Poverty of farmers is a problem that is still often encountered in Central Lomobok. From this problem, the purpose of this article is expected to be a reference and educational material, especially for the government and farmers in producing natural products optimally and can support the welfare of farmers. The method used in this research is Literature review because the analysis is integrated with scientific writing that is directly related to the research question. Each substance and problem shows the correspondence between the writings and research questions that have been formulated to draw a hypothesis and conclusion. Efforts or strategies that support a structure for the welfare of farmers apart from the community itself, the role of the government is expected to be able to support the activities and activities of productive farmers and be able to boost the economy of the farmers.

  1. 1. Volume 1 Nomor 1 April 2021 (PP. 01-10) p-ISSN:2461-0666 e-ISSN:2461-0720 1 Upaya Meminimalisir Kemiskinan Komunitas PetaniSasak Lombok Tengah Rizki Amin Al Qadry Program Studi Sosiologi ¸Universitas Mataram, Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia; Kata Kunci Abstrak Kata kunci: Upaya memnimalisir kemiskinian, Komuditas Petani, Suku Sasak. Kemiskinan para petani merupakan masalah yang masih sering dijumpai di Lomobok Tengah Dari masalah tersebut, tujuan dari artikel ini diharapkan mampu menjadi acuan dan bahan yang bersifat edukatif, khususnya pemerintah dan petani dalam memproduksi hasil alam secara optimal dan dapat menunjang kesejahtaraan para petani. Metode yang digunakan dalam penelitian ini adalah Literature review karena analisis terintegrasi dengan tulisan ilmiah yang terkait langsung dengan pertanyaan penelitian. Setiap substansi dan masalah menunjukkan korespondensi antara tulisan-tulisan dan pertanyaan penelitian yang telah dirumuskan guna menarik suatu hipoteis dan kesimpulan. Upaya atau strategi yang mendukung suatu struktur untuk kesejahtraan petani selain dari komunitas sendiri, peran pemerintah diharapkan mampu menunjang aktivitas dan kegiatan para petani yang porduktif dan mampu mendongkrak perekonomian para petani. Keywords Abstract Keywords: Efforts to minimize poverty, Farmer Community, Sasak Tribe. Poverty of farmers is a problem that is still often encountered in Central Lomobok. From this problem, the purpose of this article is expected to be a reference and educational material, especially for the government and farmers in producing natural products optimally and can support the welfare of farmers. The method used in this research is Literature review because the analysis is integrated with scientific writing that is directly related to the research question. Each substance and problemshows the correspondence between the writings and research questions that have been formulated to draw a hypothesis and conclusion.Efforts or strategies that support a structure for the welfare of farmers apart from the community itself, the role of the government is expected to be able to support the activities and activities of productive farmers and be able to boost the economy of the farmers. Rizki Amin Al Qadry. Program Studi Sosiologi ¸Universitas Mataram, Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia. Email: riskyal230@gmail.com
  2. 2. Volume 1 Nomor 1 April 2021 (PP. 01-10) p-ISSN:2461-0666 e-ISSN:2461-0720 2 PENDAHULUAN Fenomena yang masih menjadi masalah sosial utama di Indonesia adalah masalah kemiskinan, karena masih banyak indikator yang cukup bervariasi yang menandakan masyarakat secara obyektif masih tergolong miskin, diantaranya masih terdapatnya masyarakat dalam kondisi “Suatu tingkat kehidupan yang berada dibawah standar kebutuhan hidup minimum”. Sarah Nita Hasibuan, Bambang Juanda dan Sri Mulatsih (2019) (7). Sehingga untuk menyelesaikannya diperlukan solusi yang komperhensif atau menyeluruh, dan