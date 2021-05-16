Lower Patellofemoral Instability

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PATELLOFEMORAL INSTABILITY PEMBIMBING : Dr. Krisna Yuarno Phatama, SpOT (K) LOWER : MARET – APRIL 2021 FEB/ RAS/ SAF/ ROD
BASIC ANATOMY • The biggest sesamoid bone • Linking the powerful quadriceps muscle to the patellar tendon • Function : • M...
BASIC ANATOMY Bone structures : • The patellofemoral joint consists of : • The sulcus of the femur and the patellar articu...
BASIC ANATOMY Variant type of Patella (Wiberg Classification)
LIGAMENTS AND THE EXTENSOR MECHANISM • The extensor mechanism of the knee consists of the quadriceps muscle group, the pat...
VASCULARIZATION & INNERVATION • Six main arteries compound this ring: the supreme genicular artery, the medial & lateral s...
COMPONENTS OF PATELLAR STABILITY • Static Structures • MPFL primary restraint to lateral translation in 20° of flexion • P...
BIOMECHANICS KNEE EXTENSION MOMENT ARM
BIOMECHANICS PFJ FORCES
BIOMECHANICS PFJ CONTACT AREA
BIOMECHANICS PFJ CONTACT PRESSURE : • Is the ratio of the PFJR force to the contact are • Normal knee pressure : same on b...
BIOMECHANICS PATELLAR TRACKING : • In full extension : "screw home" mechanism of the tibia  rotating externally in the te...
PATELLOFEMORAL INSTABILITY; INTRODUCTION • A condition characterized by repeated dislocation or subluxation of the patella...
Most commonly occurs in 2nd-3rd decades of life Risk factors • previous patellar instability event • increased Q angle • f...
FACTORS IN PATELLAR INSTABILITY Four major anatomic factors leading to instability (Henri Dejour et al. In 1994) : • Troch...
ANATOMICAL FACTORS BONE : • Patella alta --> not articulate with sulcus, losing its constraint effects • Trochlear dysplas...
ANATOMICAL FACTORS MUSCLE • Dysplastic vastus medialis oblique (VMO) muscle • overpull of lateral structures • Iliotibial ...
Passive stability • Medial patellofemoral ligament (MPFL)--> avulsion of MPFL • femoral origin-insertion is between medial...
PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; STANDING EXAMINATION PELVIC : • Women : exaggerates the quadriceps (Q) angle, resulting i...
SYMPTOMS AND EXAMINATION Symptoms • Complaints of instability • Anterior knee pain PE • Acute dislocation usually associat...
PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; SEATED EXAMINATION • Patella Alta • Patella Baja • J-Sign (Instability of patella : sublu...
PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; Q-ANGLE • Normal : (14°) • Female : 10° - 20° • Male : 8° - 10° • Abnormal (Insall) : > 2...
PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; STATIC & DYNAMICS DYNAMIC EXAMINATION : • Flexion & Extension Knee • Normal patellar enga...
PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; STATIC & DYNAMICS STATIC EXAMINATION : • PatelloFemoral grind test (Clarke Sign); Active ...
PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; OTHERS TEST • Ober's test • Evaluate contracture of the ITB
IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; X RAY AP View • Natural standing position • Knee full extension • Evaluate : • Patell...
IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; X RAY Lateral view • Supine • Weight bearing 15-20° flexion / full extension, superim...
IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; X RAY Lateral view The commonly used methods of assessment of Patella height : 1. Blu...
IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; AXIAL TANGENTIAL VIEW 1. Merchant View (45° flexion) • Measured : • Sulcus angle : (N...
IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; AXIAL TANGENTIAL VIEW 3. Malghem & Maldague Lateral Rotation View (30° Lateral Rotati...
IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; CT SCAN • Many parameters observed in CT images are similar to those observed in axia...
CT SCAN ; TIBIAL TUBERCLE–TROCHLEAR GROOVE DISTANCE • TT-TG distance is a direct measure of the extensor mechanism valgus ...
CT SCAN ; PATELLAR TILT • Two lines : • one tangent to the posterior femoral condyles • through the transverse axis of the...
CT SCAN ; FEMORAL ANTEVERSION & EXTERNAL TIBIAL TORSION • FA : • Mean value : 10.8 ± 8.7° • 15.6 ± 9° (in at least one pat...
