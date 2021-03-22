Cartography - A Communication Infrastructure

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr R.J. (Bob) Williams [Retired] Cartographer Topographic Surveyor Geographer Geospatial Scientist QUALIFICATIONS – Profes...
In the year 1983 Over 100 fires started on February 16 1983; a day known as Ash Wednesday. The day is now one of Australia...
In June 1983, I was asked by the Director RASVY if I would like to study at the University of Wisconsin (UW) at Madison in...
Waldemar (Wally) Wassermann was appointed as Senior Lecturer in Cartography at the Canberra College of Advanced Education ...
Academic Referees Major David Bowen and Major John Charland both had exchange postings to the Army Survey Regiment at Bend...
John F. Kennedy Elementary School Madison WI We moved to Madison and rented a home in the leafy Heritage Heights Park area...
So, why the University of Wisconsin – Madison? Arthur H. Robinson, who supervised the Map Division of the Office of Strate...
Fall of 1983 My professor for my program which comprised a range of courses plus research and thesis for the award of Mast...
Courses within the Department of Geography covered the breadth of topics within the discipline. Of particular interest was...
I participated in several courses lectured by Nick Chrisman. In addition, being an Australian and having practical experie...
In 1983, Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) was awarded NASA Contract NAS2-11346 titled Review and Synthesis ...
1983-85 The Dane County Land Records Project - a four year cooperative research venture involving numerous local, state, a...
This group introduced the concept of "truth in labelling". Properly applied, this approach can provide the recipient with ...
During my time at Madison, the UW, coordinated by the Institute of Environmental Studies, encouraged inter- departmental p...
Seminar on the Multi-purpose Cadastre: Modernizing Land Information Systems in North America A special Federal Panel was ...
Definition of extent and use of infrastructure Determination of geographic extent of applications Planning functions inves...
Case Study #1 deals with the analysis of complex (or multi-level) networks. When analysing road transportation networks ov...
Case Study #2 deals with the analysis of open networks (networks not constrained by fixed links between nodes). This appli...
Up until now the major effort by organizations which encode data covering large geographic areas has been in the data base...
US Army Engineer Topographic Laboratory (ETL) US Defense Mapping Agency – Hydrographic / Topographic Center Bethesda, MD M...
STEREOPLOTTER with GRAPHIC SUPERIMPOSITION GRAPHIC EDIT WORKSTATION On completion of my course at Madison in mid-1985 I re...
“Military Applications of Digital Data” – 1984 Austra Carto Paper EXTRACTS from Major John Charland’s paper “This paper de...
TEXT REPORT GRAPHIC DISPLAY TASK PLANNING INFORMATION DIRECTORIES DATA FILES LIBRARIES ALGORITHMS APPLICATION COMMUNICATIO...
Evolution in cartography: Data intelligence Robert Williams MAIC Royal Australian Survey Corps CARTOGRAPHY Volume 16 No.2 ...
Vision: Decision Making in Real-Time Within the scope of digital cartography, the problem of route assessment has been exa...
Reflections & Retrospect! The 1980s ... A Decade of Innovation ... with Experience and Vision! Reflections v  There was a ...
A flapped its wings! Reflections & Retrospect! Retrospect! butterfly effect - the phenomenon whereby a small change at one...
MY ODYSSEY EXPERIENCE ! Indocti discant et ament meminisse periti Videre Parare Est The farther backward you can look, the...
