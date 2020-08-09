Geografi xi ips asep wildan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MATERI PEMBELAJARAN Geografi Kelompok Peminatan Kelas XI Asep Wildani, S.Pd TP 2020/2021
KD 3.1 Menganalisis sebaran flora dan fauna di Indonesia dan dunia berdasarkan karakteristik ekosistem KD 4.1 Membuat peta...
BAB 1 PERSEBARAN FLORA DAN FAUNA DI INDONESIA DAN DUNIA Sumber : pxhere.com
A. KARAKTERISTIK BIOMA DI DUNIA Biosfer adalah lapisan yang terdiri dari tanah, air dan udara, tempat berlangsungnya kehid...
Sumber : pixabay.com Bioma didefinisikan sebagai komunitas biologis yang unik, melingkupi suatu area geografis yang luas d...
Ada beberapa karakteristik suatu bioma, di antaranya adalah sebagai berikut. Sumber : pxhere.com Pada setiap bioma ada sua...
Komunitas ini stabil sepanjang masa kecuali ada kejadian tiba-tiba yang mengganggu kestabilan komunitas Bioma terbentuk ka...
Setiap bioma dicirikan oleh bentuk kehidupan tumbuhan dan hewan yang berbeda Bioma biasanya memiliki wilayah yang luas Sum...
B. FAKTOR-FAKTOR YANG MEMPENGARUHI PERSEBARAN FLORA DAN FAUNA Ada beberapa faktor yang mempengaruhi sebaran flora dan faun...
Suhu Sumber : Alexas_Fotos, pixabay.com Suhu adalah suatu ukuran derajat panas atau dingin. Suhu udara di permukaan bumi b...
Kelembaban Udara Kelembaban adalah kandungan total uap air di udara. Kelembapan memiliki pengaruh besar pada tingkat trans...
Angin adalah udara yang bergerak. Angin atau gerakan udara mempunyai peranan penting dalam distribusi organisme karena ang...
Curah Hujan Curah hujan merupakan hasil dari tarikan gravitasi pada uap air di atmosfer. Jumlah curah hujan tahunan sangat...
Cahaya Matahari Jumlah cahaya (durasi) dan intensitas cahaya di suatu wilayah menentukan jenis tumbuhan dan sebaran tumbuh...
Fisiografi Berkaitan dengan topografi atau bentuk permukaan tanah, seperti ketinggian, kemiringan, drainase, dan tingkat e...
Edafik Faktor edafik adalah faktor yang berkaitan dengan struktur dan komposisi tanah yang ditemukan di daerah tertentu. S...
Biotik Faktor terbesar yang mempengaruhi pertumbuhan dan sebaran tumbuhan atau hewan adalah faktor biotik Sumber : en.wikp...
C. PERSEBARAN FLORA DAN FAUNA DI DUNIA Pola persebaran flora di dunia dapat dipahami melalui bioma. Bioma biasanya diklasi...
Tundra Alpine & Arktik Zona vegetatif ini ditemukan di ketinggian dan garis lintang tertinggi. Semuanya tanpa pepohonan. K...
Terdiri dari beberapa jenis pohon konifer (berdaun jarum) dan pinus. Dicirikan dengan musim dingin yang sangat panjang dan...
Ditemukan di wilayah pesisir yang memiliki iklim sejuk dan curah hujan sedang, seperti di Eropa Barat, Cina Timur Laut, Ko...
Ditemukan di daerah iklim sub-tropis lembab dengan musim dingin ringan dan curah hujan yang cukup sepanjang tahun. Pohon b...
Hanya ditumbuhi oleh rerumputan karena memiliki musim hujan yang singkat. Hewan di daerah padang rumput antara lain zebra ...
Hamparan padang pasir yang ditandai dengan rata-rata jumlah curah hujan tahunan yang jauh lebih kecil daripada tingkat pen...
Hutan ini ditemukan di 150-200 lintang utara atau selatan atau di pinggiran bioma hutan hujan tropis. Lebih dari dua perti...
