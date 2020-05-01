Automobile Industry Analysis- Indian market

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY ANALYSIS Submitted By: Group 1 Abraham John K06004 Robin Shaji K06073 Riya Aseef K06071
i OVERVIEW The Indian auto industry became the 4th largest in the world with sales increasing 9.5 per cent year- on-year t...
ii TABLE OF CONTENTS Chapter No. Title Page No. Executive Summary ii List of Tables and Figure iii 1 Evolution of Automobi...
1 EVOLUTION OF AUTOMOBILE SECTOR IN INDIA • Before 1982: The first car that came to Indian roads was as early as 1897 and ...
2 • 2015 Onwards Automotive Mission Plan 2016-26 was launched in 2015. It is the collective vision of Government of India ...
3 automobiles sales increased at 6.71 per cent CAGR between FY13-19 with 26.27 million vehicles getting sold in FY19. • Do...
4 • Two wheelers and passenger automobiles rule the residential Indian auto advertise. • Passenger cars deals are commande...
5 KEY PLAYERS Each segment in the Indian automobiles sector has few established key players which hold major portion of th...
6 • Bajaj Auto is a leader in three wheelers with 58.15 per cent market share in FY18. • As of February 2019, Bajaj Auto w...
7 TRENDS LUXURY VEHICLES: • With sales of around 40,000 luxury cars in 2017, India became the 27th most attractive luxury ...
8 • Skoda launches a new buy-back scheme called ‘Easy-Buy’ for its flagship sedan, the Superb where prospective customers ...
9 ELECTRIC VEHICLES: • Volvo plans to come out with hybrid version of its upcoming S60 sedan in India along with a PHEV (P...
10 • In February 2019, the Government of India approved the FAME-II scheme with a fund requirement of Rs 10,000 crore (US$...
11 POLICIES AND INITIATIVES Support from the Indian government within the form of recent regulations and initiatives has b...
12 electric vehicles. Under the scheme, the Government of India is planning to provide grants of up to Rs 105 crore (US$ 1...
13 • As of December 2018, the company opened its first global digital hub at techno park in Trivandrum. Toyota • Toyota is...
14 Honda Motor Company • As of October 2018, Honda Motors Company is planning to set up its third factory in India for lau...
15 • Hyundai is planning to enter the hybrid vehicles segment, to explore alternative fuel technology & to avail the gover...
16 • All activities of SIAM are geared to protect Sustainable Development of the Automobile Industry in India. Federation ...
17 SWOT ANALYSIS Industry experts have stated that growing digitalization and advancements in technology will increase the...
18 WEAKNESSES OPPORTUNITIES • Bargaining power of consumers: Over the last 3-4 decades the automobile market has shifted f...
19 THREATS: • Rising competition: Presence of a large number of players in the automobile industry results in intense comp...
20 PESTEL ANALYSIS The worldwide automobile industry is a multi-billion industry with a few enormous brands going after sh...
21 POLITICAL • Governments around the world are favoring low emission vehicles. Moreover, taxes on the luxury vehicles and...
22 • In the developed and immature markets, they are relatively low. The created markets consider higher to be as the obta...
23 TECHNOLOGICAL • The more creative the organization, the higher is its piece of the overall industry. Given this reality...
24 LEGAL • Law is another significant factor that gets the chance to influence the productivity and execution of the vehic...
25 PORTER’S ANALYSIS • Buyer Power: The buyers in the industry have high bargaining power because they have many options i...
26 • Availability of Substitutes: In each segment, there are substitutes available in the segments itself. Across segments...
27 CONCLUSION The automotive industry in India is in a bad spot right now as the production and sales numbers continue to ...
28 REFERENCES • Automobiles- IBEF (June 2019) • Automobile Industry India- Invest India (https://www.investindia.gov.in) •...
• With sales of around 40,000 luxury cars in 2017, India became the 27th most attractive luxury market in the world.
• The luxury car market in India is expected to grow at 25 per cent CAGR till 2020.
• Audi is launching its luxury electric SUV in India in 2019. The electric SUV will be called e-Tron.
• Premium motorbike sales in India crossed one million units in FY18.
• As of February 2019, Lamborghini sold 45 units in the year 2018 and expects a jump in sales by 60 per cent in the year 2019.
• Volvo plans to assemble hybrid electric cars in India and also scale its market share to 10 per cent by 2020 in Indian luxury car segment.
• As of May 2019, Jaguar Land Rover launched its locally assembled Range Rover Velar making the JLR cars more affordable by quite some margin.
• BMW crosses 10,000 unit mark for the first time in a calendar year 2018. BMW along with Mini grew 13 per cent compared to 2017. Mini sales rose by a staggering 66 per cent in 2018.

