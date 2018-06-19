Successfully reported this slideshow.
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravity
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Learning Objectives • Differentiate gravity, mass, and weight. • Describe the behavior o...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravity, Part 2  Gravity is an attractive force between any two objects with mass, acti...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Putting the Pieces Together, Part 1  G is the universal gravitational constant.  G = 6...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Think-Pair-Share
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Putting the Pieces Together, Part 2  The distance between the objects is r.  A greater...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Think-Pair-Share If the distance between Earth and the Sun were cut in half, the gravita...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Equal Forces, Different Accelerations  In the Earth-Moon system, the gravitational forc...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Ranking Tasks Gravity F = 𝐺 𝑚1 𝑚2 𝑟2𝐹 = 𝑚𝑎 Force and acceleration Gravitational force “f...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravity from Place to Place, Part 1  Gravity works on every part of every body.  There...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravity from Place to Place, Part 2  There’s a special case: spherically symmetric bodi...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Working it Out 4.1  The gravitational acceleration at the surface of Earth, g, can be s...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravitational Acceleration  The gravitational force results in an acceleration.  All o...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravitational force is what a scale really measures. Mass is the total amount of matter ...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. If Earth shrank to a smaller radius but kept the same mass.. Would the gravitational for...
©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. If Earth shrank to a smaller radius but kept the same mass.. Would everyone’s weight on ...
  1. 1. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravity
  2. 2. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Learning Objectives • Differentiate gravity, mass, and weight. • Describe the behavior of the gravitational force using Newton’s universal law of gravitation. • Use Newton’s universal law of gravitation to quantify the force of gravity between two objects in different physical situations. • Explain how gravitational force from a real object can be considered to come from that object’s center. • Use proportional reasoning with Newton's universal law of gravitation to explore how changing input parameters affects the resulting force. • Calculate the gravitational acceleration on another planet or body.
  3. 3. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravity, Part 2  Gravity is an attractive force between any two objects with mass, acting along the line between them.  It depends on the objects’ masses.  It depends on the distance between them.
  4. 4. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc.
  5. 5. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Putting the Pieces Together, Part 1  G is the universal gravitational constant.  G = 6.67408 × 10-11 m3 kg-1 s-2  The m terms are the two masses.  More mass = more force.
  6. 6. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Think-Pair-Share
  7. 7. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Putting the Pieces Together, Part 2  The distance between the objects is r.  A greater r = smaller force.  Gravity is governed by an inverse square law.
  8. 8. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Think-Pair-Share If the distance between Earth and the Sun were cut in half, the gravitational force between these two objects would: (a) decrease by a factor of 4. (b) decrease by a factor of 2. (c) increase by a factor of 2. (d) increase by a factor of 4.
  9. 9. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Equal Forces, Different Accelerations  In the Earth-Moon system, the gravitational force of Earth on the Moon is equal to the gravitational force of the Moon on Earth.  The accelerations are different!  Remember Newton’s second law: F = ma.  The more massive object will have a smaller acceleration, while the less massive object will have a larger acceleration.
  10. 10. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Ranking Tasks Gravity F = 𝐺 𝑚1 𝑚2 𝑟2𝐹 = 𝑚𝑎 Force and acceleration Gravitational force “force equals mass times acceleration” “the gravitational force between two masses is proportional to the product of their mass, and inversely proportional to the distance between them”
  11. 11. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravity from Place to Place, Part 1  Gravity works on every part of every body.  Therefore, self-gravity exists within a planet.  This produces internal forces, which hold the planet together.
  12. 12. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravity from Place to Place, Part 2  There’s a special case: spherically symmetric bodies.  Force from a spherically symmetric body is the same as from a point mass at the center.
  13. 13. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Working it Out 4.1  The gravitational acceleration at the surface of Earth, g, can be solved for by using the formula for the gravitational force and Newton’s second law. The m cancels. g is the same for all objects at the same R.
  14. 14. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravitational Acceleration  The gravitational force results in an acceleration.  All objects on Earth fall with the same acceleration, known as g.  g = 9.8 m/s2
  15. 15. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. Gravitational force is what a scale really measures. Mass is the total amount of matter in an object. Weight is an object’s mass times the acceleration due to gravity, i.e. the gravitational force.
  16. 16. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. If Earth shrank to a smaller radius but kept the same mass.. Would the gravitational force between Earth and the Moon become: (a) smaller; (b) larger; (c) stay the same? Think-Pair-Share
  17. 17. ©2016 W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. If Earth shrank to a smaller radius but kept the same mass.. Would everyone’s weight on Earth: (a) increase; (b) decrease; (c) stay the same? Think-Pair-Share