Disebut tropical grassland (padang rumput tropis) atau sabana. Sabana memiliki jenis tumbuhan yang tahan terhadap kelembap...
Terdapat di daerah dengan suhu relatif stabil sepanjang tahun dan curah hujan melimpah. Hutan hujan tropis antara lain ter...
Wallace memberikan tata nama yang mengidentifikasi enam zona yang masih berlaku sampai sekarang ini Zona biogeografi ini d...
Zona Nearktik membentang dari Arktik di utara Kanada ke dataran tinggi Meksiko tengah, termasuk Greenland. Di zona ini ter...
Zona Neotropik terbentang dari Meksiko Tengah hingga Amerika Selatan. Di Zona Neotropik terdapat banyak keluarga mamalia d...
Zona Australis meliputi Australia dan Papua Nugini serta beberapa kepulauan di Indonesia Timur seperti kepulauan Maluku, L...
Zona oriental membentang dari Asia Selatan, Asia Tenggara, hingga bagian selatan Asia Timur. Zona ini terdiri dari anak be...
Zona Paleartik merupakan daerah fauna terbesar. Zona ini mencakup Eropa, Rusia, Asia Tengah, Tiongkok utara hingga Maroko ...
Zona Etiopia mencakup Madagaskar dan sub-Sahara Afrika. Sahara dan Timur Tengah membentuk zona transisi antara daerah Etio...
D. PERSEBARAN FLORA DAN FAUNA DI INDONESIA Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org
Persebaran flora dan fauna di Indonesia dibagi berdasarkan pengamatan yang dilakukan oleh beberapa zoolog, yaitu Alfred Ru...
Ada tiga kawasan utama persebaran flora Indonesia. Ketiga kawasan itu adalah sebagai berikut. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.o...
Pola persebaran fauna di Indonesia mengikuti pola persebaran flora di Indonesia. Sebagaimana persebaran flora di Indonesia...
E. KONSERVASI FLORA DAN FAUNA DI DUNIA DAN INDONESIA konservasi sumber daya alam hayati adalah pengelolaan sumber daya ala...
Kelestarian flora dan fauna kerap diganggu oleh berbagai kerusakan. Kerusakan itu antara lain disebabkan oleh faktor-fakto...
Sumber: flickr.com/photos/olliethebastard Perburuan/penangkapan ilegal Bencana alam Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org
Konservasi sumber daya alam hayati dan ekosistemnya dilakukan melalui kegiatan- kegiatan berikut. Sumber : commons.wikiped...
Pengawetan keanekaragaman jenis tumbuhan dan satwa beserta ekosistemnya Sumber:commons.wikipedia.org
Pemanfaatan secara lestari sumber daya alam hayati dan ekosistemnya Sumber : pixabay.com
Huanglong, Tiongkok Taman Nasional Yosemite, AS Sumber : commons.wikipedia.orgSumber : commons.wikipedia.org Konservasi fl...
Taman Nasional Gunung Leuser Kebun Raya Bogor Sumber : commons.wikipedia.orgSumber : commons.wikipedia.org Konservasi flor...
F. PEMANFAATAN FLORA DAN FAUNA INDONESIA SEBAGAI SUMBER DAYA ALAM Menjaga keseimbangan ekologis Nilai estetika Mengembangk...
  1. 1. MATERI PEMBELAJARAN Geografi Kelompok Peminatan Kelas XI Asep Wildani, S.Pd TP 2020/2021
  2. 2. KD 3.1 Menganalisis sebaran flora dan fauna di Indonesia dan dunia berdasarkan karakteristik ekosistem KD 4.1 Membuat peta persebaran flora dan fauna di Indonesia dan duniayang dilengkapi gambar hewan dan tumbuhan endemik Alokasi Waktu : 4 Pertemuan x 3 JP
  3. 3. BAB 1 PERSEBARAN FLORA DAN FAUNA DI INDONESIA DAN DUNIA Sumber : pxhere.com
  4. 4. A. KARAKTERISTIK BIOMA DI DUNIA Biosfer adalah lapisan yang terdiri dari tanah, air dan udara, tempat berlangsungnya kehidupan. Oleh karena itu, biosfer tidak bisa terlepas dari atmosfer, litosfer dan hidrosfer. Sumber : pxhere.com
  5. 5. Sumber : pixabay.com Bioma didefinisikan sebagai komunitas biologis yang unik, melingkupi suatu area geografis yang luas dan terbentuk sebagai respons adanya perbedaan karakteristik lingkungan serta iklim.
