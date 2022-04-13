Successfully reported this slideshow.

Automating QuickBooks Invoices for Government Contractors

Apr. 13, 2022
Automating QuickBooks Invoices for Government Contractors

Apr. 13, 2022
Government contractors often struggle with customer invoice creation because of the varying requirements from customer-to-customer and contract-to-contract. QuickBooks Online and Desktop provide opportunities for efficient creation of customer invoices from time and expense data. The keys to success lie in proper setup of Items for labor category and expenses, and the automated synchronization of time and expense data. We find many clients spend several hours or days creating invoices and we want to share some tips and tricks with you. While we cannot address all of the unique formats or reports required by your customer or contract, we can help you gather the data, develop reports, and create the invoices in QuickBooks for internal reporting. All attendees will receive our free QuickBooks Items template.

Learning Objectives
Identify labor categories and services for QuickBooks Items.
Describe the QuickBooks invoice creation process.
List tools to aid in time and expense data collection.

Automating QuickBooks Invoices for Government Contractors

  1. 1. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Automating QuickBooks Invoices
  2. 2. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. We Know Government Contract Accounting
  3. 3. Who We Are Left Brain Professionals is a boutique accounting firm that serves government contractors. We specialize in accounting systems and strategic services.
  4. 4. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Our Practice Areas ACCOUNTING SYSTEMS • Accounting System Design & Implementation • Monthly Support Packages STRATEGIC SERVICES • DCAA Audit Support • CFO & Controller Services
  5. 5. Our Team Robert E. Jones Principal GovCon Accounting Advisor CPA, CPCM, NCMA Fellow Steven Bressler GovCon Accounting Associate Steve@LeftBrainPro.com Robert@LeftBrainPro.com Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc.
  6. 6. Learning Objectives Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. • Identify labor categories and services for QuickBooks Items. • Describe the QuickBooks invoice creation process. • List tools to aid in time and expense data collection.
  7. 7. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Background Check out our previous webinars: The Benefits of Automated Bookkeeping
  8. 8. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Background Today’s presentation focuses on QuickBooks in general. The functionality between Online and Desktop is similar, but there are some distinct differences.
  9. 9. Time for a Poll
  10. 10. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Prerequisites Time & Expenses The following items must be setup in QuickBooks then synchronized with your timekeeping and expense reporting software • Employees • Customers & Projects
  11. 11. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Prerequisites • Items • Labor Categories (hour) • Fixed Price Services (each) • Travel QuickBooks will always be the starting point. Never enter a new item in timekeeping or expense reporting.
  12. 12. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Prerequisites Time Data Employees enter and submit time Supervisors review and approve time Administrator exports or synchronizes time
  13. 13. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Prerequisites Expense Data Employees enter and submit expenses Supervisors review and approve expenses Administrator exports or synchronizes expenses
  14. 14. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Prerequisites Billing Rate Levels Setup Billing Rate Levels for customized prices by customer/contract/CLIN (Desktop*) Item matrix (Desktop or Online) *The feature is only available in the Contractor, Professional Services, and Accountant editions.
  15. 15. Time for a Poll
  16. 16. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. QuickBooks Online Employee Setup
  17. 17. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. QuickBooks Online Item Setup (by year)
  18. 18. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. QuickBooks Online Item Setup (by year)
  19. 19. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. QuickBooks Online Item Setup (by year)
  20. 20. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. QuickBooks Online Item Setup Other Services
  21. 21. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. QuickBooks Online Item Setup Other Products
  22. 22. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Hour Timesheet Accounting Charge Codes
  23. 23. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Hour Timesheet Employee Setup
  24. 24. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Hour Timesheet Sample Timesheet
  25. 25. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Tallie Employee Setup
  26. 26. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Tallie Customer/ Project Setup
  27. 27. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Tallie Expense Category Setup
  28. 28. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Tallie Item Setup
  29. 29. Time for a Poll
  30. 30. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. QB Online Demo
  31. 31. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. QuickBooks Desktop Employee Setup
  32. 32. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. QuickBooks Desktop Item Setup
  33. 33. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. QB Desktop Demo
  34. 34. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. Common Mistakes • Incorrect employee setup • Incorrect job/project setup • Items missing • Prices missing
  35. 35. Time for a Poll
  36. 36. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc.
  37. 37. Connect with us Download the presentation Left Brain Professionals Inc. @LeftBrainPro Email us Support@LeftBrainPro.com @LeftBrainPro Left Brain Pro LeftBrainPro www.LeftBrainPro.com/presentations
  38. 38. Copyright © 2014-2022 Left Brain Professionals Inc. For information on our upcoming webinars, visit us at LeftBrainPro.com/events for more details.

