Cartography - A Communication Infrastructure

Towards a Virtual World and an Intelligent [Artificial] Cartographer



Post-graduate education should be more than attending set courses and doing a final year project. It should be about undertaking activities and a major project that challenges current practice. It should be an experience that contributes to a science offering innovative thought and a vision for the future.



This document tells my experience for MSc (Cartography) at the University of Wisconsin in the mid-1980s including events before and after.



Cartography is a communication system and should be a fundamental infrastructure required to meet the information demands of contemporary challenges.

