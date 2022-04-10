7 Ways to Burn Fat How to Reduce Belly Fat.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

If you are searching for reducing stubborn belly fat and you could not get secret formula about it then you are at the right place. Here is the secret 7 ways formula that will benefit you a lot.

If you are searching for reducing stubborn belly fat and you could not get secret formula about it then you are at the right place. Here is the secret 7 ways formula that will benefit you a lot.

  1. 1. 7 Ways to Burn Fat How to Reduce Belly Fat? Hello to everyone! Again, I am here with a subject that you are very curious about. This is really one of the areas where everyone complains the most. Because we have muscles in our arms and legs, generally it doesn't get too thick, both are in motion. When we sit all the time, the most fat goes to the abdomen. Abdominal fat is actually more dangerous than hips. Because, you know, we have internal organs under the ribs. The closer these oils are to the internal organs, the more dangerous they are. Therefore, belly fat becomes a little more dangerous. Why Is Abdominal Fat Dangerous? Due to excess abdominal fat, the following situations may be encountered:
  2. 2. ● fatty liver ● cholesterol problem ● insulin resistance ● metabolic diseases You can learn how to get rid of belly fat with the items that we will talk about shortly. Of course, there are also those who complain about the fat in the hip area. However, there is a difference between the two; Abdominal fat is more dangerous but can be lost more easily, fat in the hip area is a little less dangerous, but it is a little more difficult to get rid of these fats. However, if you eat healthy, the fat will go from the region where it is the most. However, the recommendations that I will talk about in this article affect the abdominal region in particular. If you do the opposite of what I will say, you will realize that; Abdominal fat will increase. 7 Fat Burning Methods for Belly Fat 1. Consume foods that contain carbohydrates very little. Carbs equals belly fat! That is, when you consume cereals, which are a carbohydrate group, the body converts them directly into fat. If you do not do very heavy sports, it is not possible to turn into muscle. Since many people in our society do not do sports and live sedentary, they get fat directly in the abdomen. 30-Second Morning “Ritual”… What foods am I talking about? Bread made with white flour, rice and bulgur pilaf, pastry. When such foods are consumed too often, unfortunately, they increase insulin and the body stores it as fat. Well, will we ever eat rice, pasta, pies? No, there is no such thing. What you need to do is to set the border well. I notice in many of my clients who come to the office and have weight problems that they cook rice, pasta and pastries at home every day. When you consume
  3. 3. such foods constantly, the body will of course gain fat in the abdomen after a certain point. So what to do? If we have the right to consume carbohydrates once a week; You can make use of it by making bulgur pilaf on Saturday or by eating börek for Sunday breakfast. So, you should consume as low as possible. Bread is also in the carbohydrate group. If you eat 6-7 slices of bread during the day, this is harmful. However, when you eat 2-3 slices of bread a day, the body will already burn it and it will not turn into fat. Here, it is extremely important to pay attention to the size. 2. Avoid foods containing simple sugar. When the food we call table sugar enters the body, insulin peaks. What we call insulin is a hormone that increases the fat in our body. That is, there is fat in the body.
  4. 4. Foods containing simple sugar; dessert, cake, cake, snacks. When you eat such foods, there will be fat directly in the abdomen. Therefore, you should not consume such foods as much as possible. So, will we ever consume? No. Reduce the frequency of consumption; that is, eating dessert once a week will not harm your body, or eating bulgur and pastry once a week will not harm your body either. However, some of my clients say, "I'm so addicted to sweets that I'm not going to eat it, I'm going to eat it." In these conditions, of course, the abdominal region will be lubricated. You can eat dessert once a week, 2 scoops of ice cream 2-3 times or a biscuit once a week. When you pay attention to the size, your abdominal area will not be fat. 3. Consume meat, vegetables or legumes in main meals. When you prefer foods such as meat, vegetables, and legumes that accelerate metabolism and never turn into fat in the body, you will see that the fat in the abdomen begins to decrease gradually. What do I mean by that? Do not choose bulgur pilaf or pasta as the main course. Or don't choose pasta or pastry as the main course. Prefer foods such as meat, vegetables, legumes as much as possible in main meals. These foods keep you full, speed up metabolism and burn fat in the abdominal area. 4. Always consume 1 bowl of yogurt at lunch and dinner. Thanks to the calcium and protein contained in yogurt, blood sugar is balanced and significantly reduces the fat in the abdomen. So, if you're eating meat for lunch, you can add yogurt to it. Then, both your metabolism will accelerate and you will see the flattening in the abdomen in a short time. If you pay attention to this, you will really see the benefits. When choosing yogurt, make sure that it is homemade yogurt. Since it contains more probiotics, intestinal health will be better. In this condition, the metabolism will also accelerate. If you cannot ferment homemade yogurt and you are buying it from outside, I recommend you to buy yogurt without cream.
  5. 5. 5. Drink 2 liters of water per day. Water has a metabolic accelerating effect. It accelerates metabolism by 5%. It accelerates the intestines and allows us to go to the toilet more. Also, our bodies confuse thirst and hunger signals. So, you may actually be craving carbohydrates or food while your body craves water. When you drink enough water, your hunger and appetite will decrease. This will prevent your calorie intake. Hence, it will help you burn belly fat. 6. Take a 1 hour walk every day. Walking lowers insulin and stabilizes blood sugar. This balances the metabolism. In this way, less lubrication will occur in the abdominal region. Therefore, you should definitely walk for 1 hour a day. Walking has the feature of burning more calories than other sports. More precisely, it has the feature of accelerating weight loss. For example; When you do pilates or zumba, you get tighter. However, you lose more weight when you walk. Therefore, my recommendation would be to take a walk.
  6. 6. 7. Do not consume food after 6 pm. I don't usually recommend this too much, but it works. If, really, "I'm tired of the belly area now, I can't handle it." If so, that would be the easiest method. The reason I don't recommend it isn't because it's unhealthy. In case you can't maintain it, it can be lubricated again. What does this mean? If you stop eating after 6 pm, this will accelerate the burning of fat in the body, as it will provide hunger for a long time. However, as I said, because people generally do this for 1-2 years and then return to other nutrition, the fat starts again. All of the suggestions I mentioned work really well. However, for this you really need to give your body time. You should give it a period of at least 3 months so that your body can show this change. This change does not occur in a period of 1 month or 2 weeks.
  7. 7. Often, the reason your belly fat doesn't go away is because you think you can't lose weight. However, you need to allow at least 12 weeks, ie 3 months, for the real change in your body. I hope this information will be very useful for you. That's all from me for today, bye! Woman Accidentally Discovers 30-Second Morning “Ritual”… That Burns Away Stubborn Belly Fat, Detoxifies Your Body And Skyrockets Energy Levels

