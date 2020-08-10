selasa Jiji bilogi xi mipa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nama guru : Jiji Suhaeji Kelas : XI IPA Menyajikan hasil pengamatan mikroskopis struktur sel hewan dan tumbuhan sebagai un...
Sel Prokariotik Sumber Gambar : Campbell, 2005 Sel Eukariotik Sumber Gambar : Campbell, 2005 Lihat juga materi StudioBelaj...
Membran Sel Membran sel merupakan batas antara lingkungan luar dengan bagian dalam sel. Membran sel bersifat selektif perm...
Struktur Membran Sel Sumber Gambar: Mader, 1998 Sitoplasma Sitoplasma merupakan cairan di dalam sel, tempat dimana organel...
Retikulum berasal dari kata reticular yang artinya anyaman benang atau jala. Letaknya memutar dalam sitoplasma (endoplasma...
 Hampir semua sel tumbuhan dan hewan memiliki kompleks Golgi, namun pada sel tumbuhan orgnael ini disebut diktiosom. 5. L...
9. Sentriol Sentriol terdiri dari satu lapis silinder yang didalamnya terdapat sembilan mikrotubulus. Setiap sel hewan, be...
  1. 1. Nama guru : Jiji Suhaeji Kelas : XI IPA Menyajikan hasil pengamatan mikroskopis struktur sel hewan dan tumbuhan sebagai unit terkecil kehidupan.... Sel Pengertian Sel Sel merupakan unit terkecil dari makhluk hidup secara struktural dan fungsional serta tidak dapat dibagi lagi menjadi bagian yang lebih kecil. Secara struktural artinya sel merupakan unit terkecil dari makhluk hidup, sedangkan secara fungsional artinya sel memiliki kemampuan untuk dapat melakukan berbagai proses kehidupan seperti perombakan, sintesis, respirasi, dll. Struktur Sel Sel memiliki tiga struktur utama, yaitu membran sel, sitoplasma, dan organel sel. Berdasarkan strukturnya, sel dibedakan menjadi sel prokariotik dan sel eukariotik. Berikut merupakan perbedaan antara sel prokariotik dan eukariotik. Sel Prokariotik Sel Eukariotik 1. Tidak memiliki membran inti (materi genetik tersebar pada sitoplasma sel) 2. Tidak memiliki sistem endomembran (organel tidak memiliki membran) 3. Hanya terdapat pada kingdom archaebacreria dan eubacteria. Contoh : Escherichia coli, cyanobacteria 1. Memiliki membran inti (materi genetik berada di inti sel) 2. Memiliki sistem endomembran (organel bermembran) 3. Terdapat pada kingdom Protista, Fungi, Plantae, dan Animalia
  2. 2. Sel Prokariotik Sumber Gambar : Campbell, 2005 Sel Eukariotik Sumber Gambar : Campbell, 2005 Lihat juga materi StudioBelajar.com lainnya: Virus Hewan Vertebrata Terdapat dua jenis sel yang termasuk ke dalam sel eukariotik, yaitu sel hewan dan tumbuhan. Namun demikian masing-masing sel tersebut memiliki perbedaan, yaitu: Sel Tumbuhan Sel Hewan 1. Memiliki dinding sel, plastida, dan vakuola 2. Memiliki bentuk yang tetap 3. Tidak memiliki Sentrosom dan sentriol 4. Tidak memiliki flagel Sel Tumbuhan Sumber Gambar : Campbell, 2005 1. Tidak memiliki dinding sel dan plastida 2. Memiliki vakuola namun ukurannya tidak besar seperti pada vakuola sel tumbuhan 3. Tidak memilki bentuk yang tetap 4. Memiliki 2 sentriol didalam sentrosol 5. Memiliki flagel Sel Hewan Sumber Gambar: Campbell, 2005