  1. 1. Dr R.J. (Bob) Williams [Retired] Cartographer Topographic Surveyor Geographer Geospatial Scientist QUALIFICATIONS – Professional BA Computing Studies (Canberra CAE) MSc (Cartography) (U Wisconsin) PhD (UNSW) QUALIFICATIONS – Trade Topographic Surveyor Photogrammetrist Cartographic Technician Videre Parare Est Part of an Odyssey by DR BOB’S VISION AND ODYSSEY Towards A Virtual World and an Intelligent [Artificial] Cartographer CARTOGRAPHY: A Communication Infrastructure: A Personal Perspective Incl. my U-Wisconsin - Madison Experience 1983 - 1988 2018 photo Compiled with comments in 2019
  2. 2. In the year 1983 Over 100 fires started on February 16 1983; a day known as Ash Wednesday. The day is now one of Australia’s most well-known bushfire events. Fires swept across Victoria and South Australia, killing 75 people and causing widespread damage. Bushfires as severe as the Ash Wednesday fires appear to occur six to ten times a century. I was an Army staff officer in Campbell Park Offices, Canberra at that time. One of my tasks was to authorize the distribution of maps to Defence and to the broader civilian community and to provide advice on maps and topographic information. On the Monday afternoon I had a request to provide maps in the Mount Buffalo area in Victoria. As our stocks in that area were low (Victoria is not a priority area from a Defence perspective), I tasked the Army Survey Regiment at Bendigo to respond urgently. The printing presses ran through the night and several thousand maps were delivered not long after dawn the next morning to the CFA (Country Fire Authority). On the Wednesday morning at work I received a phone call which went something like this: v  Where's Cockatoo? I replied: I'm sorry. Can you tell me your name and give me some more information? v  I'm with a volunteer fire fighting unit and have been told to go help fight fires there. How do I get there? I looked at my white board and told him a contact he should ring to which he replied. v  Already tried that. Can't get through. You're number 6 on my list. I told him to give me a few minutes. I went to our library and then I gave him directions on how to get to Cockatoo in the Dandenong Ranges. He thanked me and then asked v  And where are the water points and dams? I simply could not answer that question. That evening the New's services reported the deaths of 6 fire-fighters at Cockatoo. The person I spoke to was not in the group caught by the fires - fortunately. However, that story emphasizes the importance of road network and infrastructure information. That experience caused me to think about how infrastructure information can be represented in relational database systems.
  3. 3. In June 1983, I was asked by the Director RASVY if I would like to study at the University of Wisconsin (UW) at Madison in the USA for the award of Master of Science (Cartography). With US academic year commencing in late- August the process of, firstly, gaining acceptance to a world ranked university and then the posting/ relocation process needed to be commenced. CAPTAIN BOB WILLIAMS 1983 During the 1980s the Director(s) of Survey-Army sponsored long-term schooling for Royal Australian Survey Corps (RASVY) officers and selected non- commissioned officers at academic institutions both within Australia and overseas. In the year 1983 My Academic Referees were: v  Mr Waldemar (Wally) Wassermann v  US Army Major David Bowen and v  US Army Major John Charland My undergraduate qualification was a Bachelor of Arts in Computing Studies. This was a three year degree awarded by the Canberra College of Advanced Education on 9 May 1980. Acceptance by the Graduate Admissions at UW required Academic Referees complemented by telephone discussions with staff at the Australian Embassy and UW Professors. My application was accepted and I moved to Madison Wisconsin with my family in time for enrollment for the Fall Semester of 1983.
  4. 4. Waldemar (Wally) Wassermann was appointed as Senior Lecturer in Cartography at the Canberra College of Advanced Education in February 1972 following national and international advertisement which attracted him from the Geodetic Research Institute, Frankfurt, where he had been engaged in the application of satellite imagery to computer mapping. He had worked previously in Australia as the Chief Surveyor of the Snowy Mountains Authority. He was responsible for setting up a cartographer major which stressed techniques of computer mapping and photogrammetry. He also established a program leading to a three year bachelor’s degree in surveying. Academic Referee
  5. 5. Academic Referees Major David Bowen and Major John Charland both had exchange postings to the Army Survey Regiment at Bendigo, Victoria and both had been on the academic staff at the Department of Geography and Computer Science, United States Military Academy – West Point
  6. 6. John F. Kennedy Elementary School Madison WI We moved to Madison and rented a home in the leafy Heritage Heights Park area on the east side. My elder son attended Schenk Middle School and younger son attended John F. Kennedy Elementary School. Living in the ‘heartland’ of the USA was a wonderful and educational experience for all. Schenk Middle School 5209 Kevins Way
