduction Program, MA DEP   10:05-10:20     Short presentations about innovative initiatives: Sasha Purpura (Food for Free), Paul Eldrenkamp (Byggmeister Builders), and Sanchali Pal (Joro) 10:20-10:30    Q&A; initial discussion; assignments for subgroups; coffee 10:30-11:45    Subgroups work 11:45 -12:30   Lunch, networking, subgroup work (if needed) 12:30-12:55    Report back from 5 groups (facilitator: Philip Vergragt) 12:55-13:30    Final discussion, and next steps (Philip Vergragt & Vesela Veleva)
  2. 2. Business Opportunities in Advancing Sustainable Lifestyles in Greater Boston SERC-SCORAI Workshop May 16, 2019, 8:30 am-1:30 pm UMass Boston, University Hall 2nd floor, Room 2330
  3. 3. Workshop Goals  Raise awareness among variety of stakeholders about the role of consumption in addressing climate change  Bring together a variety of organizations and people already working in specific areas (e.g., housing, mobility, food, consumer goods, leisure)  Support and promote innovative business models and practices aiming to reduce consumption while improving wellbeing  Identify high impact areas, actions and indicators for Greater Boston area
  4. 4. Business Opportunities in Advancing Sustainable Lifestyles in Greater Boston Workshop UMass SERC and SCORAI: May 16, 2019 Philip Vergragt and Halina Brown
  5. 5. Background and Context • Paris Agreement on Climate Change (2016) • Sustainable Development Goals (SDG12: Responsible Consumption and Production) • C40 (Sustainable Cities) report on Consumption-based inventories (2018) and follow-up • In US: Green New Deal (2019): climate, jobs, and equity) • Globally: climate youth movement; in US Sunrise movement (2019)
  6. 6. Cities and Urban areas • In big cities many problems conflate • Cities are also engines for innovation • Business has pivotal role
  7. 7. Three-prong strategy to address consumption • Business: innovation of new sustainable products and services; create sustainable livelihoods and work-life balance for workers • Governance and policy: create conditions, infrastructures, and incentives to innovate and to change to less material lifestyles • Individual consumers: educate, inform, experiment with alternative lifestyles, change social norms towards immaterial well-being
  8. 8. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC To avoid the worst consequences of global warming, by 2050 almost all uses of fossil fuels and GHG emissions must be eliminated
  9. 9. In Newton, MA Newton Citizens Climate Action Plan: Acting Now to Secure Our Sustainable Future Newton Citizens Commission on Energy May 2019 Is it feasible for Newton to achieve the IPCC goal?
  10. 10. Newton GHG Emission Inventory
  11. 11. Reduction of GHG emissions in residential sector
  12. 12. Impact of Electric Vehicle Adoption Rate on GHG Emissions
  13. 13. BUT Newton Inventory does not count indirect emissions from making goods Embodied energy in building materials and house content  GHG emissions – Manufacturing cement, bricks, plastics, countertops, fixtures, foam insulation…… – Manufacturing appliances, furniture, curtains, – Processing wood – Mining -- smelting metals – Transport – Etc.
  14. 14. Consumption-based emissions are 41% greater than Sector-based emissions (Oregon 2015)
  15. 15. Oregon: Household consumption: 80% of GHG emissions
  16. 16. Income determines carbon footprint: Oregon (metric tons CO2e/household)
  17. 17. Two GHG Emission Inventories Consumption-based and Sector-based Oregon, 1990–2016  
  18. 18. Understanding consumption • Consumption is about lifestyles, aspirations, identifying with certain social groups • Pro-environmental behaviors have minor effect on carbon footprint • This is because key contributors to carbon footprint are: type/size of house, its location, leisure time, diet • Relentless expansion of idea of basic amenities
  19. 19. From The New York Times June 3, 2016. http://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/04/upshot/houses-keep-getting-bigger-even-as-families-get-smaller.html?_r=0 Based on the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of American Housing http://www.census.gov/construction/chars/completed.html The Survey also shows that 31 % of new homes are 3000 square feet or larger
  20. 20. Manufactured
  21. 21. How can consumption be reduced? What business opportunities are in it?
  22. 22. Halt growth in house sizes Before 1900 1900 1910 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 0 500 1.000 1.500 2.000 2.500 3.000 3.500 4.000 4.500 5.000
  23. 23. Accessory Dwelling Units (up to 800 sq.ft) Jordan Palmeri Oregon Dept. of Environmental Quality palmeri.jordan@deq.state.or.us
  24. 24. Leisure Actitivies The rise of “flying shame” points to a blind spot in conscious consumerism Quartz, April 18, 2019
  25. 25. Workshop Outcomes • Concrete ideas how business can contribute to sustainable lifestyles in housing, food, transportation, consumer products, and leisure. • Develop initiatives and metrics to measure progress
  26. 26. The Role of Business in Advancing Sustainable Lifestyles 1. New business models and innovative products & services:  Shift to plant-based diets (e.g., Impossible Burger, Beyond Meat)  Addressing food waste and food insecurity (e.g., Food for Free)  Shifting from selling products to selling services (e.g., car sharing, product leasing)  Promoting product reuse and upcycling (e.g., The Furniture Trust, Seeding Labs, Project Repat)  Eliminating single use packaging (e.g., refillable products, reusable containers) Toxic products are sort-of green herring in this list. It is personal health issue, not sustainability 2. Enabling employees and customers to make lifestyle changes  Eliminating bottled water, buying local/green products, donating/repurposing surplus products  Promoting telecommuting, teleconferencing  Supporting mobility options (e.g., bike programs) Labeling is a form of feeding green consumerism, which does not reduce consumption and is widely considered as greenwashing
  27. 27. …“the relationship between a good aesthetic education and the maintenance of a healthy environment cannot be overlooked”. By learning to see and appreciate beauty, we learn to reject self-interested pragmatism. If someone has not learned to stop and admire something beautiful, we should not be surprised if he or she treats everything as an object to be used and abused without scruple. If we want to bring about deep change, we need to realize that certain mindsets really do influence our behavior.  