tentunya bukan solusi secara parsial harus diketahui akar masalah yang menjadi penyebab terjadinya kemiskinan pada petani. Terdapat beberapa aspek yang menyebabkan pasifnya masalah kemiskinan petani diantaranya kebijakan atau regulasi pemerintah, serta minimnya akses dan fasilitas yang menunjang kesejahteraan petani. Selain itu kondisi petani yang bergantung pada musim sangat berpengaruh pada tingkat pendapatan. Rendahnya Sumber Daya Manusia (SDM) dan peralatan beserta bahan yang digunakan Petani berpengaruh pada hasil produksi lahan atau kebun, keterbatasan dalam pemahaman akan teknologi, menjadikan kualitas dan kuantitas produksi secara pasif tidak mengalami peningkatan. Tetapi faktor pendongrak utama sebenarnya dari pemerintah seperti yang dikatakan Sumodiningrat (1999) menegaskan bahwa Program pemberdayaan masyarakat dirancang oleh pemerintah untuk memecahkan tiga masalah utama pembangunan yakni pengangguran, ketimpangan, dan pengentasan kemiskinan. Kemiskinan memiliki konsep dan kreteria yang beragam. World Bank mendefinisikan “Kemiskinan dengan menggunakan ukuran kemampuan/ daya beli, yaitu US $1 atau US $2 per kapita per hari”. Sementara itu, BPS (Badan Pusat Statistik) mendefinisikan “Kemiskinan didasarkan pada garis nilai yang digunakan untuk menentukan kemiskinan mengacu pada kebutuhan minimum yang dibutuhkan oleh seseorang yaitu 21,00 kalori per kapita per hari, ditambah dengan kebutuhan minimurn non-makan yang merupakan kebutuhan dasar seseorang yang meliputi papan, sandang, sekolah, transportasi, serta kebutuhan rumah tangga dan individu yang mendasarinya”. Sedangkan kemiskinan menurut Bappenas (2004) yaitu “ Kondisi dimana seseorang atau sekelompok orang laki dan perempuan, yang tidak mampu memenuhi hak-hak dasarnya untuk mempertahankan dan mengembangkan kehidupan yang bermartabat dan haknya”. Hak-hak dasar manusia tersebut meliputi terpenuhinya kebutuhan pangan, sandang, kesehatan, pendidikan, pekerjaan, penunahan, air bersih, pertanahan, sumberdaya alam dan lingkungan hidup, rasa aman dari perlakuan atau arncaman tindak kekerasan dan hak untuk berpartisipasi dalam kehidupan sosial politik. Dilansir dari laman resmi BBC News Indonesia, 2021. Saat ini dikarenakan masa pandemic akibat wabah virus Covid-19, angka kemiskinan kian meningkat dengan derastis. Jumlah warga miskin di Indonesia meningkat lebih dari 2,7 juta jiwa akibat pandemi Covid-19, menurut data dari BPS. Walaupun dengan naiknya angka kemsikinan secara nasional, khusus daerah Nusa Tenggara Barat (NTB), tepatnya kecamatan Lombok Tengah pulau Lombok, dari data yang dirilis BPS Lombok tengah angka kemiskinan masyarakatnya cendrung mengalami penurunan walaupun hanya selisih sedikit. “Tahun 2019 kemiskinan sekitar 13,63 persen (128,82 ribu jiwa). Sedangkan di tahun 2020 menjadi 13,44 persen (128,10 ribu jiwa), artinya turun tipis, ” (BPS Lombok Tengah). Dari beberapa data kemiskinan diatas, tentunya masalah kemiskinan di Lombok tengah masih menjadi masalah pokok yang harus menjadi perhatian bersama. Strategi dan upaya meminimalisir kemiskininan pada komunitas petani Lombok Tengah maupun dalam skala nasional selain mengandalkan kebijakan atau regulasi pemerintah berupa upaya edukatif dan sosiolisasi guna meningkatkan kesadaran bagi masyarakat maupun komunitas petani yang nantinya akan dapat berdampak pada taraf hidup, antara lain berpengaruh terhadap tingkat pendapatan, serta tingkat kesejahteraan. Bersumber dari data, masalah dan pembahasan diatas, tujuan dari tulisan ini diharapkan bisa menjadi acuan dan bahan yang bersifat edukatif serta bermanfaat bagi kita semua, khususnya pemerintah dan komunitas para petani, baik berupa landasan, gambaran, dan upaya maupun setrategi bagi elemen terdampak, yakni kemiskinan pada komunitas petani Lombok Tengah agar bisa keluar dari kreteria masyarakat miskin baik berupa wawasan, upaya, dan strategi menuju komunitas petani yang produktif.
