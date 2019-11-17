DESCRIPTION

The electoral success of Islamist parties in the MENA in the wake of the Arab Spring has been welcomed by their Islamist proponents that were under pressure of their former regimes. However, their success has been met with concerns and fears by secularists and religious minorities of these countries. The question of whether this Arab Islamic awakening takes a step forward or backward for human rights and democracy came to the agenda because of the possibility of marginalization of those rights by fundamentalist religious political parties or groups. This book explores relations between Islam and democracy in the post-Arab Spring era by focusing on the roles of newly established and democratically elected Islamist governments and their political, economic and constitutional programs; religious freedoms; relations between their security sector and the governments; and regional alignments based on sectarian differences. It offers readers a more complete overview of the complex and interrelated aspects of the Arab Spring and the roles of Islam and democracy in these ongoing developments.