THE LYON’S PROTOCOL The following specific axial sections should be acquired for measurement: • Section through both femor...
IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; MRI • Common indication in young patients with knee pain Evaluation : • Cartilage and...
ALGORITHM FOR TREATMENT OF PATELLAR INSTABILITY ASSOCIATED WITH MPFL a. For patients with closed physes b. For patients wi...
ALGORITHM FOR TREATMENT OF PATELLAR INSTABILITY
MANAGEMENT; FIRST DISLOCATION • Avoid subsequent dislocation • Prevent persistent symptoms • Allowing full recovery to spo...
LATERAL PATELLAR DISLOCATION; PATHOMECHANISM • MPFL Disruption • Most frequent at its femoral side  Redislocation by redu...
MANAGEMENT; CHRONIC/RECURRENT DISLOCATION • Surgical Treatment • Based on the root of abnormalities (single or combine pro...
SURGERY; MPFL REPAIR OR RECONSTRUCTION • The goal : to restore the loss of medial patellar soft tissue stabilizer • An ide...
SURGERY; MPFL REPAIR - TECHNIQUE • Diagnostic arthroscopy is first performed • Torn from its femoral origin (Most common) ...
SURGERY; MPFL RECONSTRUCTION GRAFT SELECTION : • Autograft • Gracilis (more preferable; near normal stiffness & strength t...
SURGERY; SCHOTTLE’S POINT
SURGERY; MPFL RECONSTRUCTION PROCEDURES : • Double-Strand Gracilis Autograft • Combined Medial Patellar Tibial Ligament Re...
SURGERY; CONSIDERATION
SURGERY; GRAFT CONSIDERATION Technique Femoral attachment Patellar attachment Tensile strength; Normal MPFL : 208 N Consid...
CONTRIBUTING FACTOR FAILED MPFL RECONSTRUCTION • Trochlear dysplasia • Femoral anteversion • Ligamentous laxity • Biomecha...
MEDIAL PATELLAR INSTABILITY • Due to tightness of the lateral patellar structure • One of the most common provoking incapa...
MANAGEMENT MEDIAL PATELLAR INSTABILITY NON OPERATIVE : • Quadriceps strengthening • Stretching of the Medial retinacular l...
DISTAL REALIGNMENT PROCEDURE • Medialization • Soft Tissue Medialization or Medial Reconstruction (Immature skeletal) • Ro...
PROXIMAL PATELLAR REALIGNMENT PROCEDURES Indications : • Recurrent subluxation, failed with physiotherapy • Recurrent disl...
PROXIMAL PATELLAR REALIGNMENT PROCEDURES QUADRICEPSPLASTY : • MADIGAN PROCEDURE • INSALL TUBE PROCEDURE • CAMPBELL PROCEDU...
TROCHLEAR DYSPLASIA • The abnormal shape of the trochlea  loss of the osseous guide to patellar tracking • Single factor ...
DEJOUR CLASSIFICATION TROCHLEAR DYSPLASIA
LATERAL FACET–ELEVATING TROCHLEOPLASTY (ALBEE PROCEDURE) • Oblique osteotomy under the lateral facet • Corticocancellous b...
SULCUS-DEEPENING TROCHLEOPLASTY; DEJOUR • The main goal is to decrease the prominence of the trochlea and to create a new ...
BEREITER’S TROCHLEOPLASTY • Similar to the sulcus deepening trochleoplasty, but with a thinner and malleable osteochondral...
PATELLAR OSTEOTOMY; MORSCHER • Anterior closing-wedge osteotomy • Fixed with transosseous sutures • To restore the two fac...
FEMORAL AND TIBIAL OSTEOTOMIES • Lower limb malalignment in excessive valgus or in torsion • Valgus deformity increases th...
POST OPERATIVE CARE; SOFT TISSUE PROCEDURE • No evidence to specific postoperative rehabilitation regimen • Restricted ROM...
POST OPERATIVE CARE; SOFT TISSUE PROCEDURE • 1st week : The knee is immobilized in a 0° splint • 2nd weeks : Brace at 60° ...
POST OPERATIVE CARE; BONY PROCEDURE • Trochleoplasty does not need weight protection or range of motion limitation • Movem...