  3. 3. Volume 1 Nomor 1 April 2021 (PP. 01-10) p-ISSN:2461-0666 e-ISSN:2461-0720 3 TINJAUAN PUSTAKA  Kemiskinan Situasi atau kondisi dimana individu atau suatu kelompok masyarakat yang tidak mampu menjalani kehidupannya sampai suatu taraf yang dianggap mapan atau belum mencapai kesejahteraan dapat dikatakan sebagai bentuk kemiskinan. Beberapa dimensi utama kemiskinan adalah politik, sosial budaya dan psikologi, ekonomi dan akses terhadap aset, hak dan tangguag jawabnya sebagai manusia. Dimensi tersebut saling terkait dan saling mengunci/membatasi. Kemiskinan dapat dicermati secara langsung melului indra ketika terdapat individu maupun suatu kelompok mengalami kelaparan, tidak memiliki tempat tinggal, bila sakit tidak mempunyai dana untuk berobat, tidak dapat membaca karena tidak mampu bersekolah, tidak memiliki pekerjaan, takut menghadapi masa depan, kehilangan anak karena sakit akibat kekurangan air bersih. Kemiskinan adalah ketidakberdayaan, terpinggirkan dan tidak memiliki rasa kebebasan terhadap dirinya maupun dengan orang lain. Kemiskinan menurut bebarapa ahli antara lain: Yulianto Kadji. Kemiskinan yaitu meliputi tidak terpenuhinya kebutuhan dasar yang mencakup aspek primer dan sekunder. Supriatna. Menyatakan bahwa kemiskinan adalah situasi yang serba terbatas yang terjadi bukan atas kehendak orang yang bersangkutan. Friedman dalam Suharto (2004). Kemiskinan berarti ketidaksamaan kesempatan unfuk mengakumulasikan basis kekuasaan sosial. Kotze (2004) (6). Menyatakan bahwa masyarakat miskin yaitu masyarakat yang memiliki kemampuan yang relatif kurang baik untuk memperoleh sumber melalui kesempatan yang ada.  Komunitas Petani Komunitas tani adalah usaha yang dilakukan sekumpulan petani yang terikat atas dasar kesamaan kepentingan dan keserasian dalam usaha dibidang pertanian untuk mengatasi masalah dalam pertanian yang muncul dikegiatan pertanian guna mencapai suatu maksud dan tujuan yang sama. Komunitas tani dianggap memiliki fungsi sebagai organisasi yang efektif untuk memberdayakan petani, meningkatkan produktifitas, pendapatan dan kesejahteraan petani dengan bantuan fasilitas pemerintah melalui program kebijakan pembangunan pertanian. Factor produksi yang sangat penting dalam usaha tani adalah lahan (Rizky Yuldaningsi. 2020:3). Berikut beberapa tinjauan pustaka dari artikel ilmiah diluar bebarapa tinjaun pustaka yang telah digunakan sebagai landasan dan acuan untuk mencari beberapa ulasan, rangkuman, dan pemikiran penulis antara lain dengan metode naratif berupa kesamaan, ketidaksamaan, pandangan dan perbandingan antara lain:  Difinisi Kemiskinan Afifatuz Zahra,Aulia Fatin A,Hanifah Afuwu, Rintan Auliyah R (2019) (4). Kemiskinan merupakan salah satu indikator untuk melihat keberhasilan pembangunan di suatu negara. Rah Adi Fahmi Ginanjar , Sugeng Setyadi , Umayatu Suiroh. (2018) (8). Kemiskinan merupakan sebagai suatu standar tingkat hidup yang rendah yaitu adanya tingkat kekurangan materi pada sejumlah atau golongan orang dibandingkan dengan standar kehidupan yang umum berlaku dalam masyarakat yang bersangkutan. Booth dan Me Cawley (1993). Menyatakan bahwa Kemiskinan "di banyak negara memang terjadi kenaikan tingkat kesejahteraan masyarakat yang diukur dari pendapatan perkapitanya, tetapi itu hanya dapat dinikmati oleh sebagian kecil masyarakatnya, sedangkan sebagian besar masyarakat miskin kurang memperoleh manfaat apa-apa, bahkan sangat dirugikan". Regina Pamela Saroinsong. Kemiskinan adalah suatu situasi atau kondisi yang dialami seseorang atau sekelompok orang yang tidak mampu menyelenggarakan hidupnya sampai suatu taraf yang dianggap manusiawi.  Faktor Kemiskinan
