Successfully reported this slideshow.

Top Costa Rica B&B In Rainforest For Sale With Restaurant And Art Gallery

0

Share

Apr. 08, 2022
0 likes 50 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9

Top Costa Rica B&B In Rainforest For Sale With Restaurant And Art Gallery

Apr. 08, 2022
0 likes 50 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry have a rare opportunity to purchase the income-producing Lucky Bug Bed and Breakfast (970-256-9700) and the already successful turnkey businesses on the property. Visit https://arenalcostaricabusinessforsale.com for more information.

Entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry have a rare opportunity to purchase the income-producing Lucky Bug Bed and Breakfast (970-256-9700) and the already successful turnkey businesses on the property. Visit https://arenalcostaricabusinessforsale.com for more information.

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers David M. Rubenstein
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers That Are Holding Women Back at Work Michelle P. King
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(3/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Inclusify: The Power of Uniqueness and Belonging to Build Innovative Teams Stefanie K. Johnson
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Perfect Day to Boss Up Rick Ross
(4.5/5)
Free
Business Networking for Introverts: How to Build Relationships the Authentic Way Karlo Krznarić
(4.5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(4.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free
Outstanding Leadership Stan Toler
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Three Happy Habits: Techniques Leaders Use to Fight Burnout, Build Resilience and Create Thriving Workplace Cultures Scribd Coach
(4.5/5)
Free
Own the Arena: Getting Ahead, Making a Difference, and Succeeding as the Only One Katrina M. Adams
(5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free

Top Costa Rica B&B In Rainforest For Sale With Restaurant And Art Gallery

  1. 1. Top Costa Rica B&B In Rainforest For Sale With Restaurant And Art Gallery
  2. 2. The Lucky Bug Bed and Breakfast has recently been offered for sale. A lucky entrepreneur like you can acquire the bed and breakfast, the Lucky Bug Gallery, and Restaurante Caballo Negro, all on contiguous property in the Guanacaste Province of Nuevo Arenal.
  3. 3. In addition to the three profitable turnkey businesses, the sale includes property of 5.43 acres, a home, an apartment, and a private lake with fishing, swimming, and canoeing. According to the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism, Costa Rica welcomed over three million foreign visitors in 2018 and 2019, making it the most visited country in the Central American region.
  4. 4. As explained on the website, the property and its businesses have the benefit of being almost completely surrounded by pristine rainforest, but they are still easily accessible to tourists. The accommodations of The Lucky Bug Bed and Breakfast are set back from the main road to take advantage of the rainforest's sounds of nature and to avoid the sounds of road traffic.
  5. 5. The rainforest is protected land, so seclusion is guaranteed for many years, and each room has private parking and high-speed Wi-Fi.
  6. 6. With its location close to the main road around Lake Arenal and plenty of parking space, the popular Restaurante Caballo Negro is a landmark on the lake road and a favorite for tourists, ex-pats, and locals. Art objects of all kinds in The Lucky Bug Gallery, which are produced by local Costa Rican artists, get free advertising from their display in many hotels and homes in the area.
  7. 7. Adjacent to the restaurant, visitors can browse the gallery while their food is being prepared and find unique gifts to take home for friends or for their own memories.
  8. 8. Although the businesses can continue to operate non-stop, if a new owner like you wants to modify the property and its businesses, you could let your imagination take over. The property would make an excellent site for a retreat, with areas for meditation, massage, and yoga.
  9. 9. Find out more at https://arenalcostaricabu sinessforsale.com

×