• After 6 weeks : • Closed-chain & weight-bearing proprioception exercises • Cycling with weak resistance initially • Acti...
THANK YOU
Lower Patellofemoral Instability
Lower Patellofemoral Instability
Lower Patellofemoral Instability
Lower Patellofemoral Instability
Lower Patellofemoral Instability
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
42 views
May. 16, 2021

Lower Patellofemoral Instability

BRP Lower Maret April 2021

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(5/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health Ben Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
The Mind Illuminated: A Complete Meditation Guide Integrating Buddhist Wisdom and Brain Science for Greater Mindfulness John Yates
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(4/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(0/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age Steven R. Gundry
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Lifespan: Why We Age-and Why We Don't Have To David A. Sinclair
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
The Answer Is . . .: Reflections on My Life Alex Trebek
(4.5/5)
Free
Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion Sam Harris
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lower Patellofemoral Instability

  1. 1. PATELLOFEMORAL INSTABILITY PEMBIMBING : Dr. Krisna Yuarno Phatama, SpOT (K) LOWER : MARET – APRIL 2021 FEB/ RAS/ SAF/ ROD
  2. 2. BASIC ANATOMY • The biggest sesamoid bone • Linking the powerful quadriceps muscle to the patellar tendon • Function : • Main function : to improve the quadriceps efficiency by increasing the lever arm of the extensor mechanism • To centralize the divergent forces coming from the four heads of the quadriceps, and to transmit tension around the femur, in the frictionless way, to the patellar tendon and tibial tuberosity • Hyaline articular cartilage provides an insensitive (aneural), thick, avascular tissue that is specifically adapted to bearing high compressive loads • Cosmetics of the knee
  3. 3. BASIC ANATOMY Bone structures : • The patellofemoral joint consists of : • The sulcus of the femur and the patellar articular surface (137° ± 8°) • Articular surface : • 3 medial; 3 lateral; and 1 extra, nonarticulating facet on the medial side (the odd facet)
  4. 4. BASIC ANATOMY Variant type of Patella (Wiberg Classification)
  5. 5. LIGAMENTS AND THE EXTENSOR MECHANISM • The extensor mechanism of the knee consists of the quadriceps muscle group, the patella, the patellar ligament, and the tibial tubercle • The mechanism is responsible for the extension of the knee and relies upon the patella as a fulcrum for a mechanical advantage • The patellofemoral articulation centralizes the entire mechanism on the anterior surface of the femur.
  6. 6. VASCULARIZATION & INNERVATION • Six main arteries compound this ring: the supreme genicular artery, the medial & lateral superior & inferior genicular arteries, and the anterior tibial recurrent artery • The anterior cutaneous innervation : nerve roots from L2 through L5 • The anteromedial innervation : genitofemoral, femoral, obturator, & saphenous nerves • The anterolateral inervation : lateral femoral and the lateral sural cutaneous nerves
  7. 7. COMPONENTS OF PATELLAR STABILITY • Static Structures • MPFL primary restraint to lateral translation in 20° of flexion • Patellotibial ligament • Patellomeniscal ligament • Retinaculum • Dynamic Structures • Quadriceps muscle
  8. 8. BIOMECHANICS KNEE EXTENSION MOMENT ARM
  9. 9. BIOMECHANICS PFJ FORCES
  10. 10. BIOMECHANICS PFJ CONTACT AREA
  11. 11. BIOMECHANICS PFJ CONTACT PRESSURE : • Is the ratio of the PFJR force to the contact are • Normal knee pressure : same on both the lateral & medial facets • 20° flexion : 2.0 Mpa • 30° flexion : 2.4 MPa • 60° flexion : 4.1 MPa • 90° flexion : 4.4 Mpa • 120° flexion : 3.5 Mpa
