JUMAT dian sej indo x mipa ips

MATERI SEJARAH WAJIB KELAS X
Kompetensi Dasar 3.1 Memahami dan menerapkan konsep berpikir kronologis (diakronik), sinkronik, ruang dan waktu dalam seja...
BAB 1 KONSEP BERPIKIR KRONOLOGIS, SINKRONIK, RUANG, DAN WAKTU DALAM SEJARAH A. Pengertian Sejarah Secara etimologis kata s...
Pengertian sejarah menurut para ahli diantaranya sebagai berikut. • Herodotus (484-425 SM) seorang filsuf dan sejarawan pe...
B. Konsep Manusia, Ruang, dan Waktu dalam Sejarah Dalam sejarah terdapat tiga unsur penting, yaitu manusia, ruang, dan wak...
Sejarah juga mengenal istilah periodisasi, yang bertugas membuat klasifikasi dari peristiwa- peristiwa sejarah dalam tahap...
Periodisasi bertujuan membuat klasifikasi dalam sejarah sehingga akan memudahkan kita untuk memahami peristiwa-peristiwa s...
yang mereka buat, kita dapat mengetahui, atau paling tidak memiliki gambaran, tentang bagaimana kondisi masyarakat Nusanta...
E. Cara Berpikir Kronologis dan Sinkronik dalam Belajar Sejarah Sejarah mengajarkan kepada kita cara berpikir kronologis, ...
  1. 1. MATERI SEJARAH WAJIB KELAS X
  2. 2. Kompetensi Dasar 3.1 Memahami dan menerapkan konsep berpikir kronologis (diakronik), sinkronik, ruang dan waktu dalam sejarah.
  3. 3. BAB 1 KONSEP BERPIKIR KRONOLOGIS, SINKRONIK, RUANG, DAN WAKTU DALAM SEJARAH A. Pengertian Sejarah Secara etimologis kata sejarah berasal dari bahasa Arab syajaratun yang berarti pohon. Bentuk pohon ini kemudian dihubungkan dengan skema dari silsilah keluarga raja dari dinasti tertentu, dan jika kita perhatikan skema dari silsilah itu akan menyerupai bentuk pohon yang dibalik. Kata syajaratun kemudian digunakan dalam bahasa Melayu dengan penyebutannya berubah menjadi syajarah, dan bahasa Indonesia menyebutnya dengan sejarah. Kata sejarah disini masih dalam arti semula, yaitu silsilah atau keturunan. Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia (KBBI) memberikan definisi tentang sejarah sebagai berikut: (1) asal usul, keturunan, atau silsilah; (2) kejadian atau peristiwa yang benar-benar terjadi pada masa lampau, riwayat, tambo; (3) pengetahuan atau uraian tentang kejadian, atau peristiwa yang benar-benar terjadi pada masa yang telah lampau. Sejarah dalam bahasa Inggris disebut dengan history, yang berasal dari bahasa Yunani istoria yang berarti informasi atau pencarian. New American Encyclopedia menyebutkan bahwa sejarah meliputi kegiatan-kegiatan manusia yang berhubungan dengan peristiwa-peristiwa tertentu, ditempatkan dalam sebuah urutan waktu, dan terdapat keterkaitan antara peristiwa yang satu dengan peristiwa lainnya. Dalam bahasa Belanda sejarah disebut dengan geschiedenis yang juga mempunyai pengertian yang hampir sama, yaitu tentang sesuatu yang telah terjadi.
