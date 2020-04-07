Content Delivery Networks (CDN) in Depth!

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cyber Defense Contractors Technology Workshop Covering Content Delivery Networks (April, 2020)

  1. 1. Rob Cluett Principal Cybersecurity Engineer • 27 years in the INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY industry. • 15 years working for a FORTUNE 20 TELECOM company. • 12+ years ROUTING and SWITCHING experience. • 10+ years LINUX and as a FULL STACK DEVELOPER. • 4 years CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) experience. • 4 years CYBERSECURITY experience. • Own and manage CYBER DEFENSE CONTRACTORS. (978) 283 - 3894 security@cyberdefensecontractors.com
  2. 2. • • • •
  3. 3. • • • • • • •
  4. 4. 4MS 10MS 100MS 170MS 200MS 300MS
  5. 5. 40ms Boston Chennai 300ms Quebec Boston To Chennai Boston To Quebec User CDN Node Server
  6. 6. User CDN Node Server 40ms 34ms 48ms 42ms 51ms 35ms Content Distribution (Pre-positioned)
  7. 7. User CDN Node Server 40ms 34ms 48ms 42ms 51ms 35ms Live Streaming (Primed)
  8. 8. • IT CREATES A SITUATION OF LOW LATENCY CONTENT DELIVERY FOR IMPROVED LOAD TIMES AND VIDEO QUALITY. • • • • MULTICAST • UNICAST • •
  9. 9. • • • •
  10. 10. • • • •
  11. 11. • • SURROGATE • ROUTE • INGESTS DISTRIBUTES • CONTROL CONTENT ACQUISITION •
  12. 12. Unicast (No CDN) Multicast Broadcast 3 video Streams across the WAN 3 broadcast flows* across the WAN 1 video Stream across the WAN % WAN Utilization % WAN Utilization % WAN Utilization Multicast Enabled Routers I’ll Join I’ll Join I’m going to lunch WAN WANWAN
  13. 13. • • • • • • •
  14. 14. ORIGIN Web Server California Surrogate Texas Content Acquirer Arizona Surrogate Maryland Surrogate Massachusetts Service Router New Jersey CDN Management Node New York Mobile Phone Boston, Massachusetts Laptop Rockport, Massachusetts ROUTING DOMAIN NAME DNS Server DelawareHere is the IP of the Service Router. It knows where to send you. Based on your IP address the Massachusetts Surrogate is the closest. Here’s an HTTP 302 Redirect to that server. Live Video Broadcast (Cache Miss - Unprimed) Content Routing Coverage Zone File Live Video Broadcast Building a CDN Give me the IP Address of the live video host at URI https://live.null.net/broadcast8 HTTP GET Request is sent to the Massachusetts Surrogate URI The DNS server said that you know where the live feed is. Here’s an HTTP GET Request
  15. 15. • • • • •
  16. 16. 1.54 Mbps Network Cable 0ms 1ms 2ms 3ms 4ms • • DATA RATE • • QOS ABR • BUFFERING • • 1010
  17. 17. • • • • • • • •
  18. 18. • • • • • • •
  19. 19. • • • • • • •
  20. 20. • • • • • • • •
  21. 21. • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
  22. 22. • • • • • • • •
  23. 23. • BITRATE • • BANDWIDTH • UTILIZATION • • •
  24. 24. • VIDEO ON DEMAND (VOD) • UP-SCALING DOWN- SCALING. • • •
  25. 25. 500 Kbps 750 Kbps 1.5 Mbps 3 Mbps
  26. 26. • • • •
  27. 27. • • • •
  28. 28. • • ENCODER • • • • • •
  29. 29. Resolution Frames per second Bitrate Bits per Pixel 426x240 24 250 Kbps 0.10 640x360 24 500 Kbps 0.09 854x480 24 750 Kbps 0.08 1280x720 24 1.5 Mbps 0.07 1920x1080 24 3 Mbps 0.06 4096x2160 24 10 Mbps 0.05 https://bitmovin.com/
  30. 30. ORIGIN Web Server California Surrogate Texas Content Acquirer Arizona Surrogate Maryland Surrogate Massachusetts Service Router New Jersey CDN Management Node New York Mobile Phone Boston, Massachusetts Laptop Rockport, Massachusetts ROUTING DOMAIN NAME DNS Server Delaware VoD Content Ingest Content Routing Coverage Zone File .mp4 Manifest File Retrieve and Read Manifest File. Pull Content From Origin Server .mp4.mp4.mp4 Watch “new_commercial.mp4”
  31. 31. • • • • DELIVERY SERVICE • • •
  32. 32. CYBERDEFENSECONTRACTORS HTTP://WWW.CYBERDEFENSECONTRACTORS.COM HTTP CYBERDEFENSECONTRACTORS 1440 PREPOS /INDEX.HTML /JS/JQUERY.JS /CSS/CYBERDEFENSE.CSS /VID/COMMERCIAL.MP4 /VID/EVENT5295.MP4 “/IMG/CYBERDEFENSELOGO.PNG
  33. 33. ORIGIN Web Server ENCODER PROGRAMMING ~~~ STUDIO ABR CDN Video Player
  34. 34. • • • • • • • • •
  35. 35. • PACKET CAPTURE • • • • • •
  36. 36. • • • • • •
  37. 37. • •
  38. 38. • • TWO SECOND LATENCY • • • • • THREE SECOND LATENCY •
  39. 39. • • • • • • • •
  40. 40. • • • •
  41. 41. ATTRIBUTIONS • ADOBE • HTTPS://ADOBE.COM • APPLE • HTTPS://APPLE.COM • BITMOVIN • HTTPS://BITMOVIN.COM • CISCO • HTTPS://CISCO.COM • ISO • HTTPS://ISO.ORG • MICROSOFT • HTTPS://MICROSOFT.COM • SYNAMEDIA • HTTPS://SYNAMEDIA.COM • WIKIPEDIA • HTTPS://WIKIPEDIA.COM • WOWZA • HTTPS://WOWZA.COM • AKAMAI • HTTPS://AKAMAI.COM

