GLADWEV SOFTWARE How to Convert OLM Data to PST for Windows
How to Convert OLM to PST and switch from Mac to Windows effortlessly? If you are a Mac user looking how to convert OLM da...
How to Convert OLM to PST with OLM to PST Converter Tool? After you’ve downloaded and installed OLM to PST Converter Tool,...
Gladwev if you still don’t know how to convert OLM to PST format efficiently Gladwev’s technical support is available 24/7...
How to convert olm data to pst for windows

If you are a Mac user looking how to convert OLM data to PST for Windows, you’ve come to the right place. http://www.olmtopstconverterpro.com/

How to convert olm data to pst for windows

  1. 1. GLADWEV SOFTWARE How to Convert OLM Data to PST for Windows
  2. 2. How to Convert OLM to PST and switch from Mac to Windows effortlessly? If you are a Mac user looking how to convert OLM data to PST for Windows, you’ve come to the right place. Read further on and find out why OLM to PST Converter Tool is the best conversion application on the market and in which way you can benefit from using it.
  3. 3. How to Convert OLM to PST with OLM to PST Converter Tool? After you’ve downloaded and installed OLM to PST Converter Tool, you can follow these steps to find out how to convert Mac’s OLM to PST format for Windows: • OLM to PST Converter Tool can pick up data directly from Outlook database or from any other storage location on your computer. You’ll only need to select the original files and the system will convert them. • Prior to the release of the OLM to PST Converter Tool, many users were wondering how to convert OLM extension to PST and preserve the original folder structure they are used to. Gladwev’s tool has this taken care of so you’ll see all the emails, calendars and contacts from Mac distributed in the same order and inside the same parent folders in the Windows client. • In case you have multiple contact fields, for example, which OLM to PST Converter Tool has extracted from the Mac, there is the option to merge them into one single file which would be more practical for import into Windows. And if the size of that one file is too extensive to be imported into Windows properly, the converter will split it into separate files and move one at a time. • After you’ve finished with all these steps, you’ll know how to convert OLM format to PST format successfully and with minimal effort.
  4. 4. Gladwev if you still don’t know how to convert OLM to PST format efficiently Gladwev’s technical support is available 24/7 to assist you in converting OLM data to PST and help you with any technical issues. Upgrades of the OLM to PST Converter Tool are being released regularly to make sure you always know how to convert OLM to PST and save all data.
  5. 5. Contact US For more information, you should visit www.olmtopstconverterpro.com, or download its free demo version to test the words of the Gladwev yourself. • https://www.macupdate.com/app/mac/56791/olm-to-pst-converter- ultimate • http://olm-to-pst-converter-pro.en.softonic.com/mac • https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/olm-to-pst-converter- ultimate/id888656132?mt=12
×