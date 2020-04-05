Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health should be taken care of more and more in summer. Eat as many cold things as possible, which are easily available in summer. During summer, the body needs more water. Due to high body temperature in summer, seasonal fruits should be eaten, so that both water and energy remain in full quantity in the body. Therefore, in today's article, I will tell you about 12 such fruits, which you will be able to take care of in summer. If you like this article of mine, then do not forget to like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Benefits of summer fruits for healthy life

  1. 1. Benefits of summer fruits for healthy life ritushreepandey12.blogspot.com/2020/04/benefits-of-summer-fruits.html Benefits of summer fruits for healthy life (Eat these fruits in summer and keep yourself fresh) Benefits of summer fruits for healthy life Health should be taken care of more and more in summer. Eat as many cold things as possible, which are easily available in summer. During summer, the body needs more water. Due to high body temperature in summer, seasonal fruits should be eaten, so that both water and energy remain in full quantity in the body. Therefore, in today's article, I will tell you about 12 such fruits, which you will be able to take care of in summer. If you like this article of mine, then do not forget to like, comment, share, and subscribe. Summer is coming very fast. These days, you should take great care of your health and eat such things which can give a feeling of coolness in body and mind. Everyone should eat fruits that are found in summer because they contain many nutritious elements. By consuming these fruits, you will also get the necessary nutrients and they will also protect you from diseases arising in summer. The summer fruits contain a high amount of water which removes the lack of water in the body and also hydrates the body. You can also avoid the heat by consuming them. 1/8
  2. 2. Benefits of summer fruits for healthy life 1. Watermelon Benefits of summer fruits for healthy life Watermelon contains a lot of water which will keep you hydrated in summer. This prevents the skin from getting damaged by sunlight. This fruit is full of water and electrolyte and is also a good fruit for our digestive process and kidneys. It prevents dehydration. It contains very little calories and contains more lycopene, which protects the skin from the sun's rays. Not only this, but it also helps us in fighting the heat. It contains a lot of Vitamin A and Vitamin C, which makes the body's immune system strong. Along with this, it also helps in detoxing the body, but eating watermelon should be avoided two and three hours before and after eating. 2. Orange The orange brings back the lime to the potassium released from sweat in summer. It is rich in thiamine, folate (vitamin B, which helps in the growth of cells), vitamin C, betacarotene. In addition, for those who want to lose weight, the fiber present in it is beneficial. 2/8
  3. 3. 3. Grapes Benefits of summer fruits for healthy life Thirst and hunger can be eradicated by eating grapes. Grapes are powerhouse of anti- oxidents. They contain wide range of phyto-nutrients. It is found that resveratrol prevents signs of ageing and other skin problems. Reduce belly fat in a week with exercise and yogasan at home Home remedy to lose weight in 1 Month (10 Home Remedies for Obesity) 4.Pineapple Fat and protein are easily digested in the body by eating pineapple in summer. Pineapple is cold, which helps in digesting protein and fat. It contains fiber, which relieves constipation. Also, it is anti-irritant, which protects the body from diseases. 5. Mango 3/8
  4. 4. Benefits of summer fruits for healthy life Mango is the king of fruits in which a lot of iron is found. It contains iron, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, and potassium. It helps in reducing indigestion, digestive power, and risk of cancer. Where cooked mango flavor is hot, raw mango flavor is cold, so raw mango is used to make a mango. Those people who want to lose weight and diabetes patients should avoid eating it. 6. Lychee Urinary tract infection can be corrected with the intake of strawberries. This disease is common in summer. It contains vitamin B, C, minerals, potassium, copper. It helps in making red blood cells in the body. It is considered a good source of water. People who lose weight and diabetes patients keep a distance from it. 7. Lemon 4/8
  5. 5. Benefits of summer fruits for healthy life Putting it in water, sugar, salt, drinking water removes water deficiency and brings strength. It contains a lot of Vitamin C. Advantage of drinking water in the morning (Drinking water on an empty stomach has many benefits) These home remedies can get rid of dull hair and damaged hair forever ( 15 hair mask ) 8. Banana It contains a lot of potassium. The iron in it will keep you active all day and provide energy. It is rich in potassium, so it helps to maintain and reduce blood flow. Being rich in calcium is good for bones and teeth. It has less water and high-calorie content, so diabetic patients and weight loss people avoid eating it. People suffering from cold should stay away from bananas. 9. Cucumber 5/8
  6. 6. Benefits of summer fruits for healthy life Cucumber contains plenty of water and it is easily available in summer days. You can eat it anytime, even after you come from outside and can eat it as a salad while eating. 10. Guava Do not forget to eat amla in summer because it contains a lot of vitamin C and calcium, phosphorus and iron. 11. Papaya 6/8
  7. 7. Benefits of summer fruits for healthy life Its effect is hot, so pregnant women are forbidden to eat it or are advised to eat small amounts. They contain an enzyme called papain, which helps in proper digestion. Papaya is the best option for weight loss and relieving constipation. It contains vitamin A, vitamin C, and folate. It is an anti-cancer fruit, which helps in removing toxins from the body. 10 Homemade remedies for oil free skin 12. Coconut water If you are hungry or thirsty, you can consume its water. It contains vitamins, minerals, and an electrolyte which will hydrate you. Consuming it in summer keeps the amount of water in the body balanced. Its use brings glow and glows to the face. You must take the fruits mentioned above. With this, you will be able to protect yourself from lack of water in summer and will also remain healthy. Consuming 7/8
  8. 8. these fruits also keeps our skin healthy and glows. 8/8