  3. 3. Membran Sel Membran sel merupakan batas antara lingkungan luar dengan bagian dalam sel. Membran sel bersifat selektif permeabel, yaitu hanya dapat dilewati oleh zat-zat tertentu, seperti glukosa, asam amino, gliserol dan ion. Perpindahan molekul tersebut terdiri dari dua macam yaitu: 1. Transport pasif : perpindahan molekul atau ion tanpa menggunakan energi dan terjadi secara spontan dari kosentrasi tinggi ke rendah. Contoh : o Difusi : perpindahan molekul dari kosentrasi tinggi ke konsentrasi rendah. o Osmosis : perpindahan molekul air melalui membran semipermeabel dari larutan yang kosentrasi airnya tinggi ke larutan yang kosentrasi airnya rendah. 2. Transport aktif : perpindahan molekul atau ion menggunakan energi. Contoh : pompa natrium/kalium, endositosis, dan eksositosis. Fungsi membran sel, yaitu: 1. Sebagai reseptor. 2. Melindungi isi sel agar tidak keluar dari sel. 3. Mengatur molekul dalam keluar masuk sel. 4. Proses terjadinya biokimiawi, contoh : reaksi oksidasi dan respirasi. Membran sel terdiri dari lapisan protein dan lapisan lipid rangkap dua (lipid bilayer). 1. Lapisan protein membentuk dua macam lapisan, yaitu lapisan protein perifer atau ekstrinsik (membungkus bagian kepala lipid bilayer bagian luar) dan lapisan protein integral atau intrinsik (membungkus bagian kepala lipid bilayer bagian dalam). 2. Lapisan lipid disusun oleh fosfolipid yang terdiri dari gugus fosfat. Bagian kepala bersifat hidrofilik (suka air) dan pada bagian ekor bersifat hidrofobik (tidak suka air). Selain fosfolipid, lapisan lipid juga terdiri dari glikolipid (mengandung karbohidrat) dan sterol (mengandung alkohol).
  4. 4. Struktur Membran Sel Sumber Gambar: Mader, 1998 Sitoplasma Sitoplasma merupakan cairan di dalam sel, tempat dimana organel-organel sel berada. Komponen utama penyusun sitoplasma adalah: 1. Cairan seperti gel (sitosol). 2. Substansi simpanan dalam sitoplasma. 3. Organel-organel sel. 4. Kerangka sel (sitoskeleton) yang tersusun dari tiga jenis serabut, yaitu mikrofilamen, mikrotubulus dan filamen intermedia. Organel-organel Sel 1. Nukleus (Inti Sel) Nukleus berperan sebagai pengendali kegiatan sel. Organel tebesar dalam sel yang memiliki diameter sekitar 10µm, terletak di tengah sel, dan berbentuk bulat atau oval. Berdasarkan jumlah nukleus, sel dapat dibedakan menjadi:  1. sel mononukleat (berinti tunggal), contohnya sel tumbuhan dan sel hewan. 2. sel binukleat (inti ganda), contohnya 3. sel miltinuklear (inti banyak), contohnya Vaucheria dan beberapa jenis jamur.  Fungsi nukleus, yaitu : 1. Membran nukleus (selaput Inti), berfungsi memisahkan nukleoplasma dan sitoplasma. 2. Nukleoplasma, merupakan cairan inti yang bersifat transparan dan semisolid (kental). 3. Nukelolus (anak Inti), tersusun atas fosfoprotein, orthosfat, DNA, dan enzim. Struktur Nukleus: Sumber Gambar: Raven & Johnson, 1996 2. Retikulum Endoplasma
