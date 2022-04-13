Automating QuickBooks Invoices for Government Contractors

Government contractors often struggle with customer invoice creation because of the varying requirements from customer-to-customer and contract-to-contract. QuickBooks Online and Desktop provide opportunities for efficient creation of customer invoices from time and expense data. The keys to success lie in proper setup of Items for labor category and expenses, and the automated synchronization of time and expense data. We find many clients spend several hours or days creating invoices and we want to share some tips and tricks with you. While we cannot address all of the unique formats or reports required by your customer or contract, we can help you gather the data, develop reports, and create the invoices in QuickBooks for internal reporting. All attendees will receive our free QuickBooks Items template.



Learning Objectives

Identify labor categories and services for QuickBooks Items.

Describe the QuickBooks invoice creation process.

List tools to aid in time and expense data collection.