Selasa Math zanef mtk w mipa 5 ips 1-6

  1. 1. ASSALAMUALAIKUM WARAHMATULLAHI WABARAKATU MATEMATIKA WAJIB
  2. 2. SISTEM PERSAMAAN DAN PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR NILAI MUTLAK
  3. 3. Kompetensi Dasar 3.1 Menginterpretasi persamaan dan pertidaksamaan nilai mutlak dari bentuk linear satu variabel dengan persamaan dan pertidaksamaan linear aljabar lainnya. 4.1 Menyelesaikan masalah yang berkaitan dengan persamaan dan pertidaksamaan nilai mutlak dari bentuk linear satu variabel.
  4. 4. A. Persamaan Linear 1. Kalimat terbuka adalah kalimat matematika yang belum dapat ditentukan nilai kebenarannya karena masih memuat variabel. 2. Kalimat tertutup (pernyataan) adalah kalimat matematika yang sudah dapat ditentukan nilai kebenarannya. 3. Persamaan adalah pernyataan matematika yang menyatakan dua kesamaan, biasanya ditandai dengan tanda sama dengan (=). 4. Persamaan linear adalah persamaan yang memuat variabel dengan pangkat tertinggi satu.
  5. 5. Bentuk umum persamaan linear satu variabel adalah ax + b = 0 dengan a ≠ 0, dan a, b ∈ ℝ. Menyelesaikan persamaan linear berarti menentukan nilai variabel agar persamaaan bernilai benar. Persamaan linear tidak akan berubah nilainya jika ruas kanan dan ruas kiri ditambah/dikurang atau dikali/dibagi dengan bilangan yang sama.
  6. 6. B. Pertidaksamaan Linear Pertidaksamaan linear adalah bentuk pertidaksamaan yang mengandung variabel berbentuk linear (pangkat satu) pada salah satu atau kedua ruasnya. Cara menyelesaikannya adalah dengan memisahkan variabel pada ruas tersendiri.
  7. 7. C. Definisi Nilai Mutlak Nilai mutlak dari bilangan real x ditulis 𝑥 dengan: (i) 𝑥 = x, jika x ≥ 0 dan (ii) 𝑥 = −x, jika x < 0
  8. 8. D. Persamaan Nilai Mutlak 𝑥 = 𝑥, 𝑗𝑖𝑘𝑎 𝑥 ≥ 0 −𝑥, 𝑗𝑖𝑘𝑎 𝑥 < 0 Atau 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑓(𝑥), 𝑗𝑖𝑘𝑎 𝑓(𝑥) ≥ 0 −𝑓(𝑥), 𝑗𝑖𝑘𝑎 𝑓(𝑥) < 0
  9. 9. E. Pertidaksamaan Nilai Mutlak Untuk setiap bilangan real x, nilai 𝑥2 adalah positif (atau nol jika x = 0) dan 𝑥2 = 𝑥, 𝑗𝑖𝑘𝑎 𝑥 > 0 −𝑥, 𝑗𝑖𝑘𝑎 𝑥 < 0 0, 𝑗𝑖𝑘𝑎 𝑥 = 0 Secara umum, pertidaksamaan nilai mutlak memenuhi sifat berikut. (i) 𝑎 ≥ 0 dan 𝑥 ∈ ℝ, 𝑥 ≤ 𝑎 jika dan hanya jika −𝑎 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 𝑎 (ii) 𝑎 ≥ 0 dan 𝑥 ∈ ℝ, 𝑥 ≥ 𝑎 jika dan hanya jika x ≥ 𝑎 𝑎𝑡𝑎𝑢 𝑥 ≤ −𝑎
  10. 10. Sifat-Sifat Nilai Mutlak Jika a dan b adalah sembarang bilangan real, maka berlaku: 1. − 𝑎 ≤ 𝑎 ≤ 𝑎 dan − 𝑏 ≤ 𝑏 ≤ 𝑏 2. 𝑎𝑏 = 𝑎 . 𝑏 3. 𝑎 𝑏 = 𝑎 𝑏 , 𝑏 ≠ 0 4. 𝑎 + 𝑏 ≤ 𝑎 + 𝑏 5. (i) 𝑎 − 𝑏 ≥ 𝑎 − 𝑏 (ii) 𝑎 − 𝑏 ≥ 𝑎 − 𝑏 6. 𝑥 − 𝑎 < 𝑏 ⟺ 𝑎 − 𝑏 < 𝑥 < 𝑎 + 𝑏, 𝑑𝑎𝑛 𝑎 = 𝑏 ⟺ 𝑎2 = 𝑏2