  4. 4. Volume 1 Nomor 1 April 2021 (PP. 01-10) p-ISSN:2461-0666 e-ISSN:2461-0720 4 Soetrisno (2), menguraikan bahwa munculnya kemiskinan berkaitan dengan budaya yang hidup dalam masyarakat, ketidakadilan dalam pemilikan faktor produksi dan penggunaan model pendekatan pembangunan yang dianut oleh suatu negara. Wahyu Iryana. Ada tiga dimensi yang menyebabkan kemiskinan. Pertama, Dimensi Ekonomi, kurangnya sumberdaya yang dapat digunakan untuk meningkatkan kesejahtraan orang, baik secara finansial maupaun segala jenis kekayaan yang dapat meningkatakan kesejahtraan masyarakat. Kedua, Dimensi Sosial Budaya, kekuarangan jaringan sosial dan struktur yang mendukung untuk mendapatkan kesempatan agar produktifitas seorang meningkat. Ketiga, Dimensi Sosial Politik, rendahnya derajat akses terhadap kekuatan yang mencakup tatanan sistem sosial politik. Robert Chambers. Menegaskan bahwa faktor penyebab terjadinya kemiskinan adalah lilitan kemiskinan yaitu hilangnya hak atau kekayaan yang sukar untuk kembali, mungkin disebabkan desakan kebutuhan yang melampaui ambang batas kekuatannya.  Startegi Penanggulagan Kemisikinan Petani Sunyoto Usman (1998). Startegi penanggulangan kemiskinan dimulai dengan perubahan perilaku ekonomi, orientasi pendidikan, sikap terhadap perkembangan teknologi, dan kebiasaan. Korten (2004). Menyatakan bahwa ada tiga dasar untuk melakukan perubahan,perubahan struktural dan normatif dalam pembangunan yang berpusat pada rakyat. Aldus Mahioborang. Strategi penanggulangan kemiskinan yang dilakukan oleh pemerintah harus secara faktual sehingga dapat mengangkat tingkat kehidupan dan taraf hidup bagi masyarakat . Mark G. Hanna dan Buddy Robinson (2014) mengemukan bahwa ada tiga strategi utama pemberdayaan dalam praktek perubahan sosial, yaitu Strategi tradisional, menyarankan agar mengetahui dan memilih kepentingan terbaik secara bebas dalam berbagai keadaan, Strategi direct-action, membutuhkan dominasi kepentingan yang dihormati oleh semua pihak yang terlibat, dipandang dari sudut perubahan yang mungkin terjadi, dan Strategi transformatif, menunjukkan bahwa pendidikan massa dalam jangka panjang dibutuhkan sebelum pengiden-tifikasian kepentingan diri sendiri. Dr. Riyanto, Pranyoto, S.Pi., MAP., Capt. Karolus Geleuk Sengadji MM., RAJ Susilo Hadi Wibowo (2019). Dengan memperkuat lembaga dan juga partisipasi masyarakat, optimalisasi dan pemanfaatan sumberdaya secara berkelanjutan. Sarah Nita Hasibuan, Bambang Juanda dan Sri Mulatsih (2019) (7). Salah satu cara untuk memberantas kemiskinan yang dapat dilakukan dengan mengetahui pola sebaran kemiskinan pada setiap daerah atau wilayah pengamatan. Erwan Agus Purwanto.(2007) (10). Strategi lebih mengutamakan pertumbuhan ekonomi, harapan terbesar diletakkan di pundak sektor industri, terutama industry UMKM. Rondinelli, (1990) mengemukakan ada tiga strategi dasar program yang bertujuan untuk membantu penduduk miskin yaitu bantuan disalurkan ke tempat dimana mayoritas orang miskin hidup, dipusatkan untuk mengatasi cacat standar kehidupan orang-orang miskin, dan dipusatkan pada kelompok yang mempunyai ciri sosio ekonomi yang sama yang mendorong atau mempertahankan. Wahyu Iryana. Strategi ditekankan pada keterpaduan antara pemerintah, dan melibatkan peran serta seluruh masyarakat termasuk didalamnya nelayan itu sendiri. Rah Adi Fahmi Ginanjar , Sugeng Setyadi , Umayatu Suiroh. (2018) (8) Penanggulangan kemiskinan merupakan kebijakan yang harus konsisten dilakukan oleh pemerintah. Regina Pamela Saroinsong. Strategi penanggulangan kemiskinan yang dilakukan oleh pemerintah harus secara faktual yang dapat mengangkat tingkat kehidupan dan taraf hidup bagi masyarakat nelayan. METODE PENELITIAN Metode yang digunakan dalam penelitian ini adalah Literature review karena analisis terintegrasi dengan tulisan ilmiah yang terkait langsung dengan pertanyaan penelitian. Setiap substansi dan masalah menunjukkan korespondensi antara tulisan-tulisan dan pertanyaan penelitian yang telah dirumuskan guna menarik suatu hipoteis dan kesimpulan. Melalui metode ini, diharapkan dapat menjelaskan latar belakang terkait masalah kemiskinan pada komunitas Petani di Lombok Tengah, diantaranya menunjukkan mengapa