  7. 7. So, why the University of Wisconsin – Madison? Arthur H. Robinson, who supervised the Map Division of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) during World War II, was hired by the University of Wisconsin in 1945 and quickly established himself as the unofficial dean of American academic cartographers. He built the cartography program at Madison into the very best in the country during the 1970s and early 1980s. UW was chosen because it is a major university; generally ranked in the top twenty in the world [at that time]. UW’s Geography Department was ranked first in the US in 1983 with a number of professors being internationally recognized as leaders in their fields. He established the first American journal in cartography, the American Cartographer, in 1974. His six editions of Elements of Cartography and his presidency of the International Cartographic Association attest to his leadership. Robinson also had strong research interests in map projections, map perception, the history and philosophy of cartography, and cartographic symbolization. Robinson and Randall D. Sale guided the cartography program at Madison and in 1968, Joel L. Morrison, who received his PhD from Robinson, began teaching there. Phillip Muehrcke, who earned his PhD from the University of Michigan under Waldo R. Tobler, joined them in 1973. When I arrived at Madison in August Robinson had retired and Morrison had left to take up a position as Chief Scientist at the National Mapping Division at USGS (United States Geological Survey). However, a new professor had arrived at Madison. He was Dr Nicholas Chrisman coming from Laboratory of Computer Graphics, Harvard University. Building a cartography program My allocated supervisor was Professor David Woodward, map historian and editor of the monumental History of Cartography . Although I didn’t do any courses with David I had a number of interesting talks. He recommended that I go and visit a new professor – Nicholas Chrisman.
  8. 8. Fall of 1983 My professor for my program which comprised a range of courses plus research and thesis for the award of Master of Science (Cartography) was Full Professor Phillip Muehrcke in the Department of Geography. Phil was a co-author of the college textbook “Elements of Cartography” along with Arthur Robinson, Randolph Sale and Joel Morrison. The authors described cartography as a communication system whereby the cartographer viewed the world, processed, represented and communicated the information to a recipient. Phil specialised in ‘mental maps’ and viewed ‘maps of the mind’ as of utmost importance. Phil, along with Babs Buttenfield and Nick Chrisman, would later become my thesis examiners. Over the next two years I attended courses covering the breadth of cartography topics as well as courses in cultural geography and physical geography (Landscapes and Landforms of North America) plus a number of courses in land information systems external to the Geography Department. Barbara (Babs) Buttenfield was a new Professor to the Geography Department and taught Projections and Transformations. Nicholas (Nick) Chrisman was new to Wisconsin and was a Professor in the Department of Landscape Architecture. Professor Benjamin (Ben) Niemann and Professor James Clapp of the Institute of Environmental Studies hosted seminars addressing the Modernization of Land Records in North America. Robinson, A.H. and Petchenik, B.B. (1976) The Nature of Maps: Essays toward understanding maps and mapping. University of Chicago Press (Chapter 2; The map as a communication system)
  9. 9. Courses within the Department of Geography covered the breadth of topics within the discipline. Of particular interest was a Senior / Graduate level course in Projections and Transformations [GEOG 576]. Dr Barbara (Babs) Buttenfield’s course included some interesting exercises that enabled me to take a cartographer’s and computer programmer’s approach. I wrote programs in UCSD PASCAL with documentation consisting of Run Charts and Nassi–Shneiderman diagrams (graphical design representation for structured programming). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjoJpebJGLs Fall of 1984
  10. 10. I participated in several courses lectured by Nick Chrisman. In addition, being an Australian and having practical experience in digital mapping, Nick invited me to participate in working groups and forums, either as an observer or as a student and to provide opinion on initiatives including: v  The Dane County Land Records Project and v  Working Group II of the U.S. National Committee for Digital Cartographic Data Standards. ODYSSEY Prior to working at UW-Madison, Nick Chrisman was a programmer at the Harvard Laboratory for Computer Graphics (1972-82). While there he participated in the design of prototype GIS software – ODYSSEY. I did a number of assignments using ODYSSEY. I did a number of assignments from my home. I had an Apple IIe computer, three ‘floppy disks’, printer and modem to my phone – the ‘dial-up days’. That experience influenced my approach to programming for geographic information system applications Nick also provided a copy of a report titled Review and Synthesis of Problems and Directions for Large Scale Geographic Information System Development.
