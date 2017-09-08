TECNICAS PARA SER UN BUEN LIDER Preparado por: Ing. Lorenzo Arturo Rivas
Tecnicas para ser un buen lider

9 views

Published on

En esta presentación podran encontrar una liguera guía para mejorar sus tecnícas de líderazgo. Espero y les guste.
Gracias...

Published in: Leadership & Management
Tecnicas para ser un buen lider

  1. 1. TECNICAS PARA SER UN BUEN LIDER Preparado por: Ing. Lorenzo Arturo Rivas
  2. 2. 2 1. EL CORAJE INQUEBRANTABLE está basado en conocimiento de sí mismo y de su ocupación. Ningún seguidor desea ser dominado por un líder que le falte confianza y valentía. Ningún seguidor inteligente será dominado a largo plazo por tal líder. Principales Atributos para un buen líder
  3. 3. 3 2. CONTROL DE SÍ MISMO. El hombre que no se puede controlar a sí mismo nunca puede controlar a otros. El autocontrol es ejemplo para los seguidores de uno, los cuales los más inteligentes se emularán.
  4. 4. 4 3. UN AGUDO SENTIDO DE JUSTICIA. Sin un sentido de justicia, ningún líder puede comandar y mantener el respeto de sus seguidores. ¿Qué dicen que es la justicia? A la justicia se le puede definir como el arte de hacer lo justo, y de “Dar a cada uno lo suyo”
  5. 5. 5 4. FIRMEZA DE DESICION. El hombre que tambalea en sus decisiones demuestra que no es seguro de sí mismo, no puede guiar a otro exitosamente.
  6. 6. 6 5. FIRMEZA DE PLANES. El líder exitoso debe planear su trabajo y trabajar su plan. Un líder que se mueve por suposiciones y sin planes definitivos prácticos es comparable con un barco sin timón. Tarde o temprano el barco se estrellará contra las rocas.
  7. 7. 7 6. EL HABITO DE HACER MAS DE LO QUE LE PAGAN. Una de las penalidades del liderazgo es la necesidad de disponerse a hacer lo que él más requiere de sus seguidores.
  8. 8. 8 7. UNA PERSONALIDAD AGRADABLE. No desaliñado; Las personas descuidadas no pueden ser líderes exitosos. El Liderazgo exige respeto. Los seguidores no respetarán a un líder que no califica altamente en todos los factores de una personalidad agradable.
  9. 9. 9 8. COMPACION Y ENTENDIMIENTO. El líder exitoso debe ser compasivo con sus seguidores. Aún más, él debe entender los problemas de las personas.
  10. 10. 10 9. MAESTRO DEL DETALLE. El liderazgo exitoso exige que la posición del líder sea como un maestro de detalles.
  11. 11. 11 10. DISPOSICION DE ADQUIRIR COMPLETA RESPONSABILIDAD. El líder exitoso debe estar dispuesto a asumir la responsabilidad por los errores y deficiencias de sus seguidores. Si él trata de desviar ésta responsabilidad, él no permanecerá como líder. Si uno de sus seguidores comete un error y demuestra a sí mismo ser incompetente, el líder debe considerar que, es él quién que falló.
  12. 12. 12 11. COOPERACION. El líder exitoso debe entender y aplicar el principio del esfuerzo cooperativo y ser capaz de inducir a sus seguidores a hacer lo mismo. El liderazgo exige PODER y el poder exige COOPERACION.