  5. 5. Volume 1 Nomor 1 April 2021 (PP. 01-10) p-ISSN:2461-0666 e-ISSN:2461-0720 5 masalah ini penting untuk diteliti, menemukan hubungan antar beberapa variabel. Sistematika penerapan yang dilakukan dalam penelitian dengan metode ini adalah menggunakan teori, temuan dari artikel penelitian yang diperoleh dijadikan bahan acuan untuk landasan kegiatan penelitian dan selanjutnya digunakan untuk menyusun kerangka pemikiran yang jelas dari perumusan masalah yang ingin diteliti dan sebagai indikator analisis berupa kritik dari penelitian yang sedang dilakukan untuk mencari beberapa ulasan, rangkuman, dan pemikiran tentang beberapa sumber pustaka yang telah dijadikan acuan atau landasan berpikir. HASIL DAN PEMBAHASAN Kemiskinan pada suatu kelompok masyarakat secara umum disebabkan oleh tidak terpenuhinya hak-hak dasar komunitas, baik kebetuhan suprastruktur seperti pendidikan, moral, etika berprilaku dan lain-lain maupun kebutuhan infrastruktur antara lain kebutuhan akan pangan, rumah layak huni, dan pakaian, diluar akan lebih optimal apabila terdapat support atau dukungan dari beberapa elemen terlebih lagi dari pemerintah. Seperti yang dikatakan Regina Pamela Saroinsong dalam artikelnya “Secara umum, kemiskinan disebabkan oleh tidak terpenuhinya hak-hak dasar masyarakat, antara lain kebutuhan akan pangan, kesehatan, pendidikan, pekerjaan, infrastruktur”. Yang bisa dikatakan semua itu dapat dikatakan berkaitan langung dengan tanggung jawab pemerintah. Disamping itu, kurangnya kesempatan berusaha, kurangnya akses terhadap informasi, teknologi dan permodalan, budaya dan gaya hidup yang cenderung pasif, menyebabkan posisi masyarakat miskin semakin lemah san terbelakang. Selain masalah struktural dari dalam, seperti budaya komuditas yang masih tergolong subsistem dan pasif, seperti yang dikatakan Kuncoro, 1997 (131) ”Karena menggantungkan diri pada sektor pertanian yang subsistem, metode produksi yang tradisional, yang sering kali dibarengi dengan sikap apatis terhadap lingkungan”. Disaat yang sama kebijakan pemerintah kurang berpihak pada komuditan petani-petani kecil yang identik dengan masyarakat miskin. Untuk melihat bagaimana karakteristik faktual komunitas petani miskin khususnya didaerah kepulauan seperti Nusa Tenggara Barat Lombok tengah dan bagaimana solusi atau upaya penanggulangan kemiskinan. Dari beberapa faktor penyebab kemiskinan pada komunitas petani baik dari tinjauan maupun beberapa substansi yang dideskripsikian sebelumnya. Terdapat dua dimensi utama yang menyebabkan kemiskinan pada komunitas petani. Pertama, dimensi infrastruktur, kurangnya sumber daya yang dapat digunakan untuk meningkatkan kesejahtraan petani, baik secara finansial maupaun segala jenis kekayaan dan fasilitas yang dapat meningkatakan kesejahtraan masyarakat. Kedua, dimensi suprastruktur, yaitu minimnya skill dan kualitas individu pada komunitas petani untuk menghasilkan terobosan-terobosan baru yang inovatif dan dapat menunjang kesejahtraan, hal ini biasanya ditandai dengan indikator masyarakat dengan pendidikan yang masih kurang diinterpretasikan. Kedua dimensi tentunya saling berkaitan satu sama lain dan besrifat kompatibel, yang apabila salah satu