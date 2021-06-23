Top 5 lesser known places in Pune| Post pandemic travel trends

Since International travel still foresees travel ban upliftment, travel buffs are opting for domestic travel. Destinations that have untapped beauty, have visitors less often and at the same time, give no less gratifying experience than a full fledged international trip.



But there is no new experience in exploring overrated destinations. Rather, this time, let’s visit the untraced paths of Pune. These five hidden travel destinations will imprint on your travelogue magnificently and leave you spellbound.