  11. 11. In 1983, Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) was awarded NASA Contract NAS2-11346 titled Review and Synthesis of Problems and Directions for Large Scale Geographic Information System Development. A conference which came about after informal discussions between Dr Ray Boyle, Mr Jack Dangermond, Dr Duane Marble, Dr David Simonett and Dr Roger Tomlinson was held in Palm Springs, California on 11-14 April 1983. The aim was to review and synthesise problems and directions for large scale geographic information systems development and to deal with the general problems associated with automated geographic information systems and spatial data handling. The conference was designed to permit free-wheeling discussion of the topic with perhaps a twenty year time frame. The topics discussed were: •  THEORY - Spatial relations theory •  APPLIED SCIENCE - Artificial intelligence; Expert systems; Data aggregation and generalisation; Exploratory data analysis; Data base queries. •  ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY - Global data bases; Improved data automation; Data editing; Data updating; Economics of AGIS [Automated Geographic Information System] use; Benchmarking; Case studies; Documentation of applications; Algorithmic analysis; Software; System linkages; Computer hardware; Ergonomics; AGIS standards; Geographic referencing systems; User friendliness; Need for improved efficiencies. •  INSTITUTIONS - NAS / NRC [National Academy of Science / National Research Council] study; Archival storage of data; Improved communication; Technology transfer and diffusion; Seeing AGIS as a discipline; A society for spatial information systems; Supportive environment; Institutions needed; AGIS education; Research institutions; decision making institutions; Role of federal agencies; University / Industry / Government cooperation; System implementation; People problems and political problems; Pricing and profits in the AGIS field; Consultants. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/future-trends-gis-stem-pnt-robert-bob-williams/ 1983
  12. 12. 1983-85 The Dane County Land Records Project - a four year cooperative research venture involving numerous local, state, and federal agency co-operators. The project has developed, tested, and evaluated a concept for a multipurpose land information system. Components of this concept have included reliance on individual data layers maintained by legislatively mandated agencies, and a common mathematical reference system to permit integration of the layers. The importance of addressing Government policy and legal aspects.
  13. 13. This group introduced the concept of "truth in labelling". Properly applied, this approach can provide the recipient with the information needed to determine "fitness for use”. Data quality description is now referred to at “meta-data.” I suggested the “concept” of “truth in labeling”. Working Group II of the U.S. National Committee for Digital Cartographic Data Standards – known as the Data Quality group. The group’s topics included fidelity of graphical data, metric and topological, coding reliability, update and other temporal information, lineage of a data set, and checking procedures used by the producer to verify quality. Refer to Moellering 1983-85 In 1982 in the United States a National Committee on Digital Cartographic Data Standards was established under the Auspices of the American Congress of Surveying and Mapping. Over a five year period this committee deliberated and produced a report titled “A Draft Proposed Standard for Digital Cartographic Data”. One of the four sections of this report was devoted to digital cartographic data quality. This perhaps the first comprehensive statement on spatial data quality in the electronic age. Dr. Harold Moellering, Professor of Geography at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio was Chair of what is now the Commission on Spatial Data Standards.
  14. 14. During my time at Madison, the UW, coordinated by the Institute of Environmental Studies, encouraged inter- departmental programs. One of the programs was called “The Modernization of Land Records in North America”. This program included a series of seminars, workshops and guest forums held over a couple of years. I participated in the activity as a graduate student. Seminar II 1984 was titled “Seminar on the Multi-purpose Cadastre: Modernizing Land Information Systems in North America”. In the year 1984
  15. 15. Seminar on the Multi-purpose Cadastre: Modernizing Land Information Systems in North America A special Federal Panel was held on April 27. Comment / Opinion: This program was, probably, developed as part of the University of Wisconsin’s bid for the establishment of the NCGIA (National Center for Geographic Information and Analysis).