dari keduanya tidak berjalan maka tidak akan mencapai tujuan yang tentunya masing-masih membutuhkan dukungan dari beberapa elemen terutama pemerintah. Dari akumulasi beberapa penyebab terhambat proses produksi sampai distribusi dilapangan. Berikut beberapa masalah dan solusi atau upaya untuk mengoptimalkan kegiatan produksi para petani di Lombok Tengah guna meningkatkan perekonomian para petani ketaraf yang lebih tinggi antara lain. a. Kondisi alamiah, kompleksnya permasalahan kemiskinan masyarakat petani terjadi disebabkan masyarakat petani hidup dalam suasana alam yang keras dan selalu diliputi ketidakpastian. Musim paceklik yang selalu datang tiap tahun dan lamanya pun tidak dapat dipastikan sehingga akan membuat petani terus berada dalam lingkaran kemiskinan, belum termasuk gangguan ekosistem lain seperti hama. Dari kondisi ini tentunya para petani harus konsisten dalam memproduksi hasil kebun dikarenakan masalah ini bersifat alamiah. b. Tingkat pendidikan umumnya belum mendukung dan belum terintegritas dengan perkembangan teknologi modern, atau kualitas sumber daya manusia rendah dan tingkat produktifitas juga sangat rendah. Tingkat pendidikan petani berbanding lurus dengan teknologi yang dapat dihasilkan, dalam hal ini teknologi di bidang produksi, pengolahan, dan pendistribusian. Oleh karena itu, diperlukan teknologi yang mendukung akses tersebut. Selama ini, para
  6. 6. Volume 1 Nomor 1 April 2021 (PP. 01-10) p-ISSN:2461-0666 e-ISSN:2461-0720 6 petani umunya hanya menggunakan cara yang tradisional untuk memanajemen hasil produksi. salah satunya disebabkan karena rendahnya tingkat pendidikan dan penguasaan terhadap teknologi. Oleh karna itu dengan meningkatkan skill dan kualitas para petani dari pendidikan tentunya akan sangat membantu mendongkrak perekonomian para petani, dimana dikatakan Fajrin Hardinandar (2019) (4). “Ada beberapa faktor yang melatarbelakangai kemiskinan tersebut, yang pertama keterbelakangan karena tingkat pendidikan yang rendah”. Identik dengan beberapa daerah pelosok di Lombok Tengah. c. Pola kehidupan yang cendrung pasif, tidak bisa memanajemen ditambah lagi pola hidup yang boros. Stereotipe yang dipandang boros sehingga oleh berbagai pihak sering dianggap penyebab kemiskinan petani. Padahal kultur petani jika dicermati justru memiliki etos kerja yang rajin. Mereka masih berpikir bekerja hari ini hanya sekedar untuk hari esok. Oleh karna itu perlunya dukungan pemerintah sangat dibutuhka guna memberikan bimbingan dan sosialisasi manajemn hasil produksi kepada para petani. d. Masalah pemasaran hasil produksi, tidak semua daerah memiliki fasilitas pemasaran sesuai harga standar provinsi, seperti pasar kabupaten, kota, maupun desa, masih minimnya akses dan fasilitas yang mendukung kegiatan pemasaran. Hal tersebut membuat para petani terpaksa menjual hasil kebun mereka kepada tengkulak dengan harga di bawah harga pasaran atau harga standar. Solusi dari masalah ini tentunya dapat diakomodir dengan akses pasar-pasar resmi yang layak sebagai wadah yang menampung kegiatan petani yang produktif. e. Regulasi pemerintah yang tidak memihak petani sering kali dijumpai. Oleh kaena itu perlu ditekankan kembali eksistensi pemerintah harus mendukug semua elemen dan aktifitas kegiatan masyarakat yang dapat menunjang kesejahtraan semua golongan tidak terkecuali para petani. Dari beberapa masalah dan solusi atau upaya meminimalisir kemiskinan komuditas petani tersebut, bisa diabstraksikan beberapa masalah struktural yang terjadi dalam beberapa tahun terakhir, yakni masih minimnya optimalisasi sumber daya baik alam maupun manusia dalam memanfaatkan sumber dayanya, baik disebabkan kurangnya pendidikan