  28. 28. The State of Recycling SCORAI Workshop May 16, 2019 Brooke Nash Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection
  29. 29. Global Market Disruption Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection  China’s National Sword Policy – January 1, 2018  Warning signs in 2013 – “Operation Green Fence”  U.S. recyclers highly dependent on Chinese markets (mixed paper, mixed plastics)  Contamination standard set at .05 percent  Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) are designed to meet 2- 3% contamination at best
  30. 30. The Domino Effect Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection  Oversupply of mixed paper and mixed plastics  Material moves from to other export markets accept but…  It’s a buyer’s market  2% contamination rate  Much higher freight costs  The value of a ton of recyclables drops 50-75% in 12 mos MRF sorting costs increase to meet new specs  Significant cost increase to municipalities and businesses
  31. 31. Solid Waste Master Plan Goals Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection  By 2020:  Reduce disposal from 6.5 million tons (2008) to 4.5 millions tons (a 30% reduction).  By 2030:  Reduce disposal by 80% by 2050  As of Dec 2017, 5.7 millions tons (~14% reduction)  A lot of work still left!  2020-2030 Plan – in development now
  32. 32. % MSW Disposal by Material Type 22 % 13 % 4 % 2 %31 % 15 % 4 % 1 % 8 % 2016 MSW Characterization Paper Plastic Metal Glass Organic Materials Construction and Demolition (in the MSW stream) Household Hazardous Waste Electronics Other Materials
  33. 33. Tons MSW Disposal by Material Type 990.694 596.744 175.499 74.515 1.426.944 681.013 175.735 49.115 364.126 Paper Plastic Metal Glass Organic Materials Construction and Demolition (in the MSW stream) Household Hazardous Waste Electronics Other Materials
  34. 34. What is MassDEP Doing to Help? Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection  Tools to help municipalities tackle contamination  Recycling IQ (Increased Quality) Grants  Consensus from Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs):  What is recyclable, what’s not?  Statewide education campaign – Recycle Smart  Strategic inputs to improve local processing capacity and end- market  Municipal Glass Processing Grants  Recycling Business Development Grants
  35. 35. Food For Free COLLABORATIONS 1
  36. 36. School Programs Home Delivery Field of Greens Food Rescue Hunger Relief since 1981 Family Meals Food Transportation for partners
  37. 37. 2014 – Begin Prepared Food Rescue
  38. 38. 2015 – Launch Family Meals
  39. 39. 2017 – Partner with Harvard University
  40. 40. Carbon and buildings Paul Eldrenkamp Byggmeister, Inc. www.byggmeister.com
  41. 41. Costs to operate/year Gas $ 2,349 Oil $ 3,379 Heat pumps $ 2,685 Electric resistance $ 4,691 Assumed efficiency Gas 80% Oil 80% Heat pump (COP of 2.8) 280% Resistance 100%gas oil heat pumps electric resistance - 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 9,00 Carbon footprint by fuel type (total household energy) heating DWH a.c. cooking, clothes drying lighting, MEL
  42. 42. Solar panels 201.6 MMBtu, 54% Siding and exterior trim 44.7 MMBtu, 12% Insulation 36.4 MMBtu, 10% Windows 27.2 MMBtu, 7% Framing 21.4 MMBtu, 6% Other 43.7 MMBtu, 11% Embodied energy of materials by subcategory, major retrofit
  43. 43. Insulation materials selection impact DER attic Cellulose in floor Spray foam in rafters R-value 60 60 Embodied energy 3.8 MMBtu 46.4 MMBtu Annual energy savings 24.7 MMBtu 24.7 MMBtu Embodied energy simple payback 0.15 years 1.9 years
  44. 44. Source: Ace McCarleton, Jacob Racusin, Chris Magwood; Building Energy 19 conference Carbon-storing strategies
  45. 45. 1 Sanchali Pal Co-Founder & CEO sanchali@joro.tech
  46. 46. 2 85% of people don’t know their carbon footprint or how to lower it. 45% of Americans are willing to change behavior to improve environmental impact. Source: 1. Nielsen 2018 Report. 2. Grinstein, Amir and Ory Zik. “Carbon Innumeracy.” May 2018.
  47. 47. Joro is building an app and community that makes it easy to track and improve our personal carbon footprints 3 SPENDING TRAVEL FOODELECTRICITY Source: Unsplash.com photography..
  48. 48. We apply MIT research to make an important, complex problem accessible 4 Monday, July 9 11:41 JORO Skip meat at lunch this week to reduce your carbon footprint by 5%. Monday JORO Wednesday JORO Sunday Last week, food and travel were the main drivers of your carbon footprint. Leave in 10 mins to take the T, saving 8kg CO2 and $4.00 vs. rideshare. IMPROVETRACK DISCOVER Automated sensing AI/ML applications Competition & community
  49. 49. 5 Work toward one simple goal: 12% improvement Meaningful 12% is an achievable goal for an engaged user, for instance: • Walk or bike <2 mi • Take public transit <10mi • Limit meat to one meal per day • Turn the thermostat down by 3 degrees An engaged user will on average take a car off the road for 6 months. The Joro community’s projected impact with 1 million active users is equivalent to taking 500,000 cars off the road. Achievable 12% emissions reduction corresponds with the goal set in the Paris Climate Agreements to keep global average temperature rise <2°C Tangible
  50. 50. Let’s take climate action into our own hands. Join our beta at www.joro.tech or by scanning the QR code on your phone. Email me at sanchali@joro.tech.