  6. 6. Ada beberapa karakteristik suatu bioma, di antaranya adalah sebagai berikut. Sumber : pxhere.com Pada setiap bioma ada suatu komunitas klimaks Sumber : yourarticlelibrary.com Ada suatu bentuk vegetasi utama yang mendominasi kawasan tersebut
  7. 7. Komunitas ini stabil sepanjang masa kecuali ada kejadian tiba-tiba yang mengganggu kestabilan komunitas Bioma terbentuk karena interaksi antara unsur-unsur lingkunganSumber : commons.wikipedia.org Sumber : pxhere.com
  8. 8. Setiap bioma dicirikan oleh bentuk kehidupan tumbuhan dan hewan yang berbeda Bioma biasanya memiliki wilayah yang luas Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Sumber : pxhere.com
  9. 9. B. FAKTOR-FAKTOR YANG MEMPENGARUHI PERSEBARAN FLORA DAN FAUNA Ada beberapa faktor yang mempengaruhi sebaran flora dan fauna. Faktor-faktor itu antara lain sebagai berikut. Iklim dalah kondisi cuaca pada waktu yang lama dan meliputi daerah yang luas. Iklim (climate)
  10. 10. Suhu Sumber : Alexas_Fotos, pixabay.com Suhu adalah suatu ukuran derajat panas atau dingin. Suhu udara di permukaan bumi bersifat relatif, bergantung pada faktor-faktor yang memengaruhinya, seperti lamanya penyinaran matahari.
  11. 11. Kelembaban Udara Kelembaban adalah kandungan total uap air di udara. Kelembapan memiliki pengaruh besar pada tingkat transpirasi pada tumbuhan. Kelembapan juga berpengaruh mengendalikan distribusi geograﬁs tumbuhan. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.com
  12. 12. Angin adalah udara yang bergerak. Angin atau gerakan udara mempunyai peranan penting dalam distribusi organisme karena angin berinteraksi dengan faktor ﬁsik lainnya. Sumber : Alexas_Fotos, pixabay.com Angin
  13. 13. Curah Hujan Curah hujan merupakan hasil dari tarikan gravitasi pada uap air di atmosfer. Jumlah curah hujan tahunan sangat memengaruhi vegetasi serta populasi hewan di daerah tertentu. Sumber : Alexas_Fotos, pixabay.com
  14. 14. Cahaya Matahari Jumlah cahaya (durasi) dan intensitas cahaya di suatu wilayah menentukan jenis tumbuhan dan sebaran tumbuhan itu. Sumber : Alexas_Fotos, pixabay.com
  15. 15. Fisiografi Berkaitan dengan topografi atau bentuk permukaan tanah, seperti ketinggian, kemiringan, drainase, dan tingkat erosi tanah Sumber : commons.wikpedia.org
  16. 16. Edafik Faktor edafik adalah faktor yang berkaitan dengan struktur dan komposisi tanah yang ditemukan di daerah tertentu. Sumber:commons.wikpedia.org
  17. 17. Biotik Faktor terbesar yang mempengaruhi pertumbuhan dan sebaran tumbuhan atau hewan adalah faktor biotik Sumber : en.wikpedia.org
  18. 18. C. PERSEBARAN FLORA DAN FAUNA DI DUNIA Pola persebaran flora di dunia dapat dipahami melalui bioma. Bioma biasanya diklasifikasikan berdasarkan vegetasi yang dominan dalam suatu wilayah regional yang luas. Sumber : en.wikipedia.org
  19. 19. Tundra Alpine & Arktik Zona vegetatif ini ditemukan di ketinggian dan garis lintang tertinggi. Semuanya tanpa pepohonan. Komunitas ini terdiri dari lumut, rumput, dan semak-semak rendah. Sumber : en.wikipedia.org
  20. 20. Terdiri dari beberapa jenis pohon konifer (berdaun jarum) dan pinus. Dicirikan dengan musim dingin yang sangat panjang dan musim panas yang singkat. Sumber : en.wikipedia.org Taiga