dari setiap elemen yang menunjang maupun kesadaran kolektif yang membangun aspek dan menunjang kesejahtraan para petani. Dalam teori struktural fungsional dari Talcot Person yaitu sebuah sudut pandang luas yang mencakup dan termasuk kedalam sosiologi dan juga antropologi yang berupaya menafsirkan masyarakat sebagai sebuah struktur dengan bagian yang saling berhubungan dan saling mempengaruhi satu sama lain, bisa diinterpretasikan dalam masalah ini sebagai indikator terdapatnya suatu struktur atau sistem yang tidak berjalan sesuai latensi maupun manifest, atau secara sederhananya sesuai fungsi dan tujuannya, termasuk tujuan utama suatu Negara dengan kesejahtraan masyarakat. Sebagai landasan, perspektif teori tersebut bisa diasumsikan pertama dari obyek permasalahan sendiri, yakni pada masyarakat komunitas Petani, sebagai sumber daya manusia masih belum mendukung sebagai struktur untuk kesejahtraan mereka, baik karena masih rendahnya tingkat pendidikan maupun pola hidup yang tidak produktif seperti yang dijelaskan sebelumnya. Kedua, selain dari komunitas sendiri, peran pemerintah juga paling diharapkan dalam membangun strategi untuk mensejahtrakan komunitas petani baik dalam memenuhi hak-hak dasar masyarakat, antara lain kebutuhan akan pangan, kesehatan, pendidikan, infrastruktur tidak terkecuali regulasi maupun program kerja pertumbuhan ekonomi. KESIMPULAN Kemiskinan komunitas petani ialah masalah yang masih bersifat multidimensional dinegara kepulauan seperti Indonesia, karena cukup beragam masalah yang masih dihadapi sehingga untuk menyelesaikannya diperlukan solusi yang komperhensif atau menyeluruh dari semua elemen baik dari para petani maupun pemerintah. Khusus daerah Nusa Tenggara Barat (NTB), tepatnya kecamatan Lombok Tengah pulau Lombok, dari data yang dirilis BPS Lombok tengah angka kemiskinan masyarakatnya cendrung mengalami penurunan walaupun hanya selisih sedikit. “Tahun 2019 kemiskinan sekitar 13,63 persen (128,82 ribu jiwa). Sedangkan di tahun 2020 menjadi 13,44 persen (128,10 ribu jiwa), artinya turun tipis, ” (BPS Lombok Tengah). Dari data tersebut tentunya dapat menjadi indikator masih banyaknya petni yang masih
  7. 7. Volume 1 Nomor 1 April 2021 (PP. 01-10) p-ISSN:2461-0666 e-ISSN:2461-0720 7 tergolong miskin mengingat penurunanya tidak sampai 1%. Faktor utama yang menyebabkan kemiskinian pada komunitas Petani Lombok Tengah secara umum. Pertama, masalah ekonomi yakni kurangnya sumberdaya atau fasilitas yang dapat diakses atau digunakan untuk meningkatkan perekonomian, baik secara finansial maupaun segala jenis fasilitas yang dapat meningkatakan kesejahtraan masyarakat. Kedua, masalah sosial budaya seperti kekuarangan jaringan sosial dan struktur yang mendukung untuk mendapatkan kesempatan agar produktifitas seorang meningkat. Ketiga, masalah sosial politik seperti rendahnya derajat akses terhadap kekuatan yang mencakup tatanan sistem sosial politik selain tiga dimensi tersebut. Faktor lain yang menjadi yang dapat menjadi penyebab kemiskinan petani di Lombok Tengah ialah tingkat pendidikan yang tergolong belum optimal, minimnya fasilitas yang dapat menunjang kegitatan produksi dan distribusi hasil produksi kebun yang belum memadai, serta beberpa regulasi atau kebijakan pemerintah yang kurang mendukung kesejahtraan para petani. Dari perspektif struktural fungsional, pertama dari obyek permasalahan sendiri, yakni pada masyarakat komunitas petani, sebagai sumber daya manusia, diperlukan langkah- langkah atau strategi sebagai upaya yang mendukung suatu struktur untuk kesejahtraan mereka sendiri, baik dengan menaikkan taraf atau tingkat pendidikan maupun pola hidup yang lebih produktif. Kedua, selain