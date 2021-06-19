Poverty of farmers is a problem that is still often encountered in Central Lomobok. From this problem, the purpose of this article is expected to be a reference and educational material, especially for the government and farmers in producing natural products optimally and can support the welfare of farmers. The method used in this research is Literature review because the analysis is integrated with scientific writing that is directly related to the research question. Each substance and problem shows the correspondence between the writings and research questions that have been formulated to draw a hypothesis and conclusion. Efforts or strategies that support a structure for the welfare of farmers apart from the community itself, the role of the government is expected to be able to support the activities and activities of productive farmers and be able to boost the economy of the farmers.