  12. 12. BIOMECHANICS PATELLAR TRACKING : • In full extension : "screw home" mechanism of the tibia  rotating externally in the terminal 30° of extension, displaces the tibial tubercle laterally • This produces the Q angle • Tension on the quadriceps  lateral displacement vector of the patella ("valgus vector“) • VMO, extending distally and inserting medially in the patella  Medial force • Full extension : • Quadriceps contracted • Patella lies proximal to trochlea • 10° Flexion : • The patella is drawn into the trochlea • The first articular contact • Because ofthe Q angle, the patella enters • The trochlea from the lateral side. • 20° Flexion : • Tibia derotates  decrease Q angle & decrease lateral vector
  13. 13. PATELLOFEMORAL INSTABILITY; INTRODUCTION • A condition characterized by repeated dislocation or subluxation of the patella secondary to minimal trauma • Annual incidence : 7/100.00011 & 43/200.000155 • More common in females (10-17 YO) • Often bilateral • Most commonly dislocates laterally • Medial dislocation is usually iatrogenic, either as a result of excessive lateral release or overtightening of medial structures • Multifactorial
  14. 14. Most commonly occurs in 2nd-3rd decades of life Risk factors • previous patellar instability event • increased Q angle • femoral anteversion • genu valgum • external tibial torsion / pronated feet
  15. 15. FACTORS IN PATELLAR INSTABILITY Four major anatomic factors leading to instability (Henri Dejour et al. In 1994) : • Trochlear Dysplasia • Excessive TT-TG Distance • Patellar Tilt • Patella Alta • Another important factor : MPFL disruption
  16. 16. ANATOMICAL FACTORS BONE : • Patella alta --> not articulate with sulcus, losing its constraint effects • Trochlear dysplasia • Excessive lateral patellar tilt • Lateral femoral condyle hypoplasia
  17. 17. ANATOMICAL FACTORS MUSCLE • Dysplastic vastus medialis oblique (VMO) muscle • overpull of lateral structures • Iliotibial band • Vastus lateralis
  18. 18. Passive stability • Medial patellofemoral ligament (MPFL)--> avulsion of MPFL • femoral origin-insertion is between medial epicondyle and adductor tubercle • patellar-femoral bony structures account for stability in deeper knee flexion • Trochlear groove morphology, patella height, patellar tracking Dynamic stability • Provided by vastus medialis (attaches to MPFL)
  19. 19. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; STANDING EXAMINATION PELVIC : • Women : exaggerates the quadriceps (Q) angle, resulting in a valgus force on the patella • Hip flexion contracture FEMUR : • Femoral anteversion or internal rotation contractures  “Squinting or Outfacing patellae“ KNEE : • Genu valgum or recurvatum (laxity) • Flexion contracture • External tibial torsion FEET & ANKLE : • Hindfoot valgus with or without pes planus • Equinous deformity
  20. 20. SYMPTOMS AND EXAMINATION Symptoms • Complaints of instability • Anterior knee pain PE • Acute dislocation usually associated with a large hemarthrosis • Medial sided tenderness (over MPFL) • Patellar apprehension (+) • Increased Q angle • J sign
  21. 21. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; SEATED EXAMINATION • Patella Alta • Patella Baja • J-Sign (Instability of patella : subluxation, during flexion to extension) • Grasshopper eyes Sign
  22. 22. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; Q-ANGLE • Normal : (14°) • Female : 10° - 20° • Male : 8° - 10° • Abnormal (Insall) : > 20°
  23. 23. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; STATIC & DYNAMICS DYNAMIC EXAMINATION : • Flexion & Extension Knee • Normal patellar engages at the femoral sulcus : 30° - 40° of flexion • At terminal extension  sublux laterally out of the femoral sulcus • J-Sign • Active quadriceps pull test : • Knee extension  quadriceps contracted  patella move pulled superiorly in a straight line
  24. 24. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; STATIC & DYNAMICS STATIC EXAMINATION : • PatelloFemoral grind test (Clarke Sign); Active & Passive • Indicative of articular injury and when coupled with crepitus and recurrent effusion, is suggestive of degenerative changes • Passive Patellar Glide Test • indicative of the tension of both the medial and lateral retinacular structures • Passive Patellar Tilt Test • evaluates the tightness of the lateral retinaculum • F : +5 - +10 deg, M : 0 - +5 deg • Inc tilt : too loose, instability • Apprehension test / Fairbanks test / Smillie test