  16. 16. Definition of extent and use of infrastructure Determination of geographic extent of applications Planning functions investigated using case studies Different styles of communication Application: Prediction and tactical planning examined using complex heuristic applications This research examined the feasibility of developing enquiry systems for the interrogation of infrastructure through areas of large geographic extent. The study focused two distinct components of enquiry systems; one dealing with the examination of infrastructure applications and the other dealing with user communication modes. The feasibility of designing enquiry systems was examined via the use of four case studies; each one dealing with a different type of application at varying degrees of detail. If the case studies were examined out of context, they might be viewed as being unrelated. But these apparently different topics were related in this research through the use of the scope of infrastructure concepts. ENQUIRY SYSTEMS FOR THE INTERROGATION OF INFRASTRUCTURE IN AREAS OF LARGE GEOGRAPHIC EXTENT Robert John Williams 1985 – Thesis: ENQUIRY SYSTEMS FOR THE INTERROGATION OF INFRASTRUCTURE IN AREAS OF LARGE GEOGRAPHIC EXTENT Influencing Reference: Timothy Nyerges’s Unpublished PhD Dissertation was titled “Modelling the Structure of Cartographic Information for Query Processing”. He discussed deep structure of information with the first level of data reality as data existing as ideas about geographical entities and their relationships which knowledgeable persons would communicate with each other using any medium for communication.
  17. 17. Case Study #1 deals with the analysis of complex (or multi-level) networks. When analysing road transportation networks over areas of large geographic extent certain information is required in relatively general terms such as selecting an Interstate Highway crossing an entire state while other information is required at a detailed local level of processing. The capability to maintain a regional overview while capturing local detail where appropriate is very important. 1985 – Thesis: ENQUIRY SYSTEMS FOR THE INTERROGATION OF INFRASTRUCTURE IN AREAS OF LARGE GEOGRAPHIC EXTENT Data structure using Backus-Naur notation# # used to describe the syntax of languages used in computing Recursive program PLAN PATH for hierarchical networks using Nassi–Shneiderman diagram Heuristic (AI) algorithm PROCESS ROUTE
  18. 18. Case Study #1 deals with the analysis of complex (or multi-level) networks. 1985 – Thesis: ENQUIRY SYSTEMS FOR THE INTERROGATION OF INFRASTRUCTURE IN AREAS OF LARGE GEOGRAPHIC EXTENT Natural language report Adjacent areas
  19. 19. Case Study #2 deals with the analysis of open networks (networks not constrained by fixed links between nodes). This application is important in determining optional air routes based on different variables such as flight range of different types of aircraft and restricted nodes as, for example, congested or disabled (e.g. fog bound) airports. 1985 – Thesis: ENQUIRY SYSTEMS FOR THE INTERROGATION OF INFRASTRUCTURE IN AREAS OF LARGE GEOGRAPHIC EXTENT A request for air route planning is defined as: Same as -
  20. 20. Case Study #2 deals with the analysis of open networks. 1985 – Thesis: ENQUIRY SYSTEMS FOR THE INTERROGATION OF INFRASTRUCTURE IN AREAS OF LARGE GEOGRAPHIC EXTENT
  21. 21. Up until now the major effort by organizations which encode data covering large geographic areas has been in the data base creation phase with relatively little effort on the use, or interrogation, of that data, particularly with respect to establishing enquiry systems of infrastructure. It seems that the next stage in development of systems will be in specialist enquiry systems, or expert systems – an expert system being defined as “a set or arrangement of things so related or connected as to form a unity or whole and being skilful and having training and knowledge in some special field”. One important application of an expert system is the interrogation of infrastructure which is required for relief operations for natural disasters, search and rescue operations, and also for route planning and charting. Enquiry Systems for the Interrogation of Infrastructure R.J.Williams University of Wisconsin Madison Auto-Carto 7 Washington, DC March 11-14, 1985 AN AUDACIOUS PRESENTATION “I have no doubts that