dari komunitas sendiri, peran pemerintah juga paling diharapkan dalam membangun strategi untuk mensejahtrakan komunitas petani baik dalam memenuhi hak-hak dasar, antara lain kebutuhan akan pangan, kesehatan, pendidikan, infrastruktur tidak terkecuali regulasi maupun program kerja pertumbuhan ekonomi masyarakat. Ucapan Terima Kasih Puji syukur kami panjatkan kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Esa, dengan rahmat dan karunia-Nya kami dapat menyelesaikan artikel ilmiah ini yang merupakan perwujudan dari Visi Program Studi Sosiologi Universitas Mataram untuk mewujudkan program studi penyelenggara pendidikan bidang sosiologi yang berkualitas untuk menghasilkan lulusan yang menguasai IPTEKS, mampu melaksanakan penelitian dan pengabdian yang bermanfaat bagi masyarakat dan memiliki daya saing internasional pada tahun 2025. Penulis berterimakasih juga kepada dosen pembimbing Oryza Pneumatica Inderasari, S.Sos.,M.Sosio yang telah memberikan materi, ide, serta bimbingan sehingga kami dapat menyusun artikel ini dengan baik Walaupun secara sadar masih terdapat banyak kekurangan- kekurangan yang memerlukan perbaikan dan penyempurnaan. Lewat kesempatan ini penulis sangat mengharapkan para dosen dan mahasiswa, serta pihak lain untuk memberikan sumbangan pemikiran dan gagasan yang mengarah pada perbaikan kualitas artikel. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Rizky Yuldaningsi. 2020. Strategi Komunitas Petani Cabai Jawa Dalam Pemberdayaan Ekonomi Rumah Tangga DI Desa Karang Anyar Kecamatan Jati Agung Kabupaten Lampung Selatan : 3. Erwan Agus Purwanto. 2007. Mengkaji Potensi Usaha Kecil dan Menengah (UKM) untuk Pembuatan Kebiiakan Anti Kemiskinan di Indonesia. Jurnal Ilmu Sosial dan Ilmu Politik : 3 (10): 300. Yulianto Kadji. Kemiskinan dan Konsep Teoritisnya. Fakultas Ekonomi dan Bisnis UNG: 1-4. Rah Adi Fahmi Ginanjar , Sugeng Setyadi , Umayatu Suiroh. 2018. Analisis Strategi Penanggulangan Kemiskinan Di Provinsi Banten. JEQu: 8 (2). Fajrin Hardinandar. 2019. Determinan Kemiskinan (Studi Kasus 29 Kota/ Kabupaten di Provinsi Papua. Jurnal REP (Riset Ekonomi Pembangunan) : 4 (1): 2. Wahyu Iryana. Strategi Mengatasi Kemiskinan Nelayan Eretan Waten, Indramayu. Historia
  8. 8. Volume 1 Nomor 1 April 2021 (PP. 01-10) p-ISSN:2461-0666 e-ISSN:2461-0720 8 Madania: 89. Dr. Riyanto, Pranyoto, S.Pi., MAP., Capt. Karolus Geleuk Sengadji MM., RAJ Susilo Hadi Wibowo (2019). Program Pemerdayaan Ekonomi Masyarakat Pesisir Sebuah bakti Untuk Merudukasi Kemiskinan Masyarakat Pesisir di Provinsi Jawa Tengah. Prosiding Seminar Nasional dan Call for Papers: 47. Regina Pamela Saroinsong. Peran Pemerintah Desa Dalam Penanggulangan Kemiskinan Nelayan Didesa Lantung Kecamatan Wori Kabupaten Minahasa Utara : 1-3. ldus Mahioborang. Kebijakan Pemerintah Dalam Penanggulangan Kemiskinan Masyarakat Nelayan: 6. Sarah Nita Hasibuan, Bambang Juanda dan Sri Mulatsih. 2019. Analisis Sebaran dan Faktor Penyebab Kemiskinan di Kabupaten Bandung Barat. Jurnal Agribisnis Indonesia : 2 (7): 79- 83. Website: Syamsudin, BPS: Angka Kemiskinan di Lombok Tengah Turun. https://grafikanews.com/berita-bps-angka- kemiskinan-kabupaten-lombok-tengah- turun.html#:~:text=%E2%80%9CTahun%202 019%20kemiskinan%20sekitar%2013,128%2 C82%20ribu%20jiwa). Diakses pada 9 Juni 2021. Callistasia Wijaya. Dampak Covid-19: 2,7 juta orang masuk kategori miskin selama pandemi, pemulihan ekonomi 'butuh waktu lama'. BBC News Indonesia. https://www.bbc.com/indonesia/indonesia- 55992498. Diakses pada 3 April 2021. Bappenas. 2004. Rencana Pembangunan Jangka Menengah Nasional 2004-2009. www.bappenas.go.id/get-file-server node/7642/ . Diakses pada 4 April 2021.