  25. 25. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE PFJ; OTHERS TEST • Ober's test • Evaluate contracture of the ITB
  26. 26. IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; X RAY AP View • Natural standing position • Knee full extension • Evaluate : • Patellar displacement • Bone quality • Alignment • Femorotibial-associated pathology • Malformations such as bipartite / multipartite patella or fractures • Loose bodies in the lateral gutter
  27. 27. IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; X RAY Lateral view • Supine • Weight bearing 15-20° flexion / full extension, superimposition of both the posterior femoral condyles • Evaluate : • Blumensaat line is continued anteriorly by the TG line, which should stay posterior to the projection of the femoral condyles (facets) • Crossing sign, supra-trochlear spur, double-contour • Trochlear sulcus line • Trochlear dysplasia • Patellar tilt / no • Shape of the patella • Patellar height (patella alta / baja) • Location of the patella in relation to the trochlea
  28. 28. IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; X RAY Lateral view The commonly used methods of assessment of Patella height : 1. Blumensaat's Technique 2. Insall-Salvati 3. Blackburne-Peel 4. Norman, Egund, and Ekelund 5. Caton-Deschamps 6. Grelsamer 7. Bernageau 8. New Method (Chareancholvanich)
  29. 29. IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; AXIAL TANGENTIAL VIEW 1. Merchant View (45° flexion) • Measured : • Sulcus angle : (N : 138° ± 6° , >150° : Abnormal) • Congruence angle : (−6° ± 11°) 2. Laurin View (20° flexion) • Measured : • Lateral patellofemoral angle (LPFA) : (N : 97% open laterally & 3% parallel) • PF index : (N : 1.6 or less)
  30. 30. IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; AXIAL TANGENTIAL VIEW 3. Malghem & Maldague Lateral Rotation View (30° Lateral Rotation) Evaluated : • Acute or chronic patellofemoral instability • Medial patellar avulsions
  31. 31. IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; CT SCAN • Many parameters observed in CT images are similar to those observed in axial views Evaluation : • Anatomic abnormalities • Alignment measures • Posterior femoral condyles • Trochlear shape (axial & sagittal views) • Torsional deformities such as femoral anteversion & external tibial torsion • By superimposing images • Tibial tubercle–trochlear groove (TT-TG) distance • Patellar tilt
  32. 32. CT SCAN ; TIBIAL TUBERCLE–TROCHLEAR GROOVE DISTANCE • TT-TG distance is a direct measure of the extensor mechanism valgus alignment, but it incorporates information about the forces acting on the patella produced by femoral and tibial torsion • TT-TG distance is calculated from superimposes two cuts : • The bottom of the TG (proximal trochlea) • The most proximal part of the TT • Average normal value • Full extension : 12 mm • One episode of patellar dislocation : excess of 20 mm • Uppermost limit : 20 mm
  33. 33. CT SCAN ; PATELLAR TILT • Two lines : • one tangent to the posterior femoral condyles • through the transverse axis of the patella, (alternatively, one cut through the Roman arch level and another through the patellar longer transverse axis can be superimposed) • Patellar tilt angle in dislocation majority : >20°
  34. 34. CT SCAN ; FEMORAL ANTEVERSION & EXTERNAL TIBIAL TORSION • FA : • Mean value : 10.8 ± 8.7° • 15.6 ± 9° (in at least one patellar dislocation) • ETT : • Mean value : 33° in the patellar instability
  35. 35. THE LYON’S PROTOCOL The following specific axial sections should be acquired for measurement: • Section through both femoral necks at the top of the trochanteric fossa • Section through the center of the patella, through its larger transverse axis • Section through the proximal trochlea (where the intercondylar notch looks like a Roman arch, and a slight condensation of the trochlear lateral facet subchondral bone can be observed) • Section through the proximal tibial epiphysis, just beneath the articular surface • Section through the proximal part of the tibial tuberosity • Section near the ankle joint, at the base of the malleoli
