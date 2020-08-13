JUMAT Pjok kelas x sman 1 cikembar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENDIDIKAN JASMANI OLAHRAGA DAN KESEHATAN KELAS X SMAN 1 CIKEMBAR
3.1 Menganalisis keterampilan gerak salah satu permainan bola besar untuk menghasilkan koordinasi gerak yang baik* 1. Menj...
Sepak bola salah satu permainan bola besar. Permainan sepak bola dalam PJOK sangat penting, kerena mengandung unsur-unsur ...
KETERAMPILAN GERAK SEPAK BOLA Menendang bola Menendang merupakan gerakan dasar yang paling dominan dalam sepakbola. Tujuan...
KETERAMPILAN GERAK SEPAK BOLA Mengontrol bola Menghentikan bola atau yang sering disebut mengontrol bola terjadi ketika se...
KETERAMPILAN GERAK SEPAK BOLA Menggiring bola Menggiring bola adalah menedang bola secara terputus-putus atau mendorong bo...
KETERAMPILAN GERAK SEPAK BOLA Menyundul bola Menyundul bola atau lebih dikenal dengan heading adalah memainkan bola dengan...
TUGAS DI BUKU CATATAN
Urutkan tahapan yang tepat keterampilan sepak bola berikut : 1. Mengumpan dengan kaki bagian dalam Urutan yang tepat pinda...
Urutkan tahapan yang tepat keterampilan sepak bola berikut : 2. Menghentikan bola dengan kaki bagian dalam Urutan yang tep...
Terimakasih
