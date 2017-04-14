 SBI 2017 exam is conducted in two phases - preliminary and mains. And, SBI Clerk 2017 exam pattern of both stages has di...
S.N. Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Composite Duration 1 English Language 30 30 Composite Time 1 hour 2 Numerical Abi...
S.N. Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 General / Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes 2 General English 40 40...
Logical Reasoning  Logical Reasoning Questions (Verbal and Non-Verbal).
Marketing  Marketing Concepts and Banking Products.
Computers  General Knowledge of Hardware, Software.
Current Affairs  General Knowledge and Current Affairs.
English Language  Questions from the Language and Skills of Reading, Writing.
SBI Clerk 2017 Syllabus: Candidates who wish to appear for this exam should be aware of SBI Clerk 2017 syllabus. The Syllabus of SBI Clerk provided here mentions about all the important topics necessary for the exam and hence preparing according to the syllabus will help the candidates in securing good score in the exam.
The syllabus of an examination is the most crucial element Candidates are well aware that there are three stages in the SBI CLERK written the examination, viz., Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Descriptive test.

  1. 1.  SBI 2017 exam is conducted in two phases - preliminary and mains. And, SBI Clerk 2017 exam pattern of both stages has different number of questions, subjects and duration.  The SBI Clerk 2017 is a computer based test conducted in different slots across various designated exam centers in India.  Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) and Junior Agricultural Associates in Clerical Cadre in State Bank of India.