  36. 36. IMAGING OF THE PATELLOFEMORAL JOINT; MRI • Common indication in young patients with knee pain Evaluation : • Cartilage and Soft Tissue • Trochlear shape • Tibial Tubercle–Trochlear Groove Distance • Patellar Tilt (and Subluxation)
  37. 37. ALGORITHM FOR TREATMENT OF PATELLAR INSTABILITY ASSOCIATED WITH MPFL a. For patients with closed physes b. For patients with open physes
  38. 38. ALGORITHM FOR TREATMENT OF PATELLAR INSTABILITY
  39. 39. MANAGEMENT; FIRST DISLOCATION • Avoid subsequent dislocation • Prevent persistent symptoms • Allowing full recovery to sports as promptly as possible • Classic Treatment : Conservative (Immobilization & Rehabilitation) • Ideal ranging period should achieve a compromise between healing (stability) and mobility  2-6 weeks • Arthrocentesis (Haemarthrosis) • ROM exercise • Quadriceps strengthening • Contraindication : Dislocated Osteochondral Fracture • Surgical treatment : Acute repair of torn MPFL & Retinacula or primary reconstruction
  40. 40. LATERAL PATELLAR DISLOCATION; PATHOMECHANISM • MPFL Disruption • Most frequent at its femoral side  Redislocation by reducing the obliquity of vastus medialis obliqus (VMO) musce vector and its medially pull • Less frequent : Avulsion fracture of the medial structure (Retinaculum, Capsule or MPFL) • Osteochondral Fracture • Occur during dislocation or relocation • Repairable fragment should be fix to prevent Osteoarthrosis
  41. 41. MANAGEMENT; CHRONIC/RECURRENT DISLOCATION • Surgical Treatment • Based on the root of abnormalities (single or combine procedures) • SOFT TISSUE PROCEDURE : • MPFL repair or reconstruction • Lateral retinacular release • Proximal VMO realignment • BONY PROCEDURE : • Tibial tubercle transfers • Medial tibial tubercle transfer • Distal tibial tubercle transfer • Patellar tendon tenodesis • Trochleoplasties • Lateral-facet elevating trochleoplasty • Sulcus-deepening trochleoplasty • Bereiter’s trochleoplasty • Patellar osteotomy • Femoral and tibial osteotomies
  42. 42. SURGERY; MPFL REPAIR OR RECONSTRUCTION • The goal : to restore the loss of medial patellar soft tissue stabilizer • An ideal candidate for an isolated MPFL repair or reconstruction : • Normal or type A trochlear dysplasia • Tibial tubercle - Trochlear sulcus angle 0-5° valgus or a TT-TG distance ˂20 mm (at 0° of knee flexion) • Absence of “excessive” patella alta : - Caton-Deschamps index : ˂1.2, or - Insall-Salvati index : ˂1.3, and - Engagement factor <12% • Patellar tilt <20°
  43. 43. SURGERY; MPFL REPAIR - TECHNIQUE • Diagnostic arthroscopy is first performed • Torn from its femoral origin (Most common) : • Longitudinal incision is made in the deep fascia & periosteum just proximal to the medial epicondyle • Identify of MPFL : by holding tension on the tissue with forceps, the patella is translated laterally • Identify inserting site by fluoroscopy • Identify Schottle’s Point (when reconstruction will be perform) • Two suture anchors  placed into the femoral attachment • Repair using Mattress suture with knee 30-40° flexion • Torn from off the patella : • Traction on the medial end of the ligament will not restore patellar stability • So, MPFL is repaired back to the patella • use of nonabsorbable sutures placed through drill holes or suture anchors in the patella • After the sutures are tied, patellar tracking is again assessed and a firm end point to lateral patellar displacement should be appreciated • The investing fascia is repaired prior to skin closure • Ensure that there is no secondary site tearing  complication after repair : Residual laxity
  44. 44. SURGERY; MPFL RECONSTRUCTION GRAFT SELECTION : • Autograft • Gracilis (more preferable; near normal stiffness & strength to native MPFL) • Semitendinosus (More stiffness & strength) • Quadriceps • Semimembranosus • Medial retinacular tissues • Allograft • Synthetic graft
  45. 45. SURGERY; SCHOTTLE’S POINT
  46. 46. SURGERY; MPFL RECONSTRUCTION PROCEDURES : • Double-Strand Gracilis Autograft • Combined Medial Patellar Tibial Ligament Reconstruction • Single-Strand Middle Third Quadriceps Tendon Autograft • Single-Strand Adductor Magnus Split Tendon Transfer • Adductor Sling Technique • Medial Collateral Ligament Sling Technique
  47. 47. SURGERY; CONSIDERATION