  4. 4. Pengertian sejarah menurut para ahli diantaranya sebagai berikut. • Herodotus (484-425 SM) seorang filsuf dan sejarawan pertama yang berasal dari Yunani yang juga disebut sebagai Bapak Sejarah. Ia mengatakan bahwa sejarah tidak berkembang dan bergerak ke depan dengan tujuan yang pasti, tetapi bergerak melingkar, yang tinggi dan rendahnya lingkaran disebabkan oleh keadaan manusia itu sendiri. • Ibnu Khaldun (1332-1406 M) mendefinisikan bahwa sejarah adalah catatan tentang manusia dan peradabannya dengan seluruh proses perubahan secara nyata dengan segala sebab dan akibatnya. • R.G. Collingwood (1889-1943) mendefinisikan sejarah sebagai penyelidikan tentang hal-hal yang telah dilakukan manusia pada masa yang lampau. • Sartono Kartodirdjo (1921-2007), menurut beliau, pada hakikatnya sejarah dibatasi oleh dua pengertian, yaitu sejarah objektif dan sejarah subjektif. Sejarah yang objektif adalah sejarah yang menunjuk pada kejadian atau peristiwa itu sendiri, sedangkan sejarah subjektif adalah sejarah yang telah dipengaruhi oleh emosi dan pikiran oleh sejarawan atau penulis sejarah tentang suatu peristiwa. • R. Mohammad Ali, sejarawan Indonesia, mendefinisikan sejarah sebagai berikut. 1) Sejarah adalah keseluruhan perubahan, kejadian, peristiwa, dan kenyataan yang memang benar-benar terjadi di sekitar kita. 2) Cerita tentang perubahan perubahan itu sendiri. 3) Ilmu yang menyelidiki tentang perubahan-perubahan, peristiwa, kejadian yang benar-benar terjadi pada masa yang telah lampau. • Muhammad Yamin (1903-1962), memberikan definisi bahwa sejarah sebagai ilmu pengetahuan yang disusun atas hasil penyelidikan dari berbagai peristiwa yang dapat dibuktikan. Berdasarkan semua definisi sebelumnya, dapat disimpulkan pengertian sejarah, yaitu bahwa sejarah adalah ilmu pengetahuan yang mempelajari berbagai peristiwa atau kejadian penting yang terjadi dalam kehidupan manusia di masa lalu.
  5. 5. B. Konsep Manusia, Ruang, dan Waktu dalam Sejarah Dalam sejarah terdapat tiga unsur penting, yaitu manusia, ruang, dan waktu. Dalam semua peristiwa atau kejadian, manusia adalah pelaku dari semuanya. Peran manusia sangat menentukan dalam setiap peristiwa sehingga setiap kejadian tentang peristiwa akan selalu melibatkan manusia di dalamnya. Sejarah yang kita jadikan pengetahuan atau sebagai bahan kajian adalah sejarahnya manusia. Peristiwa ataupun kejadian dari masa lalu yang selalu berlangsung dalam batasan ruang atau tempat tertentu, unsur ruang yang menjadi tempat terjadinya peristiwa akan memberikan gambaran jelas bagi kita bahwa peristiwa itu memang ada dan nyata. Waktu akan menjadi batasan dari setiap peristiwa yang telah terjadi, perjalanan hidup manusia, atau sejarah manusia tidak terlepas dari waktu. Konsep waktu dalam sejarah meliputi dua hal, yaitu (1) proses kelangsungan dari suatu peristiwa dalam batasan waktu tertentu, dan (2) kesatuan kelangsungan waktu, yaitu waktu pada masa yang lampau, sekarang, dan masa yang akan datang (the past, the present, and the future). C. Konsep Diakronik atau Kronologi dalam Sejarah Secara etimologis kata diakronik berasal dari bahasa Yunani, yaitu dia dan chronoss. Dia mempunyai arti melintas, melampaui, atau melalui, sedangkan chronoss berarti waktu. Jadi, diakronik berarti sesuatu yang melintas, melalui, dan melampaui dalam dalam batasan waktu. Jika dikaitkan dengan sejarah, sesuatu yang melintas, melalui, atau melampaui tersebut adalah peristiwa atau kejadian. Secara etimologis, kata kronologi berasal dari bahasa Yunani, yaitu chronoss dan logos. Chronoss artinya waktu, sedangkan logos artinya uraian atau ilmu. Jadi, kronologi adalah ilmu tentang waktu, yang memang di dalam perkembangannya kemudian menjadi ilmu bantu sejarah yang menyusun peristiwa atau kejadian-kejadian sesuai dengan urutan waktu terjadinya. Mengurutkan peristiwa-peristiwa sejarah sesuai dengan waktu terjadinya adalah untuk mempermudah kita dalam melakukan rekonstruksi terhadap semua peristiwa masa lalu dengan tepat. Kronologi juga membantu kita agar dengan mudah dapat membandingkan peristiwa sejarah yang terjadi di suatu tempat yang berbeda tetapi dalam waktu yang sama.