  21. 21. Ditemukan di wilayah pesisir yang memiliki iklim sejuk dan curah hujan sedang, seperti di Eropa Barat, Cina Timur Laut, Korea Selatan, Jepang, Chili Selatan, dan Selandia Baru Sumber : flickr.com/Nicholas_T Hutan Gugur Beriklim Sedang
  22. 22. Ditemukan di daerah iklim sub-tropis lembab dengan musim dingin ringan dan curah hujan yang cukup sepanjang tahun. Pohon berdaun jarum dan pohon berdaun lebar. Sumber:flickr.com/tontantravel Hutan Selalu Hijau Subtropis
  23. 23. Hanya ditumbuhi oleh rerumputan karena memiliki musim hujan yang singkat. Hewan di daerah padang rumput antara lain zebra Afrika, kanguru Australia, dan bison Amerika. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Padang Rumput Beriklim Sedang
  24. 24. Hamparan padang pasir yang ditandai dengan rata-rata jumlah curah hujan tahunan yang jauh lebih kecil daripada tingkat penguapan massa air ke atmosfer. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Gurun dan Semi Gurun
  25. 25. Hutan ini ditemukan di 150-200 lintang utara atau selatan atau di pinggiran bioma hutan hujan tropis. Lebih dari dua pertiga pohon di hutan gugur tropis merupakan pohon yang menggugurkan daunnya. Sumber : maxpixel.freegreatpicture.com Hutan Gugur Tropis
  26. 26. Disebut tropical grassland (padang rumput tropis) atau sabana. Sabana memiliki jenis tumbuhan yang tahan terhadap kelembapan rendah. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Padang Rumput di Daerah Tropis
  27. 27. Terdapat di daerah dengan suhu relatif stabil sepanjang tahun dan curah hujan melimpah. Hutan hujan tropis antara lain terdapat di Indonesia, Australia bagian utara, Papua bagian timur, Afrika Tengah, dan Amerika Tengah. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Hutan Hujan Tropis
  28. 28. Wallace memberikan tata nama yang mengidentifikasi enam zona yang masih berlaku sampai sekarang ini Zona biogeografi ini didasari pola persebaran makhluk hidup yang berada di darat. Sumber:commons.wikipedia.org
  29. 29. Zona Nearktik membentang dari Arktik di utara Kanada ke dataran tinggi Meksiko tengah, termasuk Greenland. Di zona ini terdapat relatif sedikit keluarga mamalia. Sumber:commons.wikipedia.org Zona Nearktik
  30. 30. Zona Neotropik terbentang dari Meksiko Tengah hingga Amerika Selatan. Di Zona Neotropik terdapat banyak keluarga mamalia dan banyak di antaranya merupakan fauna endemik. Sebagian besar keanekaragaman spesies terkonsentrasi di hutan hujan Amazon, sabana atau hutan semak tropis. Sumber:commons.wikipedia.org Zona Neotropik
  31. 31. Zona Australis meliputi Australia dan Papua Nugini serta beberapa kepulauan di Indonesia Timur seperti kepulauan Maluku, Lombok dan Nusa Tenggara, dan beberapa kepulauan di daerah Pasifik. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Zona Australis
  32. 32. Zona oriental membentang dari Asia Selatan, Asia Tenggara, hingga bagian selatan Asia Timur. Zona ini terdiri dari anak benua India, Asia Tenggara, dan bagian dari kepulauan nusantara (Malay Archipelago) yang berada di utara dan barat garis Wallace. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Zona Oriental
  33. 33. Zona Paleartik merupakan daerah fauna terbesar. Zona ini mencakup Eropa, Rusia, Asia Tengah, Tiongkok utara hingga Maroko di Afrika. Ada dua keluarga mamalia endemik di zona ini, yakni tikus mondok buta Spalacidae dan tikus Selevin. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Zona Paleartik