Bob Williams had great ideas ahead of the crowd… Who else would have demonstrated a hierarchical network path algorithm LIVE at AC7 (live on an Apple II of course…) From CHRISMAN@washington.edu Date Wed, Jan 4, 1995 4:17 AM My workload for my MSc included graduate level courses in cartography and land information systems plus a thesis. The thesis addressed the analysis of infrastructure information in areas of large geographic extent. Prof. Nick Chrisman, in 1985, was the Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Auto-Carto 7 Conference and invited me to present my work at Auto-Carto 7 – Digital Representation of Spatial Knowledge. My project addressed topics associated with future Cartographic enquiry systems – visualisation, user communication, analysis via data structure and heuristic algorithms, etc. Research into complex spatial data structures; user interfaces including the use of natural language; local and global processing techniques; concepts of information, knowledge and experience in databases. 1985 – Auto-Carto 7 Vision: Cartographic Enquiry Systems
  22. 22. US Army Engineer Topographic Laboratory (ETL) US Defense Mapping Agency – Hydrographic / Topographic Center Bethesda, MD Mid-course activities - 1984 I visited the Army Attache in the Australian Embassy in Washington, DC for an update on my academic program. They sponsored a tour taking in USA and Canadian organisations and arranged accommodation. Thayer Hotel, West Point Department of Geography and Computer Science United States Military Academy Chateau Laurier, Ottawa Canadian Armed Forces Mapping & Charting Establishment Ottawa
  23. 23. STEREOPLOTTER with GRAPHIC SUPERIMPOSITION GRAPHIC EDIT WORKSTATION On completion of my course at Madison in mid-1985 I returned to Australia and was posted to the Army Survey Regiment at Bendigo. Returning to Australia in 1985 John Charland (US Exchange Major) had returned to the USA. He had presented a paper – “Military Applications of Digital Data” - to Austra Carto 1 (12th International Cartographic Association Conference) held in Perth in 1984. This included description of Army’s AUTOMAP 2.
  24. 24. “Military Applications of Digital Data” – 1984 Austra Carto Paper EXTRACTS from Major John Charland’s paper “This paper deals with a number of additional applications which offer significant potential benefits for the military. Emphasis will be placed on two discrete areas currently being investigated by RASVY (Royal Australian Survey Corps). The first involves the use of a data base management system (DBMS) in conjunction with digital topographic mapping data. It assists in transforming data into information, previously unavailable or too difficult to acquire. The second focuses on the use of digital terrain models (DTMs) which are efficiently constructed digital representations of topographic relief. They permit the user to display the shape of the terrain and analyse its affect on military operations and systems”. “We have all heard the expression. “a picture is worth a thousand words”, and how true it is. I would like to add, ‘and a picture plus a thousand words is better!” In its context of mapping, AUTOMAP 2 produces an excellent digital, cartographic data base. In that form, it serves its intended purpose well – that of making maps. Attach information to significant graphic elements or symbols in that data base, and you have the first Military Application of Digital Data to be discussed in this paper. Simply stated, the concepts is to associate vital military information with graphics: ²  Permit the Transportation Officer to point to a bridge and have the system return the width, allowable load and structural components of the bridge. ²  Permit the Medical Officer to point to all hospitals in an area and have the number of beds currently available. ²  Permit the Commander to point to a geographical area and have the system return enemy unit designations, locations, strength and equipment status, and have the system designed to permit data base update so that the information returned is current and accurate. Many more examples can be cited, not all military, but first it is necessary to describe the data Base Management System which was delivered as part of AUTOMAP 2. It is called DMRS, Data Base Management and Retrieval System, and it serves as the foundation of the first potential military application”.
