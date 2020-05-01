monsanto- swot and pestel analysis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SWOT AND PESTEL ANALYSIS ROHIT CV RIYA ASEEF MADHAVI SHERPA
European Parliament Issues – Monsanto lobbyists have been banned from entering the European Parliament because the company...
Pesticide attack- After the Monsanto Company launched Roundup Ready 2 Xtend seeds, it has been a disaster due to dicamba(B...
Climate change Laws regulating environment pollution Air and water pollution regulations in Agricultural Chemicals industr...
Pan India presence with extensive supply and distribution network • Pan-India presence and operations spanning across five...
Internal controls of operations. • If there are weaknesses in their internal controls that would result in inconsistent in...
Expansion and Growth strategy • significantly expanded our operations and product portfolio. • future prospects will depen...
Outbreaks of livestock diseases in general, and poultry and shrimp disease in particular • An outbreak of disease could re...
Political sensitivity Government regulations and policies, of India and in countries to which they export, can affect the ...
Loyal Customer Base They have a diverse and loyal customer base comprising of retail customers as well as institutional cl...
Shortage or non-availability of electricity, fuel or water Manufacturing operations require a significant amount and conti...
  1. 1. SWOT AND PESTEL ANALYSIS ROHIT CV RIYA ASEEF MADHAVI SHERPA
  2. 2. European Parliament Issues – Monsanto lobbyists have been banned from entering the European Parliament because the company has been avoided to attend a hearing related to the allegations it faced fro regulatory interference. Government ties – Monsanto believes in maintaining ties with the government. • Business deal to improve conditions- Bayer, a big chemical giant has offered Monsanto for a deal to become the world’s largest producer of seeds & pesticides. • Expansion of business- Monsanto in April, 2017 completed a $50million expansion. It provided increase in the level of formulations & packaging capacity
  3. 3. Pesticide attack- After the Monsanto Company launched Roundup Ready 2 Xtend seeds, it has been a disaster due to dicamba(Benzoic acid herbicide) being highly volatile. Support in difficult times – Monsanto has pledged to donate $100000 to help the rescue and relief operations towards the earthquake that struck Mexico on September 19,2017 • Recent technological developments by Monsanto Company competitors • Technology's impact on product offering • Impact on cost structure in Agricultural Chemicals industry • Impact on value chain structure in Basic Materials sector • Rate of technological diffusion
  4. 4. Climate change Laws regulating environment pollution Air and water pollution regulations in Agricultural Chemicals industry Recycling Waste management in Basic Materials sector Attitudes toward “green” or ecological products Endangered species Attitudes toward and support for renewable energy • Anti-trust law in Agricultural Chemicals industry and overall in the country. • Discrimination law • Copyright, patents / Intellectual property law • Consumer protection and e-commerce • Employment law • Health and safety law • Data Protection
  5. 5. Pan India presence with extensive supply and distribution network • Pan-India presence and operations spanning across five business verticals: animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, and poultry and processed foods. • As a result of their widespread network and significant operational experience, they were able to identify market trends and introduce a range of innovative and value added products in the market to cater to the evolving needs of customers. They are able to ensure product freshness by reducing delivery time to customers as well as reduce transportation costs.
  6. 6. Internal controls of operations. • If there are weaknesses in their internal controls that would result in inconsistent internal standard operating procedures, they may not be able to meet their customers’ needs, hire and retain new employees or operate business effectively. • Moreover, ability to sustain the rate of growth depends significantly upon the ability to select and retain key managerial personnel, maintaining effective risk management policies and training managerial personnel to address emerging challenges
  7. 7. Expansion and Growth strategy • significantly expanded our operations and product portfolio. • future prospects will depend on ability to grow business and operations, which could be ability to introduce new products and maintain the quality of products, general political and economic conditions in India, government policies or strategies in respect of specific industries, prevailing interest rates, price of equipment and raw materials, energy supply and currency exchange rates. • must implement, upgrade and improve our operational systems, procedures and internal controls on a timely basis.
  8. 8. Outbreaks of livestock diseases in general, and poultry and shrimp disease in particular • An outbreak of disease could result in governmental restrictions on the import, export and domestic sale of our fresh chicken or other products to, or from suppliers, facilities or customers, or require them to destroy one or more of their flocks. • This could result in the cancellation of orders by customers and create adverse publicity that may have a material adverse effect on the ability to market products successfully and on business, reputation and prospects.
  9. 9. Political sensitivity Government regulations and policies, of India and in countries to which they export, can affect the demand for, expenses related to and availability of products and their raw materials. These regulations and policies are extensive and cover a broad range of industries, some of which are politically sensitive. Future slowdown of economic growth There have been periods of slowdown in the economic growth of India. Demand for products may be adversely affected by an economic downturn in domestic, regional and global economies. Economic growth in the countries in which they operate is affected by various factors including domestic consumption and savings, balance of trade movements, namely export demand and movements in key imports etc. Consequently, any future slowdown in the Indian economy could harm the company.
  10. 10. Loyal Customer Base They have a diverse and loyal customer base comprising of retail customers as well as institutional clients such as quick service restaurants, fine dining restaurants, food service companies and hotels. They also focus on improving productivity of farmers by innovating products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. Modern Equipments Godrej Agrovet is investing in developing innovative technologies to further grow their product portfolio. They consolidated Animal feed R&D initiatives by setting up the Nadir Godrej Centre for Animal Research and Development in Nashik, Maharashtra and they focus on leveraging R&D capabilities to develop cost effective solutions to improve animal productivity. For oil palm business, they have set up an R&D facility at Andhra Pradesh.
  11. 11. Shortage or non-availability of electricity, fuel or water Manufacturing operations require a significant amount and continuous supply of electricity, fuel and water and any shortage or non-availability may adversely affect our operations. The production process of certain products, as well as the storage of certain raw materials and products in temperature controlled environments requires significant power. Crop Protection Business The laws in relation to crop protection business, inter alia, regulate (i) the import and manufacture of certain products, (ii) quality control of certain products (iii) sale and distribution of certain products and (iv) the operation of production facilities.