  34. 34. Zona Etiopia mencakup Madagaskar dan sub-Sahara Afrika. Sahara dan Timur Tengah membentuk zona transisi antara daerah Etiopia dan Paleartik Selatan. Zona Etiopia memiliki variasi vertebrata terbanyak dibandingkan zona lainnya. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Zona Etiopia
  35. 35. D. PERSEBARAN FLORA DAN FAUNA DI INDONESIA Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org
  36. 36. Persebaran flora dan fauna di Indonesia dibagi berdasarkan pengamatan yang dilakukan oleh beberapa zoolog, yaitu Alfred Russel Wallace, Max Carl Wilhelm Weber dan Richard Lydekker. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org
  37. 37. Ada tiga kawasan utama persebaran flora Indonesia. Ketiga kawasan itu adalah sebagai berikut. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Bagian barat Kawasan flora subregion Indonesia-Malaysia Kepulauan Wallacea (Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara, Timor, dan Maluku) Subregion Australia Bagian Timur Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Bagian tengah Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org
  38. 38. Pola persebaran fauna di Indonesia mengikuti pola persebaran flora di Indonesia. Sebagaimana persebaran flora di Indonesia, persebaran fauna di Indonesia juga terbagi atas tiga wilayah. Sumber:commons.wikipedia.org Sumber:commons.wikipedia.org Bagian barat Kawasan flora subregion Indonesia- Malaysia Sumber:commons.wikipedia.org Bagian tengah Kepulauan Wallacea (Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara, Timor, dan Maluku) Bagian Timur Subregion Australia
  39. 39. E. KONSERVASI FLORA DAN FAUNA DI DUNIA DAN INDONESIA konservasi sumber daya alam hayati adalah pengelolaan sumber daya alam hayati yang pemanfaatannya dilakukan secara bijaksana untuk menjamin kesinambungan persediaannya dengan tetap memelihara dan meningkatkan kualitas keanekaragaman dan nilainya. UU No. 5 tahun 1990 tentang Konservasi Sumber Daya Alam Hayati dan Ekosistemnya
  40. 40. Kelestarian flora dan fauna kerap diganggu oleh berbagai kerusakan. Kerusakan itu antara lain disebabkan oleh faktor-faktor berikut. Sumber:commons.wikipedia.org Pengaruh evolusi Penebangan ilegal
  41. 41. Sumber: flickr.com/photos/olliethebastard Perburuan/penangkapan ilegal Bencana alam Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org
  42. 42. Konservasi sumber daya alam hayati dan ekosistemnya dilakukan melalui kegiatan- kegiatan berikut. Sumber : commons.wikipedia.org Perlindungan sistem penyangga kehidupan
  43. 43. Pengawetan keanekaragaman jenis tumbuhan dan satwa beserta ekosistemnya Sumber:commons.wikipedia.org
  44. 44. Pemanfaatan secara lestari sumber daya alam hayati dan ekosistemnya Sumber : pixabay.com
  45. 45. Huanglong, Tiongkok Taman Nasional Yosemite, AS Sumber : commons.wikipedia.orgSumber : commons.wikipedia.org Konservasi flora & fauna di dunia
  46. 46. Taman Nasional Gunung Leuser Kebun Raya Bogor Sumber : commons.wikipedia.orgSumber : commons.wikipedia.org Konservasi flora & fauna di dunia
  47. 47. F. PEMANFAATAN FLORA DAN FAUNA INDONESIA SEBAGAI SUMBER DAYA ALAM Menjaga keseimbangan ekologis Nilai estetika Mengembangkan ekonomi lokal