  48. 48. SURGERY; GRAFT CONSIDERATION Technique Femoral attachment Patellar attachment Tensile strength; Normal MPFL : 208 N Consideration / Disadvantages / Complication Gracilis tendon grafting Anatomical MPFL insertion site Superomedial border, proximal one-third of the patella ↑ N (837 ± 207 Graft size; susceptible to rupture Semitendinosus tendon grafting Anatomical MPFL site; tenodesis on the adductor magnus tendon Superomedial border, proximal one-third of the patella ↑ N (1216 N) Patella fracture Patellar tendon grafting Area between the medial epicondyle and adductor tubercle Periosteum between the proximal and middle-third of the patella ↑ N (1403 N) Extensor mechanism weakness; anterior knee pain; patella baja Quadriceps tendon grafting Just distal to the adductor tubercle and superoposterior to medial femoral epicondyle (anatomical MPFL insertion site) Superomedial border, proximal one-third of the patella ↑ N (2352 N) Graft length; quadriceps muscle shortening Medial Collateral Ligament the femoral insertion of the MPFL than its anatomic Location & more vertical arm does not anatomically duplicate the MPTL transferred tendon is sutured to the anterior surface of the patella with the knee flexed to 30 degrees ↑ N (799 ± 209 N) Less strength & not ture anatomical insertion Adductor Magnus Spli from origin (split tech); dissection of distal tendon insertion (sling tech) Superomedial aspect of patella (Split tech); Mid point of medial aspect (Sling tech) ↑ N (350 N) The disadvantage of this technique is also that one cannot always predict the length of the tendon that can to be harvested, which may compromise the ultimate patellar fixation.
  49. 49. CONTRIBUTING FACTOR FAILED MPFL RECONSTRUCTION • Trochlear dysplasia • Femoral anteversion • Ligamentous laxity • Biomechanics : <142 N
  50. 50. MEDIAL PATELLAR INSTABILITY • Due to tightness of the lateral patellar structure • One of the most common provoking incapaciting anterior knee pain • Major cause is Extensive LRR  iatrogenic medial subluxation • Lateral retinacular release & additional ligament reconstruction Should not be universally performed because MPFL reconstruction alone is sufficient to control patellar dislocation
  51. 51. MANAGEMENT MEDIAL PATELLAR INSTABILITY NON OPERATIVE : • Quadriceps strengthening • Stretching of the Medial retinacular ligament OPERATIVE : • Medial retinacular release (Functional surgery) • Lateral retinacular repair (Reconstructive surgery)
  52. 52. DISTAL REALIGNMENT PROCEDURE • Medialization • Soft Tissue Medialization or Medial Reconstruction (Immature skeletal) • Roux-Goldthwait procedure • Galeazzi semitendinosus tenodesis • Bony procedure (Tuberosity Transfers) • Roux-Elmslie-Trillat procedure • Hughston procedure • Distalization • Hauser Procedure • Anteriorization • Maquet Technique • Anteromedialization • Fulkerson Technique
  53. 53. PROXIMAL PATELLAR REALIGNMENT PROCEDURES Indications : • Recurrent subluxation, failed with physiotherapy • Recurrent dislocation • Acute dislocation in a young, athletic patient, especially if there is an avulsion fracture from the medial border of the patella, or lateral subluxation or lateral tilt following a closed reduction (axial radiograph )
  54. 54. PROXIMAL PATELLAR REALIGNMENT PROCEDURES QUADRICEPSPLASTY : • MADIGAN PROCEDURE • INSALL TUBE PROCEDURE • CAMPBELL PROCEDURE
  55. 55. TROCHLEAR DYSPLASIA • The abnormal shape of the trochlea  loss of the osseous guide to patellar tracking • Single factor most associated with patellar instability (up to 96% of patients with OPI) • Instead of being concave, the trochlea is flat or convex • The normal trochlear constraint to lateral patellar displacement is lost and, as a consequence, dislocations can occur
  56. 56. DEJOUR CLASSIFICATION TROCHLEAR DYSPLASIA
  57. 57. LATERAL FACET–ELEVATING TROCHLEOPLASTY (ALBEE PROCEDURE) • Oblique osteotomy under the lateral facet • Corticocancellous bone wedge is interposed, with the apex medial & the base lateral • The osteotomy advances to the base of the trochlear groove but does not disrupt it, producing a hinge in its medial aspect • The result is that it elevates the more lateral aspect of the trochlear lateral facet and increases its obliquity, thus increasing the containment force acting on the patella. At least 5 mm of subchondral bone should be maintained to avoid trochlear necrosis • Effective for patellar containment, but it increases the patellofemoral reaction force when it increases the trochlear protuberance
