Kibbutz Israel Presentation 2020

The word Kibbutz is derived from the Hebrew word that means GROUP. It is a modest name for something unique A kibbutz is a community where everyone lives and works on the kibbutz for the wellbeing of this community. Each kibbutz is completely different as to what they have as their main source of income, some are agricultural, some are tourist minded whilst others have small factories.



However, essentially all the people that live and work on a kibbutz are called kibbutzniks and they all work for the greater and better of the community. It is the perfect world of socialism and as a volunteer, you are giving up your time to work on a kibbutz and you become a part of this community where you are provided food, accommodation travel opportunities and great friendships.



The Kibbutz population accepts volunteers for a minimum period of two months and a maximum of six months. In the Kibbutz, the volunteers live and breathe the Kibbutz atmosphere, and during their stay, they benefit from many of the social and material advantages of the Kibbutz. The opportunity to take part in the unique lifestyle of the Kibbutz community is a contingency found nowhere else in the world. The Kibbutz population welcomes the volunteers into their homes and invites them to experience and partake in the daily life of their extraordinary community.



It is THE most magical experience ever as people from all walks of life, from all countries, come to one place to experience the safety and uniqueness of a kibbutz. It is hard to put into words what your experience can capture whilst on a kibbutz, all I can say is that you will never regret it. – Amanda Muller