  25. 25. TEXT REPORT GRAPHIC DISPLAY TASK PLANNING INFORMATION DIRECTORIES DATA FILES LIBRARIES ALGORITHMS APPLICATION COMMUNICATIOIN SYSTEM INTERACTION The cartographer’s role is changing as a result of advances in technology. Computers and associated techniques have provided cartographers with a variety of new and powerful capabilities to digitally collect, manipulate, analyse and display digital data. The first development in automated cartography is that of automating the map making process. This has become known as computer- assisted cartography. This development has been adopted by many of the traditional mapping agencies. The second development in automated cartography arose through increasing demands by users for data and information of a spatial nature. These systems became known as geographic information systems. This paper discusses the future direction of automated cartography and offers views on CARTOGRAPHIC ENQUIRY SYSTEMS. The paper questions if such systems will be the next development in automated cartography. 1986 – Conference Presentation The 6th Australian Cartographic Conference was held in Melbourne in 1986. Dr Joel Morrison gave the Keynote Address titled Cartography: You’re standing in it. I presented and offered my view on future Cartographic Enquiry Systems in a paper titled Automated Cartography: The Next Development. Vision: Cartographic Enquiry Systems
  26. 26. Evolution in cartography: Data intelligence Robert Williams MAIC Royal Australian Survey Corps CARTOGRAPHY Volume 16 No.2 September 1987 The mapping market is seeing a major shift toward decision support and operations management based on digital map data bases and geographic information systems. Current approaches, both CAD and GIS, have developed and provided benefits to both government and private organisations. But evolving analytical uses for data highlight deficiencies in both approaches indicating that there is a need to research structure of geographic data and systems to utilize geographic data. 1.  Knowledge = Facts + Beliefs + Heuristics 2.  Success = Finding a good-enough answer with the resources available 3.  Search efficiency directly affects success 4.  Aids to efficiency: a.  Applicable, correct, discriminating knowledge b.  Rapid elimination of blind alleys c.  Elimination of redundant computation d.  Increased speed of computer operation e.  Multiple cooperative sources of knowledge f.  Reasoning at varying levels of abstraction 5.  Sources of increased problem difficulty: a.  Errorful data or knowledge b.  Dynamically changing data c.  The number of possibilities to evaluate d.  Complex procedures for ruling out possibilities Knowledge-based data and techniques for decision-making Vision: Cartographic Intelligence 1987 – Journal Publication
  27. 27. Vision: Decision Making in Real-Time Within the scope of digital cartography, the problem of route assessment has been examined predominately from the viewpoint of vehicle navigation. Sophisticated systems have been developed to track a vehicle’s route and display this on a visual display unit. Receiving less analysis has been that of route planning. This paper concentrates on the route planning capability by examining the structure of road and related information and techniques to process that information. Analysis of the road transportation network R.J.Williams MAIC MASPRS 1988 1988 – Conference Presentation
  28. 28. Reflections & Retrospect! The 1980s ... A Decade of Innovation ... with Experience and Vision! Reflections v  There was a vision to transition from producing maps and charts to developing digital cartographic systems utilising data base management systems! v  There was a vision to transition to digital multi-purpose cadastres! v  There was a vision to develop large scale geographic information systems! v  There was a vision to develop digital cartographic data standards! v  Military applications of digital data included proposals for decision support systems! v  My vision was to develop Enquiry Systems for the Interrogation of Infrastructure in Areas of Large Geographic Extent v  My vision was to create Cartographic Enquiry Systems!
  29. 29. A flapped its wings! Reflections & Retrospect! Retrospect! butterfly effect - the phenomenon whereby a small change at one place in a complex system can have large effects elsewhere, e.g., a butterfly flapping its wings in Rio de Janeiro might change the weather in Chicago. The name of the effect, coined by Edward Lorenz, is derived from the theoretical example of a hurricane's formation being contingent on whether or not a distant butterfly had flapped its wings several weeks earlier. All ‘Visions’ three decades later have only been partly attained. Because My ‘Ash Wednesday’ topics; my Cartographic Enquiry system; John Charland’s ‘Military Applications’ and my Cartographic Intelligence visions could not be implemented (at least in the way we thought) because of an AMENDMENT to contract to the AUTOMAP 2 system (slide 23). In early 1985 a project team and contractors visited the Army Survey facility at Bendigo. The project was over time and over budget – a cost cut was needed. Technicians who would use the new system were (apparently) asked a question something like this – “why do you need a data base management system linked to the graphics?”. They responded, to the effect, that they didn’t know what that was and only needed map feature codes (as for AUTOMAP 1). So, with the proverbial stroke of a pen the ‘link’ to the DBMS was replaced by a Feature code. So the system remained just a mapping system. Three decades on, even though several projects have been raised, maps and charts remain. That ‘small change’ has had major effects over the years!
  30. 30. MY ODYSSEY EXPERIENCE ! Indocti discant et ament meminisse periti Videre Parare Est The farther backward you can look, the farther forward you can see Winston Churchill CARTOGRAPHY: A Communication Infrastructure CARTOGRAPHY is a fundamental and foundational scientific and engineering discipline. CARTOGRAPHY is a communication system. I assert that: CARTOGRAPHY is an infrastructure meaning that it includes education, training, a range of technologies, and so on.