  6. 6. Sejarah juga mengenal istilah periodisasi, yang bertugas membuat klasifikasi dari peristiwa- peristiwa sejarah dalam tahap-tahap dan pembabakan tertentu. Periodisasi dalam sejarah diperlukan karena penting bagi kita agar dapat mengadakan tinjauan secara menyeluruh terhadap peristiwa-peristiwa yang telah terjadi dan saling keterhubungannya dalam berbagai aspek. Periodisasi dalam sejarah dapat dilakukan dengan banyak klasifikasi berdasarkan sejumlah aspek dalam kehidupan manusia, seperti perkembangan sistem politik, pemerintahan, agama dan kepercayaan, ekonomi, dan sosial budaya. Contoh berikut adalah periodisasi yang dibuat berdasarkan sistem mata pencarian hidup dalam sejarah Indonesia. • Masa berburu dan meramu. • Masa bercocok tanam. • Masa bercocok tanam tingkat lanjut. • Masa perundagian. Periodisasi yang banyak digunakan untuk memperoleh gambaran tentang keadaan masyarakat, sistem politik, ekonomi, agama, dan kepercayaan suatu kerajaan digunakan pembabalan berdasarkan urutan dinasti, seperti yang terdapat pada sejarah bangsa-bangsa di Asia. Di Asia pada umumnya kedudukan raja dianggap penting dalam masyarakat, seperti contoh berikut ini. Dinasti yang pernah memerintah Jawa dari masa perkembangan pengaruh agama dan kebudayaan Hindu-Buddha hingga pengaruh Islam adalah sebagai berikut. • Dinasti (Wangsya) Sanjaya (732-850 M). • Dinasti Syailendra (750-900 M). • Dinasti Isyana (900-1222 M). • Dinasti Girindra (1222-1478 M). • Dinasti Demak (1521-1568 M). • Dinasti Pajang (1568-1600 M). • Dinasti Mataram (1600-1775 M).
  7. 7. Periodisasi bertujuan membuat klasifikasi dalam sejarah sehingga akan memudahkan kita untuk memahami peristiwa-peristiwa sejarah secara kronologis. Melalui periodisasi, kita menjadi mudah untuk memahami hal-hal yang terkait dengan: • perkembangan manusia dari waktu ke waktu, • kesinambungan antarperiode, • kemungkinan terjadinya fenomena yang berulang, dan • perubahan yang terjadi dari periode awal hingga ke periode berikutnya. Periodisasi sejarah Indonesia adalah sebagai berikut. • Masa praaksara. • Masa kedatangan dan perkembangan agama dan kebudayaan Hindu-Buddha. • Masa kedatangan dan perkembangan agama Islam. • Masa kekuasaan kolonialisme Barat. • Masa pendudukan Jepang. • Masa Revolusi. • Masa Orde Lama. • Masa Orde Baru. • Masa reformasi. Dalam sejarah kita juga dikenalkan dengan istilah kronik. Kronik adalah catatan peristiwa menurut urutan waktu kejadiannya. Kronik berupa catatan perjalanan yang ditulis oleh para musafir, pendeta, dan pujangga pada masa yang lalu. Mereka pada umumnya menulis tentang peristiwa, kejadian, hal-hal yang menarik perhatian dan mengesankan yang mereka temui di suatu tempat dan pada waktu tertentu. Kronik sejarah Indonesia banyak ditulis oleh para musafir dan pendeta Cina yang banyak berdatangan ke Nusantara untuk berbagai kepentingan. Kronik tentang Nusantara yang banyak ditulis oleh para musafir dan pendeta adalah ketika Cina diperintah oleh sejumlah dinasti, seperti Dinasti Chou, Qin, Tang, dan Ming, dan juga oleh para musafir serta pendeta yang datang dari India. Berdasarkan catatan yang
