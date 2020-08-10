Successfully reported this slideshow.
SELASA 11 AGUSTUS 2020 X MIIPA 4 MATEMATIKA ( WAJIB ) PERTEMUAN KE 1 ( 07.30 – 08.30 ) LILIS RUSLINA.SPD
PERSAMAAN DAN PERTIDAKSAMAAN NILAI MUTLAK 1.DEFINISI NILAI MUTLAK 2. PERSAMAAN NILAI MUTLAK BENTUK LINEAR SATU VARIABEL
KOMPETENSI DASAR  3.1 Menginterpretasi persamaan dan pertidaksamaan nilai mutlak dari bentuk linear satu variable dengan ...
PAHAMI MATERI VIA YOUTUBE BERIKUT INI Klik link dibawah ini… https://youtu.be/TFLGupec1tM
( Lilis Ruslina.Spd ) ‘’Sekian terima kasih, semoga kalian selalu dalam keadaan sehat dan selalu semangattt!!!’’
Selasa Matematika lilis wajib x mipa 4

Selasa Matematika lilis wajib x mipa 4

Selasa Matematika lilis wajib x mipa 4