  58. 58. SULCUS-DEEPENING TROCHLEOPLASTY; DEJOUR • The main goal is to decrease the prominence of the trochlea and to create a new groove with normal depth & orientation • Advantage : corrects the abnormal patterns underlying the different grades of trochlear dysplasia • It is recommended for patients with types B & D dysplasia, in which the prominence of the trochlea is important • Goals : • Create a thick osteocartilaginous ﬂap (to minimize potential damage to the cartilage) • Remove the supratrochlear spur • Create a more narrow trochlear sulcus, and • Improve PF alignment by lateralizing the trochlear sulcus, thus decreasing the TT-TG
  59. 59. BEREITER’S TROCHLEOPLASTY • Similar to the sulcus deepening trochleoplasty, but with a thinner and malleable osteochondral flap • Osteochondral flap is fixed with vicryl stripes • immediate weight bearing is permitted after trochleoplasty. No limitation is placed on the ROM
  60. 60. PATELLAR OSTEOTOMY; MORSCHER • Anterior closing-wedge osteotomy • Fixed with transosseous sutures • To restore the two facets of the patella • Risk of necrosis and nonunion • Indication : Patellar dysplasia such as Wiberg type III & “Jaegerhut” patella, when the articular surface is flat • Unpopular procedure • In such cases, the reshaping of the patella is an adjunct to trochleoplasty
  61. 61. FEMORAL AND TIBIAL OSTEOTOMIES • Lower limb malalignment in excessive valgus or in torsion • Valgus deformity increases the Q angle & enhances the dislocating pull on the patella (>10°) • Corrected by a lateral opening wedge or a medial closing-wedge osteotomy at the distal femur • Excessive femoral anteversion or external tibial rotation are most likely the torsional deformities • Femoral derotation osteotomy is best performed at the intertrochanteric level, while the preferred site for tibial derotation osteotomy is proximal to the TT
  62. 62. POST OPERATIVE CARE; SOFT TISSUE PROCEDURE • No evidence to specific postoperative rehabilitation regimen • Restricted ROM using a hinged brace from 2 to 6 weeks • Weight-bearing status varies ranging from minimal to full weight bearing • Demanding rehabilitation tasks from the 10- to 12-week • Unrestricted activities commencing from 4 months onward
  63. 63. POST OPERATIVE CARE; SOFT TISSUE PROCEDURE • 1st week : The knee is immobilized in a 0° splint • 2nd weeks : Brace at 60° flexion • 3rd weeks : Brace at 90° flexion • Immediate after op : Quadriceps tensioning exercise • First 3 weeks : PWB at 15–30 kg with crutch • 4-6 weeks : Full ROM • After 3 moths : Normal activity • After 6 moths : Contact sports
  64. 64. POST OPERATIVE CARE; BONY PROCEDURE • Trochleoplasty does not need weight protection or range of motion limitation • Movement  improve cartilage healing and further molding of the trochlea; continuous passive movement (CPM) is usually used during the first days • First 2 weeks : • PWB, allowed with an extension brace and aided by crutches • The brace must be removed during the exercises • First 6 weeks : • Encouraged to perform exercises for range of motion, as tolerated, including isometric quadriceps and hamstring strengthening • Quadriceps strengthening with weights on the feet or tibial tubercle is discouraged
  65. 65. • After 6 weeks : • Closed-chain & weight-bearing proprioception exercises • Cycling with weak resistance initially • Active ascension of the patella can be performed seated, with the leg stretched and the knee unlocked, by static & isometric quadriceps contractions • Quadriceps strengthening with weights on the feet or tibial tubercle is still discouraged • Weight-bearing proprioception exercises are started when full extension is complete, first in bipodal stance and in monopodal stance when there is no pain • Radiograph control : • X ray : after 6 weeks • CT scan : after 6 months POST OPERATIVE CARE; BONY PROCEDURE
  66. 66. THANK YOU

×