  8. 8. yang mereka buat, kita dapat mengetahui, atau paling tidak memiliki gambaran, tentang bagaimana kondisi masyarakat Nusantara di suatu tempat pada masa yang lalu. Namun, untuk memperoleh gambaran lebih jelas tentang masa lalu, diperlukan banyak sumber lain yang dapat mendukung kebenaran dari kronik tersebut. D. Konsep Sinkronik dalam sejarah Kata sinkronik, berasal dari bahasa Yunani yaitu syn yang berarti dengan, dan chronoss yang berarti waktu. Adapun dalam Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia, sinkronik diartikan sebagai segala sesuatu yang bersangkutan dengan peristiwa yang terjadi pada suatu masa. Kajian sejarah secara sinkronik artinya mempelajari peristiwa sejarah dengan segala aspeknya pada masa atau waktu tertentu dengan lebih mendalam. Lebih lengkapnya dapat dijelaskan bahwa konsep sinkronik dalam sejarah adalah bagaimana mempelajari atau mengkaji, pola-pola, gejala, dan karakter dari sebuah peristiwa sejarah pada masa tertentu. Secara umum sinkronik mempunyai ciri-ciri sebagai berikut.  Mengkaji peristiwa sejarah yang terjadi pada masa tertentu.  Menitikberatkan kajian peristiwa pada pola-pola, gejala, dan karakter.  Bersifat horizontal.  Tidak ada konsep perbandingan.  Cakupan kajian lebih sempit.  Kajiannya sangat sistematis.  Sifat kajian lebih serius dan mendalam. Oleh karena itu, dapat dikatakan bahwa sinkronik dalam sejarah adalah kajian yang lebih menitikberatkan pada meneliti gejala-gejala yang meluas dari sebuah peristiwa tetapi dengan waktu yang terbatas. Sebagai contoh, seseorang sejarawan ingin menyusun sejarah perekonomian bangsa Indonesia pada zaman Jepang. Hal yang akan dia lakukan adalah meneliti gejala atau fenomena perkembangan kehidupan ekonomi bangsa Indonesia yang terjadi pada masa pendudukan Jepang itu saja.
  9. 9. E. Cara Berpikir Kronologis dan Sinkronik dalam Belajar Sejarah Sejarah mengajarkan kepada kita cara berpikir kronologis, artinya berpikirlah secara runtut, teratur, dan berkesinambungan. Dengan konsep kronologis, sejarah akan memberikan kepada kita gambaran yang utuh tentang peristiwa atau perjalanan sejarah dari tinjauan aspek tertentu sehingga dengan mudah kita dapat menarik manfaat dan makna dari hubungan antarperistiwa yang terjadi. Adapun dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, konsep berpikir diakronik atau kronologis ini sangat diperlukan jika kita ingin memecahkan masalah. Cara berpikir sinkronik akan mengajarkan kepada kita untuk lebih teliti dalam mengamati gejala atau fenomena tertentu, terhadap peristiwa atau kejadian pada waktu tertentu. Selain melatih kita untuk dapat berpikir sinkronik dan kronologis, sejarah juga mengajarkan kepada kita cara berpikir holistik. Holistik mempunyai pengertian menyeluruh, artinya dalam mengamati atau mempelajari suatu peristiwa kita hendaknya menggunakan cara pandang dengan mempertimbangkan berbagai aspek. Sebagai contoh, kita ingin mempelajari mengapa perang dapat terjadi? Dengan cara berpikir holistik kita akan mulai mempelajari sebab-sebab, tokoh yang terlibat, di mana terjadinya, kapan terjadinya, faktor pemicu, usaha usaha yang telah dilakukan untuk mencegah terjadinya perang, korban, dan akibat dari perang tersebut. Oleh karena itu, kita juga belajar bahwa setiap akibat pasti ada sebabnya, sejauh mana kemampuan kita dapat mencegah sebab atau mengurangi atau bahkan menghindari akibat yang tidak kita inginkan.

