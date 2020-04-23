Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cruise ShipPhotography
Eligibility 21-35 Years Previous Sales Experience Clear Criminal Record Must pass full Medical Some Tattoos Acceptable Com...
Hard Working Qualities to Have Team Player Passion for Photography 5* Customer Service Live at sea (6-8 months) Fluent in ...
Early Rise Qualities to Have Take photos of guests Assist with printing photos Sell the photos on the ship Setup studios o...
FREE Medical care on board Earn Tax Free Dollars Return Flights FREE Accommodation FREE Meals on board Inclusions
Learn a lifelong skill Interview setup and Guidance Travel the World Make new Friends Benefits of a Photography Course
Dates for 2020 20 July - 7 August 31 August - 18 September 5 October - 23 October 9 November – 27 November
OVC Support Guidance Fast track your career Your Experience
R25 000 – R30 000 #OVCCruiseShipPhotography Cost of Program 3 –week course: R19 000 | Full Medical: +- R5000 | C1D VISA: +...
Dates for 2020 Contact your nearest OVC Office www.ovc.co.za
Cruise Ship Photography Presentation 2020

Are you looking for a life-changing and adventurous experience? Are you passionate about photography? Do you have a friendly, outgoing and dynamic personality? Do you have any sales or customer service experience? Do you have a positive outlook on life?
Our partners are working with some of the world’s leading cruise lines, as well as South African based recruitment companies to better your chances of a photographic career at sea! The Cruise Ship Photography course is designed according to their technical standards and the only South African training certificate accepted by the cruise ship photographic industry.

The starting monthly wage for a Cruise Ship Photographer is approximately US$1200-1500 (including commission) - this is a tax-free salary.

Published in: Travel
