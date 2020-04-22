Kibbutz Israel Presentation 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kibbutz Israel
What is a KibbutzA kibbutz is a collective community in Israel where people live, work and contribute to the running of the kibbutz. The word is a Hebrew word for "group"
https://kibbutzvolunteers.org.il/the-program
Location Middle East Israel
This is her Israeli Kibbutz experience! Meet Morgan
This is her Israeli Kibbutz experience! Meet Amy
Eligibility Age 18 - 35 Medical Certificate RSA & EU Passport Male & Female HIV-Free Certificate
Qualities to Have Independent Responsible Fit & Healthy Open to different cultures Flexible Enthusiastic & energetic Hard Working Outgoing
Inclusions Stipend Gain work experience like no other FREE TripsHousing Meals
Pub/Bar - Work for 6 days - 1 day off / week - 1 weekend / month A Day in the Life Excursions hosted by the Kibbutz twice ...
Kibbutz Director Support KPC Arrival at Office (Sun – Thurs) Orientation at KPC Office Screened Kibbutz Locations Kibbutz Friends for Support
Extend Program Kibbutz Sponsored Excursions Free Time Medical Insurance FREE Meals FREE Housing Benefits of a Kibbutz
Your Experience OVC Support Your Year
Cost of Program R28 000 #OVCKibbutzIsrael
Any Questions If this experience is for you, please contact your local OVC who will guide you through the next steps.
Welcome to a land that is bound to inspire you. Come meet its people of endless spirit and experience its wonderful sounds, tastes and sights. Oh, and that ever-shining sun. See the latest in innovation and technology. Together these ingredients combine to produce the fun, unique and creative experience called Israel. There’s no way of explaining the immaculate truth of what this experience gives you.

The word Kibbutz is derived from the Hebrew word that means GROUP. It is a modest name for something unique A kibbutz is a community where everyone lives and works on the kibbutz for the wellbeing of this community. Each kibbutz is completely different as to what they have as their main source of income, some are agricultural, some are tourist minded whilst others have small factories.

However, essentially all the people that live and work on a kibbutz are called kibbutzniks and they all work for the greater and better of the community. It is the perfect world of socialism and as a volunteer, you are giving up your time to work on a kibbutz and you become a part of this community where you are provided food, accommodation travel opportunities and great friendships.

The Kibbutz population accepts volunteers for a minimum period of two months and a maximum of six months. In the Kibbutz, the volunteers live and breathe the Kibbutz atmosphere, and during their stay, they benefit from many of the social and material advantages of the Kibbutz. The opportunity to take part in the unique lifestyle of the Kibbutz community is a contingency found nowhere else in the world. The Kibbutz population welcomes the volunteers into their homes and invites them to experience and partake in the daily life of their extraordinary community.

It is THE most magical experience ever as people from all walks of life, from all countries, come to one place to experience the safety and uniqueness of a kibbutz. It is hard to put into words what your experience can capture whilst on a kibbutz, all I can say is that you will never regret it. – Amanda Muller

  1. 1. Kibbutz Israel
  2. 2. What is a KibbutzA kibbutz is a collective community in Israel where people live, work and contribute to the running of the kibbutz. The word is a Hebrew word for “group” Kibbutz
  3. 3. https://kibbutzvolunteers.org.il/the-program Website Our Partner
  4. 4. Location Middle East Israel
  5. 5. This is her Israeli Kibbutz experience! Meet Morgan
  6. 6. This is her Israeli Kibbutz experience! Meet Amy
  7. 7. Eligibility Age 18 - 35 Medical Certificate RSA & EU Passport Male & Female HIV-Free Certificate
  8. 8. Qualities to Have Independent Responsible Fit & Healthy Open to different cultures Flexible Enthusiastic & energetic Hard Working Outgoing
  9. 9. Inclusions Stipend Gain work experience like no other FREE TripsHousing Meals
  10. 10. Pub/Bar - Work for 6 days - 1 day off / week - 1 weekend / month A Day in the Life Excursions hosted by the Kibbutz twice a month Chill out with friends Kitchen & Laundry Facilities Daily Routine Free Time on a Kibbutz Things available during Free-time Early Rise Work Breakfast Lunch Work Free Time Dinner Work Swimming Pool
  11. 11. Kibbutz Director Support KPC Arrival at Office (Sun – Thurs) Orientation at KPC Office Screened Kibbutz Locations Kibbutz Friends for Support
  12. 12. Extend Program Kibbutz Sponsored Excursions Free Time Medical Insurance FREE Meals FREE Housing Benefits of a Kibbutz
  13. 13. Your Experience OVC Support Your Year
  14. 14. Cost of Program R28 000 #OVCKibbutzIsrael
  15. 15. Any Questions If this experience is for you, please contact your local OVC who will guide you through the next steps. Thank You for joining us and listening in www.ovc.co.za