  5. 5. Retikulum berasal dari kata reticular yang artinya anyaman benang atau jala. Letaknya memutar dalam sitoplasma (endoplasma) sehingga retikulum endoplasma merupakan benang atau jala yang mengelilingi sitoplasma. Berdasarkan keberadaan ribosomnya, retikulum endoplasma dibedakan menjadi: 1. Retikulum Endoplasma Kasar, permukaan di selubungi oleh ribosom. 2. Retikulum Endoplasma Halus, permukaan tidak di selubungi oleh ribosom. Fungsi RE adalah: 1. Pada Retikulum Endoplasma Kasar dan Retikulum Endoplasma Halus berfungsi untuk: mensintesis lemak dan kolesterol, transportasi molekul-molekul dari bagian sel yang satu ke bagian sel yang lain. 2. Pada Retikulum Endoplasma Kasar berfungsi untuk: menampung protein yang disintesis oleh ribosom untuk disalurkan ke badan Golgi. Retikulum Endoplasma Sumber: Campbell, 2005 3. Ribosom  Ribosom merupakan organel terkecil di dalam sitoplasma.  Terapat dua subunit yang menyusun ribosom, yaitu subunit kecil dan subunit besar.  Ribosom disintesis didalam nukleus dan berfungsi untuk sintesis protein. 4. Kompleks Golgi  Kompleks Golgi merupakan organel sekretori.  Kompleks Golgi memiliki fungsi diantaranya untuk : 1. 1. Tempat sekresi polisakarida. 2. membentuk glikoprotein untuk dibawa keluar sel. 3. Membentuk membran plasma. 4. Membentuk kantong sekresi sebagai pembungkus zat yang akan dikeluarkan sel. 5. Membentuk akrosom pada sperma, kuning telur pada sel telur dan lisosom.
  6. 6.  Hampir semua sel tumbuhan dan hewan memiliki kompleks Golgi, namun pada sel tumbuhan orgnael ini disebut diktiosom. 5. Lisosom  Lisosom adalah membran berupa kantong kecil dengan diameter berkirsar 0,05 – 1,5 µm yang berisi enzim hidrolitik (lisozim).  Fungsi lisosom, yaitu untuk melakukan pencernaan intrasel, autofagi, eksositosis, autolysis, dan menghancurkan senyawa karsinogenik. 6. Badan Mikro  Badan mikro memiliki bentuk yang menyerupai lisosom, agak bulat dengan diameter 0,3 – 1,5 µm yang didalam nya berisi enzim katalase dan oksidase.  Terdapat dua jenis badan mikro yaitu, peroksisom dan glioksisom.  Peroksisom terdapat pada sel hewan, fungi, dan daun tanaman tingkat tinggi. Fungsi peroksisom, yaitu membantu dalam penyerapan cahaya dan respirasi, melindungi sel dari H202, dan berperan dalam perubahan lemak menjadi karbohidrat.  Glioksisom terdapat dalam sel tanaman. Fungsi Glioksisom, yaitu berperan dalam metabolisme asam lemak dan tempat terjadinya siklus glioksilat. 7. Mitokondria Mitokondria memiliki bentuk bulat panjang seperti tongkat dan terdapat pada sel eukariot aerob. Mitokondria terusun dari krista (tonjolan perluasan dari membran dalam) dan matriks mitokondria (ruang dalam yang kaya akan enzim sitokrom, DNA, RNA, dan protein). Fungsi mitokondria, yaitu untuk oksidasi makanan, respirasi sel, dehidrogenasi, fosforilasi oksidatif, dan sisitem transfer elektron. Struktur Mitokondria Sumber gambar: Raven & Johnson, 1996 8. Kloropla Kloroplas hanya terdapat pada sel tumbuhan dan algae. Di dalam kloroplas terdapat klorofil (pigmen fotosintesis) dan stroma. Pigmen fotosintesis berfungsi untuk menangkap cahaya matahari yang akan diubah menjadi energi kimia. Fungsi kloroplas, yaitu sebagai tempat berlangsungnya fotosintesis.
  7. 7. 9. Sentriol Sentriol terdiri dari satu lapis silinder yang didalamnya terdapat sembilan mikrotubulus. Setiap sel hewan, beberapa mikroorganisme, dan tumbuhan tingkat rendah memiliki dua sentriol dalam sitoplasma. Sentriol berperan dalam proses pembelahan sel.

