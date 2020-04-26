Successfully reported this slideshow.
Click to edit Master title style 1 General Motors & LG Chem Ultium Battery R o b e r t G i l b e r t
Click to edit Master title style 2 Introduction 2 • Auto industry is going electric • General Motors wants to lead the way...
Click to edit Master title style 3 Company Background 3 • General Motors • “Zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congesti...
Click to edit Master title style 4 Ultium Technology • Ve r s a t i l e b a t t e r y t e c h n o l o g y • B a t t e r y ...
Click to edit Master title style 5 Ultium Claims 5 • Large Range • Quick 0-60 MPH time • Low price per kWh • Versatile • L...
Click to edit Master title style 6 Ultium Claims vs Tesla Model 3 R a n g e : • U l t i u m – 4 0 0 + m i w i t h 1 0 0 m ...
Click to edit Master title style 7 Lower Cost Battery Technology • L e s s c o b a l t • H i g h p r o d u c t i o n • L G...
Click to edit Master title style 8 Battery Chemistry • Still not r eleas ing details • Les s c obalt • Solid s tate 8 ?
Click to edit Master title style 9 Flexible Platform • Ultium technology will be shared • 20 new all-electric vehicles fro...
Click to edit Master title style 10 Potential Hurdles? 10 • Charging infrastructure • MyChevrolet app • Charge time
Click to edit Master title style 11 Recap 11 Batteries will be: • Lighter • Cheaper • More versatile • Less complex And th...
Click to edit Master title style 12 References 12
Ultium technology Robert Gilbert

A short presentation discussing ultium battery technology.

