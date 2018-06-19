Successfully reported this slideshow.
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Orbits
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Learning Objectives • Illustrate that orbits are a perpetual state of free fall. • Relat...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Forces and Orbits, Part 1  Orbits describe one body falling around another.  The less ...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Newton’s Cannon http://physics.weber.edu/schroeder/software/NewtonsCannon.html
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Forces and Orbits, Part 2  An astronaut inside an orbiting space shuttle will experienc...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Forces and Orbits, Part 3  Gravity provides the centripetal force that holds a satellit...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Think-Pair-Share
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Circular Velocity  The velocity of an object traveling in a circular orbit can be found...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Circular Velocity You can solve for the period by noting that This yields Kepler’s thi...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Newton and Kepler  Newton derived Kepler’s laws from his law of gravity!  Newton’s Phy...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Elliptical Orbits  Planets in real-world scenarios move on elliptical orbits.  The gra...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Bound and Unbound Orbits  Circles and ellipses are bound orbits.  Objects with higher ...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Escape Velocity  In order to leave a planet’s surface, an object must achieve a velocit...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Escape Velocity • Escape velocity from Earth ≈ 11 km/s from sea level (about 40,000 km/h...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Bound and Unbound Orbits Condition Bound or Unbound Orbital Shape V < Vcirc Bound Ellips...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Bound and Unbound Orbits (Parabolic) (Hyperbolic) • If an object gains enough orbital en...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Think-Pair-Share The grapefruit-size Vanguard 1 has been in orbit since 1958. It is in a...
  1. 1. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Orbits
  2. 2. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Learning Objectives • Illustrate that orbits are a perpetual state of free fall. • Relate an object’s speed to its orbital path. • Show how Kepler’s laws are consistent with Newton’s universal law of gravitation.
  4. 4. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Forces and Orbits, Part 1  Orbits describe one body falling around another.  The less massive object is a satellite of the more massive object.
  5. 5. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Newton’s Cannon http://physics.weber.edu/schroeder/software/NewtonsCannon.html
  7. 7. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Forces and Orbits, Part 2  An astronaut inside an orbiting space shuttle will experience free fall because he is falling around Earth at the same rate as the shuttle.  He is still accelerating due to gravity!
  8. 8. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Forces and Orbits, Part 3  Gravity provides the centripetal force that holds a satellite in its orbit.  Uniform circular motion: moving on a circular path at constant speed.  Still experiencing an acceleration since the direction is constantly changing.
  9. 9. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Think-Pair-Share
  10. 10. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Circular Velocity  The velocity of an object traveling in a circular orbit can be found by equating the gravitational force and the resulting centripetal force.  This yields: Vcirc is the minimum velocity needed to maintain an orbit at a given distance r
  11. 11. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Circular Velocity You can solve for the period by noting that This yields Kepler’s third law:
  12. 12. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Newton and Kepler  Newton derived Kepler’s laws from his law of gravity!  Newton’s Physical laws explain Kepler’s empirical results: Distant planets orbit more slowly; the law of equal areas result. Newton’s laws were tested by Kepler’s observations.
  13. 13. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Elliptical Orbits  Planets in real-world scenarios move on elliptical orbits.  The gravitational force changes both the direction and the speed of the planet as it moves in its orbit.  Results in Kepler’s 2nd law of equal areas.
  14. 14. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Bound and Unbound Orbits  Circles and ellipses are bound orbits.  Objects with higher orbital speeds (at perihelion) can escape bound orbits to be in unbound orbits.
  15. 15. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Escape Velocity  In order to leave a planet’s surface, an object must achieve a velocity greater than the planet’s escape velocity. Therefore, Earth’s escape velocity is
  16. 16. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Escape Velocity • Escape velocity from Earth ≈ 11 km/s from sea level (about 40,000 km/hr) • Escape and orbital velocities don't depend on the mass of the object.
  17. 17. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Bound and Unbound Orbits Condition Bound or Unbound Orbital Shape V < Vcirc Bound Ellipse V = Vcirc Bound Circle Vcirc < V < Vesc Bound Ellipse V = Vesc Unbound Parabola Vesc < V Unbound Hyperbola
  18. 18. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Bound and Unbound Orbits (Parabolic) (Hyperbolic) • If an object gains enough orbital energy, it may escape (change from a bound to unbound orbit).
  19. 19. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Think-Pair-Share The grapefruit-size Vanguard 1 has been in orbit since 1958. It is in a bound orbit that will likely last until the late 22nd century. If Vangauard 1’s orbital velocity greater than Vcirc given its distance and less than Vesc , what shape is its orbit? A.Circular B. Elliptical C. Parabolic D.Hyperbolic

