Perks that Make Node JS Popular Among ‘Startups’
Advantages of Hiring HID's Node JS Developers ● Benefit from a development team that has completed 500+ projects ● Support...
HireIndependentDevelopers.com by HestaBit is an in-house pool of dedicated developers, UI/UX designers,and QA professional...
Contact Us Call Us: +1 646 693 4323 Mail Us: hire@hireindependentdevelopers.com Visit: https://www.hireindependentdevelope...
Node js is a server-side Javascript platform that is popular because of its ability to build a fast, scalable network application.

  1. 1. Perks that Make Node JS Popular Among ‘Startups’
  Basics of Node JS ● Node js is a server-side Javascript platform that is popular because of its ability to build a fast, scalable network application. ● Node JS facilitates server-side network programming and is widely used for creating mobile and desktop applications.
  3. 3. Why Should You Choose Node JS? ● JavaScript is easy to learn and work with, and it also eases out the communication process for developers. ● Developers choose Node JS because of its capabilities of scaling smoothly. ● Node JS saves time as its previously written codes can be reused. ● If you need speed, Node JS is the answer.
  4. 4. Global Companies that Use Node JS: 1. Netflix 2. LinkedIn 3. Trello 4. Walmart 5. NASA 6. Paypal 7. Uber 8. Amazon 9. Microsoft 10.IBM 11.Intel
  5. 5. Where Can You Use Node JS? ● Data Streaming: ● Chats ● Proxy ● Stock maintenance software: ● Monitor your visitors ● Need for server-side application
  6. 6. Data Streaming Traditional platforms isolate HTTP responses and request into two separate events; however, they’re actually streams. Node JS utilizes this observation to create amazing features.
  7. 7. Chats Chat is the most used user application; it’s real-time and requires a system that can facilitate high traffics, data-intensive, but low processing power applications. And there’s nothing better than Node JS for that.
  8. 8. Stock Maintenance Software If you need to create a real-time web solution for brokers who need to trade their stock or check real-time stock pricing every day. Then nothing can be better than Node JS.
  9. 9. Monitor your Visitors Node JS can be used for building up tools that can be used to track your visitors or monitor the real-time interactions they do with your application. This will let you create a connection with your visitors.
  10. 10. Need for Server-Side Application If you need to create a server-side application that doesn’t require to be CPU intensive. Then, Node JS, along with MongoDB as a database, can be highly optimized for creating an app like that.
  Advantages of Hiring HID's Node JS Developers ● Benefit from a development team that has completed 500+ projects ● Support of a full-fledged development team ● Constant Communication Via Account Managers ● Internal Workshops that enhance the knowledge of resources ● Seamless knowledge transfer among dedicated resources ● Strict NDA Terms ● Reduced capital costs ● Better time-to-market
  HireIndependentDevelopers.com by HestaBit is an in-house pool of dedicated developers, UI/UX designers,and QA professionals who are well-equipped with cutting-edge frameworks and automation tools. HID enables you to hire dedicated developers that can be a natural extension of your in-house team.
  Contact Us Call Us: +1 646 693 4323 Mail Us: hire@hireindependentdevelopers.com Visit: https://www.hireindependentdevelopers.com/

